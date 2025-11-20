We're not sure at what time exactly most of these stories happened, but they all involve night-shift clerks who saw some pretty crazy stuff go down. These experiences come to you from an online thread where someone asked : "Night shift gas station clerks of reddit, what's the weirdest thing you've ever encountered?" From getting propositioned by middle-aged golfers from the country club to fearing for their lives, these clerks saw things that sound like they're from a horror flick and not real life.

Working the night shift is not for the faint-hearted. That's even more true when you're the cashier at a gas station or a 7-Eleven. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 50% of robberies in Leon County, Florida, happened between 10 PM and midnight. That just goes to show that this two-hour period might be when the craziest and most dangerous things happen.

#1 I worked in a rural gas station/ garage when I was in high school. One evening I was working and there were some pretty bad storms brewing. It didn't take long for there to be a fairly large group of people stopped at the station to find some shelter.



I didn't think much of it, wasn't the first time it had happened, but then they started blowing the tornado sirens. All the sudden there's a bunch of adult and families looking at little 16 year old me looking for answers.



There's no basement so I did the first thing I could think of and shoved them all in the walk in cooler. Shut us all in and rode out the storm. When it passed I went out and there was a big plate glass window busted and some stuff blown around the store.



All the people came out of the cooler and were pretty much like, "See you later," and left.



I was pretty much left there by myself like what just happened.

#2 Years ago I worked overnights at a gas station, in a pretty bad neighborhood in Florida. My first night working there an older guy came in, walked up to the counter and reached across and punched me in the jaw pretty hard. The guy I was working with chased him out the door while I called the cops to send someone over. My coworker came back in pretty quick looking frightened and said to send an ambulance because the crazy guy just died outside. EMT and police came, guy was alive but had a pretty bad heart attack. Every other shift was pretty timid compared to that.

#3 A man with his frying pan swaggers by saying sup by the way then another one comes by and so on until i start hearing some banging (pan noises) and i find a bunch of guys jousting using pans and shopping carts **in the middle of the night** *and i joined them*.

#4 I had a friend who worked at a gas station. He said someone came in one night and produced a gun and told my friend to empty the register. Being completely dumbfounded by the situation my friend told him that he had to buy something first. This is because to open the register an item from the gas station needed to be scanned at the register. According to my friend they stared at each other completely silent and bewildered for a few seconds. After that my friend had regained enough of his faculties to explain this to the robber. Then the robber scanned a Twix took all the money in the register and left.

#5 I was working at a Mobil late one night in my hometown, which is a summer vacation hotspot, when a middle aged man who looked like he just walked off a golf course. He was obviously a little drunk but drunk middle aged men who golf was the norm for tourists so I took no heed.



He came up to the counter and I heard him ask me if there were any gay bars in town. I told him no, that the closest one I was aware of was in Provincetown, a gay hotspot which was an optimistic hour drive away with traffic.



He then asked me if I was interested in "fooling around" with him. I replied no, and in an attempt to soften the rejection I joked "I don't think my girlfriend would be too happy about that", which seemed to excite the guy as he redoubled his efforts.



His big pitch was that he had an especially nice van that we could pull into the garage bay to use. Granted, it looked like a nice van, but didn't sway my stance. After another 5 minutes he seemed to resign to his fate and he left the store. I thought we were done and went back to reading.



Half an hour later I hear a car start up and leave the lot. I didn't realize he had just stayed in his van and was waiting for me. I figured, creepy, but whatever he's gone, so I put it out of my mind.



A couple hours after that I was closing up shop, and I had to go out on a ladder to change the prices on the sign for the next day. The town is deserted at this point and all the lights at the station were off save a couple in the garage. While I'm up on the ladder the same van screeches back into the lot. I'm up on a ladder in the dark alone, not thrilled about this development.



He hopped out and hollered "I FORGOT TO PAY YOU". I figured that I had given him smokes or something and just forgot to charge him as I was rejecting his advances, so I asked him "FOR WHAT". He replied, "I FORGOT TO TRY AND PAY YOU FOR A GOOD TIME"



I paused. He yelled "$250". It occurred to me that I could probably just take the dude's money and run, but I correctly assessed that would be really stupid, so I yelled "F**K MAN, NO MEANS NO", still on the ladder.



He yelled "JESUS CHRIST, FINE", and peeled out. Never saw him again, thankfully.

#6 Always in the bathroom: I had to call 911 a few days ago at work because we had snakes in the bathroom.



Blowjobs in unlocked bathrooms. Crackwhore prostitute blood on the toilet, walls, floor, toilet paper dispenser.



I watched a man try to rob a drive thru liquor store window with a wooden baseball bat a few weeks ago while I was on shift too.

#7 M**h heads that just need "to be let in for a second" because their car broke down/injured/sick granny/anything to try to trick you into letting them in so they can stab and, rob you, buttfuck your corpse.

#8 Idk if this was necessarily weird but more luck. During and after high school I worked a this bad gas station that closed up at 11pm. I started doing my cleaning duties when I noticed a penny on the ground I picked it up kept sweeping until I noticed a dime by the door. This wasnt unusual since people drop change all the time. As I was picking it up though something caught my eye as it blew past the door I went outside looked right, nothing, looked left and there sat a fat wad of cash it was nearly $300 laying on the ground.



Yes I kept it.



No one ever stopped back by asking about it ether.

#9 I was a 7-11 night clerk for about 5 years when I was young. Nothing too outrageous happened. The big nightly event was the 2 AM rush, the cut-off for selling alcohol when I'd run a bar through the beer cooler doors. There was always a bunch of people coming in just before, and always a few coming in after that would beg and argue and I'd just have to say no.



One time around 3 AM an older drunk but well-dressed Mexican guy comes in, two really pretty girls with him, argues and pleads with me to sell him some beer for about 15 minutes. He was oddly pleasant, seemed like a guy no one said no to, but I said no. He went out with the girls then came back in alone. Looked at me and smiled, pulled a giant wad of bills from his pocket and peeled off a twenty, sat it on the counter, walked over to the cooler and pulled out a case of beer through the bars. Then as I'm telling him I can't sell that to him he reaches in his other pocket and pulls out a baggy of coke, wags it in the air in front of me significantly, sits that on the $20 bill and says "esta todo bien, mi amigo", with a wink, and walks out the door with the beer.



Another time around 3 AM again these two young girls came in and wandered the store for about a half hour, laughing their asses off at everything. Literally rolling on the floor laughing, reading the labels of the candy bars and stuff like that. I talked to them enough that they told me they'd eaten some mushrooms. Finally they picked out a couple of candy bars and a couple sodas. At the counter I rang them up and they realized they didn't have any money...which was hilariously funny and they were on the floor laughing again. I bagged their stuff and told them not to worry about it. Sweeping the lot after they left I could hear them still laughing down the street.

#10 A friend of mine worked nights in a convenience store by herself and she told me about a time when a woman came in drenched in blood. When asked she said flatly, "don't worry, it's not my blood." She bought a pack of cigarettes and was on her merry way.

#11 A drunk guy tried to fight me for stealing his job at the gas station. He started chasing me and fell down in the street. The “police” called and questioned me, and then the “police Sargent” blew her cover when she started yelling at me for beating up her son. He was in his mid 20’s 6’ 275. I was a short skinny 16yo.

#12 Working security in a bad neighborhood . This guy walking minding his own business in a cowboy hat , cowboy shoes . And a thong carrying around a raccoon. It looked like he was feeding the raccoon something. I locked my doors asap.



edit:wearing the thong lol.

#13 A few things. One is a man came in very drunk and told me that the key to happiness is c*****e, hookers, a new truck and a bottle he then tipped me 20 bucks. Another time I had like 20 police officers in my store at the same time for no reason.

#14 This is a second hand story but you reminded me of it.



So my friend's working this gas station around 1am. Small town, not a lot of diversity here. This white van pulls up and out piles like 10 big black dudes. They all run into the gas station as one.



Suddenly, in a thick Jamaican accent one of the guys yells out the door to the one left behind filling the tank, "Hey mon, wha chu want ta drink?"



My friend relaxes, knowing that he's safe.



My friend realizes he might be a racist.

#15 I was a 19 year old female working the night shift who was grabbed from behind by a guy (he was the only one in the store at the time) with an attempt at sexual a*****t. I was a gym rat and he quickly realized it wasn't going to be easy. He let go, profusely apologized and pleaded for me not to call the police. I got his license plate number and called my buddies from the department who were able to stop him about an hour later. Found out he had just been released that day from federal prison after serving time for a r**e charge.

#16 Nothing really weird happened per say. I worked at a Florida gas station for 3 years while in college. I saw a little kitten one night near midnight wander through the gas pumps, crying out. Cars were driving around the lot and it could have gotten squashed at any moment. I ran outside, leaving customers at the counter and scooped him up. He was filthy. Brought him around back, and since I had no cage and nothing to put him in, I placed him inside a Lay's plastic tote, closed the top and put a brick on top so he'd stay in it. Took him home after my shift, put him on the patio. Surprised my family the next day with a surprise kitten, but to my horror, his colon was prolapsing out of his body in a bloody infected mess. Took him to the vet, who said he probably got attacked by some animal. They gave him a bath, gave him shots, and put him on an antibiotic. When old enough I got him neutered. The antibiotic fixed the prolapsing colon within a week and he's still alive today, about 10 years old and more of an inside kitty now than an outside kitty. His name is Kitty, too.

#17 Not a gas station, but a train station cafe. There were overnight works going on so we stayed open until 1 or 2am for the builders. One night this older gentleman comes in, well dressed. Asks for a coffee but can't pay when I make it. I give it to him anyway since I'll just throw it otherwise, and he asks me for some cake. I refuse, and he goes "I sing for my supper!" And then starts to belt out Frank Sinatra right there in the shop. And he just. Won't. Stop. He's there for like, half an hour.

I tried to get security to look after him because he clearly wasn't all there. Found him later, singing for the builders who were giving him sandwiches. Eventually called the local police who got him supervised until he could catch a train home in the morning.

#18 I don’t work night shift exactly, but this will work. So, my store closes up at 10 pm. I come in one morning at around 4:45ish to find an old Native American man passed out in our kitchen. We have a rather large kitchen because we work next to an industrial area w lots of truck drivers/oil field workers who start their work day early, so we make lots of food for breakfast and lunch. So I call the police because what the hell am I supposed to do (There’s a very bad neighborhood behind the store that’s constantly hit for d**g busts.. like hard s**t.. plus we find bloody needles in the bathrooms all the time.) the police show up like 15 minutes later with some paramedics and the guy was just asleep lol. Apparently he came in around 9:30 pm the night before to use the bathroom and got locked in when the two night shift employees locked up. He didn’t have a phone and didn’t think to look for ours, so he got a six pack of beer out, ate some of our bread and went to sleep next to the grill 😂.

#19 Bought some gas one night (before pay at the pump), and when I came inside, saw the clerk was my friend Dan from high school - maybe a couple of years ago, then. We have a grand old reunion through the pay slot under the glass before he buzzes me inside. I comment on how bulletproof the place looks and he says it's supposed to be. I was on my way home from a girls night out and had nothing to do, so sat on a stool and we traded what we knew people were up to, blah blah blah. Suddenly this guy in a black hoodie just *materializes* at the pay slot and I clearly hear the words "...all the money, I have a gun." Inch-thick glass or not, I'm ready to freak, but I hear Dan's calm voice:

"I'm sorry, sir, but company policy is that I have to *see* the gun, or I could lose my job." The guy holds his finger up like 'just a sec' and fishes out this big, black handgun from his cargo pants. He presents it in two hands like he's looking to p**n it. I can see a big s***w at the bottom of the grip (?) which looks funny, but what do I know? Dan again: "Ah, I'm sorry, that's just a pellet gun, sir, and that doesn't qualify." The would-be robber packs up and leaves, muttering a *sumbitch* as he goes.

Dan calls the cops, and sees I'm shaking; he gives me a hug and points out the pay slots are scooped into the counter so that a hand around a gun can't possibly fit under the glass; the owner had shown him with a plastic gun. I still thought that was pretty cool of my school buddy.

#20 Oh s**t I got a fun one! I used to work night shift at a gas station in Florida straight out of highschool. It was a great job. It was so slow that the other cashier and I would hangout out front and smoke cigs if we didn't have customers and sometimes a friend or two would drop by.



Well one night we were doing just that and we see a truck coming up the road being pushed by 4 guys and followed closely by a police car and another car. The truck is clearly out of gas, and having worked there for awhile this is more common than people think. We figure the police car is slowly riding behind them so that another car doesn't slam into them. This is a normal procedure for police in my city.



Well the exact moment the truck is pushed up to a pump a whole swarm of police cars fly into the only entrance of the gas station, completely blocking it off. All of the cops are now aiming their AR-15s and Glocks at the guys who pushed the truck yelling at them to get on the ground and not move. One of the guys started reaching in the truck and I thought he was about to get blown away. I should mention that the angle of attack put us in the line of fire.



After they arrest 2 of the guys (the other 2 were just good guys helping push the truck), we find out that they had robbed another gas station up the street. Apparently the truck's description didn't match but they got the license plate right and when the cop pulled behind the truck to make sure they didn't get hit, he ran the plates and called for backup.



They should have gotten gas AND the money imo.



I used to love that job.

#21 I worked at a gas station about 2-3 years ago, one night there was a random guy that came in, bought his items, then lingered around the store for a while. I was behind a glass, so I wasn't that worried, but I still was prepared to call the police because after 45 minutes and it's just becoming 3am, that's a bit weird. About 15 minutes later a regular customer comes in and starts yelling at me because it's after the legal time for me to sell alcohol. The random lingering guy (we'll call him Rob) "Rob" started yelling at the man and told him I'm his "little sister" so he can't talk to me like that and ordered him to leave. The rude customer left, and that was when "Rob" introduced himself. He said he was lingering because he was bored and had nowhere to go and nothing to do.



A few of his friends showed up a while later (2 regulars) and they cleaned the parking lot and changed the trash cans outside. (Surprised the s**t out of me because I honestly did not ask them to, but I wasn't going to argue because it was dark and I was thankful I didn't have to do it.) "Rob" and his friends left after awhile. "Rob" came back 2 hours later, about 30 minutes before my shift ended (with some girls bra) to check on me and see how the rest of my shift went. He then came back to check on me other times after that on nights he was bored and had nothing to do. Really sweet guy.



TLDR: Random guy is lingering, defends me, does my work without being asked, checks on me on various occasions afterwards. Pretty cool guy.

#22 I got a few.



Once there was a guy that came in, probably around 18. He came up to the counter and asked if he could put on a uniform and take a selfie. At first I hesitated, but he mentioned that he made plans that he was now trying to fall back on. I decided why not.



Another time, a man went pump to pump to take all the pamphlet adds with cards attached to them. My co worker and I could never fathom why he would want or need all those.



The best one would be when a guy came in, at first with all his clothing on. He never said a word. But just gestured to where the bathrooms where, and left. He was fumbling over himself and appeared to be off some d**g. The second time he came in he didn’t have a shirt on, he was missing his shoe and sock on one foot. And he was covered in mud and water. Again he gestured to the bathroom and it wasn’t until he started screaming inside the bathroom that I decided to go check on him. When I knocked on the door he answered as if it was his house, cracking the door. I asked if he was alright and if he wanted to wait in the lobby.(we shared the building with a Dunkin’ Donuts). Eventually we call the cops and they show up and take the guy away on a stretcher.

#23 I used to have this woman come in the store all the time. She constantly told people that we were married and had 7 kids together and that I didn't really work at Gas Station and Sons but that I worked for the US Marshals. Had to have her removed for threatening customers and eventually permabanning her. Moral of the story kids dont do d***s.

#24 Between the mutant raccoon that lives in the crawlspace beneath the gas station and the handplants I torched out back, it would have to be the bathroom cowboy. But don't get me started on Spencer. F*****g. Middleton.

#25 Im sure this will get buried but...



I used to be an overnight manager at walmart if that counts. One time i was heading to the breakroom to eat and i walked in to find a 7 foot tall muscular man with a giant, grey and black afro sitting there talking to himself. Kinda reminded you of uncle ruckus in the face i think he even had a false eye. I sat across from him and started eating thinking he might be a walmart driver just getting some coffee or somthing. I asked him if he was a driver and he started laughing and said "yeah i used to drive cars a whole lot!" I was like "...ok. i mean a walmart driver" and he just got up and started laughing and left the break room and the food he was eating behind. That food turned out later was a random associates lunch they packed. I called my support manager to have him be on the lookout incase he did anything else crazy just for my associates safety. Later that night they called me to the front door for an emergency. Apparently the man had a wallet and watch that he was trying to trade for instead of paying for it. Like the man straight up was trying to barter with random objects he had on his person. When we stopped him at the door he threw a fit, started cussing at us and drove off on a powered shopping cart. We watched him drive it all the way off the lot and on the main road so i called the police. They pulled him over about a mile from the store and the cops came back to talk to me. They told me the man escaped from a mental hospital and they guess he had changed clothes in the store. The officer also told me that he was in custody, and i also had to come get the scooter or they would have to impound it. I had to get in the police car, ride to the scooter and drive it back to the store at night with a police escort. I took the opportunity to mess with my wife on facetime. I called her up had the police car behind me with the lights on and i was yelling "baby! baby! i f****d up bad! wait for me on the outside!" then i hung up on her. It was a crazy night tho.



TL;DR I had to retrieve a shopping scooter that was stolen by a schizophrenic mental patient escapee, with the help of a police escort.

#26 One time while working late I was chilling at the counter bored when suddenly three dudes come in. One wearing cardboard knights armor? The other a bathrobe and a paper hat thing, and the last one a bunch of other random c**p that did not go together in the slightest. All red eyed and high as c**p. Hahaha all had the munchies and got a bunch of chips and sodas and the usual junk food suspects. Came up to the counter with ye old English accents that were horrible with mostly just over use of the word “ye” and payed in “gold” (just regular cash with one Canadian coin) and said it was D&D night. Then all wandered off to their carriage which was a sadly rusted old Buick lesabre. Made me laugh so hard it was amazing sight to behold!

#27 When i was in high school i worked at a gas station and this one night i heard a loud crash and stuff started falling off the back wall. puzzled, i just sort of stared at the wall and then a guy, clearly intoxicated, walks in and says “ya sorry, i backed into your building but i’m not paying for any damages. so do you guys have zigzags?” and proceeded to short change me for a pack of them lmfao.

#28 Not weird, but the overnight guys used to trade stories. (These are going to be robberies/attempts)

This is in a rough neighborhood in Canada - so sure safe by USA standards, but plenty of d***s.



First, my own funny robberies

First one was a great introductory robbery- the guy was really nervous and was pushing along the back of the store (oblivious to the cameras), and then wrote a note on our lotto paper, using our pencils, in full view of the camera turn have it to me as robbery.

It read something about his wife being in hospital and being money for medical bills... Which makes no sense in Canada, but I was not going to question it.



When the police arrived, they and my manager showed me just how much footage we had of him in the store. He was arrested but morning.



My second robbery ended up being hilarious- corporate got involved (tone does not translate in reports).

So this guy comes in, and says he needs a favour. Now, this is common- cheap muffin, cheap coffee, some water, or use of the staff washroom- so I ask what he needs. He tells me that he needs money; now, you are not allowed to Panhandle/beg in stores, so I told him, and asked him to leave.

This is when he tells to give me the money, or he "would pull this out and f**k me up" while gesturing with a hand in the pocket. "Oh" I exclaimed, "your robbing me!"

I opened the register, and have him the money.



Now this was sufficient for the other overnight guys to get a laugh, me thinking a robber was begging, or wanted a coffee... But corporate thought I was protecting the store.



So in came someone from head office, spoke with the manager, regional manager, assistant manager, and then me- this last conversation was the shortest, as 2 minutes in, she realized a lot of money was waisted on her coming out since I was not 'protecting the store', but just a bit of naive.







Now, my third robbery is not in itself funny, but two things that came from it are. Now we had a door buzzer, which is a good thing as I was inventorying the cigarettes to do the order, so the buzzer have me time to turn around and then jump back as two guys with leather knives rushed the counter.



"Give me the money! Give me the f*****g money! Give me the money now!" One of them yelled while wildly swinging his knife.



Fear, I then knew true fear, I could feel the wind from the moving blade. The lizard brain deep in me took over, and shouted back "I can't, your in the way" (or something to that effect, likely with a lot of panicked swearing).



The calm robber, grabbed the others coat, and yanked him back. Hand over the cash, and off they go...

It rather tried to, one striped out without issue, the other tried to palm open the locked door (the police photographer was impressed with how textbook perfect the hand print was).



Now, the next day, one of the hookers was quite upset. I later learned that she turned in her boyfriend for robbing me (he was the one waving the knife wildly) because "I was always nice, treated her with the respect of a person, and would let her warm up in the store on February nights" (the last one was actually useful, you don't get robbed when people are in the store).



The other overnight guys, and the manager laughed endlessly that a string of crimes was solved because a hooker Turner on her boyfriend because he robbed a decent clerk.





Those are just my stories, the other guys had refocus ones their own - skinny crack heads trying to rob them with cinderblock, someone coming on with a "syringe of aids", and the countless failed attempts of Robert/shoplifting on the slightly (read: absolutely) terrifying Pakistani ex-millitary guy.



I have find memories of working there, it was good w***e I was a student- but boy am I glad it is not my life long career.

#29 When I was in High School I worked overnights during the summer. Only cashier in the store. I’m working towards the back of the store and the cashier island is right in the middle covered with machines. I’m pretty tall so I can see over most of them. The door ding goes off so I start making my way around to the counter. As I’m doing this a cowboy walks in. I see his hat float across the top of the deli case, the soda machine etc. I greet him and he greets me back. I really couldn’t see him well at all though.



He makes his way to get a fountain drink and walks back around to the counter. He has his hat tipped down Marlboro man style, didn’t think much about it until I rang him up and gave him the total. He digs in his pocket and hands me a couple dollars, except his hand was completely melted, fingers we’re missing and the skin was burned off. He was healed over, it wasn’t a fresh wound, then he tips his hat back and his entire head had been burned. No hair, full burned skin. No lips, no nose and his teeth were bare. It was shocking to see.



I was 17 and it was 3am on a Saturday night. My jaw dropped. I froze with the money in my hand. He just politely said, “hey, you owe me some change”. I fumbled to finish the sale and send him off. I apologized for my reaction and and he just blew it off. Then he said, “ I get that a lot, but I’m a hell of a lot of fun around Halloween!” We both laughed about it.



I lived in a small town and nobody knew this guy, I would ask people for the next couple of years and still people think I made it up.

#30 Not a gas station but I worked nights at a college dorm. Once got a call that some guys had somehow snuck onto the roof and were peeing off the ledge — onto people walking by. Had to get security to go check. Turns out it was a bunch of drunk frat boys.



On a similar note, also got a call about a drunk homeless person blocking the gate to get into the dorm. Turned out to be a passed out resident who couldn’t find their key.

#31 A drunk woman threatening to shoot me if I didn't sell her a carton of cigarettesafter her card got rejected for the fifth time. That was my third day on the job.

#32 There was a blizzard and they said I absolutely HAD to come in for the night shift, even in spite of the state of emergency. That was f****d up, and how I managed to get to work was a story in and of itself.



Anyway, halfway through the storm, in the middle of the night, a barefoot man with open wounds all over his face came running in. Then he suddenly stopped, stared at me for a moment, and asked if he could have some napkins. I simply pointed at the napkin dispenser. He took a huge f*****g handful, then he looked at me and c*****d a huge smile and said "THANK YOUUUU!" in a very childish pip-squeaky voice. He then disappeared into the night before I could even say anything, and I never saw him again. (He was the only customer we had that night besides a guy from the plow crew who needed some coffee.)



My guess was m**h.

#33 Worked at one for a year and a half ish. It was a nice place but it was right next to a trailer park so we did have to deal with the occasional c*******d.



At about 9 or 10 at night this couple walked in 1 looked like the guy from that "I'm gonna blow up and pretend that I dont know nobody" meme, leather jacket, piercings, and a small face tattoo. The woman was wearing a wedding dress and was all done up with full makeup and it looked like her hair had been done recently. Still couldn't hide the slightly sunken back tired eyes though.



Anyway the lady asks for taco meat from the kitchen. We dont serve tacos but we do serve taco pizza. The meat we use is just regular beef and when our kitchen manager explained this she yelled "DONT BE A D**K" then giggled and said sorry. So he packed up some beef and gave it to her. I've never had anyone just order a topping so I didnt know how to ring it up. When I told the couple this the lady screamed again "ITS 1.50 DONT BE A D**K". The kitchen manager overheard me and said just to ring it up as a medium extra topping. It was not 1.50 but around 2.25, as I was about to say the price the guy just shoved the money towards me and left with the girl without his change.



Not the worst encounter I've had but definitely the one that left me with the most questions. Why was she wearing a wedding dress and why was he in just regular clothes? Why did she think it was 1.50? What was I being a d**k about? What would she have done/said if she knew I charged her 2.25?

#34 I worked at a Subway when I was 16, 2 guys came in about 830 for food with both being high as a kite. They tires to covertly steal about 5 bags of chips....like chip bags are completely silent when being crammed into a jacket.

#35 My buddy worked overnight at a gas station and occasionly I would go up to hang out with him, it was one of the ones were the toilets were around the back not accessible from inside the store, one night while we were shooting the s**t up in the store area somebody came in and stole the toilets. We didn't know untill he needed the bathroom. Who steals gross bathroom toilets?

#36 Was April 1 and about noon. Kid walks in with his jacket partly unzipped while his friends were outside with a camcorder. Kid reaches into his jacket and shows me the handle of a pistol.

Give me the money.

I look at him, look out the window at his friends and then try to judge whether I would be able to get around the counter fast enough to grab this little punk and f**k his s**t up. I decided that he would probably be able to scurry away before I could get a good hold of him for the beating he so richly deserved.

So I looked him right in the eyes and very calmly and quietly said; You better turn around and leave right now before I f**k you up and make your parents cry.

Kid just looks at me, backs away, giggles nervously and takes off.

If I had been two feet to the left though, I would have just gone to town beating his a*s.

#37 One slow weeknight I had a guy come in wearing nothing but shorts and a blanket. He seems freaked out, but relatively under control. No yelling or running around or anything. When I ask him what happened he asks me to call the cops as there are some people who want to eat him. Naturally I comply. Cannibals or not, *something* is obviously going on with this guy.



Now the place I worked was on a little stretch of empty highway between two towns, and not really properly in either of them, meaning the local police don't really come up that way. Its technically the county sherriff's jurisdiction as far as I understand. Regardless the bottom line is we normally have to wait quite a while for anyone to arrive. I inform the guy of this. He looks concerned and goes out the door, I assume to wait outside.



At the same time, while I'm on the phone with the police another guy rolls up, and I notice he seems to have left his truck running. Head and interior lights on, engine humming, real obvious. I turn to inform him of this right as blanket guy hops into the truck and speeds off. I still have the cops on the line so I inform them of this as well. Truck guy naturally freaks and runs outside. A while later my sort-of-coworker who the managers pay to watch the lot and help out a bit comes in and swears up and down he saw a car roll up with blanket guy on it's hood and just dump him there. I took his word for it. The police eventually come and tell me they caught him and take the other guy away, and that's the last I ever really heard of it.

#38 I worked at a gas station and fried chicken joint, yeah you know it was in the south, when I was in high school. One evening this older guy came in reeking of alcohol, wearing a bowler hat, a ratty old Hawaiian shirt, boxers, and slides. No pants. He walked into the store, looked at me and my coworker, and his eyes went real wide like dinner plates. Then he promptly turned around and left the store. I thought this was odd but went about my cleaning, until I rounded the corner to where he was and lo and behold, on the floor was a solitary t**d that was previously obscured by the counter. This man had walked into our gas station, and s**t on the floor and immediately turned tail and left without so much as a word. Really makes me wonder what kind of life this feller was living... Needless to say, I refused to clean it up as 7.50/hr isn’t enough to pay me to clean up human excrement. Thankfully the shift lead cleaned it, I guess she valued her job more than I did. We printed out the guy’s face from the security cameras and made sure he was put on our s**t list.

#39 A Man with the thickest Texan accent, comming in at 4AM, asking me if the Diesel was Winterized...



We were in northern Canada, in February...

#40 One night I was ringing up a woman there was a loud SNAP, like a whip, and a sudden jerk under our feet.



Being from Cali, I knew this was an earthquake. But this was New Hampshire and when I told the woman, “If that happens again we have to get into the freezer.”



She looked at me like I grabbed her a*s and hauled it out of the store.