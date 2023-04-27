As far as funny text fails go, we bet it’s safe to say that we’ve all experienced it at least once in our lives. Nope, you’re not one to send out your evening plans to get #wasted to your boss, and nope, you’re not the only one to send an unsolicited shopping list to your nail technician. However, if you thought that your text fails were pretty embarrassing, just wait until your eyes meet these disastrous texting fails that we’ve rounded up on our list. They. Are. Mortifying. And we are sure glad it wasn’t us, neither in the sender’s nor in the receiver’s place.

So, what should you expect from these shamelessly funny text messages? Well, for one, a message is usually just a message until you send it to a completely wrong person. And that happens quite a lot! Now, while these days you can absolutely unsend the embarrassing note as soon as it hits someone else’s phone, that wasn’t the case just a few years back, and all of these slip-ups of judgment have been screenshotted and saved. Then, there’s the case of misunderstood clues and reading a question in a completely backward way. And those, by far, are the most hilarious! Still, none of us are safe from these epic fails, and we’re all equal in this rather funky situation. And lastly, there’s the case of funny autocorrect text fails, and some of them are so weird that even though a context might be provided, you’ll still need to wrack your brain trying to understand what’s happening!

Righty-o, ready to dive into the world of epic fails? Sure you are, but don’t forget to warm up your abs because some serious chuckling is coming your way. However, once you’ve let all the giggles out of your system, vote for the text message fails that amused you the most and share this article with your friends.



