In the vast ocean of content, it’s easy to stumble upon gloomy headlines or endless doomscrolling. And let’s be honest, sometimes it gets a little too much. That’s exactly why we need occasional reminders of all the good, kind, and heartwarming things happening around us.

So today, we’ve rounded up a bunch of wholesome content to lift your spirits. From sweet gestures to smile-inducing moments, these posts are little pockets of joy in a noisy world. Keep scrolling, your heart might just thank you for it.

I'm 16, Over 300lbs, And Just Went On My First Walk In Over A Year

Thumbs up gesture in front of a green grassy landscape, capturing pure and uplifting moments in nature.

    #2

    My Aunt Saved My Life By Being A Live Liver Donor For Me

    Two women in hospital gowns and masks sharing a comforting embrace during a pure and uplifting moment in healthcare.

    I have an autoimmune disease called PSC. After 15 years with the disease I was at the end stages of liver failure and was placed on the transplant list as of February this year. I knew it would be years on the list and was told I might not be healthy enough to go through a live liver donor. We did some work and got my health to a place where I could handle a live liver transplant.

    I didn’t ask anyone but told my family my status and my aunt immediately volunteered. She gave up so much to be able to do this for me. Went through lots of tests and appointments just to get to this point. We are two weeks post surgery and although recovery has been tough, we are both heading in the right direction. I’m so thankful for this new gift of life she so graciously has given me.

    badwolfbay10 Report

    #3

    My Husband Laughing Hysterically During Our Wedding Vows. This Photos Always Makes Me Smile

    Bride reading vows aloud during wedding ceremony, capturing pure and uplifting moments in a natural outdoor setting.

    wholebunchofbees Report

    While scrolling through the internet, we never really know what’s coming next. One minute it’s a funny cat flopping off a table, the next, it’s breaking news that makes your chest feel heavy. And while being informed matters, so does your peace of mind. Not everything has to weigh you down. Sometimes, it’s okay to pause, breathe, and find joy in something small. After all, your sanity deserves it.

    Studies have shown that constantly consuming distressing content can ramp up anxiety and stress. Your sleep suffers, your mood takes a hit, and suddenly everything feels a bit off. That’s why good stories matter more than we think. They pull us back, soften the hard edges of the world. They remind us that goodness still exists, quiet, steady, and real. You just have to notice it.
    #4

    After Nearly 2 Months Of Being Unemployed, Horrible Depression, And Eating Nothing But Rice And Beans For The Past Two Weeks I Now Have 2 Jobs

    Two men smiling and holding freshly baked bread, capturing pure and uplifting moments in a daily routine.

    I am not only very happy, but extremely grateful.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    My Wife Draws A Picture On My Lunch Bag Every Day. This Is One Of My Favorites

    Brown paper bag with hand-drawn uplifting cartoon of a bear holding a balloon near a beehive, captioned humorously.

    Bootziscool Report

    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this for my husband too, but my art isn't good. I use a lot of stickers to help my art. He also enjoys the fun lunch bags. I'm glad to see others do it as well. My dad had put a smile face on my lunches when I was a kid and now I like to make nice bags for my husband. It was one of my rare happy childhood memories. Despite the paper waste, I don't care. I try my best with other Earth saving things. The lunch bags are just special.

    #6

    Mom Convinced A Squirrel To Pose On Her Shoulder

    Woman sharing pure and uplifting moments with a friendly squirrel perched on her coat during daily outdoor scroll time.

    zigggz333 Report

    And that’s where wholesome posts come in; they’re little antidotes to chaos. Today, we’ve got a story that’s going to feel like a cozy blanket on a bad day. It’s not flashy or dramatic, just honest and kind. Bored Panda spoke to a man who doesn’t just talk kindness, he sews it. Meet Ravi Shah, a tailor from Gujarat who stitches joy into every thread.

    Known lovingly as “Mota Bhai” or Big Brother, Ravi isn’t your average tailor. He’s taken leftover fabric from his clients and turned it into something magical. Instead of tossing scraps, he uses them to make outfits for kids in need. His goal? To make every child feel seen, loved, and fashionable. And he’s doing just that.

    #7

    I Ran My First Race Today! It Was A 6.5km And I Did It In 44:27! I Trained For Two Months, Having Never Been A Runner Before. I’m So Dang Proud Of Myself

    Smiling woman with race bib standing on grass holding water bottle and drink, representing pure and uplifting moments at event.

    toriadenofrio Report

    #8

    My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old I Made Him A Doll To Hold On The Plane. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He Is Packed To Come Visit Me. The Doll Is 43 Years Old

    Folded Kirkland checkered shirt in a suitcase with a small patterned doll, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    snowglobesnowglobe Report

    #9

    My Nephew Walks Like My Dad

    Man and child walking indoors with hands behind their backs, capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    Albina-tqn Report

    Ravi remembers his first trip to a mall like it was yesterday. “It felt like walking into a dream,” he says. But that dream came with price tags too steep for many. Seeing street kids in worn-out clothes never sat right with him. The memory lingered, long after the mall lights faded. So, he decided to do something about it, with a needle and a heart full of empathy.

    “Most of these kids wear hand-me-downs or whatever they find,” Ravi explained. “Some shirts drown them, others barely fit.” And he couldn’t unsee it. That discomfort, that lack of dignity, it sparked an idea. “I thought, why not use leftover cloth?” he said. “Why not make something just for them, made with care?” That’s how it began.
    #10

    Today I Have Been Sober For One Year. Coincidentally, This Has Been The Best 365 Days Of My Life. Perhaps Even Consequently So. All I Know Is That I Feel Great

    Man with headphones giving a thumbs up, capturing pure and uplifting moments for a daily scroll on a bus or train.

    VirginSubpoenaColada Report

    #11

    Dad Taking His Son To Places

    Father and son walking side by side capturing pure and uplifting moments from kindergarten to college move-in day.

    theonlycharlesb Report

    #12

    That’s Just Beautiful

    Child's pencil drawing of three smiling faces representing pure and uplifting moments worthy of daily scroll.

    eohiggins Report

    “When customers leave extra fabric, I always ask if I can use it,” he shared. With those bits and pieces, he crafts everything from tiny kurtas to fun little dresses. He doesn’t ask for payment, and he never expects praise. During his quiet hours, he sews, bringing life to what others would discard. 

    Ravi measures each child carefully, just like any paying customer. “Depending on the fabric, I create what fits best,” he said. There’s joy in watching a tunic come together from four random prints. And when the kids try it on? The room lights up. “Their excitement makes it worth every second,” he said, smiling.
    #13

    8 Year Old Mia Beat Cancer And Attended Her First NFL Game

    Young girl wearing 49ers hat at NFL game holding uplifting sign celebrating beating cancer, capturing pure moments.

    BarneyRobinStinson7 Report

    #14

    Just Found Out My Wife Is Pregnant, After 2 Surgeries And Trying For The Past 2 Years

    Hands holding a First Response pregnancy test showing a positive result, capturing a pure and uplifting moment.

    True-State-4321 Report

    #15

    Look At My Dog Mooch, Modeling At Target! It Was So Cool To See Him On Store Displays

    Woman excitedly pointing at a large pet photo featuring a dog and a cat, capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    Alternative-Ruin-720 Report

    Some of Ravi’s clients have caught on to his mission. “A few even bring me extra material just for this,” he said proudly. “They know I’ll put it to good use.” And he does, no scrap goes to waste in his shop. With each piece, a little more hope is stitched into the seams. Kindness really is contagious, isn’t it?
    #16

    From The Time I Was 8 Years Old, I Wanted To Be An Author. I'm 56 And I Published My First Book With A Major Publisher, And It's Been Optioned For A Hallmark Movie

    Smiling woman in a beret holding a book and cocktail with cityscape and park in background, pure uplifting moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    I’ve Been Talking About It For Ages. Today Was Finally The Day

    Hand holding WD-40 can at a playground with swings in background representing uplifting moments in daily scroll.

    peterejhamilton Report

    #18

    Take A Rock - Leave A Rock

    Take a rock leave a rock wooden box filled with stones, a pure and uplifting moment in daily scroll inspiration.

    KateRietema Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My kid would have loved this as a toddler. He could entertain himself with rocks for hours. I have a super cute video of him dropping rocks in a big puddle. They were on opposite sides of the driveway so he spent quite a long time toddling back and forth picking up the rocks and dropping them in the water.

    Ravi’s favorite part? Making clothes that don’t look secondhand. “I want them to feel like they’re wearing something new and cool,” he said. No saggy collars or outdated designs. Just bright, cheerful clothes made with love. “They should feel proud, not pitied.” And in those moments, they do.

    #19

    My Dad Is Extremely Proud Of This Huge Tomato He Grew In His Garden

    Elderly man smiling and holding a large, oddly shaped tomato, capturing a pure and uplifting moment for daily scroll.

    romgm Report

    #20

    I Suffer From Severe Depression. Traveled More Than 6000 Miles (9800 Kms) For A Solo Vacation To L.A. I Never Been This Happy In Years

    Man smiling for a selfie with a realistic dinosaur at an amusement park, capturing a pure and uplifting moment.

    Junper Report

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what I need to do. Yeah, I have bad depression sometimes. It hits and I'm tired of it. Medications didn't work. I eat well, brain foods. I get sunlight. I exercise. I'm sober. I have goals. I keep a journal. I do Therapy. I learn new things. I've considered electric shock treatment but I can't afford it without insurance. I'm learning more about self defeating personality and trying to identify my triggers. I'm still hopeful I can heal my brain. I keep working on it. I get dysphoric but that's different than my depression episodes. As much as I've learned about psychology I do believe it's more trauma from childhood over clinical. It could be stamped clinical but I have digged deep within me to see as much as I could about my behaviors. I'm misdiagnosed Bipolar a lot and it's not the case. It's really disheartening health care professionals can't seem to understand BPD vs Bipolar 😕 and self defeating has been taken out of the DSM. I have low self esteem and that can trigger the depression as well as loneliness. But, when it hits I can't function. I tell myself.. why you have such low self esteem!!? You're such a fighter and such a brave girl!! No, it just comes from the lack of from mommy and daddy as a kid and I deal with it everyday.

    #21

    Protect This Man

    Man in karate uniform taking mirror selfie, reflecting on uplifting moments and personal growth during daily practice.

    VyceVictus Report

    He still remembers one little girl twirling in her new birthday dress. Her mother had asked for a fairy outfit, and Ravi gave it his all. “I used every colorful scrap I had,” he laughed. The result? A rainbow-hued masterpiece that brought pure joy. “She looked like magic,” he said. And for him, that memory will always sparkle.
    #22

    I'm In Tears Just From Reading That

    A heartfelt tribute with flowers, a handwritten letter, and a photo, capturing pure and uplifting moments to cherish.

    SellersBailey Report

    #23

    Been Stuck Inside For Weeks After Major Surgery. Told My Husband That I Miss Outside, Particularly The Stars And Moon. He Later Serves Me Lunch With Cheese He Cut Into Stars And Moons

    Fresh salad with star-shaped cheese, tomato slices, peanuts, and greens for pure and uplifting moments in your daily scroll.

    He says I know that’s not what you want but here’s a placeholder until I can get you outside. I married a good man.

    seriphae Report

    #24

    I’m 26, I Just Bought My First Car That Has AC And Under 150k Miles And I’m Pretty Proud About It

    White Ford sedan parked in a lot, showcasing pure and uplifting moments captured in a daily scroll view.

    Lexuss Report

    Despite all the praise, Ravi keeps it simple. “There’s no master plan,” he shrugged. “Just doing what I can, with what I have.” No big announcements, no fancy campaigns. Just quiet consistency and heart. “Kindness doesn’t need noise to be real,” he added as he picked up his next patch of fabric.
    #25

    This Guy Being A True Boss

    Text post about a retail worker helping a homeless colleague improve his situation, reflecting pure and uplifting moments.

    cub3dworld Report

    #26

    Gotta Make Your Own Fun At Work

    Alt text: Humorous text post sharing a pure and uplifting moment about a fun Olive Garden order request with an Italian accent.

    PlayfulYetBored Report

    #27

    He's A Real One

    Tweet screenshot showing a relatable moment of shared watching between strangers, highlighting pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    s7ablatchitchi Report

    So here’s your reminder: goodness exists. Sometimes in grand gestures, sometimes in stitched seams. Ravi’s story isn’t just about tailoring clothes; it’s about crafting dignity, one child at a time. Just like these heartwarming posts, his work reminds us what really matters. Which part made you smile today? Let us know in the comments.
    #28

    They Made The Photo Better

    Two people on a train move to capture a pure and uplifting moment with Mt. Fuji perfectly framed through the window.

    cronfile Report

    anevaybeijerling avatar
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, so sweet, and look at those adorable smiles 😆❤️

    #29

    "You Have A Village Even When You Don’t Know It"

    Kind strangers on a morning commute show pure and uplifting moments by helping a passenger who nearly missed their stop.

    SunCloud-777 Report

    #30

    My Sweet Girl Is Cancer Free Today

    Young girl in hospital pajamas smiling, radiating pure and uplifting moments during a hopeful hospital visit.

    Postremedial Report

    #31

    If You’re In Need Of Wholesome Content, Robert Irwin Helped Bindi’s Now Husband Practice The Proposal

    Two joyful marriage proposals in lush outdoor settings capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily life scroll.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , bindisueirwin Report

    #32

    The Most Nervous I Have Ever Been Was Leaving The Hospital For The First Time With Our Baby

    Man carrying two infants in car seats walking indoors, capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    Dabzilla_Darby32 Report

    #33

    Hope She Knows How Much She Is Valued

    Crocheted mini-me dolls of school kids in purple sweaters, showcasing pure and uplifting moments that brighten your daily scroll.

    JoannaBorysiak Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the one on the top row with the kid's hair sticking up!

    #34

    My Girlfriend Was In The Hospital, And The Kid She Shared A Room With Began Staring At Her For A Long Time. Then, The Kid Handed Her This And Ran Away

    Hand holding a small paper with a childlike drawing of a person, evoking pure and uplifting moments.

    athaza_1082 Report

    #35

    The Previous Reader Left A Note In My Library Book

    Graph in a book illustrating self-improvement with 1% better every day showing uplifting moments in daily habits.

    veryberyberry Report

    #36

    About A Week Ago A Little Girl Left Behind Her Teddy Bear At Our Hotel. We Made Sure Auggie Had An Amazing Adventure Before Being Sent Back Home

    Stuffed bear wearing sunglasses relaxing by a pool, alongside a heartfelt note with uplifting moments and photos.

    LunaSerenade Report

    #37

    Every Day My Wife Includes A Doodle In My Lunch, We’ve Been Together 20 Years

    Four hand-drawn sticky notes with playful animal doodles capturing pure and uplifting moments about lunch and eating joyfully.

    Infamous-Ground9095 Report

    #38

    Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It

    A creative arrangement of sticks on the ground with a car key in the center, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    Majestic_Beard Report

    #39

    Me And My Dad Every Year Put Out Snacks For Delivery Drivers At Christmas, And It’s So Wholesome Seeing Their Reactions

    Basket full of free snacks and drinks for delivery drivers, a pure and uplifting moment to brighten their daily scroll.

    Kitty_Girl_1717 Report

    #40

    She Is A Great Kid And I’m Lucky To Be Her Mom

    Tweet about a 10-year-old learning Korean on Duolingo to welcome a new Korean-speaking classmate, a pure and uplifting moment.

    HaleyCarrots Report

    #41

    Couple Goals

    Half focaccia with herbs and half pepperoni pizza corner, combining pure and uplifting moments in a creative food design.

    genvmiller Report

    #42

    Made Me Tear Up

    A heartfelt story sharing a pure and uplifting moment about kindness and gratitude from childhood to adulthood.

    jackzilla1123 Report

    #43

    A Girl I (30m) Have Been Talking To For Several Months Sent Flowers To My House Today. I Cried

    Fresh bouquet of colorful flowers in a clear vase on kitchen counter, capturing pure and uplifting moments indoors.

    Alert_Attention_5905 Report

    #44

    Animals Care

    Reddit post sharing a heartwarming story of cats providing uplifting moments after chemotherapy sessions.

    EmreTuranofficial Report

    #45

    I Let My Wife Dip Me At Our Wedding

    A groom dipping his bride for a kiss under a floral arch, capturing pure and uplifting moments during a wedding.

    At the last moment my uncle (Minister) surprised us and told my wife she could now kiss her husband… and I loved it

    idahoisformetal Report

    #46

    I'm Staying In The Hospital With My Son, Who Is Autistic And Extremely Picky. The Cook Also Has A Picky Autistic Child And Made Sure He Got All His Favorite Things To Eat

    Hospital tray with personal pizza, fries, roll, snacks, and drink illustrating pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    SWowwTittybang Report

    #47

    Love This

    Clocks showing different time zones aligned, symbolizing pure and uplifting moments of family connection across the world.

    gardenngather Report

    #48

    Fat Little Chickens

    Crocheted fat little chickens in various colors sitting inside a white container, showing pure and uplifting moments.

    ryonello Report

    #49

    My Mom Recently Started Playing Animal Crossing And She Knows I’m Into Nail Art

    Screenshot of a game character in a cozy room with nail art set, sharing uplifting moments for daily scroll.

    peachnecctar Report

    #50

    Note I Saw In The Car Next To Me In The Student Parking Lot

    Handwritten love note saying slow down I love you on a car mirror, capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    Beautiful-Cress5695 Report

    #51

    Two Years Ago I Quit My Job In IT And Opened An Arcade. Last Week I Opened The New Location - Double The Size

    Arcade room with pinball machines lit by colorful neon lights, capturing pure and uplifting moments in a vibrant setting.

    imvii Report

    #52

    What An Amazing Love Story

    Collage of uplifting life moments including personal experiences, first days abroad, weddings, and family updates.

    BrainOld9460 Report

    #53

    My Son And I Made A Tiny Library And Donated It To Our Township - Installed Today

    Young man using a chop saw in workshop and standing proudly next to a finished little free library box outdoors, uplifting moments

    lacinated Report

    alice_ann_landers avatar
    Alice Landers
    Alice Landers
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very nice. In my town a couple make these type of boxes.They are called 'Blessing Box'.They are spread out in different places and have non perishable food items for people in need.People can go also to add items. The couple also have a site to drop off food and they make sure the blessing boxes are full.

    #54

    My 11 Year Old Wrote Me This Poem For Mother's Day, She Definitely Made Me Feel Like I'm Doing Okay At This Mom Stuff

    Handwritten letter with poems and drawings expressing love and gratitude, a pure and uplifting moment for a daily scroll.

    ashleighbuck Report

    #55

    I Left My Best Friend At My House To Go To A Therapist Appointment During A Bad Depressive Episode. Came Back To A Clean House And Fresh Laundry And Notes Like This All Over My Room

    Handwritten note expressing a pure and uplifting moment that encourages turning down your awesomeness.

    coIdwarkid Report

    #56

    The Farewell Email I Got From My Calculus Professor

    Positive heartfelt email praising a student's work ethic, dedication, and uplifting moments in daily scroll.

    rennyyy853 Report

    #57

    I Had A Rough Couple Months And Jokingly Told My Husband That Calgon Needs To Take Me Away. Apparently He Researched It The Next Day And Surprised Me With This Bath

    Bathtub filled with water and scattered rose petals, creating a pure and uplifting moment for daily relaxation.

    He said I don’t know where to find Calgon but I hope this close? No, you wonderful man, this is so much better.

    seriphae Report

    #58

    My Wife Completed Breast Cancer Radiation Therapy Today

    Person holding a September 2024 calendar covered with yellow lightning bolt sticky notes marking daily uplifting moments.

    I made these stickers for her to track progress on a calendar. We chose the lightening bolt for getting "zapped".

    kosieroj Report

    #59

    Heres A Message From My Dad, Making Me Cry

    Text message with uplifting words, inspiring pure and uplifting moments to brighten your daily scroll.

    HeWentToJared91 Report

    #60

    I Found The Perfect Chair For My Classroom Online For $30 And Then This Happened

    Text message conversation showing uplifting moment where a chair is offered free to an infant teacher for classroom use.

    wildblueh Report

    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Public school teachers lay out hundreds per year on average from an already meager salary (US). I don't know if it passed, but I know for a fact Republicans have tried to eliminate the out of pocket being tax deductible. Party of pure malice and cruelty.

    #61

    Best Waiter Ever

    Toddler’s pure and uplifting moment paying dinner with a Barbie credit card, capturing a heartwarming daily scroll story.

    richhomiewen Report

    #62

    The Garbage Man Gave My Daughter A LEGO Version Of His Truck Today

    Hand holding a small toy truck in front of a real garbage truck on a bright day, capturing uplifting moments.

    HaydenScramble Report

    #63

    Wholesome

    Man in green hoodie drinking beer, holding a $10 bill gift from his late dad, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    mattg12699 Report

    #64

    Accidentally Backed Into Her Car The Night Before

    Text message conversation showing a pure and uplifting moment of honesty and kindness between two drivers.

    martusameri Report

    #65

    Barista Asked How I Was Doing And I Said "Honestly Not Too Great"

    Hand holding espresso cup with uplifting message hoping your day gets much better, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    mosaicsouls Report

    #66

    Pizza Shop Owner Being A Pizza Bro

    Handwritten note offering love, pizza, and water to people eating from garbage, a pure and uplifting moment.

    letmegetinmyzone Report

    #67

    What A Wholesome Couple

    Couple placing wedding flowers on graves in cemetery, sharing a pure and uplifting moment on a sunny day.

    The_LadyAnn Report

    #68

    Does This Happen Anywhere Else In The World?

    Crocheted mice holding ribbons on a green knitted cover decorating a red post box, a pure and uplifting moment.

    jamesheaton23 Report

    #69

    Probably The Most Wholesome Thing I've Seen Around Here In A While

    Dog library with sticks arranged at the base of a tree, a pure and uplifting moment in nature’s daily scroll.

    TrashyCure Report

    #70

    My Dad And Sister Are Veterinarians. We Went On Vacation And Street Animals Came Right Up To Them For Love Everywhere We Went

    Two images showing pure and uplifting moments with dogs and people interacting outdoors in warm sunlight.

    Sapphoinastripclub Report

    #71

    My Dad Walked A Heart In The Sand Just Behind My Mom

    Two people wearing jackets walking on a sandy beach under a cloudy sky, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    CaptainBlobTheSuprem Report

    #72

    This Is Adorable

    Text post showing a humorous conversation about watching iconic movies for uplifting moments in a daily scroll.

    Parkerlawyer Report

    #73

    Bro Kept Her From Being Stranded After Fireworks

    Note showing found keys left on car after fireworks, a pure and uplifting moment captured in daily scroll.

    sambones718 Report

    #74

    I Got Engaged Last Night. I'm So Happy My Cheeks Are About To Break Off

    Couple sharing a pure and uplifting moment indoors with cozy decor and heartfelt proposal signs in the background.

    fireball_cooper Report

    #75

    This Duck Feeder Appeared In My Local Park By The River

    Duck feeder station by a riverside with instructions, promoting pure and uplifting moments in daily outdoor scroll.

    For £1.50 it dispensed quite a bit of food. I fed some to the ducks and gave some to a couple of passers-by with children so they could feed them also.

    Anachronatic Report

    #76

    My Dad Has Vertigo, And He Always Told Us That He Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower. So, For His 65th Birthday, My Siblings And I Bought Him This Set, So He Could Say That He Went There

    Two men smiling and posing with a detailed miniature Eiffel Tower model, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    blackmachine312 Report

    #77

    First Business Trip At Almost 40! So Excited I Couldn't Sleep

    Man smiling and giving thumbs up on airplane seat, capturing pure and uplifting moments during daily scroll.

    ameades Report

    #78

    I Love People Who Romanticize Every Little Win In Their Lives. I Want To Be Those People

    Person celebrating 700 days on Duolingo with a cake and candles, capturing pure and uplifting moments.

    Melaninn_Alienn Report

    #79

    A Woman Sat Opposite Gave Me This Before Getting Off The Train At Gatwick, Made Me Smile. Turned Round And She Was Gone

    Handwritten uplifting note saying you have a beautiful face, capturing pure and uplifting moments for daily scroll.

    TJRansley Report

    #80

    Sent My BF Roses For No Real Reason And He Started Crying

    Text message conversation sharing pure and uplifting moments about receiving and preserving flowers with a selfie included.

    that_0nepersonuwu Report

    #81

    My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother

    Handmade clay Nintendo Switch and controllers with paper-made game boxes, capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily scroll.

    It was my 19th birthday last week and my little brother told me that he wasn’t able to buy me anything. Instead, he made me these because I was so excited about the switch 2 reveal earlier this month.

    Highkeypie Report

    #82

    My Son Loves Our Mail Lady, She Brought Him His Own Hat Today

    Blue winter hat with United States Postal Service logo held indoors capturing pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    He’s 4 and always loves waiting for her to come around. She promised him a hat and came through today, and he said “I’m gunna be you for Halloween!!!” He’s been so excited about it all day, even asked if he could wear it to school.

    Shoddy_Nectarine_441 Report

    #83

    Text Exchange With My Older Brother For My 26th Birthday

    Text message conversation showing a brother inviting sister to uplifting moments and fun plans in daily scroll.

    Strong-Equivalent-51 Report

    #84

    My Friend Is Now Cancer Free After Years Of Battling

    Man in hospital bed giving two thumbs up, representing pure and uplifting moments in daily life.

    BarneyRobinStinson7 Report

    #85

    My Husband Brought Me Snacks During My Bath

    Tray with a pure and uplifting snack spread including vegetables, cheese, chicken wings, and dips for daily scroll inspiration.

    momento______mori Report

    #86

    Baby’s First Wave And Their Excitement

    A pure and uplifting moment shared between a baby and mom, capturing an excited first wave in a store.

    wetthing Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few months back a cute guy waved at me while I was grocery shopping. He was 2 y/o and his grandma was pushing him in the 🛒.

    #87

    I Love My Dad

    Text message exchange showing uplifting moments between a father and child, highlighting pure and uplifting moments.

    sneezedr424 Report

    #88

    It Was Nice She Did That, But Sad Teachers Have To Help Students With This Sort Of Thing In The First Place

    Tweet from user jeff! about a generous act while buying school supplies, illustrating pure and uplifting moments.

    jeffreyyaaron Report

    #89

    Got My Drivers License Today, Now Im In The Middle Of Nowhere Eating Taco Bell At Midnight

    Two wrapped fast food items in a takeout box at night, capturing pure and uplifting moments in a quiet setting.

    amordawaa Report

    #90

    Today Is The One-Year Anniversary Of My Wife's Passing. As I Walked Into My Shop, I Spilled My Water. She Gave Me A Reminder That Today Will Be Just Fine

    Heart-shaped water stain on concrete ground, capturing pure and uplifting moments in everyday life.

    kabley Report

    #91

    A Year Ago, I Moved To The Other Side Of The World. Today, I Passed A German Exam Permitting Me To Study At University In My First Ever Second Language

    Smiling woman with a large plaid scarf giving thumbs up, capturing pure and uplifting moments on a train ride.

    reddit.com Report

    #92

    My Students Got Me A Cake

    Colorful sprinkled cake with an apology note, a pure and uplifting moment to brighten your daily scroll.

    nicktomato Report

    #93

    Just Came Home After 4 Years Away In South East Asia And This Made Me Cry

    Blue sky with soft clouds, capturing pure and uplifting moments perfect for your daily scroll and positive vibes.

    Glorious blue skies. No pollution. I cried like a little baby. It’s amazing what we all take for granted. I want to just say that on balance, Australia is truly the best country on this planet.

    Ok_Willingness_9619 Report

    #94

    My 16yo Daughter Is So Proud Of Herself And I Can’t Stop Smiling About It

    Text conversation showing uplifting moments of personal growth and adult achievements shared in daily scroll messages.

    thatpalagi Report

    #95

    I Bought An Engagement Ring For My Girlfriend Today

    Diamond ring with sparkling stones displayed in a black velvet box, capturing a pure and uplifting moment.