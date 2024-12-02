To better understand the lengths people go to in order to satisfy their desires, Reddit user WCh3L3 made a post on the platform, asking, "What's the wildest cheating story you've witnessed or experienced?" An interesting question, considering that many of us might not recognize the signs of an affair even if we suspect our partner.

#1 A guy cheated on me because "my libido was too high."



Yes, you read that right.



*"You wanted sex so much that I needed a break by having more sex to get away from all the sex we were having."*

#2 My ex-wife pretended to be admitted to a mental health ward for long term treatment while actually staying with her new man and cheating on me.

#3 I knew a guy years ago that was a private investigator. Many times he was approached by a spouse who suspected their partner was cheating.



He had a slam-dunk strategy. He would suggest his client sign up for a course, whether a hobby thing, or educational. The key was that the class would happen for a period of weeks, all on the same day of the week, and all at the same time of day.



Then, while his client was in class, he would follow the spouse.



Caught them every time.

#4 My friend's mom was in a relationship with a guy for years and they ended up getting engaged and due to marry.



The guy was a senior director of a company for which he travelled every week abroad for business.



Eventually, the guy had a heart attack and when my friends mom turned up at the hospital, his wife and 2 kids were there also.



Turned out he was already married with children and living a double life the whole time. When he went 'abroad' for business, he was simply going back to his actual family

#5 A friend of a friend found out that her husband was cheating when she got to the hospital to see her husband who had just moments before been brought in by ambulance after a serious car accident only to be denied entry to his room because “his wife was already in the room with him”.



He had two simultaneous lives with two women, neither of which was aware of the other.

#6 This guy lived with his family after marriage. He was living happily with 4 kids I believe.



One day he was driving and saw a woman was in labour on the street. So he offered to take her to hospital. The woman gave birth and when asked who is the father, she said the man who drove me here is the father. She was setting him up to take responsibility and help pay for the child's expenses.



He told them he is not the father and he was just helping out. Told them to do whatever test they need to do to prove this is not his child.



So they did they test and told him, you are right, this is not your child. In fact, you are infertile, and incapable of having any children. He told them this can't be right as he has 4 kids. The doctor recommended he gets a test to see if he is their father.



He found out the father of his children is his brother, who stayed in the same house as them.



Edit: I don't know the intricate details of the story as I heard the story from someone else. The person who said the story is a trustworthy person and from what I know, they had no reason to lie. As for paternity and fertility test are two different things, like I said I'm telling the story second hand and do not know full details. Somewhere along that process the guy found out he is infertile.

#7 I know a guy who’s wife was cheating with his cousin (also married), he finds out, and decides to have everyone over for a supper. Half way threw supper he looks his wife dead in the eyes and says, “I know you two are f*****g”, right in front of affair partner and his wife too. S**t blew up and everyone got divorced, affair partners never got together either.

#8 My Ex wife missed our last dance at our wedding reception because she was f*****g her cousins in the bridesmaids change room.

#9 High school sweetheart and I went off to college, different schools, while I was visiting I was walking around the house to the front door. Window was open and I overhear her talking to another high school guy friend of mine that is in college with her about how she doesn’t know how to tell me she cheated. He caught her with a friend of his and was forcing her to fess up before he did. So that broke us up needless to say.



She begged me to forgive her. About 3 months later I relented and had her visit me at my college. We went out that night. Food, drinks, and finally a house party. Before we were about to leave I went up to a friends room to grab a bag of weed from him. 15 minutes later I come down, go out to the porch, look to the left, and there she is making out with some random guy we hadn’t even met before. She literally met him 2 minutes after I went upstairs.



She cried all night. I was crying laughing that she had so little self control. I ended up having her sleep on the couch and she went home before I woke up. Haven’t spoken since. That was about 20 years ago.

#10 A family friend's husband was having an affair for 20+ years and that woman knew the entire time about his family. He was at her ranch one time and was bucked off a horse and broke his back. The affair partner called his wife to tell her and acted like everything about this situation was normal and the wife had no reason to act all upset at the affair. Some people really just have no shame.



Guy lived and made a complete recovery, left his mistress and they stayed together since they were working on their relationship. He died a few years ago and the wife finds out he never actually left his mistress just lied.

#11 In a small town the husband kept telling people he had an open marriage; finally someone asked his wife about it, she was unaware of this new arrangement.

#12 Girl said she was approved for some class in another really far city after her grades in college were too good. The boyfriend paid all her travel expenses and gave her his credit card for this trip to this specific event.





When she arrives on the another city she calls saying she won’t come back and would live with this guy she met online and was chatting for months.



Boyfriend went crazy to cancel the credit card he gave to her, found there was never any class and she was almost expelled from the college because her grades were terrible. She just travelled to meet the other guy and still made BF pay all her expenses.



This happened about 15 years ago. I lost contact with her, but I remember she married the other guy.

#13 I used to go to a comic shop. And the comic shop owner knew all of the gossip in the area. Nice dude. Remembers all of his regulars and asks about you if he hasn’t seen you in awhile to check in on people. Lot of people in the area grew up with his shop. So he’s got stories.



Anyways he told us about this story from some years back about this regular. Who disappeared for a few months. Comes back one day. And the shop owner asks him, “hey, man. Haven’t seen you in awhile?”

Kind of like where have you been. The regular was like oh I’ve been getting divorced. I had to move it was a whole thing.



So naturally the shop owner asks. “Why are you divorcing your wife?” The regular caught his wife cheating.



He had picked up a 2nd part time job as pizza delivery man because he was trying to fund to take his wife on her dream vacation. All of the money he earned from that job was supposed to go into that vacation. He had been working this job for like 6 months. It was a whole secret. She didn’t know he was doing that for her. Because he was trying to surprise her.



He was the pizza delivery man at the motel. She was cheating at him with. The dude she was cheating on him with answered the door with her right next to him.



He apparently didn’t even go back to the pizza place. He quit on the spot. Went home. Packed his s**t and left town.

#14 Just got home from deployment, on an anniversary trip with my (now ex) wife to Vegas. We go to a couple cirque shows, do some paigow, get a very fancy dinner, the whole anniversary spared no expense experience.



She was passed out drunk and her phone was blowing the f**k up with like 20 messages from an unsaved number. So I looked. They were very romantic and sexual messages and pictures. She had been texting him the whole night. Even while we were at dinner she told him she wished he was there instead of me. She had been messaging him for months, my whole deployment basically.



Well I dug deeper, started reading other message chains. I found like 9 other affairs with both men and women, she was even a third in a throuple and caused the husband and wife to get divorced because she kept breaking the rules and f*****g the husband without the wife there/behind her back.

#15 Had a coworker who cheated on her live-in boyfriend. She would tell him she was going for a run, put on her shorts without underwear and would f**k her side piece in the apartment parking lot. So then she would come back inside sweaty 30 mins later and needed to shower and it all made sense to her boyfriend, he never questioned it. She was an awful human.

#16 I dont cheat.



BUT my mom is a serial married man dater



She has slept with



1. First boss, the mayor of the town she grew up in

2. My father, who was married to his first cousin and had a daughter by. she got knocked up with my older full sister and the eloped and he then became a bigamist and had to divorce his first wife. My older half sister hated me till she died in 2020.

3. Her divorce lawyer when she divorced my father 10 yrs later

4. Our family therapist who we went to to deal with the divorce. Suddenly we stopped seeing him and I never knew why. I saw him once at my Uncles restaurant and said Hi, and he turned white and ran out. Leaving me thinking I was somehow the cause of not seeing him anymore

5. My moms CEO Boss when she got a job after the divorce, she used to dye his eyebrows and hair at the office and give him foot massages and yet thought we were all dumb. I went no contact with her in 2003 because she hung up on me to be with him when I was having a personal crises

6. The mailman, when she was on a break from CEO Bossman. His wife came to our house to confront my mom. I then started ordering As Seen On Tv s**t C.O.D. and he didnt wanna knock on the door so hed just pay for everything himself.



The reason I said all this is cause I hate when women say, "He didnt make those vows to me..." as if being a skank is okay just because he didnt make the vows to you.



It is not OKAY. It does a lot of damage.



I never cheated on any one of my BFs...

#17 Bunch of men in a small town lied to their wives about hunting trips and were f*****g each other in a motel

#18 Roommate was sleeping with his boss who was married with a child. She would arrive at our house at 5.30am (having told her husband she’s off to gym), they would have an early morning shag, shower, get ready and go off to work together. They would also do it at work in the bathrooms.



On weekends he would go do his food shopping and she would coincide her food shopping so they would walk around the store together doing their shopping.



He came home one night and sat my other roommate and I down and told us that within the next 6 months that she would be getting a divorce and they were going to have a kid together. Let’s just say she’s still married and he’s got a new job.



They were lawyers, so much for being fit and proper.

#19 Was in rehab, two people were there for sex addiction one a minister the other a Jewish housewife. They left rehab together early. Woman divorced her husband who sent her to rehab for sex addiction and married the guy she met in rehab. They are still married 10 years later and seem very happy.

#20 A guy I know who was married with a kid and another on the way went over to Germany as a civilian contractor to the Army. While in Germany he had a fling and got the girl pregnant. He comes back to the states to his wife and doesn’t mention it. The girl from Germany ends up calling their house and leaving a message telling my friend when their kid is due. Well friends wife hears the message first and s**t completely hits the fan. They get divorced and he now has two kids by two different women that are 2 months apart in age. The wife ended up re-marrying and is in a good place. I haven’t talked to my friend in years, he met some girl online who was from the Philippines and went over there to be with her back in 2015 and I haven’t heard from him since. I’m not sure what became of the German girl and his daughter. Total pos.

#21 This comes straight from the family tree. Long story short my aunt married a dude who ended up f*****g her daughter while she was at work then divorced her and married the daughter and ended up on Maury povich for a is the baby mine episode. 90s was f*****g wild

#22 My ex fiancé went to a New Year’s party while I was napping. She partnered up with the bestfriend of her bestfriend’s husband playing cornhole and he proceeded to grab her a*s all night. When I got to the party no one said anything to me but there was a girl there that had an odd look on her face when my ex introduced me as her fiancé. 2 days later I went on a fishing trip and she went to his house and f****d him. When I got back we both came down with Covid. On the 3rd day of quarantining, her bestfriend called her and told her she had to tell me or she was going to send me an anonymous letter telling me. So she told me. The same best friend that encouraged the a*s grabbing at the party, the same best friend that went drinking and allowed my ex to drive drunk to f**k her husbands sober best friend. The same trashy ex I never liked and tried to get my ex away from. After the cheating, I stupidly tried to make it work. I gave her an ultimatum, either cut ties with the best friend or I’m gone. She refused. Our couples therapist said she shouldn’t have to. We only lasted like 2 more months when a guy she f****d while we were split up a few years earlier texted her while he was conveniently at a bar across the street from us.



After all this she got on fb and said “I never cheated on him you can literally ask my best friend” and that piece of trash commented agreeing.

#23 When I worked a college, this guy cheated on his girlfriend.... with her mother! He dated both of them, knowing they were related, but they didn't know they were dating the same guy.



He got both of them pregnant too, and vanished shortly after they found out he dating both of them. We used to semi-jokingly wonder if he ran away or was stuffed into a barrel at the bottom of the lake.

#24 I’ve shared this in the past, but it’s worth repeating



We were deployed overseas and my buddy got the dreaded “dear John” letter from his fiancé. She included a photo of another man’s d**k in her mouth to twist the knife a bit. He proceeded to have said photo made into Christmas cards for her whole family. About six weeks go by and the letters and phone calls to the command com in. He goes before the command, and explains the situation and shares the letter and picture with the higher ups. They were pissed, but there was no punishment for him.

#25 I worked at a ski resort and was riding the chair lift with a friend, talking about a mutual friend(Ray) I mentioned how much I like our Ray’s girlfriend, her name was Stacy. My friend says, “no, ray’s girlfriend is Monica.” We bicker for a minute before we have a terrible realization.



I couldn’t in good conscience keep this information secret from Stacy, who was expecting to be engaged soon and lived with Ray. She ran into Monica at a bar and confronted Monica, who reportedly said “I’ve been with Ray for longer and known about you the whole time!”



Stacy tried to gouge Monica’s eyes and was carried out of the bar. Ray was found to have a history of this behavior, even having a secret child in another state that he refused to pay support for.



I quit speaking with him, and sometimes wonder what happened to him.



Both ladies are married to good men and are now happy, so there’s that.



Names changed for obvious reasons

#26 We went to Brazil for 10 days, on the last night there I woke up and he was gone. I called him and he texted me saying he was on his way back with food— but he was drunk and thought I was the girl he was with.



He was off f*****g a hooker, of course!!! On the very last night of our trip. We had been together for 2 years.

#27 I was a florist. A guy came in and ordered flowers for 2 different women, his girlfriend and his wife. He puts both orders on the same credit card, one he shares with his wife. Everyone in the shop volunteered to deliver them to see what these women looked like. Later that day the wife calls to ask who the second order was sent to. Since her name is on the card we feel no obligation to secrecy so we told her. Florists in general are pretty good at keeping secrets but in this case she paid for the flowers. I've also disclosed anonymous sources if a woman has received flowers from an anonymous source. I don't want to be involved in a stalking scenario.

#28 A friend and his ex are Indian and according to astrology his girlfriend has to marry by 27. If she marries after that her husband will die. They both don't believe in it, so weren't planning to get married by 27.



She goes on a year of working abroad and cheats on him with many guys. He finds out by looking at her phone while he went over to see her and find messages and pictures of her with multiple guys. He doesn't say anything.



She comes back after a year. He still doesn't say anything. A year later he dumps her on her 27th birthday at a fancy restaurant.



She is still not married and it has been 8 years

#29 My best friends dad invited his coworker/mistress to his home and let his unknowing wife cook for her and all. Wife eventually finds out and he throws her out, divorced her, and marries the mistress. He was a pastor.

#30 So I HAD a friend from childhood, we grew up together from elementary school thru college. As we got older she was always a s**t show. Anyways … she starts working for this mortgage company (& if you know anything abt the mortgage biz early 2000s-mid 2000s it was WILD).

She’s in this ltr w/ this guy for several years then once she starts at this mortgage company starts messing around with like the Top Loan Officer. It went on for months and months.



She ended up marrying the guy she was in the ltr but still kept this loan officer on the side. Well, her now husband started to sense smthg was off, kept confronting her etc. She would just deny, deny, deny. Thrown into the mix of this is the fact that not a one of them is sober from d***s and alcohol.



Her husbands starts threatening to off himself if she doesn’t tell him the truth. He would call/text me asking questions while being drunk and high. There’s a lot more to it but you get the picture.

Next call I get, it was a Saturday in Sept 2009 & it was from her and shes screaming “————, hung himself!”. over and over again. I’ll never forget her screaming. I still don’t think he meant to go thru with it. He had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, coke and herion too.

So sad. They had a kid together and she just went to homecoming this past weekend. She’s 14. Heres the kicker, after his funeral she immediately moves out the house where it happened and into the loan officers house WITH HER DEAD HUSBANDS KID! Needless to say I don’t speak to her anymore. I only get updates on her thru my mom b/c they follow each other on FB.

#31 I was 32, she was cheating on me with her ex for like 6 months before I found out.



The way I found out was she called me crying hysterically saying she k*lled him by accidentally running him over. I get all her belongings from the police, and find all the evidence on her laptop with them screwing.



An argument over me was what caused the running over, police ruled it accidental and she brags about it in bars to this day.



She also ended up having a kid with a guy that had the same name as me and spells it exactly the same too.





Edit: the way she ran him over was interesting too. Purposely at first, but he was alive under the tire, and she had a sudden change of heart. She jacked the car up using the car jack but it slipped as she was attempting to pull him out (it was raining) and the car tire then crushed his ribcage and lungs, finishing him off. So technically he got ran over twice in the same night.

#32 My dad cheated on my mom with a coworker. She suspected him of an affair but didn’t know for sure until he didn’t come home one night. I remember walking in the kitchen the next morning and asking my mom where he was, I was only 10-11 years old btw, and she goes “he didn’t come home last night.”



So she called him at work and he said he slept at a friends bc he had too much to drink. My mom called the friends wife, she confirmed my dad was not there at all, and that’s all my mom needed to know. It destroyed our family, my mom packed his s**t and left it by the door. She got addicted to prescription pills afterwards and tried to k*ll herself. She only lived bc I found her and called 911. After that she just left, took off, dumped me and my sister with my dad who will ill-equipped to raise two almost teenagers. So he met this super b***h who was recently widowed, they got engaged, and before I knew it I was living with her and I had six stepbrothers and sisters. Things only got worse from there. I enlisted to get away from it all. Whole thing f****d me and my sister up pretty bad

#33 When I was 18, my girlfriend (who lived 100 miles away) came down to see me. Everything was fairly normal, she seemed a bit off maybe. Then, after she left, I realised that I was one condom down than I had expected, which was a bit weird. Then, the next weekend, she had a house party that she avoided inviting me too. Long story short, she f****d a guy with a condom she took from me. She then proceeded to keep seeing him for about 6 months, whilst intensely gaslighting and lying to me. Still astonishes me 15 years later.

#34 A guy I went to school with had been in a relationship for a few years with a girl in the year below. He left home and bought the house right next door to his parents.



One day he came home and found his Dad hanging out the back of his girlfriend.

#35 I dated a girl in college who I later discovered was still sleeping with an ex, but she didn't consider it cheating because we were having P in V sex, and she was only letting her ex f**k her in the a*s, so it "didn't count".

#36 I was engaged to my fiance and looking forward to marrying him. Thought things were going well.



One night while sleeping over at his place, I get up to use the restroom at night and hear his phone go off (it was plugged in there to charge). I usually respect his privacy but I thought it was weird for him to get a text at this hour, so I went over to see what it was.



It wasn't good.

#37 This happened in my village about 35 years ago, and it involved the best of friends who were a bit crazy. When one of the friends was going for the night shift at the local factory, the other would visit his wife.



When the cheated husband suspected his wife of infidelity, he lied that he was going to the night shift both his friend and his wife to see what will happen, offcourse he caught his wife and the friend in the act. When the husband burst in, his friend leaped through the closed window completely naked, leaving behind his clothes and dirty underwear.



The husband took those soiled underwear and put them in his pocket, and he kicked his wife out of the house. The next day, he went all around the village showing the underwear and telling everyone that his wife was unfaithful with a "sh*tter."



As the story spread throughout the village, it eventually reached the lover's family, who happened to be wealthy. His father and uncle went to the cheated husband and asked him to stop spreading the story. He agreed but on the condition that they buy the underwear for a sum equivalent to about 1000 euros in today's money.



The story's epilogue is that the betrayed husband took his wife back, and they continue to live together to this day. They even have grandchildren. However, the friends never reconciled.

#38 There was a girl in my early 20s that I was on/off with for a few years. We were on again, so I got a hotel room one night so we could get it on without sneaking around as we both still lived with our parents. As we started to hook up, I felt something odd inside her. I used my fingers to latch onto it and pulled out a condom.



Edit: still had sex...and now I have a promiscuity/infidelity fetish.

#39 I know someone that cheated on his wife for at least twenty years. He brought the mistress a house that was better than the one he lived in with his family. He bought this woman cars and expensive vacations and everything. No one knew for years because he hid it all in his business accounting. The only way that they found out is that some car registration renewals came in the mail when he was away on vacation with his mistress, and neither vehicle belonged to the family or the businesses.

#40 A friend of a friend in the military was deployed to Afghanistan and came back with some injuries and gnarly PTSD for which he applied for a handsome veterans affairs claim.



A few months after he got back, he found out his longtime partner was cheating on him the whole time he was gone with a friend of his, who she then left him for months after his return.



He separated from her and eventually k*lled himself due to everything. She got all his money because he didn't adjust his benefits before he died, with which she erected this awful looking 'estate' on the other end of town.



I have to pass by this house every so often and it hurts so much every time.

#41 Friends mom was cheating for 7 years. Only got caught because her side boo broke up with her, which led her to go to her husband for emotional support. Told him the whole thing expecting him not to be mad

#42 I think it was on Reddit(?) But a year or so ago I read a really crazy story about a brother and sister who found out their dad was cheating on their mom, but instead of telling their mom they followed their dad to confront him on the notion that they'd convince him to break it to their mom.



The brother and sister found out their dad had 3 separate mistresses all within the same state but hundreds of miles apart. Their dad's "business trips" was him just faking it multiple times a year to see his other children.



They had something like 4 other half siblings. The mistresses knew he was married but were unaware of each other. Instead of confronting their mother, the two kids and their father decided it was best to never tell their mother. Years passed by and the guilt of it got too much to bear for the daughter and she told her mom.



The two kids mother ended up taking her life via alcohol and prescription pills. The death of their mother destroyed the family and they all went no contact.



I don't entirely remember if it was here on Reddit or some random thing I found on the internet, but I remember reading this awhile back and thinking to myself how s**t of a situation the whole thing was.

#43 I had a S/O who cheated on me with 2 strangers the day before my birthday. She was on a white water rafting trip with her girlfriends and she f****d both raft guides.

#44 The guy my ex was cheating on me with would serve me drinks when I would go and visit her at work

#45 For six months my ex dressed as a bricklayer and went out from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening. He didn't go to work but had his lover pick him up and spend the whole day with her.

#46 Had a child right out of high school. Got married. After some time, my wife tells me that she needs a few days away to unwind. She wanted to go spend some time with a female friend in Florida. We get her a plane ticket and I drop her off at the airport. I’m home working and taking care of our child while she’s gone. So, she comes home and everything seems normal. One night we start fooling around in the kitchen and she seems REALLY excited. I ask what got into her and she admits that she and her friend had messed around. Her friend had gone down on her. Kinda blindsided me. She never talked about being with another woman. She seemed to think that I would be okay with it. Over the next few weeks more and more details came out and it turns out that it happened more than once while she was there. She says that there are photos of the two of them if I want to see them. I ask who took the photos. The girls boyfriend did. I start getting the feeling that he was more involved than she’s letting on. The whole thing led to a loss of trust and fighting between us. I left about a year later when I found out that she was talking to some guy online (I found out later that he was 17 and she was 23 when they started talking). The guy moved in with her after I moved out. They break up after 6 months or so. While we were in the middle of divorce proceedings (took awhile because she kept taking off to visit “friends” out of state that she met online) and I find out that she had another threesome with a couple that we both know.

#47 Friend was married for about 5 years, together for 13 and they had a baby. They had serious issues but what bothered the wife most was lack of sex. He suggested an open relationship, which she declined until one day when she declared she wanted to be Polyamouros.



He agreed and she instantly dated a friend of them. Like, the next day. They did the whole "We're Poly, that's not weird and we're all happy and stable, accept our relationship" thing in their friend circle.

Fast forward 4 months she dumps her husband and kid. Manipulates the new guy to let her move in immediately, makes him pay for all her s**t. Turns out she had planned to leave her husband for a while but wanted to have a new guy "safe" first, so he told him they had already broken up while she told her husband they were Poly in case things with her BF don't work out. They god divorced 18 months later, ne guy proposed to her not long after, they're getting married next year and the new guy bought her a house while she didn't even pay child support for her toddler.

#48 Buddy of mine had been married a few months when he found a sex tape on a shared iPad of his wife and one of her exes. He knew it was recent because she wore the same lingerie that she bought specifically for their honeymoon.

#49 One day I came home to find my dad's mail account on my computer, my curiosity got the best of me and I opened it, and learned that my dad was interested in his young coworker and shared it with a friend.



While he was living with my (now former) lovely cute funny and awesome step mom.



My dad accused me of connecting into his mail on my own, my mom blamed my dad for using my computer while I was away, and I sweared to myself to never consider another of his lover as my real step mom.



And I still don't know to this day how his mail was open on my computer when he had one.

