Generally, our societies condemn cheaters . But we still usually give them the opportunity to explain themselves, which can impact how harshly they are judged. Take responsibility, show that you understand the effect your actions had on others, and you might be forgiven faster. However, some excuses raise more questions than they answer. So, we searched the internet far and wide, and compiled a list of the most ridiculous arguments people used to justify their infidelity. Were any of these legit? Perhaps, who knows? But they sounded weird nonetheless.

#1 He said I kid you not "I lost my sock and I was in distress"

RELATED:

#2 My ex said he was messaging the hook up ads on Craigslist because he wanted to see if they were robots. Lmao

#3 How about “ it’s your fault cause you haven’t been meeting my needs” and you know he wasn’t working and I was working 2 jobs and pregnant with his baby.

#4 "I just haven't been in a good head space since my grandma died" we were 21 his grandma died when he was 7

#5 mine told me it didn't count because he couldn't finish because he was thinking of me the whole time

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 "I forgot we were exclusive" we lived together

#7 "You're pregnant and I'm stressed about it"

#8 "If you saw her you would understand"

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 "It was the devil trying to break us up"

#10 I didn't think you liked me (we were engaged)

#11 "I wanted to practice to be better for you"

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 "You were crying and that made me upset so I wanted to feel better"

#13 "It's your fault for not checking my location"

#14 His grandma was dying

#15 My ex husband said he was stressed because I lost my job. I was out of work for one month! I had been back to work for months!

#16 "You were on your period"

#17 "We're engaged, but it's not like we're dating" 35 yrs later and I'm still confused by that statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My ex told me that the hickey on his hip was from a ghost because my house was haunted

#19 "I forgot you said she was off limits" we were in an open relationship and my only full stop was my sister and bestfriend.

#20 "There was a tornado near us and my anxiety was up" so I responded with "so you took shelter in her kitty cat?"

#21 "I didn't know my dad until I was 8"

#22 "She looked like your bitmoji" HELLO

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 "Bro, I was gonna break up with you a few days ago and I forgot"

#24 "You were holding me back from the navy" after we broke up he didn't join the navy... He started working at a SMOKE SHOP

#25 "Her friend is a witch they put a love spell on me"

#26 "I have split personality. That was my other personality Derek"

#27 “I was bored and you live too far away” we lived 5 minutes apart, the girl he cheated with lived further away than me

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "You stopped doing my laundry", well, I was in a car accident and had back surgery, the doctor told me not lift, bend, or strain for 6wks post op.

#29 “If you think about it I did it for us, that way I don’t get bored of you and we can stay together for many years”

#30

“But I was thinking about you while I did it”

#31 “You changed” after I almost died having his kid

#32 "You treated me too good and it made me feel bad about myself"

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 "I have rib cancer and I only have 2-3 years left to live" He told his ex 6 months ago yesr before that. it's been 5 years and unfortunately he's still alive and well and has 6+ kids with 5+ women

#34 “I was upset and needed someone and you weren’t there” I WAS AT A FAMILY MEMEBERS FUNERAL!

#35 He said he wanted to cheat on me before I cheated on him… I’ve still to this day never cheated on anyone before

#36 Mine cheated on me cus he didn’t want to ask for money and was hungry and the girl worked at little Caesars. I replied so she was also hot and ready?

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 i didnt want to reject her....her feelings would get hurt....

#38 mine said ive been with you since I was 17...i wanted to try something new. 27 years later

#39 My ex told me that his mom said me and the girl he cheated on me with look alike so he didn’t think it would count

#40 He resented me for being loyal during his low point in life. Didnt blame me. Just resented that I was simply there, being loyal. Being supportive or understanding or loving. He hates me for that

#41 “Well I was mad at you” we LIVED together and were ENGAGED

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 when I found out my ex was still meeting women on dating apps at 9 months into our relationship, he swore it was for “business networking”

#43 "You were asleep and I needed someone"

#44 "You were too good for me so I cheated to feel better."

#45 "I never told you about it bc you never told me you had an eating disorder" two decades later and I still replay that line in my head randomly ....

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Lol I got “she is softer than you” I didn’t know I was made out of granite

#47 He told me "well you were at college doing better for yourself so I did better for myself too!" we were done right then

#48 I once got from my ex ‘I just feel like there’s an evil spirit in the house the possessed me’

#49 Mine was “you were just too sad because so and so died” IT HAD BEEN 6 HOURS SINCE THEY DIED I DIDNT even tell him at that point

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 He told me he was having a hard time… I had in two years; lost my dad, had a horrific pregnancy, remodelled our new home by myself, gave birth by c section, got postpartum depression, got scolded

#51 “We have different music taste”

#52 Because the produce went bad in the fridge (that wasn’t cooling)

#53 My ex said that he had to do it, bc if he didn’t he’d regret it for the rest of his life. Cool. We were engaged, together for 9 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 "I just wanted to know if our relationship was strong enough to get over it."

#55 "you did everything for me... I think you're my soul mate. but you were more like a maid and cook"

#56 The “you were pregnant & I was stressed about it”

#57 “The intimacy has gone”. I was grieving my father

#58 “Because you love Garrus Vakarian and Astarion more than me” my ex husband’s excuse. THEY ARE FICTIONAL CHARACTERS.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Mine said he did it to protect me because she was crazy

#60 Mine told our therapist during our 1st (& last appointment) he cheated on my behalf… apparently he dnt knw exactly what tht phrase meant but was trying to seem intelligent

#61 My ex said “I was deployed, I thought it was okay” like no????

#62 mine said he thought it was normal because that's what he grew up seeing. i told him even young children know it's wrong to cheat (at games in my example, but point stands)

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Not me but my moms ex husband cheated on her because of “finances” TWICE

#64 cheated on me for 5 months. found out a month ago his reasoning was “it’s the pc’s fault”

#65 “You forgave your ex so I assumed you’d forgive me too” like what?!

#66 ”i had a bad dream about my dad and felt stressed”…

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 A friends boyfriend told her “well you’re always busy with classes” HE HAD MORE CLASSES THAN HER

#68 “Your anxiety is just too much” and “I told you if you kept questioning me…”

#69 “I forgot we were dating” 5 days after our two year anniversary

#70 I didn’t take the relationship seriously (we’ve been together for 5 years at that point)

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Relationship went long distance (internationally) but called twice a day: “We didn’t see each other for five months now.” When he told me of his “new” relationship of exactly five months

#72 "but her mom doesn't like her" bro what

#73 "You play to much hay day, not giving me attention"

#74 His excuse was that he wasn't ready to get married. Bro you proposed to ME

#75 I caught him talking to his ex when I was pregnant and he said because I was too hormonal and didn’t give him much attention mind u I had PPD I had just had our other son 5 months prior

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 You're guy's exes came up with excuses?! my ex-husband just said "Well I knew you'd be mad, but I didn't think I'd be this mad."

#77 He wanted to make sure he really loved me (we had been together for 3 years and living together)

#78 "She just moved here and I showed her the city". and "I never cheated on you"

#79 “Because I can” that was my ex’s response.

#80 Mine said ‘you didn’t tell me explicitly not to’