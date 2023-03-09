Warning: These nail art ideas may cause extreme jealousy and an overwhelming desire to promptly schedule your next appointment at the salon! So, if you’re not prepared to have the most enviable nails in town, it may be best to turn back now.

Jokes aside, if you thought that simply painting your nails a solid color or adding polka dots was enough to fuel your nail technician’s inner artist, then you’re in for a delightful surprise, our colored-nail friend. It’s 2023, and nail art has never witnessed such a wave of insane talents. Gone are the days of plain old manicures, as creative nail art designs and intricate subjects have become the norm.

We’ve searched high and low to bring you the most fabulous nail art pictures and provide your artsy self with ample inspiration for your next style. Or, if you prefer, simply replicate these designs as they are — no judgment here! From cute nails adorned with cartoon characters to geometric styles that will leave you in awe, this nail art designs gallery is so extensive to really have it all. And if you’re feeling extra daring, you’ll find there are even some more simple nail design ideas you can try yourself at home!

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take a look, share this post with your stylish friends, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones! Let’s see which nail art styles reign supreme.

#1

Hand Painted Acrylics I Did On Myself

Hand Painted Acrylics I Did On Myself

kkangl

Alexia
Alexia
A starry night dream

#2

100% Hand Painted Winnie The Pooh Set I Did For My Client. We're All Just A Bunch Of Kids At Heart, Even In Adulthood

100% Hand Painted Winnie The Pooh Set I Did For My Client. We’re All Just A Bunch Of Kids At Heart, Even In Adulthood

zekonke

#3

Tie Dye Nail Art Done By Me

Tie Dye Nail Art Done By Me

Ladylefave

#4

Abstract Nail Art

Abstract Nail Art

lovenailsart

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
i like the mat effect

#5

Sponge Bob Nail Art!

Sponge Bob Nail Art!

jen-131991

#6

Check These Out!

Check These Out!

_callmeanny

#7

Dream Cats

Dream Cats

danieshout

#8

Most Creative Set I've Done

Most Creative Set I’ve Done

willowhimsy

#9

Nice Simple Tetris Nails

Nice Simple Tetris Nails

Ill-Cauliflower-4552

#10

Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away Nail Art

Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away Nail Art

EsmeraldaRafaele

#11

Morning Matcha With A Side Of Fresh Nails

Morning Matcha With A Side Of Fresh Nails

laurenladnier

#12

Springtime Nails

Springtime Nails

Evenwithmylast

#13

Snake Nails

Snake Nails

darlenexnails

#14

Gradient Clouds Nail Art

Gradient Clouds Nail Art

rikuyac

#15

Nail Art

Nail Art

elgizonat

#16

Love When Clients Want To Twin

Love When Clients Want To Twin

AfemeAfeme

#17

Hand Painted Vines. My Girl's A Gem

Hand Painted Vines. My Girl’s A Gem

prolificpotato

#18

Spooky Halloween Nail Art Handpainted By Me!

Spooky Halloween Nail Art Handpainted By Me!

kforkirsty

#19

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

kayyybarrr

#20

Have To Start Fall Nails At Some Point

Have To Start Fall Nails At Some Point

abbeyroad527

#21

The Design My Nail Tech Came Up With When I Asked For Something Psychedelic

The Design My Nail Tech Came Up With When I Asked For Something Psychedelic

Sherlock__Gnomes

#22

First Ever Time Getting Nail Art! I've Been Eyeing Up This Simple Design For Years

First Ever Time Getting Nail Art! I've Been Eyeing Up This Simple Design For Years

queenguac

#23

Did Some Fluid Art And Went For A Halloween Theme

Did Some Fluid Art And Went For A Halloween Theme

AthenaRN85

#24

Brown Nail Art With Regular Polish

Brown Nail Art With Regular Polish

ANDREAA3435

#25

My Very Amateur Spooky Nail Art

My Very Amateur Spooky Nail Art

lazy_daisy_72

#26

Now Time For The Stripes

Now Time For The Stripes

laurenladnier

#27

Reflecting Rainbows

Reflecting Rainbows

paintboxnails

#28

Reposting This Design I Created Back In May

Reposting This Design I Created Back In May

betina_goldstein

#29

Lemon Nails

Lemon Nails

Sage-merm98

#30

My Christmas Set! I'm So Proud, And These Are Definitely My Favourite So Far

My Christmas Set! I’m So Proud, And These Are Definitely My Favourite So Far

HumorousPumpkin

#31

5 Hours Later... All Art Done By Me

5 Hours Later... All Art Done By Me

5toe

#32

I Did Some Rainbow Marble On Jelly Glitter

I Did Some Rainbow Marble On Jelly Glitter

MissyCie

#33

Fried Egg. I'm In Love!

Fried Egg. I’m In Love!

RoxanneBarton

#34

Looks Like Sky

Looks Like Sky

freya_tender

#35

Tortoise Shell Gel Nails Using Blooming Gel

Tortoise Shell Gel Nails Using Blooming Gel

scroll3522

#36

Okay So These Aren't My Nails

Okay So These Aren't My Nails

Greninja3699

#37

SpongeBob Nail Design

SpongeBob Nail Design

liamkersh

#38

Autumn Nail Art

Autumn Nail Art

ohelleah

#39

Purple Nails With Easy Art

Purple Nails With Easy Art

pinky_me

#40

Alice In Wonderland Nail Art On My Natural Nails

Alice In Wonderland Nail Art On My Natural Nails

yuki_ga_aru

#41

Chanel Summer Sorbe

Chanel Summer Sorbe

betina_goldstein

#42

Mani And Favorite Foods

Mani And Favorite Foods

betina_goldstein

#43

Like Or Too Much?

Like Or Too Much?

phoenix_sugar

#44

Caramel Swirl Marble

Caramel Swirl Marble

bigrickrollenergy

#45

Trippy Glowing Nails

Trippy Glowing Nails

darlenexnails

#46

Junji Ito Uzumaki Spiral Inspired Set

Junji Ito Uzumaki Spiral Inspired Set

AngelPussy69

#47

Gel On Natural Nails

Gel On Natural Nails

kray5

#48

I've Been Listening To Bowie On Repeat And This Felt Fitting!

I’ve Been Listening To Bowie On Repeat And This Felt Fitting!

dedepancakes

#49

Loving The Abstract Nail Art On These Press Ons!

Loving The Abstract Nail Art On These Press Ons!

deamck

#50

I've Been Trying So Hard To Up My Nail Art Game This Past Year. I Started Out With Zero Skill Or Confidence And Am Happy With How I'm Improving!

I’ve Been Trying So Hard To Up My Nail Art Game This Past Year. I Started Out With Zero Skill Or Confidence And Am Happy With How I’m Improving!

merry_murderess

#51

Second Attempt At Nail Art

Second Attempt At Nail Art

ls1402

#52

Summer Vibe Nails

Summer Vibe Nails

laurenladnier

#53

Decided To Invite All The Summer Rings Out To Play

Decided To Invite All The Summer Rings Out To Play

laurenladnier

#54

My Tech Who Says "I'm Not Great With Nail Art" Did These Yesterday

My Tech Who Says “I’m Not Great With Nail Art” Did These Yesterday

UsualSnark

#55

Used My Airbrush For The First Time On A Client And I Love The Result!

Used My Airbrush For The First Time On A Client And I Love The Result!

kforkirsty

#56

Sunset Nail Design

Sunset Nail Design

lioba_m

#57

90s Set By Me, They're Not Perfect But I'm Happy With Them

90s Set By Me, They’re Not Perfect But I’m Happy With Them

organic_ingredient

#58

The Charms Didn't Last Long But I Loved This Set So Much

The Charms Didn’t Last Long But I Loved This Set So Much

justalapforcats

#59

Nails I Did Lately, Gel Polish On Natural Nails

Nails I Did Lately, Gel Polish On Natural Nails

SpaceOddity17

#60

Wiggly Eyes

Wiggly Eyes

danieshout

#61

These Nails Are Giving Me All The Summer Vibes!

These Nails Are Giving Me All The Summer Vibes!

kailawitani

#62

Let My Nail Techs 7 Year Old Daughter Design My Nails! She Picked Everything!

Let My Nail Techs 7 Year Old Daughter Design My Nails! She Picked Everything!

ZeIronMaiden

#63

The Best And Cutest Birthday Nails

The Best And Cutest Birthday Nails

lisas_lookbook_

#64

Abstract Nail Art

Abstract Nail Art

Katitou

#65

My Nail Tech Is Helping Me To Live My Best Life

My Nail Tech Is Helping Me To Live My Best Life

MissTeacher86

#66

Hand Painted Floral Nail Design

Hand Painted Floral Nail Design

vuong184

#67

My Idea Of "Holiday" Nails Is A Bit Different This Year

My Idea Of "Holiday" Nails Is A Bit Different This Year

ArieanAquarian

#68

Nail Art I Did On Myself Today

Nail Art I Did On Myself Today

pashlikeash

#69

Getting Back Into The Nail Art. Some Cute Lil Stars This Week!

Getting Back Into The Nail Art. Some Cute Lil Stars This Week!

unlimitedfunk_

#70

Fall Vibes

Fall Vibes

derkleinevampir11

#71

Got A New Client And She Asked For Some Fun Nail Art!

Got A New Client And She Asked For Some Fun Nail Art!

Red_Cole

#72

Never Been A Fan Of Christmas Themed Nail Art, But I Do Like Bits Of Glitter And There… This Is The Compromise That Me And My Nail Tech Reached!

Never Been A Fan Of Christmas Themed Nail Art, But I Do Like Bits Of Glitter And There… This Is The Compromise That Me And My Nail Tech Reached!

Artistic-Mouse6459

#73

New Nail Art

New Nail Art

purplemo

#74

I Hand Painted These On Apre Gel-X

I Hand Painted These On Apre Gel-X

nailsbyramisa

#75

Cute Frog Nail Art I Did Myself!

Cute Frog Nail Art I Did Myself!

jgp26 Report

#76

Pop Art Nails!

Pop Art Nails!

lovemybudz Report

#77

My First Time Having Any Kind Of Nail Art

My First Time Having Any Kind Of Nail Art

simplifiedpetals Report

#78

Pac-Man Nail Art I Tried

Pac-Man Nail Art I Tried

switchbratt Report

#79

Flowery Nail Art For Valentine’s Day

Flowery Nail Art For Valentine’s Day

Remykazoo Report

#80

A Super Colorful And Easy Nail Art For Some Sunny Spring Days!

A Super Colorful And Easy Nail Art For Some Sunny Spring Days!

lunavbaars Report

#81

I’ve Been Teaching Myself Gelx For A Few Weeks, And Decided I’d Try Mail Art Tonight For The First Time

I’ve Been Teaching Myself Gelx For A Few Weeks, And Decided I’d Try Mail Art Tonight For The First Time

AngeTurn Report

#82

Boho Nail Art

Boho Nail Art

Allyianna_xo Report

#83

Second Time Trying Nail Art, First Time Trying With Gel!

Second Time Trying Nail Art, First Time Trying With Gel!

JellybeanKillerQueen Report

#84

My First Hand Painted Nail Art, Sakura Themed

My First Hand Painted Nail Art, Sakura Themed

Hyword Report

#85

California Dreaming

California Dreaming