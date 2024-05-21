ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend in many European, Asian and North American countries we could spot aurora borealis dancing above our heads. Luckily, I was leading a photography workshop in my favorite place – Pieniny mountains in Poland and Slovakia.

Me and the group couldn’t waste this extremely rare occasion and spent the whole night in the mountains photographing and admiring the beauty of this long moment.

It was all so quiet around us, we could hear only us screaming in fascination, singing birds and… howling wolves. It was one of the most wonderful nights of my life.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patrykbieganski.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#13

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST
#16

I Photographed The Most Beautiful Cosmic Show Over Poland And Slovakia Last Weekend

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Patryk Biegański
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!