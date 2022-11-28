112 Times People Spotted Incorrect But Hilarious English Texts And Just Had To Share Them In This Group (New Pics)
Sure, you might lose something in translation, but what you get in return—humor—is often more than worth it. English is a darn strange language when you really have a good and long think about it. The rules of spelling, for one, are so inconsistent, it practically borders on cosmically ironic poetry. And it can be a nightmare to learn for anyone hoping to study a second language… or, truth be told, for native speakers as well.
However, some English mess-ups are far worse and vastly more hilarious than others. The r/engrish subreddit has been sharing the most bizarre mistakes spotted all around the world for over 14 years, since 2008.
Check out the most hilarious English translations, typos, and errors below, Pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones that made you giggle the most. When you’re done, check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about the subreddit right over here. Oh, and keep in mind that nobody’s making fun of people who genuinely do their best: learning any new language is hard. But ridiculous mistakes are, well, genuinely funny—and they deserve to have an audience.
Feel Like This Belongs In This Sub
Omlette
L'otters
The r/engrish subreddit has amassed over 736k members in the nearly one-and-half decades since the online community was first created.
The moderators of the group ask people to follow the rules, including avoiding posting any intentional English mistakes. All errors have to be genuine. What’s more, tiny typos or unfunny spelling mistakes also aren’t the focus of the subreddit. The mess-ups have to be big, bold, and beautiful! Frankly, the more embarrassing and hilarious, the better.
It's Too Much
Space Ship People
You shall pay for my accidentally spitted-out unsee juice :)
University Of Potato Ice
Everyone makes English mistakes. Whether you’re a foreigner or born in an English-speaking country doesn’t matter much. Your ability to write, edit, proofread, and translate well depends more on your work ethic and ability to learn than anything you’re born with.
Sure, native speakers might have a head start. But we’ve all seen way too many cases of people who can’t string a proper sentence together to believe that they have any long-lasting advantage. Talents and opportunities mean nothing if you don’t put in the hard work to nurture them.
Just Stop Living Pls
Don't Delete The Baby!!!
Chinese C**k Wanted
Writing for Aeon online magazine, John McWhorter a professor of linguistics and American, noted that English speakers “know that their language is odd. So do people saddled with learning it non-natively.”
“The oddity that we all perceive most readily is its spelling, which is indeed a nightmare. In countries where English isn’t spoken, there is no such thing as a ‘spelling bee’ competition. For a normal language, spelling at least pretends a basic correspondence to the way people pronounce the words. But English is not normal,” he points out.
Twost And Twoith
Being Polite To The Boss’s Secretary While Using Grammarly
That Hit Hard, Like Rocks
“Spelling is a matter of writing, of course, whereas language is fundamentally about speaking. Speaking came long before writing, we speak much more, and all but a couple of hundred of the world’s thousands of languages are rarely or never written. Yet even in its spoken form, English is weird,” McWhorter writes.
“It’s weird in ways that are easy to miss, especially since Anglophones in the United States and Britain are not exactly rabid to learn other languages. But our monolingual tendency leaves us like the proverbial fish not knowing that it is wet. Our language feels ‘normal’ only until you get a sense of what normal really is.”
Where’s The Queue??
You're Under The Rest
Under the rest??? But what about the first ones! Do they have someone under them???
I Choked While Reading This
He continues: “We think it’s a nuisance that so many European languages assign gender to nouns for no reason, with French having female moons and male boats and such. But actually, it’s us who are odd: almost all European languages belong to one family—Indo-European—and of all of them, English is the only one that doesn’t assign genders that way.”
This Disturbs Me
Hang, guillotine, burn at the stake, fire, it's all the Same.
Like Stepping On What?
Help Me Translate This: 'Bloody Sl*twh*re Father F**k'
“More weirdness? OK. There is exactly one language on Earth whose present tense requires a special ending only in the third‑person singular. I’m writing in it. I talk, you talk, he/she talk-s—why just that? The present‑tense verbs of a normal language have either no endings or a bunch of different ones (Spanish: hablo, hablas, habla). And try naming another language where you have to slip do into sentences to negate or question something. Do you find that difficult? Unless you happen to be from Wales, Ireland or the north of France, probably.”
Trains Is Hard Job
What
No Is Not An Option
Previously, Lisa McLendon, from the University of Kansas, explained to Bored Panda why English is such a “train wreck” when it comes to spelling.
"English spelling is such a train wreck, with its myriad silent letters and wildly varying pronunciations for letters and letter combinations. But also, articles (a/an/the) tend to be difficult for people whose native language doesn’t have them, and our tense/aspect blend with combinations of auxiliary verbs makes the English verb system tricky even for native speakers sometimes," she told us during an earlier interview.
Accident P*rn Area
Possibly Satire, Definitely Amazing
When People Make Memes Out Of Memes
According to the professor, English isn’t spelled as it sounds for several reasons. Among them, we have to consider when certain words first entered the language, what their origins are, and when words were ‘codified.’
"People have proposed spelling overhauls before but they tend to not go anywhere, probably because it’s such a daunting project—could we all agree on what the changes would be?—and because then an entire body of texts would become basically a foreign language to the next generation. Many factors in addition to spelling contribute to a language’s 'character,' but some spellings do have echoes of archaic English—in my opinion, it would be a little bit sad to lose some of that," the professor told Bored Panda.
To Punish And Enslave
Sounds Like And Interesting Dish
First they tried to "cure" us with bleach, and now they're serving us up for dinner. I always knew it would come to this!
Praganant
It's not only the spelling which I'm worrying about (oh God I think my grammar in this sentence is so bad but I don't know how else I could say that sentence 😅, btw I'm not a native speaker)
The language expert shared with us that spell check, as a whole, isn’t as great as many think it is. Sure, it’s wonderful for catching typos and misspellings, but it’s not quite up to part with our expectations yet.
"Where it’s more of a curse than a blessing is with homonyms/homophones because it won’t flag a word that is a word, but not the word you want. Think affect/effect, who’s/whose, led/lead but also word pairs like form/from and not-synonyms like bemuse/amuse, etc," she said.
Yeah, Mike
Don't Mind If I Do
Engrish
A Height Measuring Pole I Found At A Restaurant
Chilled Beer
Unrespectful
Love Drippings
Jeez, They Went Harsh
Belly Button. Elevator
I Am God
Oh Yummmmm
Does Bruno Mars Is Gay
Like A God!
The only proper etiquette is to s**t like a mere mortal.
Um, What?
Ah Yes! I’ve Always Wanted A Free Country!!
You Are F**k
What a great discovery! Wait... that would mean... water is melted ice! I am a genius!
Actually It Says Gym
This Bizarre Conversation On The Side Of My Drink
My Wife Ordered Clothes For Our Son From China. His Hoodie Has This On The Front
Welp
Found This On Fb
English French Toast For American Pizza Shaped Like A Spanish Cracker Made In China
I've seen a 'diet vegetarian bacon sandwich' once, similar mindfück
Ok Probably Not The Type Of Engrish This Sub Normally Showcases But This Is Ridiculous
Hammed Burger
Interesting
Noo Not Paul, He Had So Much To Live For
Godzilla Had A Stroke Trying To Read This And F-Ing Died
Once again, people: Don't do anything you wouldn't like to explain to the paramedics later.