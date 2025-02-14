ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of unexpected pairings that turn out to go great together, like salt and caramel, chocolate and chili (please, oh please, add a piece of chocolate the next time you’re making chili and thank me later), or classical art and memes.

You probably already see where this is going, and you’re not wrong – today we want to shed light on some more masterpieces composed of classical paintings and 21st century quips. If you’ve seen our previous edition on the pairing, you know you’re in for a treat, and if you haven’t, wait not a second longer and scroll down to immerse yourself in the unique universe of classical subjects facing modern-day problems. Enjoy the giggle!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Classical art meme with an elderly couple; one says "I need some space," the other replies "You have plenty inside your head."

Syed Sameer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Classical art meme of a woman reading late at night, pondering dinosaur ghosts.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Classical art meme of a woman napping, with text humorously suggesting naps make people heroes.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Classical art meme featuring a woman in black mourning dress with humorous text about lost motivation.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Classical art meme featuring a rider on a horse, with humorous text about hunger and animal sounds.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Classical art meme of a couple with text: "Do you feel anything for me?" and "I feel sorry for you."

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bettye000 avatar
    Bettye McKee
    Bettye McKee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know that feeling. I'm feeling for you, but I can't quite reach you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Classical art meme showing people dancing energetically to a DJ's song at a wedding.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Classical art meme depicting a woman with humorous text about not folding laundry.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Classical art meme with a man and woman, captions read "You poor thing" and "Don’t bring my financial status into this."

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Classical art meme depicts a woman tied to a stake saying "Pineapple on pizza is delicious," while crowd shouts "Witch!"

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In that case I must be a witch also. Have I turned any of you guys into a newt before?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Classical art meme with a painted woman and humorous text about intelligent and stupid people.

    Shalin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    charlotte-nora-butler avatar
    char
    char
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    okay, yes, that's what's happening, but also, that is very much a thing that happened in history. today's problems aren't usually as new as we think they are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Classical art meme of a statue holding a lion, captioned about stopping a cat from escaping while getting pizza.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bettye000 avatar
    Bettye McKee
    Bettye McKee
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't laugh. I deal with this daily. The cat, not the pizza.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Classical art meme featuring Pandora holding a box, humorously described as an "unboxing video."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Classical art meme with a woman stating, "There will be no food at my funeral. You’re there to cry, not eat."

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Classical art meme with text about aging and having a favorite pharmacy.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Classical art meme with a woman pondering, text humorously critiques modern writing skills.

    Strange Things in Stunning World Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Classical art meme showing a bearded man with text about ignoring warning labels on detergent and glue.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Classical art meme with humorous text and an alphabet puzzle.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kanakkokate_ixlily_c013 avatar
    MistBorn
    MistBorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spoiler : . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Mitstake*

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Classical art meme with text about not giving husband butterflies but causing high blood pressure instead.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Classical art meme with a regal figure humorously rejecting New Year resolutions.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Classical art meme with a woman realizing her date is charming but lacks intelligence.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Classical art meme showing a crowd with humorous text about job security.

    Bundanya Salwa Azizah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Classical art meme showing a woman writing, with text about receipts forming a mini book explaining financial struggles.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dragoncove avatar
    Crystal
    Crystal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is true. (Very intentionally not looking at my purse.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Classical art painting with a humorous meme text about the planet being a lunatic asylum.

    Jessica Taylor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two women from classical art discussing government chips, with humorous text overlay.

    Yuliana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Three people and a cat in a classical art meme with judging expressions.

    Julian Lausberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Classical art meme with a man asking a woman what's wrong, she replies with a humorous existential allergy comment.

    Diyani Kaimuddin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Cat meme using classical art style, cat with a curtain resembling a nun's veil, humorously captioned with blessings.

    Lindita Odjoska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Classical art meme with a child holding a duck, humorous therapist dialogue above.

    Khalid Lotfi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Classical art meme featuring a woman confidently wearing a dress humorously styled with plastic bottle patterns.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Classical art meme of a thinking statue captioned, "Trying to remember why I went into the kitchen."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Classical art meme with humorous dialogue about a girlfriend and mom's reaction.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Classical art meme humorously depicts a biblical scene with text about a place to stay during pregnancy.

    Nur Humaira Poso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Classical art meme of a woman in a white dress with humorous text about love and Whitney Houston.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Classical art meme of a man realizing he's wrong during an argument.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Classical art meme with a woman laughing and a man seated, conveying a humorous message about making a woman laugh.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Classical art meme with text about generating electricity from irritation, featuring three women in historical attire.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is happening in this picture? Why is she in a mood? Does she not like the attention of other ladies?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Classical art meme featuring a contemplative woman with humorous text overlay about coping mechanisms and dark humor.

    Movie Saaransh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Classical art meme showing an introvert embraced by an extroverted figure, humorously captioned.

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Classical art meme with humorous dialogue about appearing on burnt toast, dog butts, and Cheetos.

    Matthew Tortolini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Classical art meme with a man asking for an opinion and a seated woman giving a witty response.

    Daveyrz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Classical art meme with a woman face down on a stool, text humorously asks the universe about worsening days.

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Classical art meme showing a woman doing laundry by a riverside, captioned humor highlights the contrast between eras.

    Leiann Ihle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Classical art meme featuring a woman reclining with humorous text on grammar usage.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    llprescottecon avatar
    LLP-roundincircles
    LLP-roundincircles
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There, there. Their intentions are questionable. But, they're not overtly evil.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Classical art meme of a mother and baby with a humorous caption expressing tiredness.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Classical art meme depicting historical figures humorously discussing free speech and gun rights.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Classical art meme depicting musicians with humorous text about random thoughts and anxiety when trying to sleep.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Old woman and girl in a humorous classical art meme, discussing a book titled "The DSM-V."

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Classical art meme with a man and woman conversing humorously about newspapers and issues.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Classical art meme with a humorous text exchange between a couple walking in a garden.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Classical art meme featuring a man holding a pipe and drink, with humorous text about quitting a job at BMW.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Classical art meme of a woman lying in bed, captioned about adulthood and being tired except when it's time to sleep.

    Riski Amirulah Tuanmuda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Classical art meme featuring Lady Agnew of Lochnaw with humorous text about wealthy people controlling the world.

    Peter Ian Stephen Teaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Classical art meme with a man proposing sleep and a woman humorously declining due to insomnia.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    A humorous meme using classical art, featuring a woman with flowers in her hair and a witty social media sabbatical message.

    Rojianarqi Sanglovehunters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Classical art meme with a woman contemplating, text about missing chocolate humorously affects her hearing.

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Classical art meme with humorous text comparing childbirth pain to a man's cold; people gathered around a bed.

    Daveyrz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How we men suffer so terribly, with quiet dignity, when we have a cold. And yet you women mock us and our bravery!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Classical art meme humorously depicting knitting as witchcraft with text overlay.

    Nimesh Eranda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Garfield meme with a humorous take on visiting an old job, showcasing a ban sign.

    Heena Hala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Classical art meme featuring a man in a suit with humorous pub joke text overlay.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Classical art meme showing a man holding a book with a triumphant expression, used as internet humor.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Child holding a book with "No" text, humorously interpreting classical art as a meme.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Classical art meme with a winged creature and a surprised nude figure, captioned humorously about needing pants.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Classical art meme of three women with humorous speech bubbles about self-tracking and annoyance.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Classical art meme with a knight and woman, humorous text about nervousness, showcasing creativity in digital art.

    BorderCollie World Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Classical art used humorously with a speech bubble featuring a modern caption.

    Julian Lausberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Classical art meme with two women in a field. One says, "What a year, huh." The other replies, "Girl, it's January."

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Classical art meme with a caption about doing 500 crunches with Doritos.

    Sam Lawlor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Classical art meme with a humorous exchange about Facebook searching and blocking.

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Classical art meme depicting a sarcastic exchange between two historical figures in a painted setting.

    Mahmoud Ali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #71

    Classical art meme with a humorous caption about kitchen frustration.

    Arum Budi Asih Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they change the position of the pans on the hob slightly, or randomly stir stuff.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    Two women in classical art meme, one asks if they look better in pictures or real life, the other responds "In theory."

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Classical art meme showing a surprised man's expression, humorously compared to YouTubers in thumbnails.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Classical art meme with a man looking bored, relating to someone's long story.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bettye000 avatar
    Bettye McKee
    Bettye McKee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They always say, "To make a long story short," but they never do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #75

    Classical art meme of a man facepalming as a woman and children look on, humorously depicting modern parenting struggles.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Classical art meme with a humorous sea-themed conversation between a couple.

    Syed Sameer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Classical art meme with a woman writing a funny diary entry about running, needing new friends instead.

    Angelo Jingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Classical art meme of a man with humorous text about marriage and life plans.

    Carlos Coelho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #79

    Classical art meme with a man asking, "What's wrong?" and a woman replying, "Everything."

    Azhaya Lax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Two women in a classical art meme, discussing dating vs. hallucinating humorously.

    Juanita CreativeQueen Burney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Classical art meme of men avoiding eye contact, humorously depicting a classroom situation.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Classical art meme with a romantic couple embracing; humorous text about a spider disrupts the scene.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #83

    Classical art meme humorous dialogue about an angry French aunt and the punchline "A Crossaunt."

    Joys Doank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Classical art meme with a king looking indifferent as someone threatens him with a sword, captioned "Whatever."

    Daily Dose of Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Classical art meme with a doctor asking the problem and a woman saying it started when she was born.

    Priti Ray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Classical art meme depicting surprised diners with humorous text about being painted unexpectedly.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Classical art meme with a modern twist: Jesus orders 12 waters, winking at disciples at the Last Supper.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus must have been popular as a teen. Just water? No id required. Then off to the park to get paralytic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!