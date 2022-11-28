Sure, you might lose something in translation, but what you get in return—humor—is often more than worth it. English is a darn strange language when you really have a good and long think about it. The rules of spelling, for one, are so inconsistent, it practically borders on cosmically ironic poetry. And it can be a nightmare to learn for anyone hoping to study a second language… or, truth be told, for native speakers as well.

However, some English mess-ups are far worse and vastly more hilarious than others. The r/engrish subreddit has been sharing the most bizarre mistakes spotted all around the world for over 14 years, since 2008.

Check out the most hilarious English translations, typos, and errors below, Pandas. Be sure to upvote the ones that made you giggle the most. When you’re done, check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about the subreddit right over here. Oh, and keep in mind that nobody’s making fun of people who genuinely do their best: learning any new language is hard. But ridiculous mistakes are, well, genuinely funny—and they deserve to have an audience.

#1

Feel Like This Belongs In This Sub

xxawesomenz Report

#2

Omlette

desimemewala Report

Upvote for the Indian swag!

#3

L'otters

alocaionew Report

The r/engrish subreddit has amassed over 736k members in the nearly one-and-half decades since the online community was first created.

The moderators of the group ask people to follow the rules, including avoiding posting any intentional English mistakes. All errors have to be genuine. What’s more, tiny typos or unfunny spelling mistakes also aren’t the focus of the subreddit. The mess-ups have to be big, bold, and beautiful! Frankly, the more embarrassing and hilarious, the better.
#4

It's Too Much

Lycanfyre Report

#5

Space Ship People

BeyondFest Report

You shall pay for my accidentally spitted-out unsee juice :)

#6

University Of Potato Ice

Smiling_longhair6870 Report

“Male shalt pay 150 yen in silence.” 😂😂😂

Everyone makes English mistakes. Whether you’re a foreigner or born in an English-speaking country doesn’t matter much. Your ability to write, edit, proofread, and translate well depends more on your work ethic and ability to learn than anything you’re born with.

Sure, native speakers might have a head start. But we’ve all seen way too many cases of people who can’t string a proper sentence together to believe that they have any long-lasting advantage. Talents and opportunities mean nothing if you don’t put in the hard work to nurture them.
#7

Just Stop Living Pls

SuperLongUnagi Report

Time to quit already? I'm not ready!

#8

Don't Delete The Baby!!!

aytozee_ Report

Ahem.... it's more like a backspace

#9

Chinese C**k Wanted

asportnoy Report

I think they meant experienced cook. Right?

Writing for Aeon online magazine, John McWhorter a professor of linguistics and American, noted that English speakers “know that their language is odd. So do people saddled with learning it non-natively.”

“The oddity that we all perceive most readily is its spelling, which is indeed a nightmare. In countries where English isn’t spoken, there is no such thing as a ‘spelling bee’ competition. For a normal language, spelling at least pretends a basic correspondence to the way people pronounce the words. But English is not normal,” he points out.
#10

Twost And Twoith

Hax_orus Report

I hurt my 2th while eating some 2st.

#11

Being Polite To The Boss’s Secretary While Using Grammarly

fatimanga Report

Well, you put an apostrophe where it doesn't belong, so this is on you.

#12

That Hit Hard, Like Rocks

foxgirlhh Report

“Spelling is a matter of writing, of course, whereas language is fundamentally about speaking. Speaking came long before writing, we speak much more, and all but a couple of hundred of the world’s thousands of languages are rarely or never written. Yet even in its spoken form, English is weird,” McWhorter writes.

“It’s weird in ways that are easy to miss, especially since Anglophones in the United States and Britain are not exactly rabid to learn other languages. But our monolingual tendency leaves us like the proverbial fish not knowing that it is wet. Our language feels ‘normal’ only until you get a sense of what normal really is.”
#13

Where’s The Queue??

pabs1988 Report

#14

You're Under The Rest

ABCD181 Report

Under the rest??? But what about the first ones! Do they have someone under them???

#15

I Choked While Reading This

Ramboryback Report

He continues: “We think it’s a nuisance that so many European languages assign gender to nouns for no reason, with French having female moons and male boats and such. But actually, it’s us who are odd: almost all European languages belong to one family—Indo-European—and of all of them, English is the only one that doesn’t assign genders that way.”
#16

This Disturbs Me

JellyTrollRD Report

Hang, guillotine, burn at the stake, fire, it's all the Same.

#17

Like Stepping On What?

icollecthumantears Report

I too refuse to squeak when I step on excrement.

#18

Help Me Translate This: 'Bloody Sl*twh*re Father F**k'

MaskyDo Report

“More weirdness? OK. There is exactly one language on Earth whose present tense requires a special ending only in the third‑person singular. I’m writing in it. I talk, you talk, he/she talk-s—why just that? The present‑tense verbs of a normal language have either no endings or a bunch of different ones (Spanish: hablo, hablas, habla). And try naming another language where you have to slip do into sentences to negate or question something. Do you find that difficult? Unless you happen to be from Wales, Ireland or the north of France, probably.”
#19

Trains Is Hard Job

Asymmetrization Report

At least they are being supportive.

#20

What

zhang3bot Report

To be honest, I would say the same.

#21

No Is Not An Option

BannedUser3 Report

Previously, Lisa McLendon, from the University of Kansas, explained to Bored Panda why English is such a “train wreck” when it comes to spelling.

"English spelling is such a train wreck, with its myriad silent letters and wildly varying pronunciations for letters and letter combinations. But also, articles (a/an/the) tend to be difficult for people whose native language doesn’t have them, and our tense/aspect blend with combinations of auxiliary verbs makes the English verb system tricky even for native speakers sometimes," she told us during an earlier interview.
#22

Accident P*rn Area

Horror-Entertainer65 Report

#23

Possibly Satire, Definitely Amazing

thefanum Report

#24

When People Make Memes Out Of Memes

OhThatNigGed Report

Oh this should be WAY higher.

According to the professor, English isn’t spelled as it sounds for several reasons. Among them, we have to consider when certain words first entered the language, what their origins are, and when words were ‘codified.’

"People have proposed spelling overhauls before but they tend to not go anywhere, probably because it’s such a daunting project—could we all agree on what the changes would be?—and because then an entire body of texts would become basically a foreign language to the next generation. Many factors in addition to spelling contribute to a language’s 'character,' but some spellings do have echoes of archaic English—in my opinion, it would be a little bit sad to lose some of that," the professor told Bored Panda.
#25

To Punish And Enslave

Silly_Matter_7563 Report

I think that was a decepticon

#26

Sounds Like And Interesting Dish

Complex_Ad_9886 Report

First they tried to "cure" us with bleach, and now they're serving us up for dinner. I always knew it would come to this!

#27

Praganant

BlackmanNthrobbin Report

It's not only the spelling which I'm worrying about (oh God I think my grammar in this sentence is so bad but I don't know how else I could say that sentence 😅, btw I'm not a native speaker)

The language expert shared with us that spell check, as a whole, isn’t as great as many think it is. Sure, it’s wonderful for catching typos and misspellings, but it’s not quite up to part with our expectations yet.

"Where it’s more of a curse than a blessing is with homonyms/homophones because it won’t flag a word that is a word, but not the word you want. Think affect/effect, who’s/whose, led/lead but also word pairs like form/from and not-synonyms like bemuse/amuse, etc," she said.
#28

Yeah, Mike

Manalor Report

Mike knows what he did.

#29

Don't Mind If I Do

dizzy_200 Report

#30

Engrish

Krokant-Kroketje Report

#31

A Height Measuring Pole I Found At A Restaurant

eKONP12 Report

Why are the lion and zibar taller than the germaffe?

#32

Chilled Beer

zatoichi2015 Report

They are Cubs' fans, I presume...

#33

Unrespectful

callmealeksa Report

#34

Love Drippings

CompetitionNo7300 Report

Are 'love drippings' what I think they are?

#35

Jeez, They Went Harsh

Imaginary_Box1158 Report

When you're fed up with people putting their frigging hands in the meheen

#36

Belly Button. Elevator

Ariquitaun Report

#37

I Am God

OpheliaLovesFelix Report

#38

Oh Yummmmm

tanphu194 Report

The other side says Intolerant.

#39

Does Bruno Mars Is Gay

scootdog31 Report

#40

Like A God!

Lingering_Dorkness Report

The only proper etiquette is to s**t like a mere mortal.

#41

Um, What?

datirishboii Report

*gender business intensifies*

#42

Ah Yes! I’ve Always Wanted A Free Country!!

annaanzi Report

Accept! Accept! Accept! I want to hear more!

#43

You Are F**k

LongIndividual2 Report

What a great discovery! Wait... that would mean... water is melted ice! I am a genius!

#44

Actually It Says Gym

KatzeGotVibes Report

#45

This Bizarre Conversation On The Side Of My Drink

pdiddy919 Report

Ah, how the tables have turned...

#46

My Wife Ordered Clothes For Our Son From China. His Hoodie Has This On The Front

canuck_11 Report

#47

Welp

TheFakeShark Report

#48

Found This On Fb

Smart-Refrigerator18 Report

#49

English French Toast For American Pizza Shaped Like A Spanish Cracker Made In China

sohaltang40 Report

I've seen a 'diet vegetarian bacon sandwich' once, similar mindfück

#50

Ok Probably Not The Type Of Engrish This Sub Normally Showcases But This Is Ridiculous

Dark-Pit-37 Report

#51

Hammed Burger

schmasay Report

#52

Interesting

liberalpoyang48 Report

What in the methamphetamine-induced psychosis is this

#53

Noo Not Paul, He Had So Much To Live For

Silly_Matter_7563 Report

#54

Godzilla Had A Stroke Trying To Read This And F-Ing Died

EnvironmentalLock534 Report

#55

Title

kmdonp Report

Once again, people: Don't do anything you wouldn't like to explain to the paramedics later.

#56

I Feel Motivated

Embarrassed_Radio630 Report

When I have when I have stroke CPR don't CPR dead

#57

Oregon

Oregon