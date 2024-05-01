ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe it's their tendency to abuse substances or rude behavior towards waiters, but red flags in a relationship are indicators that something needs to be questioned. However, our mind sometimes talks itself into disregarding what our intuition is picking up on.

So when Reddit user Loxomednurmusci asked everyone on the platform to share the biggest dating warning signs that many ignore way too often, people were quick to reply. Most adults are still skeptical of whether algorithms can predict love, so we can't neglect our social skills.

#1

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating If the other person doesn’t exhibit some level of curiosity about you. When there’s chemistry, you want to know more about the other person because you find them interesting. If you find yourself carrying the conversation, trying to learn about the other person but they show no interest in learning about you, then it’s a sure sign that there’s no compatibility. Don’t take it personally—no one can be everyone’s cup of tea and it’s better to know that from the beginning.

Ordinary-Grade-5427 , Taryn Elliott/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes they're just more interested in themselves than anyone else.

#2

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Love is blind. So blind, that people are often willing to overlook small differences in values and/or needs because it might not matter much in the beginning of a relationship and see it as a "necessary compromise and love will conquer all", but oftentimes those little differences will become huge problems later in the relationship (most often when children becomes part of the equation).

U2Ursula , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I apply this to platonic friendship as well. It saves a lot of drama.

#3

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating He hadn't actually told his ex they were broken up, just that they needed to "take a break." I should have taken a break too at that point.

natebradyy , ELEVATE/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#4

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When people ignore the fact the other person dont put in effort.

It always buffles me how many people jumping through hoops while getting nothing in return...

Ben-iND , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#5

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Love bombing! Learn to identify it and then DON’T ignore it. It’s not love - it’s a con.

lil-ms-lila , Sangria Señorial/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#6

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When they are rude to everyone but you, big red flag

BananaBurgers98 , Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#7

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Emotional unavailability.

Distinct-Solution-99 , Matt W Newman/Unsplash(not the actual photo) Report

#8

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating If it bothers you now, it will surely bother you later, only way worse. Lol.

Mysterious_Finger774 , Elina Sazonova/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#9

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating If you are not on the same page with money, this leads to a lot of problems should the relationship get serious

crazycatlady111 , Karolina Grabowska/Pexels (no the actual photo) Report

#10

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When they s**t talk every ex.

0Helpful-Candy0 , Miquel Parera/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#11

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating “My ex just left one day out of the blue. I came home and her stuff was gone”.

Ladies if you hear this, run.
Abusers know they can’t say my ex was crazy nowadays. This is the new version of it. The woman likely had to flee for safety. Her family members likely had to protect her after fleeing. There’s a reason he couldn’t find her after she left.

PMyourcatsplease , Uriel Mont/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#12

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Mistaking outer beauty for inner beauty..

_InnocentToto_ , Анна Хазова/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#13

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Being TOO close to their mom.

peynbaebae , BOOM/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#14

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When they can't attribute their own fault or shortcoming to a single problem they face in life. Today, it's their parents or boss. Tomorrow it will be you.

HarrysonTubman , Tim Samuel/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#15

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating If he has a burner phone, run

ronburgundywithballs , Abdulla Al Muhairi/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#16

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating I lost count on how many times I saw the boyfriend literally owning his girlfriend’s phone.

pushin_on_my_buttons , thomas vanhaecht/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#17

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Possessiveness.


To some degree, your partner being possessive is cute because it makes you feel desired but what many people fail to realize is sometimes it gets too toxic to the level of doubt and that's never good cuz trust is important in a relationship.

Key_Worldliness1614 , Taryn Elliott/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#18

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating A red flag that people often overlook when dating is inconsistency in communication or behavior. For example, if someone is extremely attentive and communicative one day, but then disappears or becomes distant the next without explanation, it could indicate underlying issues or mixed intentions.

cafemoto900 , Anete Lusina/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#19

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating They unsettle you. There's a nagging instinct urging you to keep your distance, even though they appear fine on the surface. An internal conflict arises. Don't dismiss this feeling as a flaw in your character or a result of past traumas. If your intuition is screaming at you to flee, heed its warning no matter how 'alright' the other person may seem. Ignoring it will only amplify the persistent unease, making it increasingly challenging to leave the person.

No-Soup5977 , Gary Barnes/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#20

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Find out your date has his own photos as phone background.. Just run!

Bogadambo , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#21

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When they are rude to everyone but you🚩🚩.

BananaBurger98 , Puvvukonvict photography/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#22

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Little care when in the wrong, never showing any accountability for basically anything.

ConsciousPriority834 , Etty Fidele/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#23

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Financial incompatibility.

If you are not on the same page with money, this leads to a lot of problems should the relationship get serious.

crazycatlady331 , Emil Kalibradov/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#24

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Lack of vulnerability and self-awareness.

OkEnthusiasm8573 , Tim Samuel/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#25

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Constantly asking your partner if they find random people in public or on TV attractive. In my experience, when they’re asking this, there is no right answer.

Every once in a while is one thing, but if you find yourself walking around looking at your feet all the time, there might be an issue.

Cheese_Pancakes , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#26

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Their relationship history. Specifically cheating.

AlternativePrior9559 , Jeremias Ybañez/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#27

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When she says she likes to have a beer after work but it’s actually 11 beers, when Ive been sober for 4 years it’s just awkward.

FUICYU , Fábio Alves/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#28

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating If they even hint of a third party that is interested in them, don't get caught up in that love triangle shenanigans.

Dayzlikethis , Israelzin Oliveira/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It depends on how they react to the interest. If they have made it clear to the other person that it's not going to happen, and aren't doing anything to encourage them than it's not really their fault. If they are enjoying the attention and flirt with the other person then definitely steer clear.

#29

Cruelty to animals.

hizcherokee Report

#30

If his friends are racist, sexist, homophobic, etc, but he claims he's not like them.... He is exactly like them, he just learned to hide it better.

stopwavingback Report

#31

Messy house / room. Doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it really tells you what kind of partner they will be in terms of housework and chores.

Owl__Kitty88 Report

#32

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Constantly cancelling because their entire life is so busy. Like, on Saturday evenings?

redditslim , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

mrxmrx avatar
Mrx Mrx
Mrx Mrx
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

k. Sorry, that I'm a healthcare worker with night shifts and weekend duty.

#33

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating 1. Lack of interest of your inner world and often just interested in your looks.
2. Hasn’t done any personal work, their issues seem to always be other peoples fault
3. Aren’t sure what they want, they just want to go with the flow…
5. Much Older men seemingly charming, they are not. They prey on younger women. Run.

liri_miri , Katerina Holmes/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#34

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Insults masked as joking
“Oh that’s just his sense of humor..” No. He’s just disguising his honesty with jokes.

Varietygamer_928 , Priscilla Du Preez /Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#35

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Someone who is constantly changing jobs. I don't mean they work for 6 months for one place, get a better position at another company for 1.5 years, then go to a different company. That's normal career growth.

If someone is quitting jobs every few months, even if they immediately get a new job they are not stable.

midwestarchetype , Dmitry Vechorko/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends. I've recently started a new job and after only a few weeks I've realised that it's not right for me so I'm looking to move on already. I'm not going to stay in a job I'm not happy in for months or years because of fear of looking unstable. Often it's hard to gage from the application and interview process what the job and employer is really like, and it's not until you start the role that you find out.

#36

Moving too fast. No it’s not normal to feel like you met your soulmate in 3 weeks. They’re not in love with you. They’re in limerence. Which isn’t long lasting.

Also the odds are good that this person who is rushing head long into a relationship has a few screws loose.

Large-Signal-157 Report

#37

Constantly complaining about the people around them. Their family, friends, ex’s, customer service workers, etc.

You’ll be on that list too. This person is a perpetuate self identified victim and is 100% going to use it for manipulation and abuse.

Just to clarify, some people will complain for real reasons and even though being negative all the time sucks, I’m saying watch out for the extreme cases. It’s all they focus on, it’s almost everyone they come in contact with, and they just don’t understand why or how they deserve it.

anon Report

#38

The family dynamic. You may say you are marrying the person not the family but it's a package deal. Their mess becomes your mess.

PMPunsandSeaShanties Report

#39

Gaslighting. It’s crazy how long I let It go before I even realized, and even still It took years of reflection to fully recognize how bad It was..

EnigmaEve_ Report

#40

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating When they say " just seeing what's out there".

loxomednurmusci , Wiktor Karkocha/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#41

When the partner treats others like garbage or has a over the top attitude over the dumbest things.

Baku_Bich420 Report

#42

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Weird controlling behavior coupled with a savior complex.

Dudes who get with a girl and are like, "she had no idea about (insert something) until I showed her how to do it properly. Hehe she's so cute.".

Key-Control7348 , Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#43

50 Common Red Flags That People Ignore When Dating Person already being in a relationship

Like, you think this person that’s cheating on their partner will suddenly turn into a person that you can trust is some funny s**t.

Holiday-Date7201 , Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#44

Little white lies should be one of the higher ones in this list. You see them lie to other people or family without a second thought, even about stupid stuff. Trust me, it only gets bigger and worse as time goes on.

tacomeoow Report

#45

"All of my exes are b****** or aholes." What's the common denominator here? *you*.

clampion12 Report

#46

When only its a one sided conversation and the answers are too short from the person.

anon Report

#47

Not being polite to service workers.

SidheWannabe Report

#48

When she doesn’t believe in financial equality, meaning that both parties should bear the cost of finding true love, not just the man.

Yokozuuna Report

#49

She mentions she has a kid a few hours before the date.

SuperMeh2 Report

#50

Talking about their ex constantly,

Not wanting to ever go out.

My ex never wanted to go out

and a girl I was FWB with talked about her ex constantly. realized too late that she wasn't over him while I caught feelings.

Azeuka Report

