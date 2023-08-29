While there are a myriad of possible ways to send someone a text message, the SMS, the original text messenger, is still around and kicking. In 2010, there were over 6.1 trillion text messages sent, which translates to 193,000 SMS per second (SMSPS, if you will.) Despite the popularity of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Discord, and an ocean of other alternatives, a decade later, there are still around 270,000 texts being sent every second.

In terms of sheer numbers, the most common message is “I love you,” followed by “I will be home later,” which possibly is an answer to the third most common message, “Where are you?” It’s pretty easy to see how sending just one of these to the wrong person can create a chain of chaos commonly found in a middling sitcom.