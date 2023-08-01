“She Told Me To Keep Baking Until She Came In”: Woman Maliciously Complies To Boss’s Order

Sometimes employees are expected to follow the boss’s orders even if they’re vague at best. And quite often they try to, some led by malicious compliance.

The latter is exactly what drove redditor u/Ok-Fishing-6604 to be an exemplary employee and reach results even the boss couldn’t have seen coming. The superior told the OP to bake an undefined number of pies, which she did; but instead of bringing a smile to the boss’s face, it made her furious instead. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words.

Unclear instructions at work can end in some quite unexpected situations

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

This bakery employee met unclear instructions with malicious compliance

Image credits: karandaev (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Ok-Fishing-6604

The OP provided more details in the comments

People shared their reactions and applauded the OP’s way with words