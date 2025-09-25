Some people struggle to limit themselves to one partner for life. But for whatever reason, they still find themselves entangled in a marriage where, over time, relationship issues, dissatisfaction, and built-up resentment push them to cheat . If their partners are lucky, the truth comes out, and sometimes in the most peculiar ways ever. Recently, people under this popular thread were sharing stories exactly about that, and our Bored Panda team selected the juiciest ones for you to react to. It’s all just a scroll away!

#1 This guy was in the IT department at the hospital where his wife was a nurse. One day he was working on some equipment in the doctors’ lounge, and was eavesdropping on a small group of doctors telling raunchy stories about a nurse they referred to as “the doctor hopper.” He was enjoying the stories until one doctor said “I never heard of ‘the doctor hopper’…who is this?” And the answer was his wife’s name. Ouch.

#2 Guy I know has an IT business.



He had a wealthy client who wanted to set everything up as a” Smart” home. Automatic lights, theatre, programmable everything etc etc. controlled by iPad.



They wanted some kind of central communications hub as part of it.



Anyways…



He set it all up, then has the big “reveal” to show the happy couple and their teenage kids how it all worked.



When the communications hub turned on, all of his customer's secret messages/emails to his affair-lady came up on the iPad for all the family to see.



It was pretty awkward as he left them to it.

#3 I was standing on a tall ladder on a major highway putting letters on a billboard at a newly opened car dealership and looked down saw my fiances car. Her x boyfriend was in the passenger seat. Her eyes almost bugged out of her head. It hit me pretty hard but it worked out for the best.

#4 A couple I would loosely call friends found out that they were both cheating on each other. They told me about how they sat down and talked it out and found out that each of them had cheated on the other roughly the same amount which was around 11 people each and how they weren't going to cheat anymore on each other. I told them just open up the relationship because obviously one of them is going to cheat again and they got mad at me. not even a month later the guy cheated again and left her for the new chick.

#5 A former neighbor was a HS basketball referee. One night his wife and girlfriend attended the same game, somehow sat beside each other, and realized they were both cheering for the ref. Started chatting, and that's how each found out about the other.

#6 Not drastic but stupid: Ex-roommate was married, but lived separately because she claimed she wanted to be near her work and school. Turns out she only married him for a green card and was waiting for her application to be approved. To "celebrate" her permanent residency, she bought herself a new iPhone and MacBook with her husband's credit cards she opened up after moving in with me.



Husband found out because she set up her iPhone and MacBook using his Apple account and all the messages between her and Tinder hook ups synced to his iPad he was using.



He divorced her and withdrew his petition for her green card. He also managed to lock her out of her phone and laptop and kept them hostage until she paid him back all the charges she made on the credit cards plus the green card application fees.



Edit to add: This happened almost 5 years ago. Last I heard, she still doesn't have a green card and is still paying off the debt.

#7 A friend's brother came down with an STD from his wife who was cheating on him.

#8 I was dating this guy and at the time had no reason to suspect he was cheating. Went to the DMV and obviously you wait forever. This girl comes in and we’re making small talk and somehow get talking about our “boyfriends.” It’s super uncanny how similar they sound! I swear it’s like we’re dating the same guy! Finally I ask her, “Wait… *are we* dating the same guy?” She pulls out her phone and shows me a picture of her boyfriend. Yep, we’re dating the same guy. We both walked outside, she called him from her phone and handed it to me. I put him on speaker so she could hear too and he answered “hey baby!” Then audibly s**t his pants when I was the one who said hello back. We both dumped him. She and I are still friends to this day. 😂.

#9 My friend was married for ten years.



She planned her husband a surprise 40th birthday.



She recruited his best friend to lure him there by telling him there was a casual party at his favorite spot and he should come by.



He came… with another woman.



Everyone got a surprise that day.

#10 I like to say God protects the innocent and the stupid and sometimes I'm not sure which one I am. Anyway I'm sleeping over my girlfriend's apartment after being away for 4 days of skiing. My dog is with me, got to love the dog for this. I get up at 3:00 in the morning to go to the bathroom and the dog dumped her kitchen garbage. So I'm picking up the garbage to put it back in the can and what do I find? Used condoms and the wrappers. They weren't from me. I thanked her for being considerate protecting me from possible STD although I wasn't so sure... my dog ate fresh chicken that night. I still have the dog, she's history.

#11 My sister in law and her husband were on a 5 hour drive to visit us. The husband went into a gas station to pay and get something, and his phone left in the car dinged with an explicit text from his girlfriend. When he got back in the car my SIL confronted him and he said he wanted a divorce. That was an uncomfortable visit.

#12 Came home from WW2 and found his wife with a new 2 year old.

He was gone for 4 years in the Navy.

#13 When I was 18, I spent a few months dating this 30YO loser that I was completely obsessed with. One morning, he gave me a ride to a job interview in downtown Reno. Then he left to go to a court hearing where he and his ex would be signing away the rights to a child they shared. He was supposed to pick me up right after. He never came back and I got stranded in a casino lobby for 8 hours with a dead cell phone and no money. Finally got ahold of his roommate, who told me he and his ex decided to elope while they were at the courthouse, again, to sign away their only child. Definitely did me a favor, but still. So gross.

#14 Ohhh!!! I have one!! A friend of my wife's invited us to stay in her house during Memorial Day weekend. When we arrived the house was tiny and was not childproof proof and with two toddlers, it wasn't going to work. So we found the only hotel with a room available, it was the Red Roof Inn. We stayed on the second floor but I could tell that the first floor had two strippers or prostitutes because men would constantly go in and out. I would be smoking an L and would see this happen. Anyway, one morning a dude on a Harley shows up, not even 10 minutes later a BMW comes speeding down the parking lot and pulls up right in front of the bike. A blonde woman comes out (mid-40s?50s?) And looks under the bike. She grabs a tracker and immediately calls someone. Well, that someone was her husband lmaoooo as he's walking out of the room she begins to yell in the most New Jersey Italian American accent.. "You're done! You're done!" She yelled at him as she was driving away. He followed on his bike. The woman comes out of her room, we lock eyes, and burst out laughing.

#15 Strangest (and funnily enough, my husband was just telling me about this last night) is she just…randomly told him during lunch. Not even a lunch date, just lunch at home.



Married about 15 years. 3 kids. She’s VERY well known, and cheated with DOZENS of men over the years. He apparently had no idea. Not even an inkling. And she just told him so nonchalantly, like she was telling him the weather.



Bonus: he wanted names and it turned out one of her “things,” was having the other couple over or out for dinner so she could look at the spouse knowing she was sleeping with her man. Whew! The nerve.

#16 My wife’s co-worker. The poor girl is the sweetest woman in the world and she found out her longterm boyfriend and father of her son cheated on her when she went to get a pap-smear and they told her they couldn’t do it because she had Chlamydia.



When she confronted him about it he admitted that months before he had cheated on her with a bartender at the local Buffalo Wild Wings because their relationship was rocky at the time.



She has since moved on and is now dating one of the best, most enthusiastic dudes i have ever met. He’s a walking green flag. He’s about as close to Bluey’s Dad as any man can get.

#17 I have no idea if this is true or just urban legend/creative writing from someone but:



There was a man who worked on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Centre who had spent the morning of September 11th at his Mistresses house with his phone off. When he finally turns his phone on to the dozens of missed calls from his wife and manages to get through to her she says “oh my god are you ok where are you?” To which he replies “what are you talking about I’m fine I’m just at the office of course”.

#18 One of my exes butt dialed me while he was hooking up with a random he took home from the bar.



He was working out west for a few weeks and I woke up to him calling at like 5am and listened to him at first sort of protest that he shouldn't do what they were going to do.. then it escalated. I listened for 45mins before I hung up. Lol.

#19 My mom walked in on my dad sitting in his running shorts emailing some girl she worked with on Xmas day. Apparently the conversation was;



"What the hell is this?"



"Oh uuhh, I guess you caught me"



"Dinner's ready"



My parents never really talked anyway, so still felt like a normal day, unless they were that good at keeping it together until after school started after winter break.

#20 One time I went on my exes Facebook. ( in high school) I messaged his friend. I said what happened last night man? His friend said you don’t remember? I dropped you off at Sarah’s house. You didn’t even seem drunk. Bingo.

#21 Ex-gfs best friend had a long-term boyfriend who was kinda unsteady, working odd jobs, trying to be successful with his band, you know the type. She was paying for most stuff in the relationship but approaching mid 30s, she wanted kids. He agreed. One day she picks up his phone for him while he was under the shower - only he had left his *second* phone that she didn't know about on the table. Conversation went sth. like this:



"Hi, this is A, B is under the shower, can I give him a message?"

"Ehm, hi A, this is C, B's girlfriend, why is he showering while you're at his place?

"What do you mean his gf? I'm his gf?!"



Yep, dude had a whole other relationship going for some years, would've started two families too if he didn't get caught.

#22 My bf of 4 years told me that he had a 5 week old baby...

#23 My cousin's grandpa had a whole other family that they find out about when he ended up in the hospital. also, a lady who came to the salon I worked at hired a private investigator and find out her wealthy husband had a gf and he was paying for her apartment.

#24 I'm a dental hygienist. I'm working on a patient and in-between me cleaning his teeth, he was making a few too many compliments, but I kinda ignored it. Sorta used to it.



He comes for his next appointment 4 months later. This time, he makes remarks about my body and asks me if he'd like to hookup with me. WHILE HE'S IN THE CHAIR..



Well, I politely decline, and after the appointment, his wife and two kids are in the waiting room.



Once he paid, I spoke to the Dr. about what happened, and they ensured he was banned same day. They emailed a letter to him.



I don't know if there were any consequences at his home for it, but I did feel bad for the wife and kids.

#25 Ooh ooh, I've got one! My ex followed a coworker to the bathroom and tried to force her in the bathroom of the place we both worked at. That girl was only there that day to cover a shift for me because I was sick. I found out when the cops came to my house to inform him he was being charged. So. Yeah. Does that count?



Also, before anyone asks, yes, he went to jail. However, he didn't even have to spend more than a couple months in there. So yay justice system 😑.

#26 Went to a wedding where the groom got a text from the MOH husband telling him bride was cheating like an hour before the ceremony then went radio silent. Wasn’t much choice but to go ahead because who knew if he was lying. Guy stayed radio silent all evening. Things went as well as you can expect for people pretending to be ok. Come the end of the night MOH goes home and finds husband dead in the basement. Lots more drama played out and they were together for a few years and had a kid because everyone convinced him the guy was just crazy and trying to ruin things but he was right and she kept cheating till he found out the second time.

#27 I came home from work and was about to shower when my then wife came into the bathroom to tell me there’s two detectives at the door that want to take her to the station to answer some questions. We had been together for 10 years at that point and that’s how she lost her teaching certificates and ended up on the SO registry.

#28 Now, I did not witness this first hand, but a wedding musician friend of mine who is not prone to exaggeration told me this after it happened, so make of that what you will.



He and his wedding band had just arrived at a rural venue where the reception was in full swing. While they're setting up their equipment, they notice an argument between bride and groom getting heated, before she shouts, "And just so you know, our kid is actually your father's!"



And with that, the band went from unpacking their equipment, to packing back up.

#29 This happened in Mount Isa, Australia in the 1990’s - a police sergeant was called to a taxi driver who had been killed in a flash flood. While there the police officer’s wife shows up on scene and is devastated/crying. The cop asked her what's going on and she confesses to him while crying hysterically that the dead taxi driver was her lover and she was going to leave the cop for him!



True story, I have personal knowledge!

#30 My mums mate kept getting sick went to the doctor and found out she had multiple STDs turns out hubby was paying for hookers on his company credit card when he was down the line for work. Poor woman was devastated.

#31 My grandfather's brother had 2 families with children, as he had been transporting different things across country. They met at his funeral, and his official children didn't know who those people were.





Second story is how my father's friend was caught, as he was using some kind of messenger disclosing estimated location, his wife checked this place and realized that there was a party club. Unfortunately to him this club had an online streaming of the party (on club's website), and he was too much involved in dancing.

#32 Got a call from my (now) ex’s friend’s husband telling me my ex was cheating on me… he caught his wife cheating and she spilled the beans that… um… they were both escort girls.

#33 My best friend was married to some girl for about a year. One night, the wife told my best friend that she working a over night shift and wont be back home until 8 in the morning, he said alright, so he got invited to a party by a new friend he just met. So when he gets there, the new friend made a announcement that he is now ingaged, then my friends wife came out of his new friends bedroom then a major freak out happend. S**t escalated and a fight broke out, my friend went to jail, then the divorced eventually happend. Then he eventually drank himself to death one nite.

#34 Got a random text to say this girl was carrying my bfs baby. This was a current relationship of 3.5years. Took me a couple days to be convinced. Haven't been the same again.

#35 Guy I know really well. He worked night his wife did as well. Valentine’s Day he gets a call from his wife wishing him a happy Valentine’s Day and that she had a class at the hospital that night. Later on that even he got a call from his brother in law that their dad passed away. He tried calling his wife at the hospital not there. No such class. He was worried so he drove 2 hrs home waiting on her to get off. She finally called to remind the kids to get ready for school. But he answers the phone instead. She was totally surprised. She asked what are you doing home?? He didn’t tell her. He ask where are you?? At work. Nope try again he said. Oh at a class. Nope. Finally she said she was with another guy!! She said what’s going on. He said. Oh not much been trying to get ahold of you to say. Your dad died! Oh yea. I was that guy!

#36 I found out an ex was cheating on me when his ex (who he was cheating with) broke into the house in the middle of the night, screaming like a banshee.

#37 This is actually happened to me!





I found out my girlfriend was cheating with her coworker. A few days before she had asked me to draw a logo for some project she was working on and I sent it to her email. One morning, she left for work and while getting ready to take her 3yo daughter to daycare, I was going to check my emails on her computer but she was still logged in. I decided I wanted to take a look at the drawings I emailed to her again because I was pretty proud of them. While clicking through the emails, I saw some screenshots of some explicit texts between her and her coworker.





I didn't know what to do for a bit because I was in love with her and loved her daughter as we had been together for about 2 years but friends for a couple of years before that as well.





Decided to copy the emails to a jumpdrive, drop her daughter off at daycare, and confront her at work. Did that. It sucked. .

#38 My friend found out his gf at the time (he was delusional in the first place expecting this girl to be a life partner. I'm not going into it) has failed her substance test for becoming a truck driver. This lead to him finding out she cheated on him with 2 dudes at the same time. She went out of town, he was fine with her taking a personal vacation to the beach over a weekend, but obviously she was a POS. It was consensual, she is insane. She went on to ruin multiple lives after his and we personally experienced her ruining another friend of ours life as well (got his 30+ year magic card collection stolen from his house. Yes she did this, yes there is plenty of proof, but the guy was basically a homeless alcoholic at that point because of her). Insanity.

#39 We had a small WhatsApp group of 6 friends. I am never awake after 10 . One morning I woke up to a conversation that had occurred the previous night. Most of the texts had been deleted. I could grasp the essence which was him mocking one mutual friend about not having done the deed with his girlfriend yet, followed by several pictures that were now deleted. I asked him, he brushed it off by saying it was just boys talk nothing important.That day he reassured me once he gets his joining, he'd talk to my parents asking for my hand in marriage.Meanwhile he continued his pattern of ghosting me for 15 days and then reappearing for 1/2 days with no accountability,this is how the pattern had stayed for 2 years. A month later I was crying like always and talking to one other friend who was in the group and who thought of me as his sister and told me the truth.He had saved all the screenshots, pictures and messages .... They were full of sexting screenshots, and pictures of girls he had hooked up with in the recent few months and a few videos. He loved to brag. He wasn't even drunk, just really confident that I'd never discover. He had been doing it for the entire time he had known me.

#40 Ever draw a heart in sharpie on the back of your own thigh then forget about it?



Also read a story about someone's wifi connected scale pinging someone who weighed far less than her husband while "home alone".

#41 A friend found out her husband was cheating when he came home with another woman’s phone number. Written with a Sharpie. On his private parts.

#42 My grandfather has another son. When his sister passed away a few years ago, her son found all the child support documents among her belongings. He told my mom about it six months later. To this day, my grandfather doesn’t know that the whole family (except my step-grandma) knows about his son, and no one talks about it.

#43 A friend of mine found out his gf was cheating on him when he was washing clothes and his gf got too lazy to wash her underwear after coming from a so called workout session.

#44 All happened to me:



I got chlamydia (thankfully treated right away with no damage) from him cheating. That was pretty drastic.



I woke up one morning, went to the living room, and found him and the woman he cheated on me with after I went to sleep asleep on the couch, curled up together.



The other woman, who I considered a "friend", suddenly got a conscious and just called me to tell me he was cheating.



Going on 6 years single.✌️.

#45 In high school, I paid a girl named Dru to flirt with my boyfriend and see if he would take the bait. He knew her, but didnt know we had a class together and talked daily. I'd had a couple of people tell me he wasnt being faithful so I enlisted her help. I paid her $20 and she started talking to him between classes. He asked her for her number and she said, "but don't you have a girlfriend?"



He replied, "she doesn't have to know we're talking." Then he told her she was really cute and he wanted to take her out somewhere.



She reported back to me what he'd said and I dumped him.

#46 My brother walked in on his wife making out with our blackout drunk friend who had her top off.



He freaked out, blackout drunk friend proceeds to vomit in bathroom, brother argues with wife, wife retrieves drunk friend from bathroom to continue, my brother files for divorce.

#47 The classic, drastic way to find out is coming home to noises in the bedroom and finding your partner with someone else.

#48 Guy I work with found out his wife or 30+ years (high school sweetheart) was cheating because the guy died in their bed from a heart attack while he was at work. Apparently they had been doing this for like a 10 years. What’s worse is that a few people in our office knew and didn’t tell him.



She left him and got the house and half of his savings. She never worked a day in her life and has to continue paying her too. He’s been wrecked to 2 years now.

#49 I was dating a guy for a few months, he went to a festival and us dating wasn’t a common knowledge thing, not on Facebook etc.



My ex who I was still friend with was at the same festival and we were chatting, he said he saw my friend (the guy) hooking up with some girl in a tent which he thought was really funny because without the context yeah it kinda is funny to walk past people hooking up with an unclosed tent.



Thank god for my ex because that other guy is now married and has tried to cheat on his wife with me roughly 10 times. He would constantly lie and say they’d broken up, one time he proposed to her a week or two later, another time was right before their wedding. He’s declared his undying love to me more times than I can count all while having a wife. I’ve never told her because he’s a touring musician and I figure I’m not the only one he’s tried to cheat with, my assumption is she knows and just ignores it. The rest of the band cheat except one guy so that should have been the red flag really.

#50 I was a server at a nice hidden lunch spot and was coming out to see what a group of three women wanted to drink...



as i walk up i hear, "I knew he was cheating on me... I never thought it would be with ***my sister***!?!"



there were no other guests seated on the deck with them so i just closed the deck for the rest of lunch and told the women that drinks were on me and they could stay til we closed at 3p.



they sat and drank for a bit, left me some cash for the comp, and came back that night and spent a thousand dollars on supper.



the woman left me a wonderful note and my manager came to me the next day and asked what had happened. i told him i comped 200$ in wine and shots and they must have built up an appetite. he was stoked.



in the end i like to think everyone won a little.

#51 This happened years ago to a friend of my brother. The friend (M 23) was married to his high school girlfriend (F 21) right after Basic Training. The couple moved to a very small army base in Indianapolis where he was to receive some type of accounting training. Because the base was so small, he was allowed to live in a rental house off base. As part of his training, he had to spend 3 months in Washington DC. His wife could not go because of her work. A month in, his wife called and ask if it was alright if she hired the next door neighbor’s son (M 18) to help around the yard and the husband said OK as long as she kept records of the payments for tax purposes. Time goes by and the husband returns home and tax season rolls around. One weekend, while his wife is visiting her sister out of state, he starts doing the taxes and can’t find any of the payments for the neighbor’s son. By chance, he sees the kid sitting outside smoking something that was not a cigarette. He walked up to the kid and asked how much money his wife paid him. The kid, after a failed attempt to focus said “Money? Nothing. She just let me do her when I was done.”.

#52 Not exactly shocking, but the details are drastic.



Last month I opened my husbands phone because our insurance sent a text code I needed to his number. Immediately right there on his homescreen is the tinder app. Yeah, like I said not that weird of a way to find out.



What was drastic is that in his profile he had a half naked picture of himself wearing nothing but our wedding ring on a necklace dangling down his chest. This is a man who wouldn't even take his shirt off to go swimming.



The second drastic thing is that in every single chat he was having with women he was lying to them that he was a super successful CEO with some huge tech business that he owned. In reality he barely made gas money doing door dash with my car. Its crazy how he was clearly boring these women to tears with his own lies and he didnt even notice. He just wanted to feel important. It was actually kinda sad but he can go to hell lol.

#53 Friends now ex husband was tagged in a photo on Facebook asleep in bed with the girl he was cheating with. Turns out the new girl posted it because she was pregnant.

#54 Mom broke the news that my SIL was possibly cheating, at the least she was talking to other guys. The way we found out was an uncle of mine(not blood related) told my mom about it bc his younger brother was bragging about some girl he was talking to that he was going to sleep with. He showed my uncle the DMs and when he saw the girls face he told his brother to stop talking to her bc it was his nephews wife.





It goes without saying my uncle spoke to his own wife(my moms sister) before hand about how to handle it. Were the classic big mexican family where the aunts cant keep their yaps shut to save their life so needless to say, everyone found out through a shameless game of telephone where everyone claims to have kept their mouth shut.

#55 A friend was conducting a social science study outside at an outdoor skating rink with couples as the target population. They asked participants to share a secret with their partner that they hadn't told them, and there was a survey at the end to guage the response. The study was meant to show whether or not partners appreciated being told the truth about their romantic partner or whether they did not.



A woman, one of the first few participants, admitted to her partner that she cheated on him, and he simply walked away. The study was cancelled after that for ethical reasons.



You could say that was a statistically significant result.

#56 I guess this isn’t super drastic, but it is funny. My friend was suspicious her (very Christian) husband was up to something, so she hid a tracker on his car when she went out of town. Every day she was gone, he went to the strip club, and when she confronted him about it, he got super upset and claimed he had “a severe need for lap dances.” 🤣



Now I know this isn’t technically cheating, but it was the tip of the iceberg. Turns out he was also dating his much younger colleague, which my friend learned by putting spyware on his phone.

#57 We had a huge group of friends that would throw a party for any given opportunity. Birthdays, grads, you name it.



One time, it's the birthday of this DJ. His friend picks up the mic and says " A message from Paris [insert girlfriends name] said she's very sorry she couldn't be here but she wishes you the most amazing birthday and loves you so much". That was a message from his girlfriend.



All of a sudden whole place erupts, into chaos, pushing, shoving fighting. I'm tryna figure out wtf is going on and not getting involved cos I just want some cake. Give a brother some cake god dammit!



Chaos pours into the car park.



Me and the guy who made the announcement are breaking fights up and pulling people apart.



Later that night I find out, that birthday boy, has another girlfriend at the party.



His girlfriend at the party, has another boyfriend, who is also at the party.



Birthday boy, and Boyfriend are also friends!!!!



Whaaat?



It was like a telenovela! I loved it! The drama, the story, the suspense.



Chef's kiss!

#58 There was a post on here a while ago about how someone found out their partner and (best?) friend were cheating because her friend's phone instantly connected to the WIFI in their place and she had never brought her there before.

#59 Dad was a plumber for a short bit.



Cleaning clog in an apartment and they pull out a string of condoms from the drain. Husband looked at the wife and said, “we don’t use condoms….”.

#60 2 mins after Grandads funeral, I drove some of the family from the wake.



It was during this trip they decided to tell me that Grandad was f*****g Grandma's nurse.



Tears were still rolling down my eyes from Grandad's funeral. And then from the news.



These people aren't great people.



I haven't had regular (family level) contact with them since. That was around 20yrs ago.