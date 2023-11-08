109 Times People Made Such Funny English Mistakes, Others Just Had To Share Them In This Online Group (New Pics)
Anyone who’s ever learned a foreign language—whether at school or as an adult—knows just how difficult the process can be. Some of the mistakes that you make can seem incredibly funny to native speakers. Meanwhile, there you were, trying your best. But it helps if you look at your own errors with a bit of levity, too.
The r/engrish subreddit takes a lighthearted look at the most egregious English grammar mistakes that were made abroad, whether on signs, posters, or menus. We’ve collected some of the most giggle-worthy ones to show you that the language isn’t as easy to learn as you might think. Scroll down for a good dose of humor (and a reminder to do your daily lessons, whatever language you might be learning!).
This Hotel Offers Challenges
L'otters
Oh, Deer
'Do TEFL' points out that in 2022, there were 2 billion English speakers around the world, only 400 million of whom are native speakers.
The r/engrish subreddit is practically ancient by now. Founded all the way back in late September of 2008, it has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. At the time of writing, the community had expanded to over 781k members (or ‘grammar police’ as they like to jokingly call themselves).
After Two Tries, We'll Just Go With Reduced Prices
Excuse Me, What The F**k
I mean, if you were going with a literal translation, it would be "sausage of the father-in-law" but that's not much better! Sausage à la father-in-law? Nope, nope, it's all bad! This is why you leave menu translation to the professionals, people. (Speaking as a translator.)
What
The group itself is all about having a good laugh by sharing spelling mistakes, weird grammar, and messed-up-looking text. Everything’s done in the spirit of comedy, and there’s no meanness here. After all, we’re all human. We all make mistakes. However, not everyone’s errors are strange enough to make the entire internet giggle.
Found This On Fb
Well... They Missed A Preposition
You Wouldn't Download A Fish
The moderator team running the group has laid out some simple-to-follow rules to maintain a high standard of quality for the content. For example, they ask the community to avoid posting photos or videos of typos or really minor accidental mistakes. If the author clearly knows how to spell the word correctly, it probably shouldn’t be shared on r/engrish.
I Comited A Criminal
No Feet Allowed
73th... I'm Impressed This Came From Such A Global Brand!
On top of that, the mods don’t want to see any posts about mistakes made by auto-correct or anyone passing off intentional mistakes as content-worthy pics. Meanwhile, nobody should be making fun of any grammar mistakes that kids make. Everyone has to start somewhere, it would be mean to poke fun at someone who’s completely new to the language.
Joe Is Biden?????
Chewing Cum
The Hot Chocolate Machine At My Dinning Hall Has Lost Its Innocence
Learning a new language—any language—might seem like a daunting task. But in this day and age, it’s easier than ever. Still not easy. But easier! That’s because there are so many learning resources, both paid and free, available if you have even a basic internet connection. There are plenty of books, videos, projects, and apps that make the entire process as pleasant and smooth as possible.
My Brother Found This While Living In Japan
Pain
Stop Treating Me Like Potato!
However, even if you have access to all the resources in the world, what really matters is having the patience and discipline to learn. Step by little step. Having a growth-centered mindset really helps here. Instead of getting frustrated at all the tiny mistakes you keep making, try to view them as proof that you’re taking on a monumental task.
And any effort that you put in means that you’re miles ahead of someone who’s decided to quit. However much time you spend on learning a new language, try to do it daily. And remember the reason why you started in the first place. It’ll help motivate you when things get really tough.
Well
Anyone Fancy Some Fruity Cowboys?
"Slippageism"
Previously, Bored Panda spoke to a journalist and communications specialist who was kind enough to walk us through the peculiarities of English spelling, as well as how spell-check affects us.
"English spelling is such a train wreck, with its myriad silent letters and wildly varying pronunciations for letters and letter combinations. But also, articles (a/an/the) tend to be difficult for people whose native language doesn’t have them, and our tense/aspect blend with combinations of auxiliary verbs makes the English verb system tricky even for native speakers sometimes," she told us during an earlier interview.
They Got The Moves
Mother
Well I Suppose We All Have To Pay To Exist In Someway…
Though spell check is a great tool for catching typos and misspellings, it’s far from perfect. "Where it’s more of a curse than a blessing is with homonyms/homophones because it won’t flag a word that is a word, but not the word you want. Think affect/effect, who’s/whose, led/lead but also word pairs like form/from and not-synonyms like bemuse/amuse, etc," the specialist said.
Hmmm K!
Ummm Hmm
Netflix Server Has Been Die
The expert pointed out that English isn’t spelled as it sounds. This is due to a wide range of reasons, including when the words actually entered the language, where they came from, and when the particular spellings were first codified. However, a complete overhaul of the language to make it more ‘logical’ isn’t really possible.
I Feel Motivated
Please. 🥺
My Tea Of Questionable Ingredients
"People have proposed spelling overhauls before but they tend to not go anywhere, probably because it’s such a daunting project—could we all agree on what the changes would be?—and because then an entire body of texts would become basically a foreign language to the next generation. Many factors in addition to spelling contribute to a language’s 'character,' but some spellings do have echoes of archaic English—in my opinion, it would be a little bit sad to lose some of that.”
If you’d like some more grammar-related humor in your life, feel free to check out Bored Panda’s previous features about the r/engrish subreddit.
That's What Your Mom Said
Do Not (Price: 13.000 Vnd)
Strange Rice Mouse
Pervert Cancer
No Is Not An Option
He Went To Try The Strange Juice
Unfortunately Misspelt
You're Winner!
My Mom Was Looking At Russian Recipes. Facebook Auto Translated One Of Them. Not Sure How You'd Incorporate "100 Years Monkeys" Into A Cake
Low Budget Scam
Wha?
I Hope It Wasn’t Too Big Of A Fall…
Found This On A Budget Projector
Eat Chicken
I'm Sorry, What?
Bababa For Scale 🍌
Someone Tries To Motivate Us At Work
Beware Of Monkey
Guys I Think I Got The Wrong Smell
Served With A Side Of Someone Invading Your Plate
Dvd Description
This is the most accurate, yet wrong, thing I have ever read.