Last weekend in many European, Asian and North American countries we could spot aurora borealis dancing above our heads. Luckily, I was leading a photography workshop in my favorite place – Pieniny mountains in Poland and Slovakia.

Me and the group couldn’t waste this extremely rare occasion and spent the whole night in the mountains photographing and admiring the beauty of this long moment.

It was all so quiet around us, we could hear only us screaming in fascination, singing birds and… howling wolves. It was one of the most wonderful nights of my life.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patrykbieganski.com