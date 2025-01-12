ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, our societies condemn cheaters. But we still usually give them the opportunity to explain themselves, which can impact how harshly they are judged. Take responsibility, show that you understand the effect your actions had on others, and you might be forgiven faster. However, some excuses raise more questions than they answer. So, we searched the internet far and wide, and compiled a list of the most ridiculous arguments people used to justify their infidelity. Were any of these legit? Perhaps, who knows? But they sounded weird nonetheless.

#1

"I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating He said I kid you not "I lost my sock and I was in distress"

Renee.blaires , Lallaoke Report

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
18 minutes ago

Losing a sock meant you lost some traction and fell penis first into a woman? Could happen to any of us.

    #2

    My ex said he was messaging the hook up ads on Craigslist because he wanted to see if they were robots. Lmao

    Jean bean , Nathan Dumlao Report

    #3

    How about “ it’s your fault cause you haven’t been meeting my needs” and you know he wasn’t working and I was working 2 jobs and pregnant with his baby.

    Christie Report

    #4

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "I just haven't been in a good head space since my grandma died" we were 21 his grandma died when he was 7

    broken_but_okay , Amir Javadzadeh Report

    #5

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating mine told me it didn't count because he couldn't finish because he was thinking of me the whole time

    krisco27 , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #6

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "I forgot we were exclusive" we lived together

    Ky , Getty Images Report

    #7

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "You're pregnant and I'm stressed about it"

    catie , Getty Images Report

    #8

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "If you saw her you would understand"

    Вивиан (Vivian) , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #9

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "It was the devil trying to break us up"

    Jana , freepik Report

    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    That pesky little bastard, always trying to make us break up

    #10

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating I didn't think you liked me (we were engaged)

    Talon Majors , Andre Jackson Report

    #11

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "I wanted to practice to be better for you"

    Milo , Marie-Michèle Bouchard Report

    #12

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "You were crying and that made me upset so I wanted to feel better"

    k , Getty Images Report

    #13

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "It's your fault for not checking my location"

    Ab , Iliya Jokic Report

    #14

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating His grandma was dying

    shelbztye , Artem Labunsky Report

    #15

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating My ex husband said he was stressed because I lost my job. I was out of work for one month! I had been back to work for months!

    Samantha , Getty Images Report

    #16

    "You were on your period"

    Katie Fowler Report

    #17

    "We're engaged, but it's not like we're dating" 35 yrs later and I'm still confused by that statement.

    ~☆•M•☆~ Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    So if you got married that is even more reason to cheat? Is that how it works?

    #18

    My ex told me that the hickey on his hip was from a ghost because my house was haunted

    Emily rose Report

    #19

    "I forgot you said she was off limits" we were in an open relationship and my only full stop was my sister and bestfriend.

    jessUwU Report

    #20

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "There was a tornado near us and my anxiety was up" so I responded with "so you took shelter in her kitty cat?"

    M , Greg Johnson Report

    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Hmm, I must try that strategy next time I'm anxious because of a tornado, lol

    #21

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "I didn't know my dad until I was 8"

    Vinney p , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    #22

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "She looked like your bitmoji" HELLO

    temi , freepik Report

    #23

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "Bro, I was gonna break up with you a few days ago and I forgot"

    no , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #24

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "You were holding me back from the navy" after we broke up he didn't join the navy... He started working at a SMOKE SHOP

    vomitous , Michael Afonso Report

    #25

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "Her friend is a witch they put a love spell on me"

    Nati , Natalia Blauth Report

    #26

    "I Forgot We Were Exclusive": 80 People Share Ridiculous Excuses They Got For Cheating "I have split personality. That was my other personality Derek"

    heyitsjess800 , Getty Images Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Derek conveniently appears when I see attractive women. My other personality, Lance, appears when I see hot men.

    #27

    “I was bored and you live too far away” we lived 5 minutes apart, the girl he cheated with lived further away than me

    Trina Report

    #28

    "You stopped doing my laundry", well, I was in a car accident and had back surgery, the doctor told me not lift, bend, or strain for 6wks post op.

    Belle Karlsson Report

    #29

    “If you think about it I did it for us, that way I don’t get bored of you and we can stay together for many years”

    Anely Antelmo Report

    #30


    “But I was thinking about you while I did it”

    Kirsten Trout Report

    #31

    “You changed” after I almost died having his kid

    Kayleigh Report

    #32

    "You treated me too good and it made me feel bad about myself"

    nobody Report

    #33

    "I have rib cancer and I only have 2-3 years left to live" He told his ex 6 months ago yesr before that. it's been 5 years and unfortunately he's still alive and well and has 6+ kids with 5+ women

    https://www.tiktok.com/@b4tht04st3r Report

    #34

    “I was upset and needed someone and you weren’t there” I WAS AT A FAMILY MEMEBERS FUNERAL!

    K8 Report

    #35

    He said he wanted to cheat on me before I cheated on him… I’ve still to this day never cheated on anyone before

    KJ Report

    #36

    Mine cheated on me cus he didn’t want to ask for money and was hungry and the girl worked at little Caesars. I replied so she was also hot and ready?

    Meg Report

    #37

    i didnt want to reject her....her feelings would get hurt....

    Crys Girard Report

    #38

    mine said ive been with you since I was 17...i wanted to try something new. 27 years later

    The real Barbie Report

    #39

    My ex told me that his mom said me and the girl he cheated on me with look alike so he didn’t think it would count

    ugularjayne Report

    #40

    He resented me for being loyal during his low point in life. Didnt blame me. Just resented that I was simply there, being loyal. Being supportive or understanding or loving. He hates me for that

    I'm just Kit Report

    #41

    “Well I was mad at you” we LIVED together and were ENGAGED

    Cara Sanford Report

    #42

    when I found out my ex was still meeting women on dating apps at 9 months into our relationship, he swore it was for “business networking”

    IsofluraneVape Report

    #43

    "You were asleep and I needed someone"

    MMC Report

    #44

    "You were too good for me so I cheated to feel better."

    GloriousJayceolution Report

    #45

    "I never told you about it bc you never told me you had an eating disorder" two decades later and I still replay that line in my head randomly ....

    xtwistedxgeminix Report

    #46

    Lol I got “she is softer than you” I didn’t know I was made out of granite

    Bongi Report

    #47

    He told me "well you were at college doing better for yourself so I did better for myself too!" we were done right then

    Crippling-mortality Report

    #48

    I once got from my ex ‘I just feel like there’s an evil spirit in the house the possessed me’

    NJ. Report

    #49

    Mine was “you were just too sad because so and so died” IT HAD BEEN 6 HOURS SINCE THEY DIED I DIDNT even tell him at that point

    berrichai Report

    #50

    He told me he was having a hard time… I had in two years; lost my dad, had a horrific pregnancy, remodelled our new home by myself, gave birth by c section, got postpartum depression, got scolded

    Anneleen Steurs Report

    #51

    “We have different music taste”

    Chloe Joy Report

    #52

    Because the produce went bad in the fridge (that wasn’t cooling)

    MMHiker Report

    #53

    My ex said that he had to do it, bc if he didn’t he’d regret it for the rest of his life. Cool. We were engaged, together for 9 years.

    Trubaduuri Report

    #54

    "I just wanted to know if our relationship was strong enough to get over it."

    izzie Report

    #55

    "you did everything for me... I think you're my soul mate. but you were more like a maid and cook"

    🦋✨️🪷 melli 🌸🪼🩷 Report

    #56

    The “you were pregnant & I was stressed about it”

    Kenzie Report

    #57

    “The intimacy has gone”. I was grieving my father

    abs Report

    #58

    “Because you love Garrus Vakarian and Astarion more than me” my ex husband’s excuse. THEY ARE FICTIONAL CHARACTERS.

    Gothic Apothecary♡ Report

    #59

    Mine said he did it to protect me because she was crazy

    derekh Report

    #60

    Mine told our therapist during our 1st (& last appointment) he cheated on my behalf… apparently he dnt knw exactly what tht phrase meant but was trying to seem intelligent

    mimiclosel Report

    #61

    My ex said “I was deployed, I thought it was okay” like no????

    psyduck_migraine Report

    #62

    mine said he thought it was normal because that's what he grew up seeing. i told him even young children know it's wrong to cheat (at games in my example, but point stands)

    it's not spelled hippa Report

    #63

    Not me but my moms ex husband cheated on her because of “finances” TWICE

    Kat, babyy Report

    #64

    cheated on me for 5 months. found out a month ago his reasoning was “it’s the pc’s fault”

    *:･ﾟ✧ toni*:･ﾟ✧ Report

    #65

    “You forgave your ex so I assumed you’d forgive me too” like what?!

    Colbi Faith 💜 Report

    #66

    ”i had a bad dream about my dad and felt stressed”…

    Baddyanki Report

    #67

    A friends boyfriend told her “well you’re always busy with classes” HE HAD MORE CLASSES THAN HER

    why-did-I-find-this-again Report

    #68

    “Your anxiety is just too much” and “I told you if you kept questioning me…”

    FitMom Report

    #69

    “I forgot we were dating” 5 days after our two year anniversary

    Toast Report

    #70

    I didn’t take the relationship seriously (we’ve been together for 5 years at that point)

    Dee Report

    #71

    Relationship went long distance (internationally) but called twice a day: “We didn’t see each other for five months now.” When he told me of his “new” relationship of exactly five months

    Kyra Laurenz Report

    #72

    "but her mom doesn't like her" bro what

    terminator Report

    #73

    "You play to much hay day, not giving me attention"

    sigrid.vassbotn Report

    #74

    His excuse was that he wasn't ready to get married. Bro you proposed to ME

    Evie Report

    #75

    I caught him talking to his ex when I was pregnant and he said because I was too hormonal and didn’t give him much attention mind u I had PPD I had just had our other son 5 months prior

    Maribel Beltran Report

    #76

    You're guy's exes came up with excuses?! my ex-husband just said "Well I knew you'd be mad, but I didn't think I'd be this mad."

    Chastity Semmler Report

    #77

    He wanted to make sure he really loved me (we had been together for 3 years and living together)

    Kenzie Smitty Report

    #78

    "She just moved here and I showed her the city". and "I never cheated on you"

    Phine 🦝 | Booktok 📖 Report

    #79

    “Because I can” that was my ex’s response.

    🦇🖤Lilith 🖤🦇 Report

    #80

    Mine said ‘you didn’t tell me explicitly not to’

    Rowwie Report

