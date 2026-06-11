BBC Halts ‘Doctor Who’ Indefinitely After “Woke” Storylines Turn Into “Toxic” Disaster And Ratings Nightmare

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Doctor Who’s future is suddenly in doubt after a shock BBC decision sent fans into meltdown.

On June 10, the BBC officially confirmed that a planned Christmas special had reportedly been scrapped, with no immediate plans for future installments. After more than six decades on screen, the iconic sci-fi franchise now faces one of the biggest crises in its history amid a major behind-the-scenes exodus.

Highlights The BBC has reportedly shelved Doctor Who with no return date currently in sight.

Former insiders claim controversial creative choices alienated large parts of the audience.

Fans erupted online after Russell T Davies addressed the show's uncertain future.

Despite a lucrative partnership with Disney, many viewers criticized the show’s recent seasons for their divisive storylines. Insiders close to the production are now speaking out about how the British pop-culture institution fell into decline.

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BBC announces Doctor Who hiatus as series reportedly became a ratings nightmare

Image credits: BBC/Disney+

After ending its original run in 1989, Doctor Who returned in 2005 to widespread acclaim. For the uninitiated, the series follows the adventures of the Doctor, an extraterrestrial traveler who journeys through time and space.

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Ncuti Gatwa portrayed the Doctor’s most recent incarnation, which received a mixed reception from critics and audiences. On Wednesday, the BBC confirmed that the show’s planned Christmas special had been scrapped.

The network also announced that it was seeking new production partners following the departures of showrunner Russell T. Davies and production company Bad Wolf.

Image credits: BBC/Disney+

According to Deadline, the series is now on an indefinite hiatus and is not expected to return for at least several years. Following the conclusion of Gatwa’s second season, reports emerged that Disney was reconsidering its involvement in the global streaming partnership amid concerns over ratings.

The show’s average audience reportedly fell below 3.5 million viewers during its latest season. That marks a significant decline from the roughly 10 million viewers who tuned in during David Tennant’s early years following the 2005 revival.

Doctor Who insiders blame the show’s “woke” storylines for its downfall

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Image credits: BBC/Disney+

Speaking to The Daily Mail, insiders claimed that viewership began declining after Jodie Whittaker became the franchise’s first female Doctor.

A former writer argued that the series became increasingly focused on political and social themes, particularly during Davies’ second stint as showrunner.

“We had this nonsense, this identity politics, and there is nothing less likely to make people feel at ease than by making them think they are being hectored or lectured,” they said.

Image credits: BBC/Disney+

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According to a poll conducted by London-based firm JL Partners last year, nearly half of respondents believed the show prioritized social justice issues over overall quality.

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It was also found that “rubbish,” “boring,” and “woke” were the words most commonly associated with the brand.

“The public believes a once-great show has lost its way—and their biggest complaint is that it puts the pursuit of wokeness above entertainment value,” a pollster for the firm said.

“At the moment, Doctor Who is a toxic brand,” another former writer concluded.

Departing Doctor Who showrunner breaks silence on the show’s indefinite hiatus

Image credits: Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Alongside the hiatus announcement, the BBC confirmed that it was parting ways with showrunner Russell T. Davies. During his first tenure, Davies spearheaded the 2005 revival and served as head writer until 2010.

Davies returned to the franchise in 2023 ahead of Gatwa’s run as the Time Lord. On June 10, he addressed the show’s future and confirmed his departure in an Instagram post.

The former showrunner admitted that discussions surrounding a Christmas special were intended to help secure the show’s future. He also revealed that no script had been written and that no cast members had been approached.

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Image credits: BBC/Disney+

Davies’ remarks sparked backlash on X, where many fans argued that his creative decisions contributed to the show’s decline.

“This is such an annoyingly petty, bitter goodbye from Russell. What a child,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “It’s not even the fact that it’s gonna be on hiatus, it’s the utter disrespect for the series at the very end from Russell.”

“Probably best he’s left,” a third added.

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Doctor Who is currently streaming on Disney+.