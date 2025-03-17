Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy’s Proposal Plans Fall Through After He Checks GF’s Phone: “My Life Just Exploded Right There”
Couples, Relationships

Guy’s Proposal Plans Fall Through After He Checks GF’s Phone: “My Life Just Exploded Right There”

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

The one person you should always be able to trust is your partner. You’re a team, and even if the truth hurts, honesty truly is the best policy. But relationships are complicated. And sometimes, individuals decide that they’d rather keep secrets than face the harsh reality that their relationship is no longer working.   

One man recently reached out to Reddit and shared the story of how his life turned upside down after he looked through his girlfriend’s phone. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    After suspecting that something was off, this man decided to take a peek into his girlfriend’s phone

    Image credits: katemangostar/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But he wasn’t expecting his life to instantly be turned upside down

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: aliexpress_case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One in five people admit they’ve cheated on a partner at some point

    Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In romantic relationships, getting cheated on is many people’s worst nightmare. It can immediately ruin a relationship, create trust issues, derail a person’s entire life and, if the couple is married, quickly lead to divorce. Most of us understand that cheating is strictly off limits, but unfortunately, infidelity is still quite common.   

    According to a study by the PR Newswire, 23% of men and 19% admit that they’ve cheated at some point. And two thirds of men, along with 53% of women, who have cheated on their spouses say that it wasn’t just an isolated incident.

    When it comes to who is the most likely to cheat, Smith Investigation Agency found that 40% of unmarried relationships and a quarter of all marriages have seen or will see at least one act of infidelity at some point. However, those who grew up in families where their parents stayed together are less likely to be unfaithful than those who grew up with divorced parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s also important to consider the fact that not everyone defines “cheating” the same way. For example, 18.6% of European men, along with 14.4% of European women, say that intercourse doesn’t actually count as cheating. Meanwhile, over 43% of American women consider their partner hanging out with a female friend to be infidelity.

    Not everyone has a guilty conscience after cheating either. According to Smith Investigation Agency, only about 52% of cheaters confess to their partners, while the other 48% will admit it to someone else, yet keep the information from their partner or spouse. 

    But once cheating has been brought to light, over half of couples break up immediately. So it’s not surprising that many people try to hide this information from their partner.

    It’s rarely a good idea to snoop through your partner’s phone without consent

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Now, another aspect of this situation is how the author went through his ex’s phone after he suspected that something nefarious might be going on. For many people, however, this would be considered an invasion of privacy and a breach of trust. So is it ever a good idea to go through your partner’s phone, even if you believe you have probable cause?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A survey from Whistle Out found that 36% of Americans admit they’ve snooped on their partner’s phone, and 58% of Americans believe that this behavior is justified under certain circumstances. But Thriving Center of Psych warns couples that the desire to snoop might be a sign of larger issues.

    If you feel the need to snoop through your partner’s phone, you might have trust issues or be struggling with insecurity and low self-esteem. And if you suspect cheating, there are likely other issues in the relationship that are making you feel uneasy as well.

    But even if there’s nothing wrong, going through your partner’s phone can set the relationship back. It can invade your partner’s privacy, erode trust, and you might discover information you’re not supposed to have, even if it’s not necessarily harmful. 

    For example, if you look through your boyfriend’s phone and find out he’s planning on proposing next month, you’ve ruined the whole surprise. And unless you’re an excellent actor, it’ll be difficult to pretend you didn’t see it coming. 

    Instead of helping yourself to your partner’s phone, Thriving Center of Psych recommends asking them to share about who they’re communicating with every day. And it’s important that you’re open about who you’re keeping in touch with as well. Work together as a team to eliminate secrets in your relationship, and address your insecurities and fears openly as they arise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were sympathetic towards the man, and many assured him that he’s better off without his ex

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    6

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's literally from r/stories.... tagging it nonfiction doesn't make it nonfiction🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's literally from r/stories.... tagging it nonfiction doesn't make it nonfiction🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda