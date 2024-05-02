55 Hilarious Pics That Sum Up The Phrase, “You Had One Job” (New Pics)
All of us have those days where nothing goes quite right. You wake up to discover you didn’t put gas in your car or restock your coffee. You drop your phone the moment you open the door. The list goes on and on, but, fortunately, for most of us, these mistakes remain annoying, but mercifully private.
The “One Job” online community is dedicated to sharing those painful and hilarious moments where something has most definitely gone wrong. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to bask in someone’s pain, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.
The Barista At A Starbucks Messed Up My Lemonade Order
I Fixed It Myself
The one with the corner ripped off annoys me more :/
The Irony Of Setting Up This Sign
Stand Left. And Right
🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ Somebodies House Down The Block
Ah Yes, The Classic Mary Shelley Written By Frankenstein
Of All The Places You Could’ve Placed This Label…
Great Retro Tiles Ruined
Does things like this make you twitch? No? Me neither.
Then Why Even Buy The Tshirt
Inana Jones And The Of Destiny
Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed
How Does This Happen On A Burger
Sounds Like A Blast
Can I crowdsurf on my fellow pandas? I want to test something....
My Amazon Recs. I Don't Even Have A Baby
The heck with the baby stuff. What do you usually buy such that a shopper would generate a Freddy Krueger glove as a suggestion?
Is Installing A Light Switch That Hard?
Always Fold Your Laundry Before Putting It In The Dryer
Forget Something Here;)
Only worker of pure heart can take that showel and become a king of constitution site sort of...
We Paid Money For This?
So Close To Clever, But Not Quite
This Random Toilet In The Hall
Now I see why Europeans complain about the gap in American bathroom doors.
Something Tells Me This Will Not Help My Stomach
I mean, if you have an upset stomach and you REMOVE your stomach, you'll get some relief? o_O;
Never Seen An Animal With The Name Milk Before
It’s Made In Where Exactly?
They Changed Arthur's Nose
Yes Reddit, The Similarities Are Striking
Lurchers, as a sighthound crossbreed, ARE spindly-legged, but not spider-legged XD
The Hole Is There For A Reason!
Is This Supposed To Make People Separate The Things Cuz This Doesn´t Makes A Lot Of Sense
Loading In Progress
Okay What Is I Am Looking At ???
How Do You Even Park?
I Try To Give The USPS Some Credit But Wtf Is This?
"To me!" "To you!" How many people will get this reference?
Multi Trillion Dollar University And They Settled On This?
Have To See This 3 Times A Day!
I Wondered Why These Numbers Looked So Weird
Perhaps More Aptly Named: Unhappy Doughnuts
If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It
To Write Happy Birthday
The Accessible Toilet At My School Being Completely Inaccessible To Everyone
Dublin Jet Bridge Rips Door Off Of American Airlines Boeing 787-8
My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper
How Did This Pass Qc
Oh, you sweet summer child, you think the company has a quality-control department? XD
Adutl Use Only (Yes, Age-Restricting A Pinwheel For Being Pride-Themed Is Problematic)
The faster it turns, the more gay you get. Seriously, this is getting ridiculous. Are rainbow colours adult only to protect kids from the dangers of an open mind?
My Dad’s Memorial Reef Has Been On Its Face For 13 Months And We Only Just Got Notified (Details In Comments)
DETAILS: https://www.reddit.com/r/onejob/comments/14dtw72/comment/jorl1le/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button
Finally Built The Stairs
Charge By The Mile
Ok What Is The Code? How About Change It Up From Time To Time!!!
Parking Ticket Person Doesn’t Know What They’re Doing
Someone needs to pull them aside and explain what a car dealership is
I Think My Fortune Cookie Forgot How To Be A Fortune Cookie
The Replaced The Tiles In My Dorm Hallway. It’s Supposed To Be 3 Solid Blue Lines…
Absolutely Not In English
Nope, it's Sir Bartholomew Cucumber-McCaerrbannough the Third.