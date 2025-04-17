As long as both parties are on the same page, there’s nothing wrong with making up the rules as they go. And sometimes, unconventional methods are the best way to keep a marriage afloat. People have recently been sharing their most creative and brilliant marriage hacks on TikTok, so we’ve gathered the best ones below. Some are adorable, while others are a bit questionable, but these spouses swear by them! So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to implement in your own relationship .

Marriage looks different for every single couple. Some agree that both spouses should work, while others decide that their kids will have a stay-at-home parent. Some can’t bear to be apart for more than 24 hours, while others celebrate the holidays separately, so they can each be with family .

#1 We have scheduled arguments. Every 2 weeks. “Biweekly beef.” We bring up any and all complaints. Everything from serious stuff to “I did not appreciate how u farted last week.” It’s very effective.

RELATED:

#2 We have a decision coin with our names that we flip when both of us “don’t care” on whatever we can’t come to a joint decision on (ie: food). The name it lands on must make the choice. The coin is law.

#3 When I’m mean he makes me get back in the bed, roll across it, and get out because i “must have woken up on the wrong side”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When we were adjusting to our first baby & were sleep deprived we made a deal not take anything mean said from 8pm - 8 am to heart, our keyword was “that wasn’t me that was patricia” from Split.

#5 Every time I find our kitchen cabinets wide open I have to yell “BE GONE DEMON” while I close them to let my husband know he left them open again, it’s been 4 days since the last exorcism.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 We have a 5 second rule. You have 5 seconds after you say something you regret to say “5 second rule” and it’s erased. It’s saved many arguments.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My great-grandma would flip over their “Home Sweet Home” sign when they were fighting over something.

#8 When we are planning to make a big purchase I 1st show him the most expensive thing & Let him marinate. Then show him the one I really want which is cheaper but not the cheapest. 😬 Works every time.

#9 Rather than get mad at the other for not doing that thing you expect for them to just know to do (dishes for ex.) we place a stuffed elephant by the thing to point out "the elephant in the room".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I tell my husband to stop being my husband for a minute and be my best friend. Then I tell my best friend what my husband has been doing to PMO and he plays along as my best friend talking s**t about my “husband”. Corrects his own behaviour.

#11 I tell him made up stories about things my “friend’s husband” did and finish with, “I’m so glad you don’t do that” but they’re all things he does that I don’t like. He self-corrects.

#12 When I have an uncomfortable situation to talk to him about that I know he’ll get angry or won’t want to talk about. I wait until he’s pooping cause he can’t run away.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I say “babe guess where I’m taking you for dinner!” And she’ll say “sushi?!” Or whatever she wants and I say damn how’d you know?? Saves all of the indecision.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 When I’ve asked him to do a project more than twice I get out all the wrong power tools and act like I’m going to start doing it. Works every time.

#15 When he stops pulling his weight in house chores I stop doing all his things.. laundry, meals, dishes. I’m a mom but not his mom. He catches on quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Before long car rides we have a pep talk to remind ourselves we are not enemies- the children are our enemies.

#17 I like to say "You know what I love about you?" and list the things I want him to be like. He believes he suddenly has these qualities and starts to build on them without question. It's magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I buy giftcards occasionally so every time he doesn’t wanan go out to eat I say “oh we have a gift card from Christmas!” Works every time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Started doing finger guns to eachother when we brought our newborn home, instead of arguing out loud. When he snores now I roll over + hold a finger gun to his neck + he goes, “please don’t do it.”

#20 We sometimes text for our hard discussions. That way we can fully think out our responses. And it makes you read over your angry reactions so you can reword them in a more productive way.

#21 When I want him to do something I start with “how do you feel about helping me with…” and it usually works bc he doesn’t feel like I’m demanding or ordering him. Btw I’m a marriage therapist.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When I’m doing all the work around the house I go up to him and say “has Dobby done a good job master? must keep home clean for master” then when he does a chore I grab a sock saying “Dobby is free!!”

#23 When he asks me to find something he “can’t find” (it was in plain sight he just doesn’t look enough) I charge him a book. I now have 4 shelves of books and he thinks I have magic finding powers (eyes).

#24 We wear party hats during arguments. How can you possibly argue badly with party hats on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My mom is amazing at backgammon. She & my dad played every day before he left for work and before bed. She let him win in the mornings so he’d feel good at work and make that 💰. He never noticed. 💀

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My brother and sis in law, blames everything on Samantha instead of each other. Samantha is the none existent character in frozen 2 that Olaf yells out for.

#27 My husband and i refer to our innermost illogical thoughts as "lizard brain", so we can share insecurities/jealousy without judgment. i.e. "lizard brain says you hate my haircut"

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Instead of being mad at the other person next morning if one didn’t clean up the night before, we go “whoah who closed last night?!” As if it was someone else so we get mad at the imaginary person.

#29 If we are getting heated or have something to discuss, we get a flash light and we get under a cover like we’re telling ghost stories and who ever has the flash like has talking rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 He started gaining too much weight so instead of telling him and messing with his confidence I cooked healthier and told him I was too scared to go on my walks alone so joined every night and morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I Pavloved my husband by wearing the same scent only during intimacy for a year. Then I wore it to a family function, and he became feral. He glares at me when I wear it because he knows. Still works.

#32 I have a wife & I check every makeup or skin care she uses regularly & buy them when they’re about to be empty. I wonder if she’s realized why she’s never run out

#33 I divorced him so he knows I mean business (we remarried).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 In year five, he agreed with his sister that her instant potatoes were better than my real potatoes. So, I fed him instant potatoes with every meal, every day for a year.

#35 I wore the same perfume everytime we would go to the mall so now anytime I put it on he asks if I want to go shopping.

#36 When i’m doing chores and he isn’t helping, I start singing “a single mom who works too hard” the Reba theme song and he gets up and helps without me having to nag.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I read Reddit stories of other failing relationships and talk to him about how we would of handled it or never would of done that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Genuinely out loud just “booooooo” him when he’s not being nice/helpful/acting right.

#39 I tell him things I've learnt from Men's Health & GQ b/c I know he listens to & respects male voices & authority. The things I tell him are my ideas. I'm the study, the sample size & the research.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 He "puts me to bed" so he can go game without feeling guilty. and I get tucked in and the fan turned on and the lights off. then I scroll on my phone. we both get alone time

#41 Pavloved him into to listening better. Starting convos in the car when the music is playing. I begin talking at normal volume, then slowly get quieter until he realizes he can’t hear over the radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Instead of going after each other for random messes or issues we say “woah someone broke in and all they did was take your clothes and put them in the middle of the bathroom floor…. Weird”

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Yall are SLEEPING ON ROCK PAPER SCISSORS!!!! Bickering about who has to get up to get the charger? Rock paper scissors!! Who’s gonna change that stinky diaper? ROCK PAPER MF SCISSORS!!! It’s so fun

#44 Maybe not unhinged but anytime one of us speaks to the other with a little too much sass or sarcasm, we calmly say, ”You wanna try that again?“ and it avoids any escalation like 95% of the time.

#45 We blame Frank our house ghost when something goes wrong at home or someone forgot to do something. “FRANK forgot to defrost the chicken. Guess he’s buying dinner tonight!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 He’s in charge of cutting the grass and when the grass gets too high I say landscapers came and left their business card. It instantly motivates him to cut the grass.

#47 We say passive aggressive thoughts out loud by telling them to our dog (“mozzie do you sense that attitude from dad too?”) takes the edge off a little.

#48 If I want my husband to wear or use something I just put it in his plain sight. He sees it, picks it up, and will consistently use it if he thinks it’s his idea. If I suggest, it’s a 30% chance no-go.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 When he’s been playing video games for too long I’ll just start singing “ cause I’m all alone, there’s no one here beside me” by Donkey from Shrek.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 We say “Scale of 1-10” when we want to check where the other person is mentally/emotionally throughout the day - and based on that adjust how we treat each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 When me and my husband are going through a rough patch. We force ourselves to go camping for 3-4 days. No phone service just us in a state park in the middle of nowhere.

#52 I made his lunch with a salami and sprinkles sandwich one time…. That’s all it took for him to tell me what he wants in his lunch instead of “whatever”.

#53 My husband doesn’t know how to let me take a minute to articulate my thoughts in a disagreement so I scream turtle time and hide under the covers to compose myself and breathe alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Touching foreheads and whisper/screaming at eachother whether it’s a fairly serious discussion or we’re just annoyed or had a rough day and need to vent. Guaranteed a laugh everytime.

#55 I bill him for my mental load if I have to remind him about something more than once 💅💸 (and he pays it!)

#56 If mine talks to me in ways i dont like, I like to go outside, make fake binoculars w/ my hands and when he ask "what are you doin" id say "lookin for who tf you think u r talkin to with that attitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I jokingly say things like "The dishes need doing and you need doing. I only have energy for one of these things." He does the dishes in record time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 We randomly pretend not to know each other and start flirting. He could be mowing the lawn and I’ll walk out and say “what are u doing here you know my husband isn’t home” and he knows to plays along.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 If my husband and I are arguing I flip him off when he’s not looking and it just makes me feel calmer.

#60 My husband hates my eucalyptus lotion, so now I only wear it when I'm mad at him. And now he has to self reflect on what he did to make the lotion turn up.

#61 My husband holds up a fork when he’s upset at me and pretends I’m in jail for being mean.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I randomly flash my husband. He never knows when it’s coming, but I make sure to do it when he’s having a bad day or we’re fighting. It’s a small act but it’s a mood lifter/shifter.

#63 We’re Christian. When we are praying together and mad at each other, we tell on each other out loud to God. Most of the time it’s unhinged and we laugh.

#64 Always have your private time before dinner so you’re not bloated after a date night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 We yell “whee” in the car instead of saying anything when we think the other persons driving is a little dicey. Conveys “It’s an adventure but also we felt like we were gonna die. Please be careful”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 We can disagree with each other in private but we're always on the same team in public (not talking about silly, small things). This especially works if you have difficult family members.

#67 We use the Disney princess rule for hugs regardless of arguing or not. Whoever is the recipient of the hug can’t pull away until the hugger is done. And sometimes a hug fixes literally everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 When the other person makes a mistake, instead of apologizing, the person in the wrong has to claim they’re a worm until they are forgiven (think pain & panic apologizing to Hades)

#69 When I really want him to do something around the house I call my dad. All of the sudden he’s embarrassed and can do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 We have something called anxiety questions. They're rooted in insanity. If they say, "hey anxiety question" the goal is to answer it with open arms no matter how insane it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 When we have disagreements and I don’t feel like dealing with it anymore I say “That’s show biz baby” and walk away. Argument over bc now he’s confused, and thinks im funny. Highly effective.

#72 we have to kiss every day for at LEAST 6 seconds. Doesn’t matter what’s going on or if we are busy. 6 seconds will be taken out of our day to kiss or make out. helps a lot more than you realize!

#73 When we argue, we hold hands. Reminds us that we're a team together against a problem, not against each other. We also NEVER assume the other has done something out of malice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 I watched Shera seven and stopped being nice and accommodating, my man is obsessed with me more than ever lol

#75 If we are giving each other the silent treatment, I hide something of his so he can ask me if I’ve seen it. That way, HE’S the first to talk.

#76 I’ll ask for a divorce and she’ll reply “no divorce, only m**der”. It’s how we stay married… the fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 I have pavloved my partner when I ask "where ya goin?" he automatically says making you popcorn, or getting you tea, or asks me what I want...lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Pavloved my husband. When i Say “ohhhhh nooo” it means i got in bed and need water and he immediately gets up to get my water and give me a kiss.

#79 I make his lunches and dinner. Sometimes if I’m mad I’ll purposely make it a little off and tell him I made it with anger instead of love. Somehow it works.

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 When I’m mad, I make the salsa extra spicy and if he asks “is it spicy?” I reply with “not really”. Hope this helps!

#81 If we want the other do something they don’t want to do, we say “You signed it in our marriage contact. You must not have read the fine print”

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 i tell him "ew" when he’s being sassy and it bugs him so much he takes his sas back 🤣 and says "baby no ew" 😭

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 When he makes me mad, I make his favorite meal but I add mushrooms because he hates them.

#84 When he says something outrageous or just annoying I ask “was that a good idea?” He says no and then apologizes. They have to fear you a little bit.

#85 I tell him men are constantly hitting on me (at the gas station/dads at school/etc). Keeps him acting right.

ADVERTISEMENT