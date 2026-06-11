Make-Up Artist Who Mistook Pregnancy For Trapped Gas Makes Even More Bizarre Admission In Befuddling Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian makeup artist Tainara Aranda, who first went viral after revealing that she did not realize she was pregnant until she was already eight months along, has now made an even more surprising admission about the experience.

In an interview with local media, Aranda revealed that before taking a pregnancy test, she had turned to artificial intelligence for answers about the unusual sensations she was feeling in her abdomen.

Highlights Brazilian makeup artist Tainara Aranda went viral after revealing she was eight months pregnant before realizing it.

Before taking a pregnancy test, Aranda consulted an artificial intelligence tool about her symptoms.

Despite being diagnosed as constipated by AI, Aranda gave birth just a few weeks later.

According to her, the tool suggested that her symptoms were linked to constipation rather than pregnancy.

“I’d be ashamed to say that on a worldwide network,” one commenter wrote.

RELATED:

Tainara Aranda initially believed the movements in her abdomen were caused by gas

Image credits: tainaraaranda/Instagram

Aranda explained that becoming a mother was not something she had been actively planning.

In September 2025, she decided to focus on improving her health by joining a gym and changing her eating habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the following months, she lost around 20 kilograms and received compliments from friends and family who noticed the transformation.

Because of that weight loss, pregnancy was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

“No one suspected anything,” Aranda said. “Quite the opposite, everyone would say things like, ‘Wow, you’re losing so much weight, look how your body has changed.’”

Image credits: tainaraaranda/Instagram

Things took a turn when her husband noticed that her stomach looked slightly different during a visit to his mother’s house.

Around the same time, Aranda said she occasionally felt unusual movements in her abdomen.

“I felt something moving in my stomach, but it was just gas.”

Convinced she was dealing with digestive issues, she decided to buy laxatives at a pharmacy. While there, she picked up a pregnancy test.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said, ‘I’ll do it just to be sure.’ But I was certain it would be negative.”

Instead, the result shocked her.

“Then, when I took the test, the two lines appeared, and that’s when everything fell apart for me. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m pregnant.’”

Aranda later revealed that AI had told her the symptoms sounded like constipation

Image credits: tainaraaranda/Instagram

The story took an even stranger turn when Aranda discussed the steps she took before discovering the truth.

In the interview, she revealed that she had asked an artificial intelligence tool about her symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aranda, the AI suggested that constipation was the most likely explanation.

“When I found out [I was pregnant], I texted it, ‘Hey, I’m pregnant,’” she recalled.

“I was still mad at it because he was wrong.”

She later admitted that relying on internet tools for medical answers is not always a good idea.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

“But of course, we shouldn’t look up diagnoses on the internet,” she added.

Aranda believed the result may have come from the way she described her symptoms.

“It said it was constipation, based on how I described it. Because, really, it was when I ate that I felt a little something here or there, but nothing more than that.”

She stressed that she did not skip medical care after learning she was pregnant.

The makeup artist also said she never experienced many of the symptoms commonly associated with pregnancy, including nausea and significant swelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother was in for another surprise when doctors revealed how far along she was

ADVERTISEMENT

After testing positive, Aranda thought she was only a few months pregnant. However, the assumption quickly disappeared during her first medical appointment.

“Until then, I thought it was two or three months at most,” she said.

“I never imagined such an advanced pregnancy.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors informed her that she was already in her eighth month.

The news left both her and her husband stunned.

“My husband was overjoyed to find out,” she explained.

“Then, after he learned it was eight months, he was shocked. He said, ‘Wow, I have to rush now more than ever to get everything done.’”

As the story spread, many people struggled to understand her case

Image credits: g1/X

“I don’t know what pi*ses me off more, these dumbasses or the dumbasses who say they got pregnant while taking birth control,” one commenter wrote.

“Being foolish and not being shy is a very disastrous combination,” another person said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some viewers questioned why she would share the story publicly.

“And you think that’s nice… back in my day, we stayed real quiet and didn’t go around letting everyone hear.”

“Being dumb is one thing… but now choosing to expose the condition like that is too much,” another commenter added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others focused on her weight-loss journey.

“Also, a woman that size thought it was the Big Mac that upset her stomach,” one person wrote.

A few users dismissed the story entirely.

“There’s some fool who watches and believes in those baits,” one commenter said.

Others simply found the situation difficult to comprehend.

“Surprise pregnancy. I’d already heard of psychological ones … Surprise, no.”

Aranda gave birth to a healthy baby a few weeks after the discovery

Image credits: g1/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Aranda gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The couple named their daughter Clarice, a name chosen by her father in honor of Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being monitored by doctors, Aranda later gave birth at Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto.

Mother and daughter were both reported to be doing well following the delivery.

Image credits: tainaraaranda/TikTok

Clarice was born healthy and weighed 5.7lbs.

Looking back, Aranda said the final weeks were filled with excitement and anticipation after the initial shock wore off.

“The anticipation was already building, just waiting to meet her,” she said.

“We keep wondering, ‘Who will she look like?’ And then I joke, ‘I hope she looks like me, not her father.’”

“Being stupid is one thing but choosing to expose it like that is too much,” wrote one user

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT