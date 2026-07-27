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Vegans have been the punchline of countless jokes online for years. "What do they eat, dirt?" And, "How do you know somebody’s a vegan? Well, they’ll tell you within seconds of meeting you!" But the truth is that vegans are a seriously misunderstood group. They only make up about 1% of the population, and despite what you might have heard, they aren’t all militant, aggressive, and angry. They just don’t want to harm animals!

To prove that these herbivores have a sense of humor just like everyone else, we took a trip to Vegan Memes World on Instagram. Below, you’ll find some of their funniest posts that might make you giggle whether you’re plant-based or not. So enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to have a meatless Monday!