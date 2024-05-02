The “ One Job ” online community is dedicated to sharing those painful and hilarious moments where something has most definitely gone wrong. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to bask in someone’s pain, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.

All of us have those days where nothing goes quite right. You wake up to discover you didn’t put gas in your car or restock your coffee. You drop your phone the moment you open the door. The list goes on and on, but, fortunately , for most of us, these mistakes remain annoying, but mercifully private.

#1 The Barista At A Starbucks Messed Up My Lemonade Order

#2 I Fixed It Myself

#3 The Irony Of Setting Up This Sign

#4 Stand Left. And Right

#5 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Somebodies House Down The Block

#6 Ah Yes, The Classic Mary Shelley Written By Frankenstein

#7 Of All The Places You Could've Placed This Label…

#8 Great Retro Tiles Ruined

#9 Then Why Even Buy The Tshirt

#10 Inana Jones And The Of Destiny

#11 Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed

#12 How Does This Happen On A Burger

#13 Sounds Like A Blast

#14 My Amazon Recs. I Don't Even Have A Baby

#15 Is Installing A Light Switch That Hard?

#16 Always Fold Your Laundry Before Putting It In The Dryer

#17 Forget Something Here;)

#18 We Paid Money For This?

#19 So Close To Clever, But Not Quite

#20 This Random Toilet In The Hall

#21 Something Tells Me This Will Not Help My Stomach

#22 Never Seen An Animal With The Name Milk Before

#23 It's Made In Where Exactly?

#24 They Changed Arthur's Nose

#25 Yes Reddit, The Similarities Are Striking

#26 The Hole Is There For A Reason!

#27 Is This Supposed To Make People Separate The Things Cuz This Doesn´t Makes A Lot Of Sense

#28 Loading In Progress

#29 Okay What Is I Am Looking At ???

#30 How Do You Even Park?

#31 I Try To Give The USPS Some Credit But Wtf Is This?

#32 Multi Trillion Dollar University And They Settled On This?

#33 Have To See This 3 Times A Day!

#34 Street In Germany Be Like

#35 I Wondered Why These Numbers Looked So Weird

#36 Perhaps More Aptly Named: Unhappy Doughnuts

#37 If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It

#38 To Write Happy Birthday

#39 The Accessible Toilet At My School Being Completely Inaccessible To Everyone

#40 Dublin Jet Bridge Rips Door Off Of American Airlines Boeing 787-8

#41 My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper

#42 How Did This Pass Qc

#43 Adutl Use Only (Yes, Age-Restricting A Pinwheel For Being Pride-Themed Is Problematic)

#44 My Dad's Memorial Reef Has Been On Its Face For 13 Months And We Only Just Got Notified (Details In Comments)

#45 Finally Built The Stairs

#46 Charge By The Mile

#47 Ok What Is The Code? How About Change It Up From Time To Time!!!

#48 Parking Ticket Person Doesn't Know What They're Doing

#49 I Think My Fortune Cookie Forgot How To Be A Fortune Cookie

#50 The Replaced The Tiles In My Dorm Hallway. It's Supposed To Be 3 Solid Blue Lines…

#51 Absolutely Not In English

#52 This Not Supposed To Go Here:)

#53 Cleaner Used Haste: It Was Super Effective

#54 At My School, There Are No Adapters Anywhere