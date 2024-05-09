ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Norris is a cartoonist from the UK whose "Webcomic Name" series has become really popular. He draws simple three-panel comics featuring a character that's basically a blob, going through all sorts of everyday letdowns and problems.

What makes these comics so great is how they humorously show the awkward and annoying parts of life that we might all relate to. The situations Norris creates are so familiar, like dealing with stereotypes, self-doubt, or even taking care of pets. No matter what, the blob always ends up in a funny mess, ending with its famous line, "oh no".

We've gathered the latest comics from Norris to remind us that laughter can cure any bad mood. So keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote your favorites!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | patreon.com | theohnoshop.com