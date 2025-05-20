When I was a kid, I used to be friends with the next door woman, who was about 20 years old. To me she was a best friend because she would read to me, or play with me or take me to walks. One morning I woke up and her dad was at my house and gave me a painting she made, then my parents told me my friend had to move to another city for work and she left me the painting to remember her. Some time later we moved to another city but returned years after when my dad passed away. I found the dad and sister were living there still. There I knew the truth, my friend had a car accident back then, but they decided to lie to me because they didn’t want to hurt me.

