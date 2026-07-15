That's exactly what today's collection is all about. We rounded up some of the internet's most questionable vegan dishes—from bizarre ingredient combinations to presentations that are impossible to ignore. Whether they were kitchen experiments gone wrong or bold ideas that simply didn't pay off, these meals certainly got people talking. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to see the vegan creations that left the internet equal parts amused and bewildered.

Plant-based cooking has come a long way, and these days you can make vegan versions of almost anything. But, like any type of cooking, not every experiment is destined for success. Sometimes a recipe sounds much better in theory than it does on the plate, and the results can be... truly unforgettable.

#1 Not My Post But I Found This On Ig And I Feel Like It Fits Here?

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#2 I Made A Turtle 🐢

#3 Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend

If you walked into a restaurant 30 years ago and asked for a vegan meal, there's a good chance you'd have been met with a confused lookmor at least a lot of questions. Plant-based eating simply wasn't as common as it is today, and dedicated vegan menus were few and far between. ADVERTISEMENT Fast forward to the present, and things couldn't be more different. Supermarkets now have entire vegan sections, fast-food chains offer plant-based burgers, and restaurants proudly highlight vegan options on their menus. In fact, The Economist even dubbed 2019 "The Year of the Vegan," reflecting just how quickly the lifestyle has grown around the world. What was once considered a niche way of eating has become part of the mainstream.

#4 Cauliflower Wings

#5 The Vegan Option For Dinner At My Boyfriend’s Cousin’s Wedding

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#6 My 87 Year Old Grandma Made This For Me For Dinner. It’s The Thought That Counts

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Of course, people choose veganism for many different reasons. Some adopt it for health benefits, while others do so because of environmental concerns, animal welfare, or religious and ethical beliefs. For many, it's a combination of several factors rather than just one. Whatever the motivation, plant-based eating has become increasingly visible across cultures and age groups. As awareness grows, so does curiosity, with more people experimenting with vegan recipes even if they don't follow the lifestyle full-time. Today, vegan food is no longer aimed solely at vegans; it's become something many people are willing to try.

#7 My Personal Trainer Assigned Me 100g Of Complete Protein A Day So My Meals Are Now Like This

#8 The “Vegan Power Wrap”option At A Work Event

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#9 Work Cafeteria Veggie Wrap: Literally Just Spinach In A Tortilla

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That growth has been remarkable. Based on national surveys and United Nations statistics, there are now more than 79 million vegans worldwide, with some countries seeing particularly rapid increases over the past decade. The United States, for example, has experienced one of the fastest rates of growth, with estimates suggesting the vegan population has increased by around 600% since 2014. While exact numbers vary depending on how they're measured, one thing is clear: plant-based eating is becoming far more common than it used to be. What once seemed like a passing trend has evolved into a global movement.

#10 A Slice Of Vegan Cheese And Tofurkey. It Is A Wildly Popular Snack In This Household

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#11 Stale Rice Cakes Dipped In Gochujang Chili Sauce, Eaten On The Dirty Floor Next To My Curious Cat (Censored To Protect Her Identity)

#12 Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You're Fuckin Better Than Me. Recipe In Title

Interestingly, public attitudes toward veganism have also become more positive over time. Research conducted by The Vegan Society found that most people around the world have either neutral or favorable views of veganism. Even in countries where opinions tend to be more mixed, the majority of respondents still viewed the lifestyle positively or at least without negativity. According to the charity's Veganism Around the World report, veganism is no longer seen as a niche movement but one that's steadily gaining acceptance across different cultures. Restaurants, supermarkets, and food companies have all played a role in making plant-based options more accessible than ever before.

#13 The Vegan Opinion At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single

#14 Gang, I Present To You The Biggest ‘Yes We Have Vegan Options’ Nonsense I’ve Ever Experienced

#15 Oatmeal 😍

That said, veganism doesn't look the same everywhere. India has one of the highest proportions of vegans in the world, with roughly 10% of the population following a vegan diet. In many Western countries, the percentage is considerably lower, typically hovering between two and three percent, while several European nations report figures closer to one or two percent. Cultural traditions, religious practices, food availability, and local cuisine all influence how popular veganism becomes in different parts of the world. It's a reminder that eating habits are shaped by far more than trends alone.

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#16 I Think I Like Posting Vegan Food In Meat Dominant Subs To Watch Them Drool Over Something Vegan. Am I Evil?

#17 Not What I Was Going For

#18 I’m Vegan For The Health Benefits

Finding vegan food has also become much easier in many countries. New Zealand is often ranked among the most vegan-friendly places per capita, boasting an impressive number of restaurants serving plant-based meals. Taiwan has become famous for having one of the world's highest concentrations of fully vegan restaurants, while Iceland (perhaps surprisingly) has seen a huge increase in restaurants offering plant-based options, with around 43% now including at least one vegan dish on the menu. Whether you're traveling or eating close to home, it's never been easier to find something plant-based.

#19 Started Adding A Little Fish Back In My Diet - My Energy Levels And Brain Health Have Improved Dramatically!

#20 My Boyfriend Said He Carved A Turkey Today

#21 Royal Caribbean Tried To Tell Me These Are Vegan Tacos

#22 Bad Instant Noodles Eaten At My Messy Desk Out Of An Old Pedialyte Bottle Because I Forgot A Bowl

The business side of vegan food has grown just as rapidly. The global market for plant-based meat alternatives alone is worth an estimated $10 billion, with companies constantly introducing new products designed to mimic everything from burgers and chicken to seafood. While some markets, including the United States, have recently seen slower sales growth, innovation in plant-based foods continues around the world. Food manufacturers are investing heavily in creating products that taste, cook, and look more like their traditional counterparts, making vegan options increasingly appealing to a wider audience.

#23 All Hail Beans

#24 You Are What You Eat 💅

#25 My Mom Asked If I Wanted Anything From Costco. I Said Anything Vegan. She Brings Back A 3 Pound Tub Of Cookie Dough

#26 No Problem In Eating Fish On E In A While

Of course, for every delicious vegan masterpiece, there's also a recipe that leaves everyone scratching their heads. And that's exactly what today's collection is all about. These dishes aren't here because they made people want seconds—they're here because they made the internet stop and ask, "What on earth happened?" From questionable ingredient choices to presentations that are impossible to unsee, these vegan creations are unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and tell us—which dish left you the most baffled? Have you ever tried vegan food, or do you have a memorable kitchen disaster of your own?

#27 Excited For My Wet Food

#28 Full Package Of Field Roast Breakfast Sausages Straight From The Fridge

#29 I Will Face God And Walk Backwards Into Hell

#30 Vegan Option At Wedding

#31 What's Wrong Babe? You Barely Touched Your Nutella Tofu

#32 The Publix Deli People Are Always Stumped With How Much Fake Meat They Should Put On Their Vegan Club

#33 Family Reunion In Rural Texas

#34 This Is A Sign To Start Waffle Pressing Your Tofu

#35 I Paid $18 For This Veggie Wrap At The Airport. What’s The Opposite Of Sensational? Sensationless?

#36 Advent Calendar

#37 Last Night I Spent An Hour Passionately Describing The Health Benefits Of Veganism To My Mother. This Is My Lunch Today

#38 Just A Lil Charcuterie

#39 Day-Old Plain Boiled Potato Eaten In Bed Like An Apple

#40 Vegan Ciabatta Bread Except I Forgot It In The Oven

#41 I Didn't Go Vegan Just For The Animals, But Also For My Health

#42 Some Vegan Snow With Nutritional Yeast

#43 Ate A Whole Pineapple Like Corn On The Cob While Hunched Over The Kitchen Sink

#44 Was Told There Was 'Plenty Of Things I Could Have'

#45 The Flesh Of Jesus Christ Is Vegan

#46 3 Beyond Brats Cooked On The Floor Because I Don't Have A Kitchen

#47 Vegan Taco 😋

#48 I Always Put Ranch Pants On My Bears Before I Eat Them

#49 This Non-Stick Pan May Be Giving Me Cancer, But At Least It Also Doesn't Work

#50 Vegan For 12 Years And Finally Tried This Group’s Favorite Meal

#51 I Don’t Really Know How To Cut A Mango So I Just Peel Them Like An Orange And Eat Them Over The Sink

#52 Vegan Chicken Drumstick

#53 Vegans Can't Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweaty 👌👌👌

#54 Omg Finally Did Tofu In My Waffle Iron 🥰 Looking For More Fun Hacks!

#55 The Og Vegans Paved The Eay Thriving On These Ominous Blue Cans So I Had To Try Them At Least Once

#56 Prehistoric Parm

#57 Chickpeas In A Bag. Ingredients: Chickpeas, Bag

#58 Had The Bright Idea To Just Throw A Whole Block Of Unsqueezed Tofu In The Air Fryer

#59 A Banana Rolled In Vegan Chocolate Chips

#60 I Don't Have Cancer Anymore And I Moved Into A New House Today, Eating 2 Day Old Cold Lasagne With My Hands 🥰

#61 "You Vegans Only Eat Grass And Rabbit Food." Excuse Me? That's Insulting. We Eat Dog Food Too

#62 I Made Miyoko’s Mozzarella And It Came Out… Purple

#63 The Vegan Option At The Staff Christmas Lunch At Work

#64 Eating A Raw Broccoli Head Alone At Night

#65 Sugar Free Monster With Chia Seeds, At Six Am Before I Go To Work, I Call It A Mistake

#66 Gettin Lit On My 4-Year Veganniversary

#67 The Food I Was Served At The Emergency Metabolic Unit For Being Severely Malnourished

#68 My In-Flight Meal

#69 I See Your Raw Carrot And Quinoa Wedding Meal, And Raise You My Broccoli, Raw Brussels Sprouts, And Lemon Wedges Wedding Meal

#70 The Free Vegan Breakfast Option At The Hotel We’re Staying At

#71 The Vegan Option At A Wedding Reception In The Balkans

#72 Life Pro Tip: If You Run Out Of Vegan Butter For Your Toast, Rice Is Also Kinda Butter

#73 GF Said Our Dinner Looked Like My Cats Dinner 😔

#74 Post-Abortion Brownie Featuring Box Brownie Life Hack Just went through Hell all alone because the "man" I was seeing just randomly removed himself from my life out of nowhere at the worst possible moment hahahahahahahahahahahaha.



Box brownie hack: Use flax egg for egg 1:1, cut the oil amount in 1/2, add whatever amount you left out in oil, in liquid (water/milk/coffee/etc)

