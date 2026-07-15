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Plant-based cooking has come a long way, and these days you can make vegan versions of almost anything. But, like any type of cooking, not every experiment is destined for success. Sometimes a recipe sounds much better in theory than it does on the plate, and the results can be... truly unforgettable.

That's exactly what today's collection is all about. We rounded up some of the internet's most questionable vegan dishes—from bizarre ingredient combinations to presentations that are impossible to ignore. Whether they were kitchen experiments gone wrong or bold ideas that simply didn't pay off, these meals certainly got people talking. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to see the vegan creations that left the internet equal parts amused and bewildered.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Not My Post But I Found This On Ig And I Feel Like It Fits Here?

Tofu cubes and a single soybean in a frying pan, with a Snapchat caption about waiting for it to pop, highlighting stupid vegan food.

Existing-Butterfly-6 Report

11points
POST
saruem31 avatar
merlin
merlin
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's absolutely true. Meat eaters won't know this.

0
0points
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RELATED:
    #2

    I Made A Turtle 🐢

    A creative arrangement of cut avocado pieces forms a turtle shape on a yellow plate, an example of vegan food.

    [deleted] Report

    10points
    POST
    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How the hell did this fit with "75 Ridiculous Vegan Dishes That Should Have Never Left The Kitchen" I will forever cut avocadoes like this for my daughter after seeing this...

    2
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    #3

    Vegan Meal I Was Served At My Brother’s Wedding Last Weekend

    A plate with plain quinoa and baby carrots, illustrating another example of stupid vegan food.

    satans-soup Report

    9points
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    If you walked into a restaurant 30 years ago and asked for a vegan meal, there's a good chance you'd have been met with a confused lookmor at least a lot of questions. Plant-based eating simply wasn't as common as it is today, and dedicated vegan menus were few and far between.

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    Fast forward to the present, and things couldn't be more different. Supermarkets now have entire vegan sections, fast-food chains offer plant-based burgers, and restaurants proudly highlight vegan options on their menus. In fact, The Economist even dubbed 2019 "The Year of the Vegan," reflecting just how quickly the lifestyle has grown around the world. What was once considered a niche way of eating has become part of the mainstream.
    #4

    Cauliflower Wings

    Stupid vegan food: Roasted cauliflower florets individually wrapped in plastic film, served on a plate.

    danadanadana3 Report

    9points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assume that's rice paper covering it. I hope it is.

    5
    5points
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    #5

    The Vegan Option For Dinner At My Boyfriend’s Cousin’s Wedding

    A plate with cauliflower, red peppers, and asparagus drizzled with sauce, representing stupid vegan food.

    Ok_Community2307 Report

    8points
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    kathyberthahazel_1 avatar
    kathyberthahazel
    kathyberthahazel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This at least looks better than most of the others.

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    #6

    My 87 Year Old Grandma Made This For Me For Dinner. It’s The Thought That Counts

    A plate of raw fruits and vegetables, including an apple, orange, tomatoes, celery, and bell pepper, representing stupid vegan food.

    Fiveohfilthyvegan Report

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    Of course, people choose veganism for many different reasons. Some adopt it for health benefits, while others do so because of environmental concerns, animal welfare, or religious and ethical beliefs. For many, it's a combination of several factors rather than just one. Whatever the motivation, plant-based eating has become increasingly visible across cultures and age groups. As awareness grows, so does curiosity, with more people experimenting with vegan recipes even if they don't follow the lifestyle full-time. Today, vegan food is no longer aimed solely at vegans; it's become something many people are willing to try.
    #7

    My Personal Trainer Assigned Me 100g Of Complete Protein A Day So My Meals Are Now Like This

    A bowl of green peas with some liquid, showing an example of stupid vegan food.

    SmolAnimol3 Report

    8points
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    #8

    The “Vegan Power Wrap”option At A Work Event

    A cross-section of a green wrap filled with mushrooms and white beans, wrapped in paper, representing stupid vegan food.

    oosk Report

    8points
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    #9

    Work Cafeteria Veggie Wrap: Literally Just Spinach In A Tortilla

    A hand holding a lettuce wrap, part of a plate of vegan food that deserves to be publicly shamed for its dullness.

    jamiebabie8 Report

    8points
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spinach is tasty, but it should be part of a meal, it shouldn't be the only feature. Try adding pomegranate seeds and soy sauce.

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    That growth has been remarkable. Based on national surveys and United Nations statistics, there are now more than 79 million vegans worldwide, with some countries seeing particularly rapid increases over the past decade. The United States, for example, has experienced one of the fastest rates of growth, with estimates suggesting the vegan population has increased by around 600% since 2014. While exact numbers vary depending on how they're measured, one thing is clear: plant-based eating is becoming far more common than it used to be. What once seemed like a passing trend has evolved into a global movement.
    #10

    A Slice Of Vegan Cheese And Tofurkey. It Is A Wildly Popular Snack In This Household

    A cat looks surprised as a hand offers a piece of stupid vegan food, with a small dog in the background.

    Common_Chameleon Report

    8points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just hope they know cats are obligate carnivores.

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    #11

    Stale Rice Cakes Dipped In Gochujang Chili Sauce, Eaten On The Dirty Floor Next To My Curious Cat (Censored To Protect Her Identity)

    Two plain rice cakes on a plate with a dollop of gochujang, a bottle of Korean chili sauce, and a cat, representing stupid vegan food.

    ghosttoast96 Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for protecting cat's identity.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #12

    Avocado With Plain White Rice And Salt. Add Soy Sauce If You Think You're Fuckin Better Than Me. Recipe In Title

    A hand holding a half avocado filled with white rice, a prime example of stupid vegan food.

    domstyle Report

    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was that title again and how long will it stay up after I've pointed it out?!?!?!?!?!?!?! 😲

    0
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    Interestingly, public attitudes toward veganism have also become more positive over time. Research conducted by The Vegan Society found that most people around the world have either neutral or favorable views of veganism. Even in countries where opinions tend to be more mixed, the majority of respondents still viewed the lifestyle positively or at least without negativity. According to the charity's Veganism Around the World report, veganism is no longer seen as a niche movement but one that's steadily gaining acceptance across different cultures. Restaurants, supermarkets, and food companies have all played a role in making plant-based options more accessible than ever before.
    #13

    The Vegan Opinion At My Work Christmas Dinner. Unseasoned Soy Beans In A Bell Pepper, Topped With A Sheese Single

    Red bell pepper stuffed with edamame and topped with cabbage, beside a slice of dark bread, portraying stupid vegan food.

    Precuneus Report

    7points
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    #14

    Gang, I Present To You The Biggest ‘Yes We Have Vegan Options’ Nonsense I’ve Ever Experienced

    A fancy glass with melon slices and small fruits, illustrating stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    wasraelx Report

    7points
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    #15

    Oatmeal 😍

    Overcooked oatmeal spilled from a bowl in a microwave, depicting stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    casuallyjaundice Report

    7points
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    That said, veganism doesn't look the same everywhere. India has one of the highest proportions of vegans in the world, with roughly 10% of the population following a vegan diet. In many Western countries, the percentage is considerably lower, typically hovering between two and three percent, while several European nations report figures closer to one or two percent. Cultural traditions, religious practices, food availability, and local cuisine all influence how popular veganism becomes in different parts of the world. It's a reminder that eating habits are shaped by far more than trends alone.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Think I Like Posting Vegan Food In Meat Dominant Subs To Watch Them Drool Over Something Vegan. Am I Evil?

    A cheesy burger on a sesame bun, portraying stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    Midwest666 Report

    7points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not really helping the stereotype that drives people away.

    3
    3points
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    #17

    Not What I Was Going For

    A red, heart-shaped piece of vegan food being boiled in a pot, highlighting stupid vegan food.

    olisure Report

    6points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Checked OP, meant to be imitation ham made of seitan (wheat gluten based high protein meat replacement). Looks like a heart.

    4
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    #18

    I’m Vegan For The Health Benefits

    A bowl of peanut butter, chocolate chips, and crushed Oreos, illustrating a mixture of stupid vegan food ingredients.

    grubbysquash Report

    6points
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    Finding vegan food has also become much easier in many countries. New Zealand is often ranked among the most vegan-friendly places per capita, boasting an impressive number of restaurants serving plant-based meals. Taiwan has become famous for having one of the world's highest concentrations of fully vegan restaurants, while Iceland (perhaps surprisingly) has seen a huge increase in restaurants offering plant-based options, with around 43% now including at least one vegan dish on the menu. Whether you're traveling or eating close to home, it's never been easier to find something plant-based.
    #19

    Started Adding A Little Fish Back In My Diet - My Energy Levels And Brain Health Have Improved Dramatically!

    Ben & Jerrys Phish Food non-dairy ice cream, with a fish-shaped chocolate piece on a spoon, representing stupid vegan food.

    lalonana Report

    6points
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    #20

    My Boyfriend Said He Carved A Turkey Today

    Crumbled blocks of white tofu on a plate, representing stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    shakriv Report

    6points
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    #21

    Royal Caribbean Tried To Tell Me These Are Vegan Tacos

    Fried tofu cubes and tortilla chips in edible bowls with dipping sauce, as stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    Plum12345 Report

    6points
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    #22

    Bad Instant Noodles Eaten At My Messy Desk Out Of An Old Pedialyte Bottle Because I Forgot A Bowl

    Ramen noodles cooked inside a plastic bottle, a questionable and stupid food preparation.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    The business side of vegan food has grown just as rapidly. The global market for plant-based meat alternatives alone is worth an estimated $10 billion, with companies constantly introducing new products designed to mimic everything from burgers and chicken to seafood. While some markets, including the United States, have recently seen slower sales growth, innovation in plant-based foods continues around the world. Food manufacturers are investing heavily in creating products that taste, cook, and look more like their traditional counterparts, making vegan options increasingly appealing to a wider audience.
    #23

    All Hail Beans

    Two burritos made with green tortillas, a log of brown refried beans, cheese, and hot sauce, representing stupid vegan food.

    xSKOOBSx Report

    6points
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    #24

    You Are What You Eat 💅

    Salad with vegetables spelling out IM VEGAN BTW, a humorous example of stupid vegan food.

    ed_menac Report

    6points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah we know. In fact we could hardly forget given you tell us all the time.

    1
    1point
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    #25

    My Mom Asked If I Wanted Anything From Costco. I Said Anything Vegan. She Brings Back A 3 Pound Tub Of Cookie Dough

    Chocolate chip vegan food cookie dough and a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer on a bed, showing a stupid vegan food choice.

    Humble_Chip Report

    6points
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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't see a Pabst Blue Ribbon without thinking of Blue Velvet.

    1
    1point
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    #26

    No Problem In Eating Fish On E In A While

    Stupid vegan food: A fish-shaped piece of fried banana, lightly browned, rests on a plain white plate.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    Of course, for every delicious vegan masterpiece, there's also a recipe that leaves everyone scratching their heads. And that's exactly what today's collection is all about. These dishes aren't here because they made people want seconds—they're here because they made the internet stop and ask, "What on earth happened?" From questionable ingredient choices to presentations that are impossible to unsee, these vegan creations are unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and tell us—which dish left you the most baffled? Have you ever tried vegan food, or do you have a memorable kitchen disaster of your own?
    #27

    Excited For My Wet Food

    A white bowl filled with plant-based chili next to an open can of Gardein Plant-Based Chili, showcasing stupid vegan food.

    buccadibeephole Report

    6points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what is it if it has no beans?

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    #28

    Full Package Of Field Roast Breakfast Sausages Straight From The Fridge

    A hand holding a package of brown, sausage-like vegan food, appearing somewhat unappetizing.

    Likeitisbutitdont Report

    6points
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you do this when you could fry them?

    0
    0points
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    #29

    I Will Face God And Walk Backwards Into Hell

    A hand holding a piece of dry ramen noodles dipped in hummus, an example of stupid vegan food.

    rrugbyy Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Vegan Option At Wedding

    A small bowl of vegan food salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and large pickle slices, next to a drink.

    uncle-muscles Report

    5points
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    #31

    What's Wrong Babe? You Barely Touched Your Nutella Tofu

    An open jar of plant-based Nutella sits behind four pieces of bread spread with chocolate, representing vegan food.

    katjaschnikow Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    The Publix Deli People Are Always Stumped With How Much Fake Meat They Should Put On Their Vegan Club

    A hand holds a half-eaten vegan food sandwich with layers of light-colored filling and green lettuce, next to fries.

    nachowchow Report

    5points
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    #33

    Family Reunion In Rural Texas

    A small plate with a single spring onion and a tomato slice, epitomizing stupid vegan food that deserves to be publicly shamed.

    Interesting_Shoe_177 Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    This Is A Sign To Start Waffle Pressing Your Tofu

    A bowl of vegan food, featuring dumplings, a waffle, and vegetables, potentially deserving public shaming for its odd combination.

    Party-Werewolf-4888 Report

    5points
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    #35

    I Paid $18 For This Veggie Wrap At The Airport. What’s The Opposite Of Sensational? Sensationless?

    A hand holding a sad-looking wrap filled mostly with lettuce and some tomato, embodying stupid vegan food.

    2cookieparties Report

    5points
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    #36

    Advent Calendar

    A blue bowl filled with peanuts, each shell numbered, an example of stupid vegan food that deserves public shaming.

    physalia_physalis_ Report

    5points
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    #37

    Last Night I Spent An Hour Passionately Describing The Health Benefits Of Veganism To My Mother. This Is My Lunch Today

    A can of Fritos bean dip next to a bag of Fritos chips on grass, showing stupid vegan food.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    #38

    Just A Lil Charcuterie

    Pickle spears and an Oreo cookie on a wooden cutting board, an example of stupid vegan food.

    emmandabynes Report

    5points
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    #39

    Day-Old Plain Boiled Potato Eaten In Bed Like An Apple

    A hand holds a half-eaten boiled potato, representing another piece of stupid vegan food.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    #40

    Vegan Ciabatta Bread Except I Forgot It In The Oven

    A burnt baguette on a white cutting board, symbolizing stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    I Didn't Go Vegan Just For The Animals, But Also For My Health

    A bowl of potato chips next to a bottle of soda and a dip, highlighting stupid vegan food choices.

    Cristunis Report

    4points
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    #42

    Some Vegan Snow With Nutritional Yeast

    A hand holding a piece of snow with yellow powder on it, with a spice shaker in the background, depicting stupid vegan food.

    TurkeyMoon Report

    4points
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    #43

    Ate A Whole Pineapple Like Corn On The Cob While Hunched Over The Kitchen Sink

    A hand holding a piece of pineapple core and rind, with more pineapple scraps in the background, showcasing stupid vegan food.

    sickmarmaladegrandpa Report

    4points
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never done with a pineapple but during summers, I eat an entire watermelon for lunch.

    0
    0points
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    #44

    Was Told There Was 'Plenty Of Things I Could Have'

    A plate with rolls, green beans, carrots, cucumber, and cranberry jelly, a sad example of stupid vegan food.

    FitChampionship3194 Report

    4points
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    #45

    The Flesh Of Jesus Christ Is Vegan

    A can of Monster Energy Zero Sugar pours liquid over communion wafers in a bowl, a form of stupid vegan food.

    toxicity4life Report

    4points
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    #46

    3 Beyond Brats Cooked On The Floor Because I Don't Have A Kitchen

    Three sausages cook in a frying pan on a portable burner, plugged into a wall outlet, representing stupid vegan food.

    softestfern Report

    4points
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    #47

    Vegan Taco 😋

    A hand holds a tortilla containing a bottle of Vitamin B12, a strange example of stupid vegan food.

    martinsq29 Report

    4points
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    #48

    I Always Put Ranch Pants On My Bears Before I Eat Them

    A hand holds a dinosaur-shaped vegan food nugget dipped in white sauce, part of stupid vegan food.

    awild-MARINA-appears Report

    4points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't ranch have buttermilk? I assume a vegan ranch, never seen one here.

    1
    1point
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    #49

    This Non-Stick Pan May Be Giving Me Cancer, But At Least It Also Doesn't Work

    Shredded potatoes and green onions frying in a pan, a simple yet potentially stupid vegan food dish.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #50

    Vegan For 12 Years And Finally Tried This Group’s Favorite Meal

    Stupid vegan food: A slab of tofu drizzled with sauce and topped with chopped green onions in its packaging.

    blesstheweed Report

    4points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cold marinated tofu with toppings. A basic dish in a few Far Eastern cultures. I prefer a heavy chilli oil with pickled bamboo, pickled mustard, and wood ear black fungus myself.

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    #51

    I Don’t Really Know How To Cut A Mango So I Just Peel Them Like An Orange And Eat Them Over The Sink

    Stupid vegan food: A hand holds a peeled lemon over a stainless steel kitchen sink with faucets.

    sickmarmaladegrandpa Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Vegan Chicken Drumstick

    Stupid vegan food: A person holds a pear with a large bite taken out of its side, revealing the white flesh.

    bride-of-sevenless Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Vegans Can't Have Hot Dogs? Think Again Sweaty 👌👌👌

    A peeled banana in a hot dog bun, topped with peanut butter and cinnamon, an example of stupid vegan food.

    Cat-_- Report

    4points
    POST
    petermagnell avatar
    Magnell
    Magnell
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not breaking a sweat over this

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    #54

    Omg Finally Did Tofu In My Waffle Iron 🥰 Looking For More Fun Hacks!

    A burnt, mangled piece of vegan food inside a waffle maker, deserving public shaming for its unappetizing appearance.

    redheadveghead Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    The Og Vegans Paved The Eay Thriving On These Ominous Blue Cans So I Had To Try Them At Least Once

    A plate of fried noodles with mock chicken from a can, drizzled with sauce, highlighting stupid vegan food.

    conthevel Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Prehistoric Parm

    A glass baking dish of pasta topped with dinosaur-shaped nuggets and cheese, a playful take on vegan food.

    TheHalfChubPrince Report

    3points
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    #57

    Chickpeas In A Bag. Ingredients: Chickpeas, Bag

    A hand holding a clear plastic bag full of chickpeas, representing unappetizing vegan food that deserves public shaming.

    derekshepherdismydad Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Had The Bright Idea To Just Throw A Whole Block Of Unsqueezed Tofu In The Air Fryer

    A plain rectangular piece of vegan food on a grey plate with gold cutlery, representing stupid vegan food.

    Skeazor Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    A Banana Rolled In Vegan Chocolate Chips

    A peeled banana with scattered chocolate chips on a wooden cutting board, an example of stupid vegan food.

    duhlaymee Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    I Don't Have Cancer Anymore And I Moved Into A New House Today, Eating 2 Day Old Cold Lasagne With My Hands 🥰

    A hand holding a partially eaten, messy vegan food item, demonstrating stupid vegan food.

    sweetpeachydreamy Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    "You Vegans Only Eat Grass And Rabbit Food." Excuse Me? That's Insulting. We Eat Dog Food Too

    A bowl of unappetizing vegan food with a spoon, highlighting the concept of stupid vegan food.

    -LT- Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    I Made Miyoko’s Mozzarella And It Came Out… Purple

    A purple, wrapped food item on white paper, showcasing a piece of stupid vegan food.

    Different_Plate_8326 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    The Vegan Option At The Staff Christmas Lunch At Work

    A serving tray with roasted cauliflower steaks and a sign, highlighting a piece of stupid vegan food.

    goodmorningkid Report

    3points
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    #64

    Eating A Raw Broccoli Head Alone At Night

    A hand holds a large head of broccoli on a city street at night, highlighting stupid vegan food.

    -PrinceMononoke- Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Sugar Free Monster With Chia Seeds, At Six Am Before I Go To Work, I Call It A Mistake

    A glass of chia seed water on a speckled countertop, showcasing more stupid vegan food.

    Doyouthink_hesaurus Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Gettin Lit On My 4-Year Veganniversary

    A bottle of nutritional yeast next to a skull-shaped shot glass filled with the same stupid vegan food.

    strelkatherocketdog Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    The Food I Was Served At The Emergency Metabolic Unit For Being Severely Malnourished

    A plate of plain pasta in a thin, watery red sauce, with a soggy, unidentifiable block of vegan food, deserving public shaming.

    thatgirlisback Report

    3points
    POST
    h_nolden avatar
    How about no
    How about no
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are malnourished being a vegan... Maybe stop

    1
    1point
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    #68

    My In-Flight Meal

    A Ziploc bag filled with a mix of brown, yellow, and red vegan food, appearing unappetizing.

    clairdam Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    I See Your Raw Carrot And Quinoa Wedding Meal, And Raise You My Broccoli, Raw Brussels Sprouts, And Lemon Wedges Wedding Meal

    A white plate with steamed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and lemon slices, representing vegan food.

    tatertotski Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    The Free Vegan Breakfast Option At The Hotel We’re Staying At

    A minimalist salad of lettuce, carrots, cucumber, and red onion pieces, with a fork, a simple vegan food.

    neelrad Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    The Vegan Option At A Wedding Reception In The Balkans

    Sliced tomatoes in a clear plastic container with a fork, presented as a bland vegan food option.

    No-Cranberry9932 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Life Pro Tip: If You Run Out Of Vegan Butter For Your Toast, Rice Is Also Kinda Butter

    A hand holding a slice of bread with plain white rice piled on top, beside a bowl of soupy rice, a piece of stupid vegan food.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    GF Said Our Dinner Looked Like My Cats Dinner 😔

    A bowl of mashed potatoes topped with a brown, lumpy vegan food mixture, next to a plate with more of the same, deserving public shaming.

    catmom94514 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Post-Abortion Brownie Featuring Box Brownie Life Hack

    A bowl with vanilla ice cream and a brownie, depicting stupid vegan food that deserves to be shamed.

    Just went through Hell all alone because the "man" I was seeing just randomly removed himself from my life out of nowhere at the worst possible moment hahahahahahahahahahahaha.

    Box brownie hack: Use flax egg for egg 1:1, cut the oil amount in 1/2, add whatever amount you left out in oil, in liquid (water/milk/coffee/etc)

    fourleaffungi Report

    2points
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    #75

    My Favorite Munchies Food, Snack Buddha Bowl

    A blue plate filled with various snacks like crackers, chips, and candies, representing stupid vegan food.

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