Learning someone's language is one of the biggest compliments you can give them. It shows you value their culture enough to invest a lot of time and effort in order to connect with them on a deeper level. It's basically like saying, "Your world matters to me," but with actions, which makes the sentiment even more powerful. So if you make a few mistakes, nobody will mind. In fact, sometimes those oopsies can lead to hilarious moments, as seen in a recent Reddit thread where native English speakers shared some of the funniest and most inventive uses of the language by foreigners.

#1

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People I worked in a kitchen with a lady from abroad. She couldn’t remember what chicken was in English and pointed to the eggs and said ‘Which fridge do we keep their mum?’.

CheeryBottom

#2

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People Hungárian girlfriend.

English extremely good except for rarely used phrases.....such as bedroom talk.

"I'm your dirty little slug.".

krypto-pscyho-chimp

#3

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People Not spouse but my Croatian dida (grandad) never quite got the concept of 'telling someone off'. He took the phrase completely literally and if he saw someone doing something bad, like if some kids were vandalising something, he would run up to them and yell "Off! Off! Off!"

He literally thought saying the word "off" to someone was the same thing as *telling someone off*.

RIP Dida, you were the best.

_activated_

#4

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My French friend says “lonely child” instead of “only child”. Never corrected her.

augustlove112

#5

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My Japanese husband once couldn't remember what fabric softener was called, so he called it "flavoured soap".

Edit: I can't believe I forgot my favourite! He was trying to remember the word for 'walkie-talkie' and cycled through so many different variations like talkie-walkie, walkie-wiccy, walkie-walkie, wiccy-wiccy.

purplefriiday

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In French they really are called "Talkie Walkie"

#6

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My partner is greek and couldn't remember the word "infinity" so just told me that she loves me until the "snoozy 8".

KFlaps

#7

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People I love it when my Japanese wife tries to say "hippopotamus" but doesn't know when to stop.

So we get "hippoppo... popo...pop...pop.......pop??".

apeliott

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They call me the hiphopopotamus Flows that glow like phosphorous Poppin' off the top of this esophagus Rockin' this metropolis I'm not a large water dwelling mammal Where did you get that preposterous hypothesis? Did Steve tell you that perchance? Steve.

#8

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People A very good Spanish friend of mine was practicing her idioms in English. She wanted to say something about my flatmate who always does the same things over and over no matter the negative consequences. She wanted to say “a leopard can’t change its spots” but she goes “you know what they say, you cannot remove the dots from the large cat!” We were dying over that lol.

fahhgedaboutit

#9

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People Not my partner but a lovely Polish lady I worked with called a broom a "sweepy" and it makes me smile every time I think about it.

animalwitch

#10

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife is Vietnamese and personal pronouns are treated differently so he and she are unisex and interchangeable. It keeps me guessing.

On the flip side, she laughs every time I try to order beetroot juice in Vietnamese (we live there now). Because of the tonal language I manage to pronounce "beetroot juice" as "black penis".

ninja-wharrier

#11

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People A Spanish friend years ago forgot the word for garage and said “ the place where you take your car for a drink”. I still think it’s great like 20 years later.

PamVanDam

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meaning a petrol (gas) station, rather than a parking place.

#12

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People One of my best friends is born and bred Spanish and still lives out there but her English is fluent. When we first met she would use the word ‘genre’ instead of ‘gender’ asking things like “what genre are they?” “Idk, sci-fi thriller?”.

secretchuWOWa1

kennedynetasha avatar
DetriMentaL (It/That)
DetriMentaL (It/That)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No no... They may have a point here.. I vote we drop the gender thing and describe people as thrillers, horrors, dramas and mysteries

#13

My girlfriend is Romanian. On our third date, she invited me to her house. We were talking about shopping when she announced that she had "Chicken tights"

I looked confused. She repeated " I have chicken tights" whilst rubbing her legs. I was trying to imagine what this article of clothing looked like, and said "That doesn't help!". She then opened the fridge and showed me the chicken thighs. It became our first in-joke.

Many other things she says that I don't correct because they are cute, are just mispronounced or slightly wrong words.

I love the way she says "Daffodiles" (rhymes with crocodiles), "Bubbles" (bulbs), "Casserole" (any tupperware type container), "Jardiniere" (any flowerpot), "SAL-mon" (with the L), "Sheddle" (schedule), and many others.

She also does the he/she gender mixing, but only usually when she is talking excitedly about something, or is tired.

Conversely, I have been trying to learn Romanian for 3 years, and she laughs hysterically at me every time I try to start a conversation. I believe I sound like the Allo Allo policeman.

RPG_Rob

cerlebach avatar
Carries
Carries
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My boyfriend is Bulgarian and he calls it chicken things. He knows the correct word by now, it's just become a joke between us xD

#14

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife is Indonesian. She picked up the word "bollocks", but she uses it as an insult in the singular form.

I.e. You b*****k

It's now become my favourite insult.

NasalSexx

#15

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife is Danish and once wrote an email to colleagues inviting them for "drinks and nipples".

Verochio

#16

Hearing the French president of our company pronounce "focus" with a strong accent that made it sound like he was saying "f**k us", and hearing him give a dry run of a speech where he was emphatically insisting "I need you to f**k us, we need them to f**k us, we need EVERYONE TO F**K US!"

Some poor sod had to go and tell him he needs to stop asking everyone to f**k us, and instead to f-ohh-cus.

littleIdiotUK

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is why you don't remember renzi (italian former premier) speaking english

#17

My Czech sister in-law calls Silence of The Lambs, 'Don't Speaking of Small Sheep'.

Onepen99

#18

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People Not got a foreign spouse, apologies for jumping in.

But used to work with an Israeli lady, she pronounced cucumber as cockumber.

Being young(ish) it used to make us laugh.

ZookeepergameHead145

#19

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My grandma was from another country and used to ask if her outfit was alright as she didn’t want to look like “mutton dressed as chicken”.

Ginevra_F

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am guessing its a literal translation of a saying in her mother tongue.

#20

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People >Alice on the Wonderwall

Today is gonna be the day that I'm fallin' down a rabbit hole...

DorisWildthyme

ritchat7 avatar
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And by now, she should've somehow realised she's gonna fall...

#21

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People I have never let my French wife forget the time she called the cheese grater a cheese “raper” (pronounced rather unfortunately!)

The translation of ‘to grate’ being râper.

RedEastW

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's rather odd, since the French verb is pronounce rappay, and the object in question is a rappeuse, so one would expect her to say 'rappurr' .

#22

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife initially saw Greggs and pronounced it Grejjs and I never corrected her for awhile until she went to 'Grejjs' with her work colleagues who corrected her then. That evening was hilarious as she had a go at me.

TheNotSpecialOne

#23

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People They don’t do it anymore but they used to say ‘emotional backpack’ when referring to emotional baggage.

That was a treasure.

softersong

#24

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My Polish fiance says "taking A p**s" instead of "taking THE p**s".

GeorgiePorgie2319

#25

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People I’m the foreign spouse. I’m from New Zealand and my wife is English. I went into a grocery store in Sheffield, England, and asked for eggs. They said what? I said “eggs”. They said what are they? I said, “you know they come from hens”. They laughed and said “oh you means eggs”. I was like WTF? It turns out that it sounded to them like I asked for “iggs”.

balrob

abdullah_abd_rahman avatar
Abdullah Abd Rahman
Abdullah Abd Rahman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, New Zealanders and Aussies say "iggs" and "to die" instead of "today".

#26

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People One of my closest friends is Bulgarian and she says "you are cracking me" when she means "you cracking me up" and I'll never correct her, it's ridiculously sweet.

Woozlie

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some Bulgarian phrases and idioms sound really weird when translated into English, e.g. "how do you drive her" (how is it going), or "everything is electricity and wires" (everything is going well), or "he butchers and hangs people around here" (he is in charge around here), or even "I'm eating the cuckoo waffles" (I am going nuts), and finally "the horse went into the river" (the situation got seriously messed up). There are others too, but I can't remember them right now.

#27

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My Indonesian wife has great English and rarely makes a mistake. But when she does its hilarious. Such as substituting apostrophe with catastrophe. Personal favourite is when she told her office mates she was "fluffing" her husband this morning so she was later than usual, when she meant "faffing".

Samathos

#28

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife is American, so you wouldn't think this would be a problem. Her insistence on calling a friend of mine "Gram" when his name is "Graham" gets a little wearing.

ArmouredWankball

#29

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People An Eastern European friend was telling me about how her dog got nervous about all the people when she took him to the supermarket. She started with the phrase "When I park him outside Tesco...." She's sort of accurate.

inspectorgadget9999

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really annoys me to see dogs tied up outside supermarkets. Many cases of dog napping have occurred.

#30

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My Moroccan husband gets confused with ‘too many’ vs ‘a lot of’… mortifying if we see a large group of Asians or a large group of women!

MuchMenu2417

#31

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife is Polish and despite speaking near fluent English has a couple of blindspots that she just can't seem to fix.

Tarmac == Tamrac

Menu == Meni

Seat/Sit - this results in "take a sit" and "we were seating".

BeardedBaldMan

#32

My dad is Swedish and has lived in the U.K. for 20+ years now but still can’t say “totally” : he says “turtle-ly” which always makes me smile.

A few direct translations have also crept into our family vernacular: “adders” means something tastes disgusting (“smakar huggorm” literally “tastes like adders”) being one of my favourite examples.

a-ks94

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turtle-ly would also be pretty accurate as to how it would be pronounced in parts of Northern England, notably Lancs.

#33

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People My wife is spanish and really bad at remembering english celebrity names so she just makes them up, the other day she couldn't think of bruce willis so she called him "bolt bickerman".

TastyEar3568

#34

Spanish friend always misses out 'bit' when describing how she's feeling so will say 'i'm a wee confuse' instead of I'm a wee bit confused or 'i'm a wee sick' when she's unwell. It's very endearing.

AcademyCat1719

#35

People Can’t Stop Laughing At These 43 Language Oopsies Made By Foreign People Played golf with my dad and my foreign SO. There was a hillock on the course and my SO made the point to my dad to "watch out for the mountain". She still gets them hills and mountains mixed up.

AlwaysGoForAusInRisk

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder where the SO is from, to me even a small pile of dirt is a mountain, I'm danish.

#36

Many years ago I had a Spanish colleague who instead of saying “you’ve really opened a can of worms” used to say “you’ve really opened a tin of beans”. Love that!

JukeboxTears

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to sometimes deliberately mix metaphors like that, such as "that's a whole different kettle of worms" just to see if people notice.

#37

My wife’s Filipino. Always confuses he and she. I get confused who she is talking about half the time.

Gone_For_Lunch

#38

My partner uses the phrase “less more than” instead of “less than”. I always find it funny and never correct her.

anon

#39

My wife is from Taiwan. When she first heard ‘Jamming’ by Bob Marley she thought it was a song about chow mein. To this day we still sing “and I hope you like chow mein too!”.

PsychologicalDrone

#40

Had a Chinese friend/girl I was seeing who I was meeting in a city centre. Called her to ask where she was as I was on the right street but couldn't see her. She said she was outside "eeartess". I was thinking it was some restaurant or something I'd never heard of. Totally confused as I could see nothing like it.

Then I found her.

Outside Yate's.

anon

#41

My dad had a Chinese girlfriend when I was younger. I was about 11 when she would quiz me on words and how to spell them.

For about a week she kept asking me to spell "ent ra preeny us" which I never got right, until my dad read the word to me and laughed as he said "I think she means entrepreneurs".

solsticefaerie

#42

My wife cannot for the life of her say "vegetable" or "vet" properly. She's Swiss and says "wegetable" and "wet", she's got better with time but when she's particularly excited it comes back again.

mrafinch

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Switzerland has 4 official languages: German, French, Italian and Romansh. I'm trying to figure out what here language must be. I only know it can't be German because in German you pronounce Ws as Vs, as Wagner the composer.

#43

My ex described a new shop that just opened. Apparently it was a “snake shop”. When questioned he elaborated “it sells drinks and snakes”. From then on, the local shop was referred to as “the snake shop”.

VixenRoss

