Woman Chooses All-Inclusive Resort Over Paying Rent To Parents, Gets Called A Jerk

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of young adults are still living with their parents. True, there’s also a cultural component to this: more people in their 20s live with their parents in Europe than in the U.S. As for Canada, the percentage of people aged 20-34 still living in their parent’s home is about 35 percent. And while it’s better for the youngsters’ wallets, household decisions and relationships can become tricky to navigate.

One Redditor found this out the hard way. She posted a story about an argument with her family that arose due to her deciding to move without notice. To find out whether her decision was ungracious, she decided to consult the Internet.

Moving out of your parent’s house can be healthy as it fosters growth and independence

Share icon

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual image)

But this family got mad at their daughter for moving out and accused her of not helping them in their time of need

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Haunting_Tackle_6997

The OP clarified some things and gave more information in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

She also chatted with those who said she’s not the jerk

So the commenters delivered their verdict – the majority said ‘NTA’

ADVERTISEMENT

Others said she was a jerk for acting petty and entitled

And some netizens thought everyone here was a jerk