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Vegans have been the punchline of countless jokes online for years. "What do they eat, dirt?" And, "How do you know somebody’s a vegan? Well, they’ll tell you within seconds of meeting you!" But the truth is that vegans are a seriously misunderstood group. They only make up about 1% of the population, and despite what you might have heard, they aren’t all militant, aggressive, and angry. They just don’t want to harm animals!

To prove that these herbivores have a sense of humor just like everyone else, we took a trip to Vegan Memes World on Instagram. Below, you’ll find some of their funniest posts that might make you giggle whether you’re plant-based or not. So enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to have a meatless Monday!

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#1

A funny vegan meme featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, reacting to being told all food at a plant-based restaurant is vegan.

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    #2

    Hilarious vegan meme from Spongebob, humorously showing how honey and milk powder ruin vegan products.

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    #3

    Hilarious vegan meme featuring a woman holding a slice of bread, jokingly showing common vegan foods.

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    #4

    Hilarious vegan meme about parents reaction to their child becoming vegan, despite pushing vegetables.

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    #5

    A humorous meme featuring The Simpsons family in a car, illustrating a funny vegan experience.

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    #6

    A hilarious meme with goats skillfully climbing walls, showcasing the resilience of a vegan lifestyle.

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    #7

    A funny meme with Lisa Simpson looking unimpressed, questioning why we can feed animals but not humans.

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    #8

    A hilarious meme of a small piglet in a fridge, humorously showing the only way for vegans to have a pig in the fridge.

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    #9

    A funny meme with Mr. Burns from The Simpsons saying excellent, representing the humor of vegans when someone turns vegan.

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    #10

    A hilarious meme of a woman making a confused face, questioning why bean milk is weird when coffee is also made from beans for vegans.

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    #11

    A split image meme shows a tiny plant sprout and a man crying with hearts, a hilarious meme for vegans.

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    #12

    A Spongebob meme featuring Patrick Star with a sly look and the text So It Begins, related to vegans' humor about diet.

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    #13

    A meme with two images of a cute bunny expressing confusion about vegans only eating salad, showcasing vegans' humor.

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    #14

    A classic painting meme depicting a man torn between Vegan pizza and fruits and veggies, showing vegans' humor.

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    #15

    A meme of Bilbo Baggins from Lord of the Rings running, representing vegans' adventurous pursuit of vegan food.

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    #16

    A meme with a small, fluffy animal looking startled, depicting a vegan hearing another vegan talk about being vegan. Hilarious vegan humor.

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    #17

    A meme with Ron Swanson saying 'I know more than you' when someone offers a vegan nutrition advice. Hilarious vegan humor.

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    #18

    A meme with a man peeking around a door, expressing worry about someone cooking a vegan meal correctly. Hilarious vegan humor.

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    #19

    Hilarious vegan meme comparing a forest to a small plate of spinach, illustrating vegan humor.

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    #20

    Hilarious vegan meme showing someone eagerly taking a huge slice of chocolate cake because it is vegan, displaying vegan humor.

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    #21

    Hilarious vegan meme with a tweet comparing milk and urine, humorously addressing calcium in milk.

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    #22

    A humorous vegan meme showing how non-vegans see tofu as a plain block, versus how vegans see it as various delicious dishes.

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    #23

    Hilarious vegan meme featuring Will Smith shrugging, humorously depicting a common thought before going vegan.

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    #24

    A hilarious meme showing a man tapping his head, suggesting you are not lactose intolerant, just not a baby cow.

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    #25

    A humorous meme announcing Eleven Madison Park restaurant going vegan, proving vegans do have humor.

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    #26

    A heartwarming image of a calf and a dog standing side-by-side, promoting the vegan idea of animals being different but equal.

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    #27

    A split image meme showcasing the difference between non-vegan and vegan salad preparations, highlighting vegans' sense of humor.

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    #28

    A meme with a mischievous baby, captioned 'I didn't tell them it was vegan until after they said it was good'. Hilarious vegan humor.

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    #29

    Hilarious vegan meme featuring Leonardo DiCaprio laughing, representing a vegan eating multiple pizzas, highlighting vegan humor.

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    #30

    Hilarious vegan meme with Shaq smiling after finding 100% vegan ingredients, showing vegan humor.

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    #31

    A funny vegan meme showing a person on a bicycle carrying a massive stack of boxes, symbolizing buying a lot of tofu when it's on sale.

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    #32

    A funny vegan meme with characters from Pirates of the Caribbean looking at the camera, representing vegetables watching someone order vegan pizza.

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    #33

    A hilarious vegan meme featuring Baby from Dirty Dancing carrying a large watermelon, highlighting the humor of a vegan at a party.

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    #34

    A funny vegan meme with multiple faces of Tyler The Creator looking confused at someone buying lactose-free milk.

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    #35

    A tweet-style meme humorously listing a vegan's typical meals from healthy to indulgent, showcasing vegan humor.

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    #36

    A meme about cooking beans, humorously emphasizing soaking them yesterday for vegan humor.

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    #37

    A meme showing someone navigating lasers, representing vegans trying to question animal product consumption without judgment.

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    #38

    A large tortoise surrounded by many baby tortoises in grass, a funny vegan meme showing the vegan population grow.

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    #39

    A hand holding a leaf-shaped keychain that opens into a small knife, representing funny vegan memes and jokes.

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    #40

    A humorous meme comparing skeletons of vegans, non-vegans, and those who comment bacon on vegan posts, showing vegan humor.

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    #41

    A meme with a tweet about a future where vegan fast food, pig adoption, and hunting bans are common. Hilarious vegan humor.

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    #42

    Hilarious vegan meme featuring Captain Jack Sparrow reacting to alcohol being the only vegan option, showing vegan humor.

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    #43

    A hilarious vegan meme showing a tweet thanking old school vegans for paving the way for plant-based burgers, pizzas, burritos, ice creams, and chocolates.

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    #44

    A Winnie the Pooh meme showing skepticism about vegan products, highlighting funny vegan moments.

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    #45

    A meme with Johnny Depp and a boy, illustrating a humorous vegan family situation.

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    #46

    A vegan humor meme showing a person bringing a Trojan horse filled with veganism in the form of cookies to friends.

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    #47

    A meme with a sweating teddy bear illustrates when substitute meat tastes too realistic, showcasing vegan humor.

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