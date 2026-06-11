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“Looksmaxxing” Attempt By Clavicular Torn Down By Netizens After He Shared Side-By-Side Results
Young man with facial bandages speaking into a microphone during a looksmaxxing discussion indoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Looksmaxxing” Attempt By Clavicular Torn Down By Netizens After He Shared Side-By-Side Results

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Controversial “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, recently underwent a cosmetic procedure to further enhance his appearance.

On June 3, 2026, he livestreamed his rhinoplasty surgery performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as Dr. Miami.

After the recovery period, the 20-year-old unveiled the results of the nose job on a Kick stream, but instead of drawing praises, it sparked a flood of criticism.

Highlights
  • “Looksmaxxing” content creator Clavicular recently underwent a nose job by a celebrity surgeon.
  • Netizens trolled the allegedly “botched” transformation as the influencer revealed his post-rhinoplasty nose.
  • Medical professionals have previously warned Clavicular against his “looksmaxxing” tactics and procedures.

“Bro completely ruined his nose and now looks weird,” one user commented.

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    Netizens disapproved of Clavicular’s “botched” nose job

    Young man sitting casually looking away in looksmaxxing attempt

    Image credits: clavicular0

    “Looksmaxxing” is an internet subculture focused on maximizing one’s physical attractiveness with self-improvement routines such as skincare, diet, exercise, or cosmetic procedures.

    Clavicular’s latest attempt at improving his appearance, however, didn’t go as planned.

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    Soon, before-and-after photos of him began to spread on social media, where his latest transformation quickly became the subject of heated debate.

    Close-up selfie of man with styled hair post looksmaxxing

    Image credits: clippedszn

    Fans and detractors alike claimed that his cosmetic interventions, on top of his recent muscle mass reduction, have “destroyed” his “perfect,” chiseled appearance that helped him build his brand, and left him looking like a “soft boy.”

    Many said his nose was fine before and now looked “unnatural,” while others claimed that the plastic surgeon had “botched” the work. A few even warned him that getting plastic surgery could become addictive.

    “I thought there was absolutely nothing wrong with his previous nose,” one person said. Another wrote, “Bro got famous off his face and decided to change it. What an idiot.”

    Social media post showing before and after rhinoplasty looksmaxxing results

    Image credits: Savsays

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    “He had quite a decent nose, why would he go for such a nose shape, which is just worse?” said a third.

    “There he is telling the kids all they need is to hit themselves in the face with a hammer for good looks, meanwhile, he’s paying for a surgeon for his own,” wrote a fourth.

    “Body dysmorphia is a mental illness,” another commented. “He will forever be chasing cosmetic surgeries and increasing the aesthetic standards in his own head.”

    Man with nose tape speaking into microphone after looksmaxxing surgery

    Image credits: fanthehopeaholicspodcast

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    However, some pointed out that swelling after rhinoplasty can take time to settle, and that Clavicular should trust the process.

    “It takes time for swelling of the nose to go down post rhinoplasty, maybe wait this one a bit?” one person advised.

    “My nose is straighter, it’s less wide — the alar base — the tip is derotated slightly. It already looks a lot better,” Clavicular said about the surgery on fellow influencer Bradley Martyn’s podcast.

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    He recently underwent otoplasty (ear reduction surgery), which also drew criticism from netizens.

    Medical experts have warned Clavicular against his “looksmaxxing” tactics

    Side and back view of man streaming online amid looksmaxxing controversy

    Image credits: barragers

    For a while, medical experts have been calling out Clavicular for his extreme DIY interventions, in which he shares “hardmaxxing” tips with his followers.

    One of them is bone smashing, in which he creates microfractures in his facial bones with a blunt instrument so they become sharper when they heal.

    “You increase the risk of fracturing your face, fracturing your bones, injuring your eye… it may not heal well,” ER specialist Dr. Jordan Wagner, from California, weighed in on the risks of this practice.

    Doctor performing looksmaxxing procedure on patient in clinic setting

    Image credits: Kick/Clavicular

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    “You may hit it too hard and crack much deeper than you think. Over time, you’re causing a significant amount of trauma to the underlying tissue by repeating this process. You might have permanent nerve damage.”

    “You are also potentially causing scar tissue, which also has to repair itself… It’s not scientifically proven, and it’s not worth the risk that you’re putting to your face.”

    Clavicular has previously revealed on his stream that he has undergone a $35,000 triple jaw surgery, which also earned disapproval from doctors.

    Before and after looksmaxxing side-by-side results on young man

    Image credits: topaestheticsofficial

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    “This is extremely disturbing, because this guy underwent a major surgery with major risks,” warned Dr. Michel Alain Danino from Montreal, adding that it was not a cosmetic procedure but a need-based reconstructive one.

    He said that it could lead to infections and other types of complications, and should have been avoided, especially if there is no medical or aesthetic purpose.

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    Moreover, he raised concern over why a medical practitioner would agree to perform the procedure: “Who is the surgeon who will accept doing that, and why is a surgeon able to do that if he is paid without any medical or aesthetic indication?”

    “A triple-jaw surgery is no joke,” said Dr. Steven J. Cyr from Texas. “The surgeon cuts the bones in the maxilla — the upper jawline — and they’re shifting it forward.”

    “Typically, that’s done for people who have retrognathia, where they have a chin that has recessed, and they have a problem breathing, they have sleep apnea, they have other structural issues like a crossbite, and they’re trying to improve these physiological abnormalities.”

    “Please don’t do the surgery (if you do not have these physiological problems). It can lead to lifelong issues, nerve problems, and failed union, where the bone isn’t healed.”

    Clavicular has been arrested thrice this year and had a major health scare

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    Man posing confidently showing looksmaxxing transformation results

    Image credits: Kick/Clavicular

    The nose job discourse comes amid a chaotic stretch for the influencer, which includes a few legal battles.

    In February 2026, Clavicular was arrested in Arizona on suspicion of possessing dangerous narcotics and attempting to gain entry to a bar using a forged ID. He was released the next day, and the charges were later dropped.

    Social media screenshot discussing looksmaxxing and Rodrigo Alves

    Image credits: GucciPrada306

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    He called the arrest “straight up political persecution.”

    He was detained again the following month in Florida on battery charges related to an altercation between fellow influencers Violet Marie Lentz and Jenny Popach.

    Black and white close-up of man with bandage after looksmaxxing treatment

    Image credits: clavicular0

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    User comments on a looksmaxxing nose change on social media

    Image credits: 1ul1k

    In April, Clavicular passed out during a live stream and had to be taken to the hospital. It is heavily rumored that his health scare might have been caused by a five-stack substance, which includes Adderall and an industrial solvent (BDO).

    He vowed to steer clear of substance use after the incident, which is a habit he has maintained since he was 14.

    Side-by-side photos of a man before and after looksmaxxing transformation

    Image credits: clavicular0

    He got trolled in his subsequent streams, where his physique looked considerably less bulky than before.

    His followers suspected the transformation was triggered by his allegedly quitting testosterone after the hospital visit.

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    Before and after side-by-side comparison of clavicular's nose job

    Image credits: kekzensky

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    In May, he took a plea deal of six months of probation that allowed him to avoid prison time for using a firearm on a deceased alligator in the Florida Everglades.

    The court also asked him to take a weapons safety course, complete 20 hours of community service, and refrain from livestreaming either task.

    “He has downgraded hard.” Netizens blasted Clavicular’s transformation after his nose job

    Social media comment criticizing clavicular's looksmaxxing attempt

    Image credits: Montreal_Himbo

    User praises clavicular's nose before looksmaxxing on social media

    Image credits: THATSWHATSHESAI

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    Side-by-side looksmaxxing comparison showing before and after photos of a man's face

    Image credits: Poddubitskaya07

    Social media comment criticizing looksmaxxing and its impact on self-perception

    Image credits: quiet64403613

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    Reply praising looksmaxxing but noting loss of original facial features

    Image credits: hakyne

    Social media post warning about damaging effects of looksmaxxing

    Image credits: A3gztw

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    Comment comparing looksmaxxing results to a well-known actor's appearance

    Image credits: FrankReynomrs5

    Comment on looksmaxxing calling it feminine soft boy look

    Image credits: UBERSOY1

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    Critique of looksmaxxing saying he's downgraded on a dark path

    Image credits: redroot146477

    Comment on looksmaxxing needing surgery with downfall in his face

    Image credits: usernamenotable

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    Observation on looksmaxxing changing from scary to normal scary look

    Image credits: Venom_641

    Opinion on looksmaxxing with more striking look before, now everyday soft boy

    Image credits: c0smid

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    Tweet discussing looksmaxxing transformation results shared online

    Image credits: MrHand46182

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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