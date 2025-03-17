Guy’s Proposal Plans Fall Through After He Checks GF’s Phone: “My Life Just Exploded Right There”

ADVERTISEMENT

The one person you should always be able to trust is your partner. You’re a team, and even if the truth hurts, honesty truly is the best policy. But relationships are complicated. And sometimes, individuals decide that they’d rather keep secrets than face the harsh reality that their relationship is no longer working.

One man recently reached out to Reddit and shared the story of how his life turned upside down after he looked through his girlfriend’s phone. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

After suspecting that something was off, this man decided to take a peek into his girlfriend’s phone

Share icon

Image credits: katemangostar/Freepik (not the actual photo)

But he wasn’t expecting his life to instantly be turned upside down

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: aliexpress_case

ADVERTISEMENT

One in five people admit they’ve cheated on a partner at some point

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

In romantic relationships, getting cheated on is many people’s worst nightmare. It can immediately ruin a relationship, create trust issues, derail a person’s entire life and, if the couple is married, quickly lead to divorce. Most of us understand that cheating is strictly off limits, but unfortunately, infidelity is still quite common.

According to a study by the PR Newswire, 23% of men and 19% admit that they’ve cheated at some point. And two thirds of men, along with 53% of women, who have cheated on their spouses say that it wasn’t just an isolated incident.

When it comes to who is the most likely to cheat, Smith Investigation Agency found that 40% of unmarried relationships and a quarter of all marriages have seen or will see at least one act of infidelity at some point. However, those who grew up in families where their parents stayed together are less likely to be unfaithful than those who grew up with divorced parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also important to consider the fact that not everyone defines “cheating” the same way. For example, 18.6% of European men, along with 14.4% of European women, say that intercourse doesn’t actually count as cheating. Meanwhile, over 43% of American women consider their partner hanging out with a female friend to be infidelity.

Not everyone has a guilty conscience after cheating either. According to Smith Investigation Agency, only about 52% of cheaters confess to their partners, while the other 48% will admit it to someone else, yet keep the information from their partner or spouse.

But once cheating has been brought to light, over half of couples break up immediately. So it’s not surprising that many people try to hide this information from their partner.

It’s rarely a good idea to snoop through your partner’s phone without consent

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Now, another aspect of this situation is how the author went through his ex’s phone after he suspected that something nefarious might be going on. For many people, however, this would be considered an invasion of privacy and a breach of trust. So is it ever a good idea to go through your partner’s phone, even if you believe you have probable cause?

ADVERTISEMENT

A survey from Whistle Out found that 36% of Americans admit they’ve snooped on their partner’s phone, and 58% of Americans believe that this behavior is justified under certain circumstances. But Thriving Center of Psych warns couples that the desire to snoop might be a sign of larger issues.

If you feel the need to snoop through your partner’s phone, you might have trust issues or be struggling with insecurity and low self-esteem. And if you suspect cheating, there are likely other issues in the relationship that are making you feel uneasy as well.

But even if there’s nothing wrong, going through your partner’s phone can set the relationship back. It can invade your partner’s privacy, erode trust, and you might discover information you’re not supposed to have, even if it’s not necessarily harmful.

For example, if you look through your boyfriend’s phone and find out he’s planning on proposing next month, you’ve ruined the whole surprise. And unless you’re an excellent actor, it’ll be difficult to pretend you didn’t see it coming.

Instead of helping yourself to your partner’s phone, Thriving Center of Psych recommends asking them to share about who they’re communicating with every day. And it’s important that you’re open about who you’re keeping in touch with as well. Work together as a team to eliminate secrets in your relationship, and address your insecurities and fears openly as they arise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers were sympathetic towards the man, and many assured him that he’s better off without his ex

ADVERTISEMENT