More and more people are trying to flip society's perception of pit bulls from something to be feared and therefore abused, to the lovable, cute companions they truly are. This unjust reputation has settled an unfortunate fate for millions of pit bulls, leaving them overcrowding shelters only later to be put to sleep.

A French photographer, Sophie Gamand, is on a mission to change that by creating a photography project called "Pit Bull Flower Power." Since 2014, we have seen a change in society, and her photos have helped many dogs to get adopted. In these portraits, Sophie showcases the gentle and adorable personalities of these dogs, posing with a flower crown that was later added in post-production.

Every little action adds up, and sooner or later, these misunderstood dogs will be vindicated.

More info: Instagram | sophiegamand.com | amazon.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

sophiegamand Report

#2

sophiegamand Report

#3

sophiegamand Report

#4

sophiegamand Report

#5

sophiegamand Report

#6

sophiegamand Report

#7

sophiegamand Report

#8

sophiegamand Report

#9

sophiegamand Report

#10

sophiegamand Report

#11

sophiegamand Report

#12

sophiegamand Report

#13

sophiegamand Report

#14

sophiegamand Report

#15

sophiegamand Report

#16

sophiegamand Report

#17

sophiegamand Report

#18

sophiegamand Report

#19

sophiegamand Report

#20

sophiegamand Report

#21

sophiegamand Report

#22

sophiegamand Report

#23

sophiegamand Report

#24

sophiegamand Report

#25

sophiegamand Report

#26

sophiegamand Report

#27

sophiegamand Report

#28

sophiegamand Report

#29

sophiegamand Report

#30

sophiegamand Report

#31

sophiegamand Report

#32

sophiegamand Report

#33

sophiegamand Report

#34

sophiegamand Report

#35

sophiegamand Report

#36

sophiegamand Report

#37

sophiegamand Report

#38

sophiegamand Report

#39

sophiegamand Report

#40

sophiegamand Report

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!