Jumping into "Marginally Creative Comics" feels like catching up with fun friends who always make you laugh. Each comic strip from the artist tells a funny little story about everyday stuff, like annoying coworkers, weird dating moments, or family parties that get a bit crazy.

The author turns regular problems into funny jokes that lighten up your day. The art style is simple and fun, and the jokes hit just right, making you want to keep reading one strip after another, but of course, we suggest checking it our for yourselves, Pandas!

More info: Instagram | Facebook