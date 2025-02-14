80 Of The Most Hilarious Memes Using Classical Art As A Canvas (New Pics)
There are plenty of unexpected pairings that turn out to go great together, like salt and caramel, chocolate and chili (please, oh please, add a piece of chocolate the next time you’re making chili and thank me later), or classical art and memes.
You probably already see where this is going, and you’re not wrong – today we want to shed light on some more masterpieces composed of classical paintings and 21st century quips. If you’ve seen our previous edition on the pairing, you know you’re in for a treat, and if you haven’t, wait not a second longer and scroll down to immerse yourself in the unique universe of classical subjects facing modern-day problems. Enjoy the giggle!
I know that feeling. I'm feeling for you, but I can't quite reach you.
In that case I must be a witch also. Have I turned any of you guys into a newt before?
Don't laugh. I deal with this daily. The cat, not the pizza.
Refuse to cry on my funeral?? Over my cold, dead body!
Your soldiers at the Battle of Camaron beg to differ...
I have heard such an allergy can often be fatal.
What is happening in this picture? Why is she in a mood? Does she not like the attention of other ladies?
There, there. Their intentions are questionable. But, they're not overtly evil.
How we men suffer so terribly, with quiet dignity, when we have a cold. And yet you women mock us and our bravery!
When they change the position of the pans on the hob slightly, or randomly stir stuff.
They always say, "To make a long story short," but they never do.
What's with the weird extra muscle at the top of his arm on the right?
Jesus must have been popular as a teen. Just water? No id required. Then off to the park to get paralytic.