ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s ever learned a foreign language—whether at school or as an adult—knows just how difficult the process can be. Some of the mistakes that you make can seem incredibly funny to native speakers. Meanwhile, there you were, trying your best. But it helps if you look at your own errors with a bit of levity, too.

The r/engrish subreddit takes a lighthearted look at the most egregious English grammar mistakes that were made abroad, whether on signs, posters, or menus. We’ve collected some of the most giggle-worthy ones to show you that the language isn’t as easy to learn as you might think. Scroll down for a good dose of humor (and a reminder to do your daily lessons, whatever language you might be learning!).