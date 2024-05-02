ADVERTISEMENT

All of us have those days where nothing goes quite right. You wake up to discover you didn’t put gas in your car or restock your coffee. You drop your phone the moment you open the door. The list goes on and on, but, fortunately, for most of us, these mistakes remain annoying, but mercifully private. 

The “One Job” online community is dedicated to sharing those painful and hilarious moments where something has most definitely gone wrong. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to bask in someone’s pain, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below. 

The Barista At A Starbucks Messed Up My Lemonade Order

I Fixed It Myself

The Irony Of Setting Up This Sign

Stand Left. And Right

Liz Reid
1 hour ago

Slide to the left, Slide to the right, Turn around,.....

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Somebodies House Down The Block

Ελένη Κ.
10 minutes ago

I always wonder which was built first (i.e. the door or the stairs)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Ah Yes, The Classic Mary Shelley Written By Frankenstein

Of All The Places You Could’ve Placed This Label…

Great Retro Tiles Ruined

Then Why Even Buy The Tshirt

Inana Jones And The Of Destiny

Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed

How Does This Happen On A Burger

Sounds Like A Blast

My Amazon Recs. I Don't Even Have A Baby

Multa Nocte
1 hour ago

The heck with the baby stuff. What do you usually buy such that a shopper would generate a Freddy Krueger glove as a suggestion?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Is Installing A Light Switch That Hard?

Always Fold Your Laundry Before Putting It In The Dryer

Forget Something Here;)

Michal Dolyniuk
46 minutes ago

Only worker of pure heart can take that showel and become a king of constitution site sort of...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
We Paid Money For This?

So Close To Clever, But Not Quite

This Random Toilet In The Hall

Multa Nocte
1 hour ago

Now I see why Europeans complain about the gap in American bathroom doors.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Something Tells Me This Will Not Help My Stomach

LakotaWolf (she/her)
1 hour ago

I mean, if you have an upset stomach and you REMOVE your stomach, you'll get some relief? o_O;

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Never Seen An Animal With The Name Milk Before

It’s Made In Where Exactly?

They Changed Arthur's Nose

Yes Reddit, The Similarities Are Striking

LakotaWolf (she/her)
1 hour ago

Lurchers, as a sighthound crossbreed, ARE spindly-legged, but not spider-legged XD

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
The Hole Is There For A Reason!

Is This Supposed To Make People Separate The Things Cuz This Doesn´t Makes A Lot Of Sense

Loading In Progress

Okay What Is I Am Looking At ???

How Do You Even Park?

I Try To Give The USPS Some Credit But Wtf Is This?

Multi Trillion Dollar University And They Settled On This?

Have To See This 3 Times A Day!

Street In Germany Be Like

I Wondered Why These Numbers Looked So Weird

Perhaps More Aptly Named: Unhappy Doughnuts

If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It

To Write Happy Birthday

The Accessible Toilet At My School Being Completely Inaccessible To Everyone

Dublin Jet Bridge Rips Door Off Of American Airlines Boeing 787-8

My Teacher Printed The Video File On Paper

How Did This Pass Qc

LakotaWolf (she/her)
1 hour ago

Oh, you sweet summer child, you think the company has a quality-control department? XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
Adutl Use Only (Yes, Age-Restricting A Pinwheel For Being Pride-Themed Is Problematic)

BoredPossum
55 minutes ago

The faster it turns, the more gay you get. Seriously, this is getting ridiculous. Are rainbow colours adult only to protect kids from the dangers of an open mind?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
My Dad’s Memorial Reef Has Been On Its Face For 13 Months And We Only Just Got Notified (Details In Comments)

LakotaWolf (she/her)
1 hour ago

DETAILS: https://www.reddit.com/r/onejob/comments/14dtw72/comment/jorl1le/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
Finally Built The Stairs

Charge By The Mile

Ok What Is The Code? How About Change It Up From Time To Time!!!

Parking Ticket Person Doesn’t Know What They’re Doing

Toujin C'Thlu
1 hour ago

Someone needs to pull them aside and explain what a car dealership is

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
I Think My Fortune Cookie Forgot How To Be A Fortune Cookie

Liz Reid
1 hour ago

You just need to go to the street of negotiable affection.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
The Replaced The Tiles In My Dorm Hallway. It’s Supposed To Be 3 Solid Blue Lines…

Absolutely Not In English

BoredPossum
59 minutes ago

Nope, it's Sir Bartholomew Cucumber-McCaerrbannough the Third.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
This Not Supposed To Go Here:)

Cleaner Used Haste: It Was Super Effective

At My School, There Are No Adapters Anywhere

Inches On My Cutting Mat Are Less Than An Inch

