The data shows that cheating is quite common, but that doesn't make it any less heart-breaking. To hear some real-life stories, one Redditor asked : "What's the worst cheating story you've ever heard?" So get ready because you're about to read some pretty awful things people have done to their SOs.

When we enter a romantic relationship, the last thing on our minds is that our partner might cheat on us. Sadly, it happens more often than we think. One study (2020) analyzed extramarital cheating trends from 1991 to 2018. They found that the percentage rose from 14.63% in 1991 to 16.48% in 2018. 46% of respondents in another survey revealed that they had an affair in a monogamous relationship.

#1 One of my wife’s cousins died of cancer after a 30 year marriage. When her husband was clearing out her home office he found a box with diaries, receipts, letters, hotel keys, etc… detailing the hundreds of times she cheated on him with random guys throughout their whole marriage, going so far as to take their daughters to meet ups and gaslighting them about what was happening.

#2 My bio moms best friend was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. We moved her, her husband and her daughter in. My mom slept with her husband and got pregnant so they put her in a nursing home to die all alone just so they wouldn't have to deal with the consequences. She was hours away as well so her daughter who was 10 at the time was unable to visit her.. she died alone because she went to her "best friend" for help



I don't speak to bio mom anymore. After her friends death, she showed off her brand new car with the life insurance money (she married her husband). At the time, her dead best friend also had a 19 year old daughter who was homeless with a toddler. I felt so f*****g sick sitting in the car listening to her brag about how nice it was and how she finally got the car she deserved..



Some people are disgusting



Edit to add: more backstop that just makes this story absolutely vile



My bio mom is a counselor and the way she even met this best friend of hers was through the daughter who was 19 with a toddler. They met when said daughter was 13. My bio mom was her CASEWOKER for mental health support. She crossed a huge professional boundary doing this. On top of that, she came into this girl's life to HELP her and ended up hurting her so f*****g badly. Her mom who passed wasn't the only victim here. My bio mom was also married, there's other children involved etc. SO many people were hurt by this, it's truly sickening.



Tbh, during my bio moms pregnancy her mom actually also got stage four lung cancer. She died within 7 weeks and never met bio moms baby. I kinda feel like it was her fault in a sense. I truly believe karma can and WILL get you through loved ones.

#3 Not me but my best friend. He was madly in love with a woman and wanted to marry her. They lived together and were very happy. As a birthday gift, she bought him a plane ticket so he could fly out to see me.



While he was with me, he would talk to her every so often. Every time he got off the phone with her, he would tell me something just wasn't right. His spidey sense was tingling. He came home to find evidence that she had someone over at their place. She initially denied it but eventually she admitted to having a male coworker in the house. Her buying the ticket was just a way for her to have the place to herself for a 3 day sex romp.



My buddy was devastated and heart broken. It took him years to recover.



Edit: This was many years ago. My buddy is doing just fine and is in a happy, healthy relationship. The woman in the story....not so much. She bottomed out in life. Drugs and alcohol eventually took over. Last I heard, she was quasi homeless and had to shack up with a much older, controlling man just so she could have a place to sleep.



Everyone got what they deserved in the end.

#4 Former colleague of mine in his mid thirties. Was living with his long term girlfriend and they had been shopping for engagement rings. He comes to work one day and early afternoon receives a text from her telling him she’s seeing someone else, has packed up the house and moved out to live with the other guy. No apology, no further explanation. She then immediately blocked him and left him to deal with the rent and other bills on his own. He was a nice guy, it was horrendous to see that happen to him.



He’s now happily married! (to someone else of course)

#5 my boyfriend of seven years cheated on me while I was home saying goodbye to my dying dog and visiting my mom in the hospital. I was also in the thick of an accelerated nursing school program and it was finals week. My car had ALSO just broken down in the drive through of a Whataburger that same weekend



The girl he cheated with? a very close friend who was getting married in a month and she begged me to not tell her future fiancé (I told him).

#6 A woman I knew suspected her husband was cheating on her, but he was very good at hiding his tracks and she couldn't get proof. (She was trying to get evidence to divorce him.) Then one day the mistress shows up at the door to confess everything. Turns out he'd cheated on the mistress with a third girl and gotten that girl pregnant. Divorce happened very quickly after that.

#7 I was an IT contractor for the Department of Defense (NMCI for those curious).



We got a keyword alert on an email conversation. Then more. Same folks involved.



So we went and checked out the email and the email thread - turns out it was a Senior Chief, who was talking to nearly a half dozen women under his chain of command that he was having affairs with, multiples of which were pregnant with his children. He, of course, was married - having 4 kids with his wife.



What started out with a "hey, you're not supposed to discuss that on regular email" investigation turned into a massive scandal, wrecking multiple marriages and turned into a whole lot of meetings with his VERY angry CO.



Don't do stupid s**t on company email. And REALLY don't do stupid s**t on DOD servers.

#8 My friend was partying with her boyfriend and some other people. Her boyfriend f****d another girl on the same couch as her, while she was passed out. She woke up part of the way through it and just didn’t know what to do.

#9 My friend’s husband hired a prostitute for 40 dollars when my friend was a few weeks postpartum with their baby. He invited the prostitute over to their house while taking care of their baby and had sex in their bed. My friend found out later because he was missing from the school where they both worked and she found out he had been arrested or detained or something (I forget exactly) because he had gone to the police to report that he was being blackmailed. The prostitute had started blackmailing him and he went to a loan shark to get 1000 dollars to pay her off and, when she demanded more money, I guess he decided he couldn’t keep paying and tried to report her to the cops and tried to lie about his involvement. The cops obviously were suspicious and found out he had hired her. He was fired from his job at the school and it crushed my friend. To add insult to injury, her mother-in-law blamed her saying that she hadn’t slept with her husband during some of the pregnancy (it was causing her a lot of pain at the end of her pregnancy and she physically couldn’t).





She’s still with him. I hate his guts so much and it makes me so furious that she’s still with that gaping a*****e.

#10 When I was a police officer a co-worker found his wife in bed with another police officer from the same district.

Wife would tell the lover about husband's week schedule and lover would have his changed in order to have sex with the wife while husband was working.



Problem was one day husband got dismissed 3 hours early and went back home without texting his wife first (he had some suspects but could never imagine about another police officer).



No shots were fired that day , luckily

#11 This girl in high school cheated on her boyfriend with the guys that bullied him. And then she got bullied by all their girlfriends.

#12 My dad cheated on my mom with my best friend's mom who was also married. I was a teenager at the time, and unfortunately found out before my mom did. Guess who had to tell her?

My dad told me I "owed it to him" to not say anything. The massive amount of guilt I dealt with for "outing" him and destroying my mom's life haunted me for years.

#13 Omg, listen to this one.



A friend of a friend ended up dating her uni professor for a bit. He was older than her but it was getting serious and they were making life plans together.



On weekends he would regularly go visit his "mother" in another city.



I can't remember exactly how she found out but it turns out that the "mother" was indeed his wife and that he was married and that his wife was really, really sick.



When our friend found out, she confronted him and he said that he loved her and wanted to have kids with her but he wanted her to be patient because he was just trying to put his wife in a hospice so he wouldn't have to deal with her anymore and could be with our friend.



She obviously dumped him on the spot and the dude continued to try and pursue her, sending her the most cringe worthy love messages and videos. Mind you, this was a university professor in his late 40s lol.

#14 Maybe not the worst but my husband confessed to cheating on me while we were in the car AFTER my mom had a stroke and I had just seen her in the ICU not knowing if she would live or die. We had an hour car ride home and I had to keep it together when all I wanted to do was freak out.

#15 Firefighter asked another firefighter to cover his shift by working for him. He then went and had sex with his wife that day.

#16 An ex was at a party with her then boyfriend, but she wanted to have sex with another guy, so she gave her boyfriend two really strong diazepam pills telling him they were Ecstasy (this was 90s Scotland, so people were given to gobbling pills like Smarties without asking too many questions). When he passed out she went upstairs and did the do with the other guy.

#17 A good friend of mine was a doctor who took over his father's private practice when he retired. His wife was a med student when they first started dating, 10 years younger than him, one of the most intelligent and beautiful person I ever met. When she graduated they became associates and under her management the practice grew to 4 associates and 6 contracted doctors. Truly an amazing person, highly competent, born leader, funny, the list goes on. But my friend no longer felt like the centre of attention so he quit being a doctor to become an influencer, you can imagine how that went. When that failed he went and started an affair with a 19yo nurse in training who worked for his wife, she learnt of the affair when the girl's mother knocked on her door.



The man could've been happy, doing one of the most well regarded jobs in the world while appreciating that his amazing wife was making everything around him better, but no he had to make this dream of a life a nightmare because of his overinflated ego.

#18 She cheated on me while I was out of town for work, with her cousin's fiance. This fiance had also cheated on his partner with her own mother. My foolish self tried to move past it. Only to find out shortly after marriage that her and someone I had thought was a friend for over 12yrs were f*****g around. Moral of the story; trust and listen to your gut.

#19 I had a roommate in college, who was a big cheater. He had a gf from high school at another college and she would come to visit on the weekend sometimes. He cheated on her all the time.



One weekend, she came down to visit and he was not home. The rest of us had taken a taxi home from a bar, but he went home with a girl. His very cute gf was wearing an overcoat and it was obvious that she had driven a couple of hours from her college in special lingerie to come see him. He knew she was coming.



She hung out with me, watching TV and waiting for him. We’d known each other a couple of years and were friendly. She started out excited for him to come home, wanting to show him the lingerie. Then she got really down when it was obvious he was not coming home.



She actually flashed me the lingerie briefly. I think she just wanted someone to see it. She was a hot blond and she had on black bra and black panties with a garter belt and stockings. She looked great. She ended up changing out of it into sweats and sleeping on the couch. They broke up when he came home in the morning.

#20 My cousin told me this while he was in boot camp



There was a guy who had a gf/wife and a girl who had a bf/husband



One day the boy and girl decided to cheat on their SO the day before graduating from boot camp



A sergeant who was a family and didn't approve of people who cheated on their SO saw them kissing and he had them call their SO to tell them that they wouldn't be graduating from boot camp and needed to start from day 1 of boot camp because they chose to cheat on their SO

#21 I know someone who regularly cheated on their out of town girlfriend. I guess he was going to cut all that out when she finished her advanced degree program out of state. She moved to his state and they got an apartment together.



While in the shower, his phone is buzzing with messages. She finds the girl’s username sending all these messages and decides to send her a direct message from her own account, and the other girl was completely honest with her.



“I know who you are, I hook up with your bf all the time, including last weekend at your new apartment in your bed. Etc etc.”

#22 I was working in IT, needed to perform manual backups of sales laptops.

Long story short, I found dozens of pics and videos of two coworkers getting it on in a company provided hotel room. They left nothing to the imagination.

The guy also saved screenshots of texts between him/his wife: she had found out about the affair and was in the process of divorcing him. It was really messy, kids involved and all that.

I sat him down and told him I found s**t that shouldn’t be on company property, he turned white as a ghost. But I told him I’d keep it between us, which I did. Data was deleted and that was it about it.

Edit: Oh yeah, my best friend/best man at my wedding slept with my married sister on my wedding night, too. That’s a story about cheating I’ll never forget. Turns out a full open bar at the reception wasn’t the best idea.

#23 The day my brother was born, my father was in the hospital with my mom for the delivery, told her he wished she wasn't the mom, and then went and spent the night at his girlfriend's house, while I (5 years old) stayed with my grandparents. He was a long haul trucker and was back on the road immediately after, so my mom brought my brother home from the hospital alone, had 5 year old me to take care of, and a dog as well. And it was a C-section birth. No idea how she did it. Anyway, my brother and I are both well adjusted adults (I do get pretty sad when thinking about my childhood) and I've never cheated on a partner, and I'm a good father to a wonderful 2 year old with another baby on the way.

#24 My ex and I were together for eight years! She had been sleeping with her boss for the last year of our relationship. We were looking at getting a new place to rent. She was adamant that she wanted to live in this very specific block of flats. Turns out her boss lived downstairs from us. They were having sex right under my nose.

#25 Couple was together for 8 years, both working at sea on the same ship for 8-11 week trips, bought the house and heading towards marriage, kids etc etc



Start a 11 week trip and noticed something wasn't right



Girl had f****d another crew member on the trip off and wanted to be with them, guy had to watch the start of the new relationship while on a floating prison and due to his qualifications couldn't leave the ship



Source: Me... I am that guy

#26 My ex-husband cheated on me while I was going through cancer treatment, then divorced me after it progressed to Stage 4. F**k that guy, I hope his d**k falls off.



Edit: Just wanted to say thank you all for putting "d**k falling off" vibes out into the universe. I really do appreciate it.

#27 My friend had a massive heart attack and having sex was hard for him for a while. He worked and his wife didn’t. He feel asleep in the chair one morning while getting ready for work. He awoke to a man unlocking his door. For about a year while he was at work his wife had different men with keys to the house coming over to have sex with her.

#28 Ex partner let me raise her kid for 4 years while cheating on me with his father the whole time. Let me propose (to which she said yes), then one night after me paying up his month of private nursery fees and putting him to bed, I came through to her telling me to leave or she’d call the police and tell them I had broken into the house and never to contact them again.



They’ve bought a house together now and are seemingly doing well, while I still haven’t fully recovered and don’t know my own self worth.



That’s a shortened version of events.

#29 Guy I was with had cheated on his wife with her best friend since 10th grade of high school until their late-thirties. The girl was married to his best guy friend. And they went on all vacations, etc. together as couples with children. Would sneak sex in the house while the wife as putting the kids to bed and the husband was off in another room doing some random task they asked him to do.

#30 Years back, in my early 20s. There was one guy who was in my extended friend group. Didn't know him that well. But he was a friend of a friend of a friend, and we would occasionally find ourselves in the same social gatherings. He had just started dating this girl. She was maybe a few years younger than us. Probably about 18-19. They were at the very start of their relationship, so I don't know if they were exclusive to each other. But people knew they were dating.



A bunch of them went out on a night out. I didn't go out but I heard about what happened later on. This friend of mind got extremely drunk. The girl he was seeing helped him back to his house. His dad was still up and heard them trying to get into the door. This was the first time the girl had met his dad. The dad helped friend to his room and then invited the girl in for a chat and to get to know her a bit.



The girl ended up f*****g the dad that night.

#31 My buddy divorced his wife of ten years because they had problems with finances and she was overspending. For context, my buddy does not pay attention to things very well and is very oblivious.



Anyways, they both remarried and her next husband was a bit more attentive and discovered she was essentially an escort. And by more attentive, I mean their first child was not the same skin color and she confessed that all four of her children belonged to other men.



DNA tests my buddy asked for confirmed that only their second child was actually his, so this also exposed that she was intentionally getting pregnant by other men and my buddy lucked out.

#32 Not me, but a friend of a friend’s wife (soon to be ex-wife) faked having cancer and getting treatments at the hospital for 4 months to be with her lover. She went as far as shaving her own head and telling my friend that she was going in for chemo therapy and blood work but no one else could come because she was “Immuno-Compromised”.



She was caught when my friend’s Uncle, who himself had cancer, said something sounded fishy and told her to call the hospital she allegedly was getting treatment at. They called the hospital and were told that she wasn’t in the system. Girl came half clean when confronted but didn’t tell the whole story, incredibly s****y person.



Definitely one of the most f****d up cheating stories I’ve heard.

#33 I went to the wedding of my then-boyfriend's friend. Easily the best wedding I've ever been to — absolutely a smash. The bride was the lead singer in a band, and they performed and killed it. Just a great party all around. People had a great time, and the couple seemed so happy. The next day, I'm at brunch with the wedding party (sans married couple), and everyone's phone buzzes. The best man gets up and takes a call. The mood absolutely falls and everyone gets quiet. I ask my boyfriend what's going on. Apparently the bride had been cheating on the groom the entire relationship with the drummer in her band, who performed at the wedding. She told him that morning. Immediate divorce. We all sat there and one of the groomsmen said, 'We can never tell him how great his wedding was.'

#34 My ex told me that he was hanging out with his cousin, who he'd reconnected with, a bunch. I found out he was cheating on me with her. He told me he had lied to me and that she was just a friend and not his cousin. As if that made it any better. Like, thankfully they aren't cousins, but yes, he still admitted to cheating on me. Turns out it WAS his cousin. He was cheating on me with his cousin. I was so disgusted and disturbed, I vomited all over the floor. And, my grandpa died the day I found out.

#35 I know someone who had a multi-decade affair with a married father of four. The guy would lie and say he was at the laundromat and would take his kids' laundry over to her house. The woman he was having the affair with would do his kids' laundry, but not even her own children's. The woman wanted him to leave his wife, but the guy wouldn’t, so she married another dude and they ended up getting divorced because she would cheat on her husband with the other dude. The worst part is that her husband had suspicions she was cheating, but still went through with it. If you have any doubts, do not get married.

#36 There was a malpractice case report on the medicine subreddit. There was a guy whose wife tells him she wants a divorce. He leaves and says he's gonna shoot himself in the head. She calls the cops and they find him alive. They take him to the ER, and the er doc assesses him and determines he is not a risk to himself or others. He is discharged from the ER, goes home and attends couples counseling with his wife. 18 days after being discharg3d from the ER, he committed suicide. Almost immediately after the suicide the widow starts openly dating another man. She wants to file a malpractice lawsuit against the doctor who assessed him but it turns out that the doctor died 4 days before the guy committed suicide. So she ends up suing his widow (as the representative of his estate) and she didn't want to go through a trial so she settled for a few million dollars. Then it comes out that the woman was already in a relationship with the "new" man before she even brought up the divorce. So to recap, a woman cheats on her husband, leads him to suicide, and sues his doctors grieving widow.

#37 Had a coworker, married, start having an affair with a customer, also married, at our work. Including sneaking out to make out with her in the parking lot on his breaks. And texting her nonstop while he was supposed to be working. The whole store knew about it. He would tell us gross details about their sex life. Including showing us the deep a*s scratches on his back, or the time he had to take her to the ER because they failed butt stuff and he ripper her. We all knew they were both married.





Finally they both decided that they were going to break if off with their spouses. He broke up with his wife. She, on the other hand, decided to work things out with her husband. So he went from two ladies, to no ladies. This was years ago and I do not think he's been in another serious relationship since. And on behalf of all women, am glad.

#38 My first relationship with a girl was a long distance relationship. I decided to surprise her by showing up. Don't do this btw make sure they know. Caught her f*****g her own boyfriend. Turns out she was cheating on him with me. I didn't take this well

#39 My mate was 16 when he fell in love with a girl who turned out he knew when they were toddlers. She got pregnant, he gave up a training course to work as a builder for instant money. He was so happy, so excited for the future. She went on holiday, cheated on him repeatedly, and when he found out, she blamed him for her behaviour. They split up, she put posters around where he lived with a picture of him, accusing him of all sorts. He completely humiliated him, he tried to take his life. He survived, but ended up in a hostel at the age of 17, surrounded by drug addicts and paedophiles recently released from prison. The poor guy ended up a heroin addict, and never recovered. We lost contact, and the last time I saw him was shortly before my wedding 18 years ago. He was clean, but mentally wasn't the same.

#40 one day I get a call from a friend who I wouldsee every few months. he was pissed off crying and said he needed someone to have a beer with and talk to.



I go meet him at a local bar and hes f*****g losing it. he starts telling me the story that a few months ago he had a mate he went to the military with fall on hard times and became homeless. To help him out he paid for him to get a moving truck and move all his stuff down to his house and live with him for a while to get situated.



He moves in, my buddy gets him a job somewhere and hes doing great and doing much better for himself.



Well one night my buddy wakes up in the middle of the night and his wife is gone and he looks around the house and cant find his wife anywhere and he notices his buddy is also gone. He goes out to his driveway and his truck windows are all covered in steam. He opens the door to see his wifes face bent over while his buddy is plowing her from behind. He said he ran in the house infuriated my guess is to grab something then ran back out and his buddy was gone and his wife was still getting dressed in his truck.



They end up getting divorced and he was single for several years doing his thing. I only really see this friend from social media now but see that him and his ex wife got re married and had more kids together. I don't know how he accepted her back after that scene.

#41 The wife of a friend of mine asked him to take up guitar lessons because she thought it was sexy. She was already having an affair with the guitar instructor and thought because my friend was taking lessons he wouldn’t be concerned with the instructor in the house.



They got divorced for other reasons and it wasn’t until after that she confessed to it.

#42 This was a long time ago. Girl I was interested in told me she recently broke up with her bf but still lived with him. One night she told me he physically abused her. I brought some of our mutual friends over to her place to help her move out. The ex-bf came home to see all of us standing there moving furniture.



My friends and I are heated when we see him. We confronted him, roughed him up a bit, pushed him up against the fence. This guy didn't say a word, he looked like he's about to cry. It was just weird. We thought he'd fight back but he didn't. We grab the rest of this girl's stuff and we leave. Girl and I ended up dating seriously.



It's now years later and we've been living together for a while now. Things weren't going well in the relationship. We start arguing a lot. She starts instigating fights and leaves the home more. I get a random call one night from a guy who says I need to stop abusing this girl. For the record, I have never put a hand on this girl or any girl, ever. He shows up one night and we have a fist fight in front of my apartment.



Turns out she's been feeding this guy lies about me being abusive and that they've been hooking up. This is the same thing she did to me when we first met. When I had a talk with her a week later, she admitted to making some of that stuff up when we first met.

#43 Happy relationship for about 18 months. She got pregnant. Baby comes, girl starts acting weird. He finds out she’s been sleeping around the entire relationship. Gets a DNA test for the baby: they’re related, but it’s not his kid. It’s his little brother. Girl had been f*****g dear old dad for 2 years.



Source: Me. Dad’s dead now. Good riddance.

#44 I had two good friends in college and all three of our wives cheated on us.



I was first in line. My best friend of 8 years and wife of three, B., came home at 6:00 a.m. from another man’s house. She started acting differently after meeting him and another couple at her new job. It was truly strange and unexpected. I got us into counseling, but this happened shortly thereafter. I asked her to pack her s**t up, which she did without a word, and I drove her back to his place and said, “She’s your problem now, a*****e!”



Next came my friend Q., who married his high school sweetheart. She came across as the squeaky-clean girl from next door who, in fact, played Alice In Wonderland as a character actor at Disneyland. A number of years into their marriage, she confessed to cheating on him with his best friend. This was on the eve of their anniversary and they had tickets for a getaway to the Bahamas to celebrate. He told her he’d not be joining her, so she went alone. While she was gone, he had a paternity test done that indicated he was not their child’s father. Their marriage ended and she took their daughter with her.



The last was my friend D., whose wife, O., cheated on him while she was out of town. I had happily remarried (going on 31 years now), and we were best friends with this couple. Although they never told us the situation, we suspected as much, as they stopped getting together with us, she completely changed her appearance from J. Crew barn-jacket-girl to s**t, and he looked as though he’d been through the wringer. Some months later, I got a call from my friend Q. He told me someone had seen O. coming out of another guy’s apartment early one morning, and asked whether she was having an affair. I asked who it was who told him that, and with a lot of coercing, he finally admitted it was my ex-wife! The truth came out, and D. and O. split up. He remarried and now has children.

#45 There’s one on BORU. The wife survived cancer, dude supported her all the way, she makes it through, and they start checking off bucket list items. Her friend had convinced her to ask for a hall pass. Husband denies the pass, wife says she is going to do it anyways, and he should be supportive. Hall pass was for a coworker that was leaving, but always attracted to her. Husband follows her to the going away party, and watches as she leaves with the coworker.



Husband packs his things and leaves. She threw away a supportive marriage for a one night tryst, ended up blaming the friend for convincing her to go along with it, and ending the friendship in hopes of getting her husband back. Which by the end of the story didn’t happen.



It shook me until I could give my wife a hug.



https://www.reddit.com/r/BestofRedditorUpdates/s/a8NZdyKOdU

#46 I know a woman who has been cheating on her highschool sweetheart (who joined the Navy) basically since the jump.



We all sort of assumed they had an agreement, because she was very fixated on being “not like other girls” and having wildly inappropriate levels of friendship and intimacy with all his male friends. She found some trashy divorced guy 20 years her senior with a daughter 8 years younger than her at her office and proceeded to carry on a year long affair including interstate travel, and finally had to come clean to her husband when it got too obvious with her lies about travel falling apart.



They got divorced, and it turns out she had been f*****g basically all his friends the whole time. She f****d one of his close friends at a group cabin trip where the friend was literally also having sex with another *single* mutual friend on the trip.



She’s a disgusting, selfish, terrible person. But there’s at least some universe resetting itself with her because she’s now stuck herself in a relationship with that shithead guy, who treats her badly while she intermittently cheats on him. She’s setting herself up to be miserable for the rest of her life.



What makes me ill, is the husband still doesn’t know all of these shitbag dudes who claim to be his friend, had *so much energy* about the divorce, are still socializing with him, have all been joyfully f*****g his wife sometimes while he was literally asleep in another room.



I’m not close enough to the situation to actually say anything, but it really is one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever known about in terms of people being absolute monsters to those they purport to care for.

#47 My dad cheated on my mom with a stripper and sometimes brought her to our house when Mom wasn’t there. When that happened, he would lock me and my siblings outside. Once he beat me for sneaking inside to get us water during a hot summer.

#48 I ran into my ex wife's mother at a bar with some guy like ten years after we separated. Said hi and disappeared quickly. Six months later she is in the local paper. Apparently the guy she was with was her paralyzed husband's brother that she was f*****g. She hung herself in jail after being arrested for trying to hire a hitman (cop) to kill her husband.



I was so relieved to have gotten away from that craziness and surprised my ex didn't as her to make it a two-for-one special with me thrown in to boot.

#49 My brother’s girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend and when he found them doing it in his bed my brother beat his friend to death. Now my brother is in prison for life.

#50 My mum told me this story about one of my Dads old colleagues, she was an acquaintance of the wife. They’d been married for years, older couple. He cheated on her with an 18 year old. In a fit of rage she bought a new car, new clothes, and threw a few enormous parties. When the anger passed she became severely depressed and hung herself. He found her in the entrance of their house. They had kids too but I think they were in their early 20s by then.

#51 I worked in a factory. We will call them Ben and Sarah.



Ben was the supervisor of maintenance and Sarah worked setup (sort of a maintenance person specialized for that specific production line).



Ben’s wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer. When this happened, Ben started cheating on his wife with Sarah. He had quite a bit of money and promised Sarah that after his wife passed, they’d move away to a beautiful cabin in British Columbia in the mountains.



I caught them boning in the maintenance office one midnight shift. I didn’t report it because I was a dumb 21 year old.



Long story short, Ben promised Sarah the world after his wife passed. Welp …. His wife ended up beating this terminal diagnosis and he broke it off with Sarah. This literally drove Sarah insane and she was forced to check in to a mental hospital. I never saw her again after that.

#52 Ex boss f****d his wife's neice in the bushes on a hike. Her husband caught them, and they all got divorced. He ended up marrying his ex-wifes neice a few years later.



His now ex-wife and his new current wife are all best of friends again. Weird.

#53 The one posted a few days ago where the husband worked long hours and was on an unusually long business trip, busting his a*s off. He came back home accomplished as he got the promotion of his life and he and his wife would never worry about paycheck to paycheck living again.



Instead, he found her cheating with a man who "Understood" her religious beliefs. She came to reddit trying to get sympathy from the masses.



In my head, I imagine that man as happy as a dog when it's humans arrive home. Can't contain his joy and can't wait to show his wife that he went above and beyond for his family. He contributed and it was worthwhile.



That moment he saw her, he shut down hard. Walked away and didn't speak to her for 10 strait days.



My heart breaks for that f****r.