As far as funny text fails go, we bet it’s safe to say that we’ve all experienced it at least once in our lives. Nope, you’re not one to send out your evening plans to get #wasted to your boss, and nope, you’re not the only one to send an unsolicited shopping list to your nail technician. However, if you thought that your text fails were pretty embarrassing, just wait until your eyes meet these disastrous texting fails that we’ve rounded up on our list. They. Are. Mortifying. And we are sure glad it wasn’t us, neither in the sender’s nor in the receiver’s place. 

So, what should you expect from these shamelessly funny text messages? Well, for one, a message is usually just a message until you send it to a completely wrong person. And that happens quite a lot! Now, while these days you can absolutely unsend the embarrassing note as soon as it hits someone else’s phone, that wasn’t the case just a few years back, and all of these slip-ups of judgment have been screenshotted and saved. Then, there’s the case of misunderstood clues and reading a question in a completely backward way. And those, by far, are the most hilarious! Still, none of us are safe from these epic fails, and we’re all equal in this rather funky situation. And lastly, there’s the case of funny autocorrect text fails, and some of them are so weird that even though a context might be provided, you’ll still need to wrack your brain trying to understand what’s happening! 

Righty-o, ready to dive into the world of epic fails? Sure you are, but don’t forget to warm up your abs because some serious chuckling is coming your way. However, once you’ve let all the giggles out of your system, vote for the text message fails that amused you the most and share this article with your friends.


#1

Text

SayItAintSosis Report

23points
View more comments
#2

Text

ToriGarrett Report

22points
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's important to do your drugs very carefully, kids

4
4points
reply
#3

Text

emilwakim Report

21points
#4

Text

SherylCrow Report

21points
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
7 minutes ago

LOL... I love that it is a family joke now, too

0
0points
reply
#5

Funny-Text-Fails

SpeakerBoXX08 Report

20points
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd like to know, too. The bad weather probably

3
3points
reply
#6

Text

ryancphil92 Report

20points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

Your dad is asking you if you want illegal substances? Way to go.

4
4points
reply
#7

Text

stupid_rookie Report

20points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please share with the rest of us.

7
7points
reply
#8

Text

cristina_gw Report

20points
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago

Autocorrect has some psychopath tendencies it seems

3
3points
reply
#9

Text

tlrbrt Report

19points
#10

Aight Imma Head Out

yungsids Report

18points
#11

Nobody: 11 Yr Old Relationships:

curledbitch Report

18points
that weird wallflower is demi
that weird wallflower is demi
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Man, that reminds me of when in 2nd grade the mean, obsessed-with-Frozen girl dated the wolf-obsessed boy and basically it was like this

1
1point
reply
#12

My I Wish The Ground Would Open Up And Swallow Me Whole Epic

omarmirza000 Report

18points
#13

Text

VanillaBaird Report

18points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

The realtors phone calls soon took a strange turn.

4
4points
reply
#14

I, A Brasilian Female, Trying To Text My English Boyfriend About My Mothers Tumours

I, a Brazilian female, trying to text my English boyfriend about my mother's tumours.

Setlin4 Report

18points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sure he's beaming with pride on the development you've shown. (ESL user here, too. Everyone struggles with medical vocabulary...)

3
3points
reply
#15

I Was Texting My Grandpa About Picking Me Up From School I Got A Response And This

I was texting my grandpa about picking me up from school, I got a response and this.

6captain9 Report

18points
Feathered Dinosaor
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think grandpa forgot to take his pills

3
3points
reply
#16

Ah A Middle Of The Night Text From My Mother

ahh, a middle of the night text from my mother.

broken_stream Report

18points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tater say poh-tah-to, you say poh-tay-to.

1
1point
reply
#17

Text

cococox13 Report

17points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

AITA is Finnish for a fence (or a wall, specifically an outdoor structure). Confusion ensues.

2
2points
reply
#18

Text

23spartan364 Report

17points
#19

Text

hannah_pellicer Report

17points
#20

Text

burkeonbike Report

17points
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago

My grandma's legs tasted delicious 🐓. I'm seeing myself our now

3
3points
reply
#21

snakel3t Report

16points
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago

Texting your ex is always a bad idea. Especially at night, drunk

3
3points
reply
#22

Text

jimmyfallon Report

16points
#23

Text

lisafredtx Report

16points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

The English way of referring to boats as females is confusing. She's got full sails.

2
2points
reply
#24

What Is Wrong W Men Lmaooo

taytodayy Report

15points
#25

Text

nathanblank_ Report

15points
#26

Text

Haddypo Report

15points
le_smol_froge
le_smol_froge
Community Member
26 minutes ago

And suddenly the friendship blossomed

0
0points
reply
#27

Text

JimnJulie Report

15points
Psychopathic Shark
Psychopathic Shark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is it just me this didn't make sense too

1
1point
reply
#28

Text

savannahbeaton Report

15points
#29

Text

Starlilies68 Report

15points
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor Walter is feeling abandoned

2
2points
reply
#30

Text

LexieBarnett3 Report

15points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can be great at two things.

3
3points
reply
#31

Text

malkel5 Report

15points
#32

Text

StephNews3LV Report

15points
#33

Text

AlexisHimself Report

15points
#34

Text

sailing_okaliptus Report

15points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sure the silent "pee" would disturb the boss just as much.

1
1point
reply
#35

Text

loosewigg Report

15points
#36

Text

t_lynn_trendybean Report

15points
#37

My Friend Randomly Texted Me This

My friend randomly texted me this.

Memelord1818 Report

15points
#38

Drunk Texts From My Mom >>>>

YourBoyGerald Report

14points
#39

Text

KyrstenProctor Report

14points
POST
#40

Text

hhatami Report

14points
#41

Text

MellyMaeMarshy Report

14points
#42

Text

ohitsjustkim21 Report

14points
#43

Text

AuthorIzzy Report

13points
#44

Text

FeelLowMeaner72 Report

13points
Mrs.C
Mrs.C
Community Member
18 minutes ago

For greased lightning....

0
0points
reply
#45

Text

scandalfaith Report

13points
#46

I Honestly Don't Know If It's Auto Correct Or If It Is Just Her

I honestly don't know if it's auto correct or if it is just her.

ThingyFlopples Report

13points
Lesbian thespian
Lesbian thespian
Community Member
44 minutes ago

laughed at this for several minutes straight.

1
1point
reply
#47

Text

schwabbie1022 Report

12points
#48

Text

CooperJack01 Report

12points
#49

Text

cyoungmoxon Report

12points
Erica Foster
Erica Foster
Community Member
22 minutes ago

it can be sealed with that too...

1
1point
reply
#50

Text

HannahEStrother Report

12points
#51

Text

McCourtMeg Report

12points
viimatar
viimatar
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is why you usually employ capital initials in proper names... and in the cases where it's possible to confuse, preferably also quotation marks or italics.

0
0points
reply
#52

Text

KentPoliceRoads Report

12points
#53

Text

bloodandgorr Report

12points
#54

Text

findinggodinvideogames Report

12points
#55

My Aunt Jus Texted Me This- Yo What

My aunt just texted me this.

HolyZorroBatamm Report

12points
A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thinking marijuana is legal where TiTi is.

0
0points
reply
#56

Text My Daughter About Food And I'm Struggling To Find This On The Menu

Texted my daughter about food and I'm struggling to find this on the menu.

LunaLovegood83 Report

12points
#57

At Least I Tried

rashawnsister Report

11points
#58

Text

kellysoprano Report

11points
#59

Text

lisamdover Report

11points
#60

Text

wren_eh Report

11points
#61

Text

limelight_hr Report

11points
#62

morganjkeeler Report

11points
#63

My Mum Sends Difficult Texts Normally, Tonight She Took It To A Whole New Level

My mum sends difficult texts normally, tonight she took it to a whole new level.

YangyYoung Report

11points
#64

Text

jsagehamel Report

10points
#65

Text

asphalt_anthropology Report

10points
#66

Text

mindub Report

10points
le_smol_froge
le_smol_froge
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Plot twist: they were actually rubbing

0
0points
reply
#67

Text