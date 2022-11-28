Sure, you might lose something in translation, but what you get in return—humor—is often more than worth it. English is a darn strange language when you really have a good and long think about it. The rules of spelling, for one, are so inconsistent, it practically borders on cosmically ironic poetry. And it can be a nightmare to learn for anyone hoping to study a second language… or, truth be told, for native speakers as well.

However, some English mess-ups are far worse and vastly more hilarious than others. The r/engrish subreddit has been sharing the most bizarre mistakes spotted all around the world for over 14 years, since 2008.

Check out the most hilarious English translations, typos, and errors below, Pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones that made you giggle the most. When you’re done, check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about the subreddit right over here. Oh, and keep in mind that nobody’s making fun of people who genuinely do their best: learning any new language is hard. But ridiculous mistakes are, well, genuinely funny—and they deserve to have an audience.