One Redditor asked people to share the most disturbing thing someone has ever said to them casually, and the replies were intense. From family secrets spilling out without warning to affairs being revealed like it was no big deal, these are the stories people still can’t unhear. Read them below.

Plot twists usually belong in movies and books—set up on purpose and dropped at just the right moment. But they also happen in real life. And when they do, they can be more jaw-dropping than anything you’d read on a page or see on a screen.

#1 My old boss casually mentioned stopping her birth control and taking fertility medication. She told me not to tell her husband because "he'll never be ready for a baby".



bonerslayer777:



My mom did this to my dad, that’s how I was born. She told me herself, so that’s how I know. He just thought I was accident until I told him a few years back.



Just-Bat5937:



My Ex went off birth control without my knowing until she confessed years later after our son was born, the when he was 8 yrs old she walked away stating she was young when we married and she wanted to find out what she missed out on, last contact she had with him was at 11 yrs old (her choice) and then told everyone I wouldn't let her see him.

#2 I once made a comment about being the oldest child in my family. My dad was drunk and responded with “Maybe.” Then proceeded to tell me that I probably have an older sister in Korea. When he was stationed there, he had a girlfriend who told him she was pregnant right before he got new orders. He wasn’t ready for kids, and one of his buddies was into her, so he thinks that guy probably raised her.



Adding: Wow, this really blew up. I honestly didn’t realize how many people had similar stories. I always thought it was interesting that he specifically said “her,” which makes me feel pretty confident it’s true. I’ve also taken a DNA test in case she ever wants to find me.



Live_Barracuda1113:



My dad wanted to stay with her, but his family threatened to disown him. I found an old picture of her and him in our basement when I was like 12 and asked and my mom had a FIT.

She supposedly had an abortion, but nobody knows. My dad has long passed- he died in the 1980s, so I will never get the whole story but WOW!

#3 Our mother when she proudly showed off to her friends about how she beats us physically. She was snickering and she didnt realize her friends were looking at her weirdly.



mooncritter_returns:



When I was a kid my mom once told me proudly how good she was at manipulating my dad to keep the household running. He was in fact very controlling and occasionally scary, but the fact my mom chose to stay and “work around” her supposed partner instead…and also use her kids as confidants (and conspirators, and household labor…) kinda says a lot.

#4 By a female cop: We had a foul-mouthed kid in a holding cell last week. He kept running his mouth about how he could beat all us up if he wanted to. Finally, we had enough. A group of us went in and beat him senseless until he was crying like a baby.



Important to note: This was a holding cell, not prison, he hadnt been convicted of anything. The *beating* they gave him was out of pure ego. He was confined to a cell and posed no threat to them. Lastly, she wasn't anyone i knew. I didn't even know her name or what police department she worked for. She apparently just thought it was ok to beat up a teenager for saying stupid & offensive things.



WhyYesIndeedIDo:



My dental hygienist told me a small town (midwest us) cop was in her chair last year and casually mentioned that they wished they could just [end] all liberals at the protests.

#5 A girl I worked with confessed to having a full blown affair with her biological father and didn't seem to understand what was wrong about it. It was like she was admitting to a guilty pleasure, just all giggles and bashfulness.



Jibbersup:



Well I wasn't expecting this.

I used to work as a carpenter and our small crew got subbed out to a bigger crew of workers on this commercial site. I'm up on some scaffold working on a concrete form and there's labourers below me. One of the old guys is talking about how hot his adult daughter is and he would totally bang her if he was able too. The guy he's talking to is agreeing with how how she is and they're laughing. Very casual conversation.

#6 I had a manager who spoke so casually about his hatred for his wife that I routinely paid attention to the news cos I really did think he was gonna pull some Dexter shiii....I was very concerned for that woman. The entire team seemed to join in the fun, which was more concerning. He was a scary man. I met her, she was sweet and had some kind of disability...in front of her he was very loving. If she only knew he hated her...



OneAndOnlyJackSc:



I'm gonna take a wild guess and say your manager is in his 50s or older, most of the team that was joining in is 30s or older and you're in your 30s or younger.

Here's some anthropology for you on approximately 3-4 generations of American culture (keeping in mind this is ALL generalizations so there's going to be a lot of people whom the rules except).

One of the big culture clash things I see between older generations (boomer and gen-x) and younger generations (millennial and gen-z) is that the older generations show contempt to their spouse as a method of bonding between peers. They don't actually have contempt but saying anything nice comes across as being under his thumb (from the point of view of the man or woman, respectively). Also, you were only allowed to talk badly to your own spouse, never someone else's. (Not only would you get punched for that, but also the guy punching you wouldn't get in trouble for it, even in front of a cop. "Well, I mean, you insulted the guy's wife. Maybe you won't do that again next time.")

Younger generations tend not to do this and instead favor the appearance of less toxic relationships, regardless of whatever toxicity might actually exist.

That is to say, showing contempt or not showing contempt is not indicative of how toxic the relation is or not, for both sets of generational cohorts.

I'm mentioning all this because that's probably what was going on here. Millennials tend to be used to older generations talking bad about their spouse without doing it their selves whereas for Gen-Z, who mainly didn't grow up around this behavior, this is a completely foreign thing.

#7 A woman I used to work with told me how when she was young she wanted to marry her boyfriend, but he didn't want to get married. They were like 19 or 20 I think. She decided she'd stop taking birth control and not tell him. She got pregnant and he married her for the baby. She said how he was grumpy all the time and she couldn't understand why. Then he was in an accident at the job she pushed him into getting and broke his spine and was a paraplegic in a wheelchair. And I remember her telling me this part verbatim: "Needless to say, nothing ever happened in the bedroom." So she divorced him. And she told the whole story like she was the victim, of course.



Aletheia-Nyx:



She is genuinely evil. Ruined her own life, forced someone else to ruin their life, forced a marriage on someone who didn't want it, forced them into a job that destroyed their body (because destroying hers wasn't enough? Idk) and then whined that her life was bad because…consequences of her own actions. Genuinely evil.

#8 Mom started dating an old friend from her younger years again and we were watching a movie that included a scene in a morgue. he then proceeded to tell us that in highschool his friend got a job at the local morgue and whenever they had a "chick" come in they'd use a light bulb to warm her lips.



Ethloc:



What a terrible day to have eyes and be able to read.



Educational_Earth_62:



It’s such a problem in the industry that some funeral homes ONLY hire women for the prep work, now. Like…. It’s a known thing.

#9 Working at a vet office… and the guy brings in his stud Great Dane… and casually slips in how he rents his dogs out for human pleasure.



Don’t worry, authorities were contacted bc it was on video w/ audio in the reception area.

#10 I was dating a guy who just randomly told me he would beat his ex. Yeah I quickly ended that one and he was so sad. "But I just opened up to you?" You want me to feel bad for you that you beat your ex? Byeeeee.



SprinklesNearby3154:



The scary thing is that he could’ve done that to you too. i’m glad you recognised that what he said was the truth, didn’t make any excuses and left!

#11 My mom has been entering the stages of early onset Alzheimer's. She's never been so honest.





She told me that her grandfather was living with his daughter like they were married.





I remember my great-grandfather living with a young girl when I was a kid. She always seemed scared and she always seemed sort of crazy. They scared me.





Now I know that she was scared because she was being made to live like she was her father's wife. My great grandmother lived with my grandmother





I was too little to understand anything about it.





I don't know what to do with all of that.





I keep wishing I'd understood what was going on so I could have done something to help her





For people say I made it up, my mom also asks me when did you get fat? Every time I see her. So I'm not making it up or I would make myself slim and gorgeous.



FrozenDiuri:



Kids aren’t responsible. Please please please, try to forgive yourself for not doing something, because that would have been impossible because you were a kid.

You didn’t fail her, everyone around you failed you both.

#12 "Nobody needs to know" when suggesting I try dating a 14 year old girl when I was already 17, almost 18.

#13 I’m retired now, so these are from my 40 year career or school prior to that:



A boss told me never to hire a woman. Today, jobs in my profession are now 60+% held by women.



A boss told me I shouldn’t move to a certain neighborhood because it was integrated.



My 6th grade teacher said that if something bad happened to you it was because you were being punished by God. The father of a kid in my class persihed in a car wreck that year, so she started mistreating him after that. “Christian” school.



Edit:



The first one was in the 90s

The second one was in the 80s

The third one was in the 70s

#14 A neighbor in my dorms in college said if he caught me walking around alone he’d snatch me up and sell me for $70,000.

#15 Coworker confessed at an xmas party that she suffocated her kids’ guinea pig. I think she expected to get a laugh, but the whole room went silent.



UrbanHuaraches:



When I was in high school, someone told me they had microwaved a cat, but I choose to believe this was just for shock value.

#16 Asked my dad to stop grabbing my behind when I walked by (I was 13) and he told me I was his property, he could do whatever he wanted, and I should be glad he didn't do anything worse.



CHICKINGNUGGER:



My Dad did too. I ran away from home at 16 and cut contact. Years later when I was 29, he showed up at my Grandmother's house unannounced, I was leaning against the breakfast bar. The minute he saw me he walked straight up and slapped me hard on the backside and told me that I still had a peach. I'm glad you got away and I hope you've healed.

#17 Was getting a tattoo one time from an artist who happened to be a regular at the coffee stand I previously worked at. while he was in my ear with the tool he started casually talking about how his ex wife upset him one time so him and a buddy took her out to the woods and ‘had their way with her’. I was absolutely petrified. thankfully my best friend was with me and the tattoos were super quick. never went back or spoke to him again.



EconomistNo7345:



it’s crazy how tattoo artists will drop the most insane lore on you mid tattoo when you have no other option but to sit there and pretend to be okay with the conversation. It’s almost like it’s on purpose.

#18 I'm going to put this in her drink.

#19 Dunno know if it’s the most disturbing but the first incident that comes to mind was when my life long friend so casually relayed the time when, at approx 8 yrs of age, his long term toxic father held him by the collar of his jumper while hanging him over his 16th floor balcony. He said he could feel the jumper slowly coming off and him dropping bit by bit.



It was only when my friend involuntarily urinated, defecated and almost passed out with fear that his father put him back on the balcony. He was, however, beaten senseless for being disgusting.



Solitary_Cicada:



There should be some short of test for people to take before having kids because what in the actual.

#20 “Can’t wait until they invade whatever the kistan , this gas is getting expensive."



dad_farts:



This is actually pretty funny as long as I forget that oil extraction was used as justification for a direct-force regime change in Venezuela.

#21 Ex friend and sister of my then-crush told the story of how her brother (guy I had a crush on) had his first kiss with his cousin and she was secretly jealous. Immediately done with both of them.

#22 "If (black manager) doesn't get it together, I'm going to go home and get my whip. I'm from the South so I know how to handle these uppity boys."



Both the guy who said it and the manager were late 40s, early 50s.



Just casually said out of nowhere to me just because we were both working on the same pallet of merch at Walmart. Like I hated that manager too but I hated him because he was the kind of guy who would throw you under the bus for $1 and he absolutely had screwed me over multiple times to make himself look good.



I was so lucky the idiot said it directly under one of the cameras that actually picked up sound, reported him as soon as I could.

#23 A family member from the south told me to grab my children by there hair to discipline them. That way it doesn’t leave a mark. 😭 I’m so glad my mom broke that cycle. .

#24 That all men are attracted to their daughters. I was talking to a conservative (I am very much the opposite). I said even if Trump was doing great things (he isn't), I would never morally be able to support him because has commented about being attracted to and wanting to date his daughter (this was long before all the other various disturbing things about him were widely known).



This man proceeded to tell me that ALL men attracted to and fall in love with their daughters. It is normal. It can't be helped. They are younger more beautiful versions of their wives.

#25 My former friend casually said she supports conversion therapy.

FORMER friend.

#26 A notorious serial cheater who said "it took 3 years to infect my wife with herpes"





He knew he was infected and purposely infected her.

#27 I worked at Petco for 6 months. One of my coworkers told me she liked to scare the hamsters for fun.



Btw I told management and they told me "that's just how she is". She was in charge of cleaning the hamster/guinea pig cages.

#28 When I lived in Virginia, I once heard a young white man say ‘I don’t mind black people, I think everyone should own one’. As a Dutch person visiting the USA, I was completely stunned into silence.

#29 Me and a coworker sat on a 12 hour shift together in a control room. He’s bragging about all the women he’s slept with after nights out on the town in bars etc. Then later on he dropped the penny that he’s never drank alcohol in his life. It then became apparent he’s been preying on drunk women for most of his adult life whilst completely sober.

#30 Older guy at my job told one of the younger female employees that he liked when she wore pigtails because they make good handlebars. She later told me that he had also told her he would give her a ride on his motorcycle but she's have to go topless. Been reported a dozen times and everyone always gets the "that's just how he is" response.

#31 A senior worker told me (a 16yo) that we (women) had to wear pants and not skirts, which were the companies uniforms for other restaurants. When I asked why, she shrugged and pointed to the manager of that restaurant. "Because he was caught putting his hand up a girls skirt".

#32 Back in the 1980s I had a science teacher who had done some engineering work for NASA during the Apollo moon program. He said that in the early 70s the Soviet Union tried to send some cosmonauts on a free-return trajectory around the moon and back, but something went wrong and they never returned from space. He said it was covered up but people in NASA knew about it.

#33 My cousin just casually dropped on me that he lost his virginity to his step-sister when he was 14 and she was 15.



When he saw my reaction to that, he said, "It's not TRUE incest because we're not blood related."



Yeah man, but that's been your sister since you were like 5.

#34 I had a professor in university say - in a recorded lecture - that when his children were young, he would go into their bedrooms at night, watch them, and fantasise about asphyxiating them with a plastic bag.



child and adolescent psychology professor btw.

#35 I’m pregnant, don’t get me hard alcohol. Get me wine.

#36 I had a couple of coworkers just casually start talking about beating their wives when I was sitting right there. I mean I don’t even know these guys. It was awkward as hell. This wasn’t even the first time this happened to me! I’ve heard different guys say this. It’s disturbing how common domestic violence is.

#37 Was on a date with a gal I met online.



About half hour into the date she just started texting like crazy.



After a while I ask her what she’s doing?



“Oh, I’m telling all the other guys that I have a boyfriend now” she says with a grin.



I, stupefied, asked



“Uhh I didn’t know you had a boyfriend? “



Her response still grinning like the Cheshire Cat



“It’s you! You’re my new boyfriend!” She said laughing.



It our first date.

#38 I remember a college classmate saying so calmly and matter-of-factly something like "Well, the right to free speech is going to go away in the future".

#39 A guy admitting when he was younger, he and his buddies would lure gay men to some remote mountain area and push them off the cliff. He claimed no one got badly hurt from this, but it was horrible that they found this an entertaining thing to do.

#40 My ex, threatening to put knives and acid into the eyes of the family of a man he was very angry with. Young kids and wife. He had been stalking them for weeks.

#41 When I was in high school, I went on a school trip to a big city in another state, and one of the girls on the trip casually said that it made her uncomfortable to be around so many black people. It was the first time I heard blatant racism like that. I was so shocked that I didn't even know what to say, but I did manage to tell her she shouldn't say things like that, and then she looked at me like I was the crazy one.

#42 Had someone tell me it was a woman's fault if she got punched by her husband. That she was 'asking for it'. Still bothers me to this day.

#43 My house mate, talking about the time her mother swung a fire poker, and embedded it in the wall where her oldest son's head had been seconds before. Apparently the family tell the story like it's something funny. I didn't find it funny, nor does she now I explained why.

#44 Had a former friend tell me he was looking forward to his daughter being 16 so he could check out her friends.

#45 I called my mother to tell her I was recovering from kidney failure and would never need dialysis. She sighed gloomily and said, "Hmmm.".

#46 "You look like you're 12. Can I buy you a drink?".

#47 "Norwegian police sucks, we can make you go missing and you will never be found".

