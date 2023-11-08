ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s ever learned a foreign language—whether at school or as an adult—knows just how difficult the process can be. Some of the mistakes that you make can seem incredibly funny to native speakers. Meanwhile, there you were, trying your best. But it helps if you look at your own errors with a bit of levity, too.

The r/engrish subreddit takes a lighthearted look at the most egregious English grammar mistakes that were made abroad, whether on signs, posters, or menus. We’ve collected some of the most giggle-worthy ones to show you that the language isn’t as easy to learn as you might think. Scroll down for a good dose of humor (and a reminder to do your daily lessons, whatever language you might be learning!). 

#1

This Hotel Offers Challenges

Sci_man_scimon Report

#2

L'otters

Tautlymousse316 Report

#3

Oh, Deer

currencyguppy Report

'Do TEFL' points out that in 2022, there were 2 billion English speakers around the world, only 400 million of whom are native speakers.

The r/engrish subreddit is practically ancient by now. Founded all the way back in late September of 2008, it has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. At the time of writing, the community had expanded to over 781k members (or ‘grammar police’ as they like to jokingly call themselves). 
#4

After Two Tries, We'll Just Go With Reduced Prices

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#5

Excuse Me, What The F**k

Enderlytra Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if you were going with a literal translation, it would be "sausage of the father-in-law" but that's not much better! Sausage à la father-in-law? Nope, nope, it's all bad! This is why you leave menu translation to the professionals, people. (Speaking as a translator.)

#6

What

cruise-boater Report

The group itself is all about having a good laugh by sharing spelling mistakes, weird grammar, and messed-up-looking text. Everything’s done in the spirit of comedy, and there’s no meanness here. After all, we’re all human. We all make mistakes. However, not everyone’s errors are strange enough to make the entire internet giggle.

#7

Found This On Fb

Lc_crispyswt Report

#8

Well... They Missed A Preposition

opensourze Report

#9

You Wouldn't Download A Fish

EliteTusken Report

The moderator team running the group has laid out some simple-to-follow rules to maintain a high standard of quality for the content. For example, they ask the community to avoid posting photos or videos of typos or really minor accidental mistakes. If the author clearly knows how to spell the word correctly, it probably shouldn’t be shared on r/engrish.
#10

I Comited A Criminal

Lack_Potential Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So I save on taxes and you bring me to a bar, win!

#11

No Feet Allowed

jjvindaloo Report

ghunt5 avatar
Harry Stan
Harry Stan
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*cuts off feet and leaves them by the door, like any good person would do*

#12

73th... I'm Impressed This Came From Such A Global Brand!

SakuyaHiwatari Report

On top of that, the mods don’t want to see any posts about mistakes made by auto-correct or anyone passing off intentional mistakes as content-worthy pics. Meanwhile, nobody should be making fun of any grammar mistakes that kids make. Everyone has to start somewhere, it would be mean to poke fun at someone who’s completely new to the language.

#13

Joe Is Biden?????

Igofaxxi Report

#14

Chewing Cum

terrywow007 Report

#15

The Hot Chocolate Machine At My Dinning Hall Has Lost Its Innocence

StillDontHaveAName Report

Learning a new language—any language—might seem like a daunting task. But in this day and age, it’s easier than ever. Still not easy. But easier! That’s because there are so many learning resources, both paid and free, available if you have even a basic internet connection. There are plenty of books, videos, projects, and apps that make the entire process as pleasant and smooth as possible. 
#16

My Brother Found This While Living In Japan

Yeti_toes Report

#17

Pain

Smbc_64 Report

#18

Stop Treating Me Like Potato!

CoolGuitarBoi1 Report

annejones6050 avatar
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I divorced my husband for treating me like a potato. He kept pricking me with a fork and putting me in the oven.

However, even if you have access to all the resources in the world, what really matters is having the patience and discipline to learn. Step by little step. Having a growth-centered mindset really helps here. Instead of getting frustrated at all the tiny mistakes you keep making, try to view them as proof that you’re taking on a monumental task.

And any effort that you put in means that you’re miles ahead of someone who’s decided to quit. However much time you spend on learning a new language, try to do it daily. And remember the reason why you started in the first place. It’ll help motivate you when things get really tough.
#19

Well

Admirable-Poem-1232 Report

#20

Anyone Fancy Some Fruity Cowboys?

Dalek_Doh Report

#21

"Slippageism"

EnvironmentalMoney87 Report

Previously, Bored Panda spoke to a journalist and communications specialist who was kind enough to walk us through the peculiarities of English spelling, as well as how spell-check affects us.

"English spelling is such a train wreck, with its myriad silent letters and wildly varying pronunciations for letters and letter combinations. But also, articles (a/an/the) tend to be difficult for people whose native language doesn’t have them, and our tense/aspect blend with combinations of auxiliary verbs makes the English verb system tricky even for native speakers sometimes," she told us during an earlier interview.
#22

They Got The Moves

hossambasha Report

#23

Mother

celerybration Report

#24

Well I Suppose We All Have To Pay To Exist In Someway…

samantha200542069 Report

mariedahme avatar
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How am I supposed to pay my parking fines before I exist ? Who's fine is this really ??

Though spell check is a great tool for catching typos and misspellings, it’s far from perfect. "Where it’s more of a curse than a blessing is with homonyms/homophones because it won’t flag a word that is a word, but not the word you want. Think affect/effect, who’s/whose, led/lead but also word pairs like form/from and not-synonyms like bemuse/amuse, etc," the specialist said.
#25

Hmmm K!

username_g0ne Report

#26

Ummm Hmm

DireWolf7769 Report

#27

Netflix Server Has Been Die

DuskSlayer198 Report

The expert pointed out that English isn’t spelled as it sounds. This is due to a wide range of reasons, including when the words actually entered the language, where they came from, and when the particular spellings were first codified. However, a complete overhaul of the language to make it more ‘logical’ isn’t really possible. 

#28

I Feel Motivated

ixvoct Report

#29

Please. 🥺

valforces Report

#30

My Tea Of Questionable Ingredients

coffeejewess Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F*cker, hip hop and hips. Sounds like i should brew in a couldron. 🧙🏽‍♀️

"People have proposed spelling overhauls before but they tend to not go anywhere, probably because it’s such a daunting project—could we all agree on what the changes would be?—and because then an entire body of texts would become basically a foreign language to the next generation. Many factors in addition to spelling contribute to a language’s 'character,' but some spellings do have echoes of archaic English—in my opinion, it would be a little bit sad to lose some of that.”

If you’d like some more grammar-related humor in your life, feel free to check out Bored Panda’s previous features about the r/engrish subreddit.
#31

That's What Your Mom Said

Kawaii_Trap_Guy Report

annejones6050 avatar
Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbf, in England we call a valve that turns off gas or water a coćk, as in stopcoćk.

#32

Do Not (Price: 13.000 Vnd)

bake_in_da_south Report

#33

Strange Rice Mouse

Vadim2014 Report

#34

Pervert Cancer

[deleted] Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm more amused, indeed bemused, by the message than the poor English, TBH.

#35

E X T E R M I N A T E C A P I T A L I S M

Illustrious_Cancel80 Report

#36

No Is Not An Option

samnoeyes Report

#37

He Went To Try The Strange Juice

[deleted] Report

#38

Unfortunately Misspelt

Zeltiik Report

#39

You're Winner!

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

leemacro50 avatar
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's from the truck racing game "Big Rigs: Over The Road Racing". Been ranked as one of the worst games ever made

#40

My Mom Was Looking At Russian Recipes. Facebook Auto Translated One Of Them. Not Sure How You'd Incorporate "100 Years Monkeys" Into A Cake

rqrtz Report

#41

Low Budget Scam

Cool1nternet Report

espresso-overload avatar
SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"did not mmth..." AHAHAHAHA! Did they fall asleep on the keyboard?

#42

Wha?

fingeredSpace89 Report

#43

I Hope It Wasn’t Too Big Of A Fall…

Grengthang Report

#44

Found This On A Budget Projector

kutya135 Report

#45

Eat Chicken

Vegetable-Crew-1259 Report

#46

I'm Sorry, What?

F1ameXgames Report

jjonescleo avatar
Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe so, but with a button that size, you also get to pass or play on Family Feud

#47

Bababa For Scale 🍌

fishyue Report

#48

Someone Tries To Motivate Us At Work

CommercialPumpkin231 Report

#49

Beware Of Monkey

homecheque Report

#50

Guys I Think I Got The Wrong Smell

huntergames084 Report

#51

Served With A Side Of Someone Invading Your Plate

throwaway4gta2000 Report

#52

Citizen Soldier

[deleted] Report

#53

Dvd Description

Watusi_Muchacho Report

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the most accurate, yet wrong, thing I have ever read.

#54

I Am Vomit

JordanHatesEA Report

#55

Business Must Be Great

Godzira-r32 Report

#56

Pretiy Pleasure Boy "Keep Moyikg" (& Yes I Bought/Own This)

stoned_seahorse Report

#57

Posted At A Beach In Sanya

