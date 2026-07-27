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Everyone has a bad day sometimes, you spill your coffee on the way out the door, you forgot to fill up the tank of your car, maybe you ripped your favorite shirt. One netizen's tragedy is, of course, another's comedy.

The “FML” Instagram page is a dedicated space for folks who had something bad happen to them and just need to anonymously vent. The results are often somewhat funny. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram