So today, we’ve rounded up a bunch of wholesome content to lift your spirits. From sweet gestures to smile-inducing moments, these posts are little pockets of joy in a noisy world. Keep scrolling, your heart might just thank you for it.

In the vast ocean of content , it’s easy to stumble upon gloomy headlines or endless doomscrolling. And let’s be honest, sometimes it gets a little too much. That’s exactly why we need occasional reminders of all the good, kind , and heartwarming things happening around us.

#1 I'm 16, Over 300lbs, And Just Went On My First Walk In Over A Year Share icon

#2 My Aunt Saved My Life By Being A Live Liver Donor For Me Share icon I have an autoimmune disease called PSC. After 15 years with the disease I was at the end stages of liver failure and was placed on the transplant list as of February this year. I knew it would be years on the list and was told I might not be healthy enough to go through a live liver donor. We did some work and got my health to a place where I could handle a live liver transplant.



I didn’t ask anyone but told my family my status and my aunt immediately volunteered. She gave up so much to be able to do this for me. Went through lots of tests and appointments just to get to this point. We are two weeks post surgery and although recovery has been tough, we are both heading in the right direction. I’m so thankful for this new gift of life she so graciously has given me.



#3 My Husband Laughing Hysterically During Our Wedding Vows. This Photos Always Makes Me Smile Share icon

While scrolling through the internet, we never really know what’s coming next. One minute it’s a funny cat flopping off a table, the next, it’s breaking news that makes your chest feel heavy. And while being informed matters, so does your peace of mind. Not everything has to weigh you down. Sometimes, it’s okay to pause, breathe, and find joy in something small. After all, your sanity deserves it. Studies have shown that constantly consuming distressing content can ramp up anxiety and stress. Your sleep suffers, your mood takes a hit, and suddenly everything feels a bit off. That’s why good stories matter more than we think. They pull us back, soften the hard edges of the world. They remind us that goodness still exists, quiet, steady, and real. You just have to notice it.

#4 After Nearly 2 Months Of Being Unemployed, Horrible Depression, And Eating Nothing But Rice And Beans For The Past Two Weeks I Now Have 2 Jobs Share icon I am not only very happy, but extremely grateful.



#5 My Wife Draws A Picture On My Lunch Bag Every Day. This Is One Of My Favorites Share icon

#6 Mom Convinced A Squirrel To Pose On Her Shoulder Share icon

And that’s where wholesome posts come in; they’re little antidotes to chaos. Today, we’ve got a story that’s going to feel like a cozy blanket on a bad day. It’s not flashy or dramatic, just honest and kind. Bored Panda spoke to a man who doesn’t just talk kindness, he sews it. Meet Ravi Shah, a tailor from Gujarat who stitches joy into every thread. Known lovingly as “Mota Bhai” or Big Brother, Ravi isn’t your average tailor. He’s taken leftover fabric from his clients and turned it into something magical. Instead of tossing scraps, he uses them to make outfits for kids in need. His goal? To make every child feel seen, loved, and fashionable. And he’s doing just that. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Ran My First Race Today! It Was A 6.5km And I Did It In 44:27! I Trained For Two Months, Having Never Been A Runner Before. I’m So Dang Proud Of Myself Share icon

#8 My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old I Made Him A Doll To Hold On The Plane. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He Is Packed To Come Visit Me. The Doll Is 43 Years Old Share icon

#9 My Nephew Walks Like My Dad Share icon

Ravi remembers his first trip to a mall like it was yesterday. “It felt like walking into a dream,” he says. But that dream came with price tags too steep for many. Seeing street kids in worn-out clothes never sat right with him. The memory lingered, long after the mall lights faded. So, he decided to do something about it, with a needle and a heart full of empathy. ADVERTISEMENT “Most of these kids wear hand-me-downs or whatever they find,” Ravi explained. “Some shirts drown them, others barely fit.” And he couldn’t unsee it. That discomfort, that lack of dignity, it sparked an idea. “I thought, why not use leftover cloth?” he said. “Why not make something just for them, made with care?” That’s how it began.

#10 Today I Have Been Sober For One Year. Coincidentally, This Has Been The Best 365 Days Of My Life. Perhaps Even Consequently So. All I Know Is That I Feel Great Share icon

#11 Dad Taking His Son To Places Share icon

#12 That’s Just Beautiful Share icon

“When customers leave extra fabric, I always ask if I can use it,” he shared. With those bits and pieces, he crafts everything from tiny kurtas to fun little dresses. He doesn’t ask for payment, and he never expects praise. During his quiet hours, he sews, bringing life to what others would discard. Ravi measures each child carefully, just like any paying customer. “Depending on the fabric, I create what fits best,” he said. There’s joy in watching a tunic come together from four random prints. And when the kids try it on? The room lights up. “Their excitement makes it worth every second,” he said, smiling.

#13 8 Year Old Mia Beat Cancer And Attended Her First NFL Game Share icon

#14 Just Found Out My Wife Is Pregnant, After 2 Surgeries And Trying For The Past 2 Years Share icon

#15 Look At My Dog Mooch, Modeling At Target! It Was So Cool To See Him On Store Displays Share icon

Some of Ravi’s clients have caught on to his mission. “A few even bring me extra material just for this,” he said proudly. “They know I’ll put it to good use.” And he does, no scrap goes to waste in his shop. With each piece, a little more hope is stitched into the seams. Kindness really is contagious, isn’t it?

#16 From The Time I Was 8 Years Old, I Wanted To Be An Author. I'm 56 And I Published My First Book With A Major Publisher, And It's Been Optioned For A Hallmark Movie Share icon

#17 I’ve Been Talking About It For Ages. Today Was Finally The Day Share icon

#18 Take A Rock - Leave A Rock Share icon

Ravi’s favorite part? Making clothes that don’t look secondhand. “I want them to feel like they’re wearing something new and cool,” he said. No saggy collars or outdated designs. Just bright, cheerful clothes made with love. “They should feel proud, not pitied.” And in those moments, they do. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Dad Is Extremely Proud Of This Huge Tomato He Grew In His Garden Share icon

#20 I Suffer From Severe Depression. Traveled More Than 6000 Miles (9800 Kms) For A Solo Vacation To L.A. I Never Been This Happy In Years Share icon

#21 Protect This Man Share icon

He still remembers one little girl twirling in her new birthday dress. Her mother had asked for a fairy outfit, and Ravi gave it his all. “I used every colorful scrap I had,” he laughed. The result? A rainbow-hued masterpiece that brought pure joy. “She looked like magic,” he said. And for him, that memory will always sparkle.

#22 I'm In Tears Just From Reading That Share icon

#23 Been Stuck Inside For Weeks After Major Surgery. Told My Husband That I Miss Outside, Particularly The Stars And Moon. He Later Serves Me Lunch With Cheese He Cut Into Stars And Moons Share icon He says I know that’s not what you want but here’s a placeholder until I can get you outside. I married a good man.



#24 I’m 26, I Just Bought My First Car That Has AC And Under 150k Miles And I’m Pretty Proud About It Share icon

Despite all the praise, Ravi keeps it simple. “There’s no master plan,” he shrugged. “Just doing what I can, with what I have.” No big announcements, no fancy campaigns. Just quiet consistency and heart. “Kindness doesn’t need noise to be real,” he added as he picked up his next patch of fabric.

#25 This Guy Being A True Boss Share icon

#26 Gotta Make Your Own Fun At Work Share icon

#27 He's A Real One Share icon

So here’s your reminder: goodness exists. Sometimes in grand gestures, sometimes in stitched seams. Ravi’s story isn’t just about tailoring clothes; it’s about crafting dignity, one child at a time. Just like these heartwarming posts, his work reminds us what really matters. Which part made you smile today? Let us know in the comments.

#28 They Made The Photo Better Share icon

#29 "You Have A Village Even When You Don’t Know It" Share icon

#30 My Sweet Girl Is Cancer Free Today Share icon

#31 If You’re In Need Of Wholesome Content, Robert Irwin Helped Bindi’s Now Husband Practice The Proposal Share icon

#32 The Most Nervous I Have Ever Been Was Leaving The Hospital For The First Time With Our Baby Share icon

#33 Hope She Knows How Much She Is Valued Share icon

#34 My Girlfriend Was In The Hospital, And The Kid She Shared A Room With Began Staring At Her For A Long Time. Then, The Kid Handed Her This And Ran Away Share icon

#35 The Previous Reader Left A Note In My Library Book Share icon

#36 About A Week Ago A Little Girl Left Behind Her Teddy Bear At Our Hotel. We Made Sure Auggie Had An Amazing Adventure Before Being Sent Back Home Share icon

#37 Every Day My Wife Includes A Doodle In My Lunch, We’ve Been Together 20 Years Share icon

#38 Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It Share icon

#39 Me And My Dad Every Year Put Out Snacks For Delivery Drivers At Christmas, And It’s So Wholesome Seeing Their Reactions Share icon

#40 She Is A Great Kid And I’m Lucky To Be Her Mom Share icon

#41 Couple Goals Share icon

#42 Made Me Tear Up Share icon

#43 A Girl I (30m) Have Been Talking To For Several Months Sent Flowers To My House Today. I Cried Share icon

#44 Animals Care Share icon

#45 I Let My Wife Dip Me At Our Wedding Share icon At the last moment my uncle (Minister) surprised us and told my wife she could now kiss her husband… and I loved it



#46 I'm Staying In The Hospital With My Son, Who Is Autistic And Extremely Picky. The Cook Also Has A Picky Autistic Child And Made Sure He Got All His Favorite Things To Eat Share icon

#47 Love This Share icon

#48 Fat Little Chickens Share icon

#49 My Mom Recently Started Playing Animal Crossing And She Knows I’m Into Nail Art Share icon

#50 Note I Saw In The Car Next To Me In The Student Parking Lot Share icon

#51 Two Years Ago I Quit My Job In IT And Opened An Arcade. Last Week I Opened The New Location - Double The Size Share icon

#52 What An Amazing Love Story Share icon

#53 My Son And I Made A Tiny Library And Donated It To Our Township - Installed Today Share icon

#54 My 11 Year Old Wrote Me This Poem For Mother's Day, She Definitely Made Me Feel Like I'm Doing Okay At This Mom Stuff Share icon

#55 I Left My Best Friend At My House To Go To A Therapist Appointment During A Bad Depressive Episode. Came Back To A Clean House And Fresh Laundry And Notes Like This All Over My Room Share icon

#56 The Farewell Email I Got From My Calculus Professor Share icon

#57 I Had A Rough Couple Months And Jokingly Told My Husband That Calgon Needs To Take Me Away. Apparently He Researched It The Next Day And Surprised Me With This Bath Share icon He said I don’t know where to find Calgon but I hope this close? No, you wonderful man, this is so much better.



#58 My Wife Completed Breast Cancer Radiation Therapy Today Share icon I made these stickers for her to track progress on a calendar. We chose the lightening bolt for getting "zapped".



#59 Heres A Message From My Dad, Making Me Cry Share icon

#60 I Found The Perfect Chair For My Classroom Online For $30 And Then This Happened Share icon

#61 Best Waiter Ever Share icon

#62 The Garbage Man Gave My Daughter A LEGO Version Of His Truck Today Share icon

#63 Wholesome Share icon

#64 Accidentally Backed Into Her Car The Night Before Share icon

#65 Barista Asked How I Was Doing And I Said "Honestly Not Too Great" Share icon

#66 Pizza Shop Owner Being A Pizza Bro Share icon

#67 What A Wholesome Couple Share icon

#68 Does This Happen Anywhere Else In The World? Share icon

#69 Probably The Most Wholesome Thing I've Seen Around Here In A While Share icon

#70 My Dad And Sister Are Veterinarians. We Went On Vacation And Street Animals Came Right Up To Them For Love Everywhere We Went Share icon

#71 My Dad Walked A Heart In The Sand Just Behind My Mom Share icon

#72 This Is Adorable Share icon

#73 Bro Kept Her From Being Stranded After Fireworks Share icon

#74 I Got Engaged Last Night. I'm So Happy My Cheeks Are About To Break Off Share icon

#75 This Duck Feeder Appeared In My Local Park By The River Share icon For £1.50 it dispensed quite a bit of food. I fed some to the ducks and gave some to a couple of passers-by with children so they could feed them also.



#76 My Dad Has Vertigo, And He Always Told Us That He Went To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower. So, For His 65th Birthday, My Siblings And I Bought Him This Set, So He Could Say That He Went There Share icon

#77 First Business Trip At Almost 40! So Excited I Couldn't Sleep Share icon

#78 I Love People Who Romanticize Every Little Win In Their Lives. I Want To Be Those People Share icon

#79 A Woman Sat Opposite Gave Me This Before Getting Off The Train At Gatwick, Made Me Smile. Turned Round And She Was Gone Share icon

#80 Sent My BF Roses For No Real Reason And He Started Crying Share icon

#81 My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother Share icon It was my 19th birthday last week and my little brother told me that he wasn’t able to buy me anything. Instead, he made me these because I was so excited about the switch 2 reveal earlier this month.



#82 My Son Loves Our Mail Lady, She Brought Him His Own Hat Today Share icon He’s 4 and always loves waiting for her to come around. She promised him a hat and came through today, and he said “I’m gunna be you for Halloween!!!” He’s been so excited about it all day, even asked if he could wear it to school.



#83 Text Exchange With My Older Brother For My 26th Birthday Share icon

#84 My Friend Is Now Cancer Free After Years Of Battling Share icon

#85 My Husband Brought Me Snacks During My Bath Share icon

#86 Baby’s First Wave And Their Excitement Share icon

#87 I Love My Dad Share icon

#88 It Was Nice She Did That, But Sad Teachers Have To Help Students With This Sort Of Thing In The First Place Share icon

#89 Got My Drivers License Today, Now Im In The Middle Of Nowhere Eating Taco Bell At Midnight Share icon

#90 Today Is The One-Year Anniversary Of My Wife's Passing. As I Walked Into My Shop, I Spilled My Water. She Gave Me A Reminder That Today Will Be Just Fine Share icon

#91 A Year Ago, I Moved To The Other Side Of The World. Today, I Passed A German Exam Permitting Me To Study At University In My First Ever Second Language Share icon

#92 My Students Got Me A Cake Share icon

#93 Just Came Home After 4 Years Away In South East Asia And This Made Me Cry Share icon Glorious blue skies. No pollution. I cried like a little baby. It’s amazing what we all take for granted. I want to just say that on balance, Australia is truly the best country on this planet.

#94 My 16yo Daughter Is So Proud Of Herself And I Can’t Stop Smiling About It Share icon