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Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method
Young male influencer speaking into a microphone during a podcast, discussing private parts enhancement method.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Logan Paul, the boxer-turned-host of the Impaulsive podcast, was left speechless after controversial looksmaxing influencer Clavicular revealed a bizarre practice he claimed helped increase the size of his manhood during the Monday, May 12, episode.

The 20-year-old’s confession about private-part enhancement came shortly after he admitted to using a hammer to alter his facial structure by repeatedly striking his bones.

Highlights
  • Clavicular left Logan Paul stunned after revealing his unusual private-part enhancement method.
  • The influencer’s latest confession came shortly after he admitted to practicing “bone smashing” to enhance his appearance.
  • Clavicular has also endured a turbulent year marked by hospitalization, the loss of his PR representative, and a court-ordered probation sentence.

“Are people like him our future?” one netizen asked at the time, and reactions to his latest revelation echoed similar disbelief and disappointment.

“This is a good example of how this generation is doomed,” a commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    Clavicular demonstrated on camera what he claimed was a method to enlarge his private part

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: Instagram/clavicular0

    Weighted shopping bags have been Clavicular’s preferred equipment for the enhancement routine.

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    “Can you elaborate?” Logan Paul asked the influencer following his revelation.

    Production members quickly located a shopping bag so viewers could get a PG-rated demonstration.

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

    “You just put stuff in here — various items — and you wrap it around your wrist like this. Then you’re basically holding onto your suspensory ligament and stretching,” Clavicular explained.

    Paul asked if, by “suspensory ligament,” he meant the body part under discussion.

    “Well, that’s what you’re stretching,” Clavicular responded, adding, “I would do this while I was driving.”

    “Your commitment to the [looksmaxing] game is admirable,” Paul replied after a short moment of silence.

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

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    Looksmaxing, for those unfamiliar, is an online subculture centered on maximizing physical attractiveness, often through extreme or controversial methods.

    Clavicular revealed he achieved favorable results with the help of injections and medications alongside the exercise, though his journey was not without setbacks.

    He said that enhancing size lowers the erection angle “a bit,” but in his case, it was “above the ideal.”

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    “The fact you’re able to say it so straight-faced is mind-blowing, but I agree with you,” Paul’s co-host Mike Majlak said.

    Paul had a different reaction, saying, “This is above me. This is crazy.”

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    Clavicular’s appearance on Impaulsive turned even more shocking when he answered a provocative “would you rather” question

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

    When asked on the podcast whether he would rather have a functioning male part or his hair, he picked the latter, arguing that the average person does not meet Jason Statham’s level of attractiveness when bald.

    “You’re going to have this bald head and a functional d**k, but it’s going to be over for you when you’ve got no one you can use it on,” Clavicular said.

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: Instagram/clavicular0

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    Social media users disagreed with him.

    “No man would do this trade-off. No man,” one person wrote, while another reminded Clavicular he would “get old” and lose his hair and aesthetics eventually anyway.

    “I’d wear hats all day long,” a third noted.

    “Clav is trolling at this point,” remarked a fourth.

    Medical professionals have long advised against the practices Clavicular advocates

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: Instagram/clavicular0

    Aesthetic surgeon Angie Taras labeled looksmaxing a “shocking” trend on the Australian television program 60 Minutes on April 12.

    “There is absolutely no scientific evidence behind most of the things they are talking about,” Taras explained.

    Clinical psychologist Zac Seidler also told the show he found the practice “really concerning” and “nihilistic.”

    “It’s all about winning and competitiveness, and sadly, what it leads to is self-destruction,” he added.

    Clavicular has had a turbulent 2026, marked by hospitalization, the loss of his PR personnel, and a court-ordered probation sentence

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: Instagram/clavicular0

    Clavicular suffered a d**g overd*se on the night of Tuesday, April 14. The incident occurred while he was livestreaming at a restaurant in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida.

    The influencer shared an update on his hospitalization with a selfie showing blood on his face.

    “Just got home, that was brutal,” he wrote via X, adding, “All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution.”

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Image credits: Instagram/clavicular0

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    In the wake of the incident, Us Weekly confirmed that Clavicular’s representative, Mitchell Jackson, has stopped working with him.

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    Then, on May 15, Clavicular was sentenced to six months of probation after being charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in public in March.

    The charge stemmed from an incident in which Clavicular and his friends riddled an alligator carcass with bullets in Florida’s Everglades wetlands. 

    In addition to probation, the court ordered him to complete 20 hours of community service and attend a firearm safety course. Court records also stated that Clavicular is prohibited from livestreaming his community service hours.

    “He’s so weird,” a netizen said about Clavicular

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

    Logan Paul Left Stunned As Influencer Clavicular Reveals Extreme Private Parts Enhancement Method

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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