You have no doubt had the shame of sending a text with a glaring mistake or the experience of trying to figure out why someone is suddenly texting you about ducks. While human error is inevitable, some of the tools we build for ourselves, like autocorrect, don’t always work as intended.

The “Autocorrect Fails” Facebook group is dedicated to those hilarious moments when your phone’s software decides to change a normal text into something very different. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to double-check your spelling before you comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Sent Some Texts To My Employees After Setting The Shift To Give Them The Rundown For The Night. I Was In A Hurry To Get Out Of There And Didn't Want To Get Stuck On The Phone. I Wanted To Let Him Know They Would Only Have Six Staff Until 6 Pm. Oops. Anonymous Post Bc Of My Job

#2

My Brother Was Trying To Text Me That He Would "Be By In A Minute" But His Phone Had Other Plans

#3

Asked My Husband About Dinner Plans. He Had An Interesting Declaration In Response

For ages, people have tried to find ways around the simple fact that most people, professionals included, will repeatedly make spelling mistakes in anything they write. This is why editors, proofreaders, and entire software companies like Grammarly still exist. Let’s face it, often we are in a hurry when we need to write something and the result can be all the hilarity we can see here. 

The root of many of these issues, as well as better-publicized examples, comes from the simple problem of the spellchecker or autocorrect having an incomplete list of words. One of the most famous examples of this goes all the way back to at least 2007 when multiple people online noticed that many automated spellcheckers only knew the word "cooperation" when it was spelled without the hyphen. 
#4

Newbie Here! I Sent This To My Husband Yesterday. It Was Early And I Was At Work At Tired. I’m Up At 2 Am To Start Work A 3 Am

"Will you check the chicken in the sink for me. If it's squishy put it in the fridge. If it's still frozen it can stay in the sink for the moment until I come home from work."

#5

#streak2

Devoured a baby and then delivered a gorilla! Wow this person’s life is so interesting! Would love to be friends 😂

#6

Craigslist For Everything

Well maybe Randy does want to test drive both the Prius and …

Older lists of words would only have “co-operation,” so when certain computers saw this word, they believed that it was simply a mistake. And for some reason, the “nearest” word to this mistake was “Cupertino,” the name of a town in California. The result was various, very official documents containing phrases like "South Asian Association for Regional Cupertino" and "presentation on African-German Cupertino".
#7

Me Trying To Date....yeah This Is Going Well

#8

This Was Rather Embarrassing

#9

Sorry

To this day, this issue is referred to as the “Cupertino effect” which, simply put, is the often hilarious result of a spellchecker not having a word in its dictionary and making an “interesting” substitution. Other famous examples include Routers publishing an article where the "Muttahida Qaumi Movement" became the "Muttonhead Quail Movement." 
#10

Watch Out For Those Lizards

Okay but a lizard storm sounds way more terrifying than a snow storm

#11

Asking My Daughter To Bring Me Red Licorice To The Hospital

Asking for red liquid in a hospital can potentially go very very wrong...

#12

Say What?

However, the “Cupertino effect” pales in comparison to the “Scunthorpe problem.” I’ll give you a moment to figure it out, it’s in the name. Long story short, the entire town of Scunthorpe struggled to create AOL accounts using their town's name because the site's filters kept detecting profanity. 
#13

The Most Awkward Meeting After This

#14

Lol

Now we know one of the most commonly typed out words in OP’s phone

#15

Sorry

This issue is quite persistent, as lists of “banned words” are not static and constantly evolve. At the same time, this means more, unrelated words, like Scunthorpe, end up getting incorrectly flagged. The solution tends to be constant human intervention, something that spellcheck was invented to prevent. 
#16

Haha

I am trying not to wake everyone as I quietly cackle at this

#17

Nauseous Morning T*ts...i Guess It’s A Thing

#18

Cool

Other famous examples include shiitake mushrooms being misspelled, with a missing “i” and this word being marked as profanity. Fortunately, this particular instance has managed to rectify itself, as more people are familiar with the correct spelling of this Japanese word, as food blogging has taken off. 
#19

When You’re Having A Conversation With A Base Supervisor From Another Company About Fitted Sheets And There’s The Most Epic Fail Ever

#20

Text From My 10 Yr Old!!! I Laughed Way Too Hard At This!

#21

Omg

Similarly, one Twitter (now X) user from Luxembourg, having just created an account, tweeted (an apt use for the verb) “Finally! A pair of great tits (Parus major) has moved into my birdhouse!” and had their account banned almost instantly. Interestingly, upon review, Twitter support declined to unban the account. 
#22

This Is A Text I Sent To My Daughter Last Year...fail

#23

My Auto Correct Cracks Me Up

#24

Well Duck My Life. Hate New Phones

However, our text messages tend to not fall under such scrutiny, so spellcheck still insists on ducks ducking all over the place, even when not a single bird is present. As always with fails (spellcheck insists on “failure” but we all know it’s something else,) it really depends on where you are sitting. When it happens to you, it’s a tragedy, but hysterical when it happens to someone else. 

#25

This Definitely Belongs Here

To be fair there is an endless supply of these movies on the web

#26

So This Happened To Me While Texting My Wife!

#27

Had This Glorious Disaster Happen The Other Night When Texting A Friend About My Dog Who Was Terrified Of The Fireworks Going Off Nearby. I Was Talking To Her About How He Wouldn't Take Treats From Me, And He Loves Food

More commonly, it’s not so much that we misspell words, but that we over-rely on predictive text. Often it’s great, allowing us to fill in simple emails in moments, to keep some momentum going when writing certain sentences. But if you get used to it, predictive text becomes a crutch, with the writer simply missing the mistakes or misplaced words it gives and leaving it in the text. 
#28

Gonna Go And Do Some Thugs Now

#29

When You Talking To Your Client And Auto Correct Gets In The Way!!

#30

Definitely A Hard Pass On The Palm Sauce Thx!

Unfortunately, there is at least one instance where an autocorrect mistake ended up causing someone’s death when it changed “nutter” to “mutter” for one Lancashire man. While it’s unclear why this word would be so triggering, it instigated an argument that caused the recipient to attack the sender, leading to the former being stabbed in the heart

#31

Not Exactly Autocorrect Fail, But A Google Assistant Fail

Why Texas? Surely it would be cheaper to cremate in whatever state Mark is in.

#32

Just Accidentally Sent This To My Wife. She’s Now Questioning The Company I Keep While She’s At Work

#33

I Would Die If I Got This Text

#34

An Actual Conversation With My Ex. I’m The Blue

#35

Yup A Tinder Conversation.... So Embarrassing Ha

#36

"Probably"

#37

Lol

#38

My Mate Sent Me This Gem

#39

I Had To Join To Share This Classic Conversation Between My 20 Year Old And Myself This Morning. Apparently The Nightclub Offers Krispy Koreans

#40

Lmao

#41

Omg

#42

A Friend Of Mine As A Joke Sent Me 80 Rubber Ducks. I Have Two Nephews And A Niece Ages 7, 5 And 3 So I Figured I Would Be Nice And Ask My Sister-In-Law If The Kids Would Like Any

#43

Haha

#44

I Still Have No Idea Who Jeff Is

#45

Concept For A New Show?

#46

Punctuation Is Important

#47

Literally Just Now Fml

#48

My Husband And I Talking About Dinner Tonight

#49

Conversation With The Police Chief's Wife

#50

Guy In Local Group Posted About Some Chickens And Ducks For Free. Safe To Say I Won’t Be Getting Them

#51

An Old Screenshot Of Mine

#52

Husband Is Buying Me New Wellington Boots So I Checked Size And Used Voice Texting

#53

This Was So Good I Had To Join An Autocorrect Group Just To Share It

#54

I Think That's A Common Mistake

#55

I Think Skittles The Candy Was On Their Mind! Lol

#56

Sent This To My Son Today. Haha!

#57

Texting With A Coworker

#58

Angel

#59

Lol

#60

So My GF And I Work Night Shift Together But It's Her Night Off

#61

Texts Between My Brother And My Mom

#62

My Sister Had A Great Fail Today!!!

#63

Hmmm

#64

Autocorrect Seriously Failed Me Today..... Sent This To My Mom.....should Have Said So You Want To Warn Him My Shoulder Feels Like Someone Socked Me Hard

#65

An Autocorrect From Me To My Friend. House Mates Mum Was Having A Hysterectomy. And Yes. My Phone Continues To Ruin My Life On A Daily Basis

#66

Ever Since The iPhone Update The Other Day My Phone Just Changes Words To Random, Unrelated Words, But I Type So Fast And Hit Send So Fast That It Changes It While I’m Hitting Send. Here Is A Great Example