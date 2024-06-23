ADVERTISEMENT

When I was in middle school, texting with my friends was one of the most exciting activities I could imagine. I had just gotten a cell phone, and I was thrilled to be in constant communication with my classmates. My messages were often meaningless and silly and always punctuated by smiley faces made of colons and parentheses.

Today, I do much less texting for fun and primarily do so to communicate with my partner during the day or let him know I’m on my way home. But thankfully, not everyone’s texting conversations are as boring as mine. We took a trip to r/texts and gathered some of their most hilarious screenshots down below. So enjoy reading through these messages that probably weren’t intended for our eyes, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!