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Everyone has a bad day sometimes, you spill your coffee on the way out the door, you forgot to fill up the tank of your car, maybe you ripped your favorite shirt. One netizen's tragedy is, of course, another's comedy.

The “FML” Instagram page is a dedicated space for folks who had something bad happen to them and just need to anonymously vent. The results are often somewhat funny. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments down below.

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#1

An anonymous confession about tearing an ACL during physical therapy, a relatable ridiculous confession.

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    #2

    An overhead view of a restaurant filled with people, with a confession about a dinner incident.

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    #3

    A ridiculous confession from a woman reading her high school diary and comparing it to her current life.

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    There is actually a word for what happens when you smile a little watching someone else's day fall apart, and it comes from German. Schadenfreude combines "schaden," meaning harm, and "freude," meaning joy, and psychologists describe it as the pleasure people feel watching another person's misfortune.

    It sounds harsh written out like that, but it turns out to be one of the most universal emotions we have. Researchers have found equivalents in cultures all over the world, including a Chinese phrase that translates roughly to enjoying the troubles of others, so this is not some uniquely petty modern internet habit. Humans have been quietly enjoying each other's bad luck for a very long time.

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    #4

    A cat with hearts in its eyes looks down at a confession about a cat opening doors.

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    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never opened....🤫 I mean that's cute!! 😸

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    #5

    A blue image with white text featuring a funny confession about a girlfriend touching stomach fat.

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    #6

    A blue image with white text showing a ridiculous confession about unknowingly eating a hotdog wrapper.

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    Part of the explanation comes down to something called social comparison theory, an idea developed by psychologist Leon Festinger back in the 1950s. The basic concept is that people constantly measure themselves against everyone around them, often without realizing it.

    #7

    A green image with white text sharing a ridiculous confession about accidentally eating dog beef jerky.

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    #8

    A ridiculous confession from an Uber driver whose passenger stole a car floor mat.

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    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ridiculous that you need to chain your floor mats!!

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    #9

    A screenshot with a ridiculous confession: a male cheerleader being thrown in the air by girls.

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    So when you read about a stranger locking their keys in the car with the engine running, or sending a text complaining about their boss directly to their boss, your own morning suddenly looks a lot more manageable. A Forbes piece on the subject notes that this feeling tends to show up most strongly when someone else's stumble gives our own self worth a little boost, even if we would never admit that out loud.
    #10

    A screenshot with a ridiculous confession about a boyfriend having a secret Facebook account and not being divorced.

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    #11

    A ridiculous confession about a son being taken to the ER after trying to light farts on fire.

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    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He burned his biscuits!!

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    #12

    A ridiculous confession about competing in a Tae Kwon Do competition and placing third out of three teams.

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    There is also a physical side to all this. Some research has linked the experience of schadenfreude to activity in the brain's reward system, the same general area that lights up with things like good food or a bit of unexpected cash. That does not mean people are wired to be cruel. It means the brain treats "at least that's not me" as a small reward, and it does this automatically, often before a person has consciously registered why they are smiling.

    #13

    A funny anonymous confession about a daughter revealing her father's secret, exposed by text history.

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    #14

    A ridiculous confession about a boyfriend's dirty thermos mug, causing disgust and humor from the IG page.

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    #15

    A blue image with white text detailing a funny confession about drunk cleaning and misplaced car keys.

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    Evolutionary psychologists point out that humans are intensely social creatures who are constantly tracking status and belonging, so any information that makes us feel a little more secure in our own standing gets flagged as good news, as the BBC Science Focus explainer on the topic lays out.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A pink image with white text showing a ridiculous confession about a period tracking app's ill-timed notification.

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    #17

    A ridiculous confession about a pregnant woman's bikini wax and the alarming comment from the esthetician.

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    #18

    A ridiculous confession from a man realizing he never unzipped at the urinal.

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    Here is the important distinction for something like an anonymous confessions page, though. The classic, slightly uncomfortable version of schadenfreude usually involves a rival or someone we already resent getting their comeuppance. That is not really what is happening when people scroll through a feed of strangers spilling soup on themselves or forgetting their own anniversary. Nobody reading those posts thinks the person deserved it.

    #19

    A ridiculous confession about a girlfriend talking dirty to her snoring boyfriend.

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    #20

    An anonymous confession about being accepted to college, then unaccepted, a truly ridiculous confession.

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    #21

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession about a family argument over electric toothbrushes.

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    The appeal is closer to recognition than judgment. It is the relief of realizing that everyone, everywhere, is constantly one distracted moment away from tripping in public, and that thought is oddly comforting rather than mean.
    #22

    A screenshot showing a ridiculous confession about accidentally giving an email address instead of a name at a coffee shop.

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    #23

    An anonymous confession about mooning people and dropping a phone and wallet, a humorous ridiculous confession.

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    #24

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession where a friend is rejected for being 'too homely'.

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    The people posting benefit from this too. Talking openly about embarrassing moments has been shown to actually make people seem more likeable rather than less. One widely cited study covered by NBC News found that visible embarrassment reads as a sign of trustworthiness and warmth, since it shows someone cares about social norms even when they have just violated one by accident. There is also a quieter benefit for the person confessing.

    #25

    A ridiculous confession about an embarrassing moment at a bar when music paused during a farty moment.

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    #26

    A funny anonymous confession about breaking fingers after being scared by a cardboard cutout.

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    #27

    A ridiculous confession about struggling through traffic to pick up a dad from an overseas trip on the wrong day.

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    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or... you're headed to the airport (for a flight home) one day late -- after a horrendous visit with your mom. Been there, done that.

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    Naming an embarrassing moment out loud tends to shrink it. As one breakdown of the psychology behind this puts it, keeping cringeworthy moments bottled up tends to make them feel heavier and more isolating than they actually are, while saying them out loud, even to strangers on the internet, tends to drain a lot of that power away.
    #28

    An anonymous confession about a refrigerator door unhinging and falling on someone's toes, an everyday ridiculous confession.

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    #29

    A funny anonymous confession about being written up for a long bathroom break at work.

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    #30

    A funny anonymous confession about struggling in an advanced workout class with a crush.

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    So really, none of this is about wishing bad things on anyone. It is about the strange comfort of shared chaos, the reminder that dignity is optional and temporary for absolutely everyone, and the fact that laughing at your own disaster with a crowd of equally disaster prone strangers feels a lot better than sitting with it alone.
    #31

    A funny anonymous confession about getting a jaywalking ticket while asking a cop for directions.

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    #32

    A ridiculous confession about a boss not recognizing an employee after a haircut.

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    #33

    A ridiculous confession about a wild squirrel heard in the walls of a house.

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    #34

    A ridiculous confession about a seagull snatching a burger, with a seagull close-up.

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    #35

    A ridiculous confession about a boyfriend breakup due to war support.

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    #36

    A ridiculous confession about a choking incident at Walmart with an unsupportive mom.

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    #37

    A ridiculous confession about a cat shredding her box despite having a cat flap.

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    #38

    A ridiculous confession about a nightmare leading to a 911 call and cops, with handcuffs illustration.

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    #39

    A ridiculous confession about a babysitting mishap where a cousin peed on the kitchen floor.

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    #40

    An anonymous confession about a coworker's girlfriend getting mad, one of many ridiculous confessions people made.

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    #41

    A ridiculous confession about avoiding an old couple in a small town due to an accidental photo.

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    #42

    A ridiculous confession about a family's dirty towel habit, with a HOME SWEET HOME sofa illustration.

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    #43

    A ridiculous confession from someone cleaning bathrooms at work, asked not to look.

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    #44

    A ridiculous confession about being short on rent after being mugged, set against a background of US dollar bills.

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    #45

    A ridiculous confession about a couple combing lice out of each other's hair, with hearts and the word LOVE.

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    #46

    A funny confession about a dad's embarrassing search history, with a Google Chrome logo in the background.

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    #47

    A funny confession on a green background about a mother not helping after surgery. The image has a couch graphic.

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    #48

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession on an Instagram page, about an ex-partner talking about new lingerie.

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    #49

    A man giving a presentation, with a funny confession about winging a speech for a conference.

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    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been there, done that -- with a 103 degree fever! My uncle, who happened to be attending, said I did a terrific job. (I don't remember a thing.)

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    #50

    A funny confession about a patient at the ER showing a TikTok video about tooth surgery instead of accepting treatment.

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    #51

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession on an Instagram page, sharing a story about a ruined art project.

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    #52

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession on an Instagram page, detailing a story about someone losing their job after training their replacement.

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    #53

    A ridiculous confession from an elite powerlifter about being cautioned for high BMI.

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    #54

    A ridiculous confession: suspended for singing Happy Birthday to a coworker over the phone.

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    #55

    A ridiculous confession from a 30-year marriage about resembling a father.

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    #56

    A ridiculous confession about photoshopping a girlfriend into a picture to prove she exists.

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    #57

    A ridiculous confession from a teacher's misunderstanding with a student, a humorous anecdote from the IG page.

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    #58

    A ridiculous confession about knowing a video game map better than a country map, a relatable moment from the IG page.

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    #59

    A ridiculous confession about an email auto-reply disaster to a boss, sharing an embarrassing moment from the IG page.

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    #60

    A ridiculous confession about an ex's long-winded conversation, illustrating a cringe-worthy moment from the IG page.

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    #61

    A ridiculous confession about a dog bite incident at a grooming salon.

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    #62

    A ridiculous confession about a roommate revealing a flooded room.

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    #63

    A ridiculous confession about a coworker who believes they communicate with Brad Pitt.

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    #64

    A funny confession about being sued for an unpaid medical bill, jeopardizing a job application.

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    #65

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession on an Instagram page, about a person ordering pizza while on a diet.

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    #66

    A screenshot of a ridiculous confession on an Instagram page, featuring a story about a marriage proposal gone wrong.

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    #67

    A ridiculous confession: a grandma's gift of overdue library books about dolphins.

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