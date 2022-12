Fall and winter season is my favorite season of them all, and I love to create nail art designs keeping them as a theme. I am not a professional, some say I can't even paint my nails properly. But this year, I think I added all my creativity to these designs. What do you think?

#1 Who Says Fall Has To Be All Brown And Yellow? So I Added Some Colors To It And Tiny Prints For My Tiny Nails

#2 Something Fall And Something Blue! Yup That Is My Theme For This One Here

#3 A Little Bit Of Gold And A Whole Lot Of Matte. You Want Artistic Fall Nails, I Have Them For You

#4 This Fall Nail Art Is Inspired From Japanese Minimal Paintings. And Suits So Well On My Small Nails

#5 If This Doesn't Scream Fall, I Don't Know What Will. Layers Of Stamping And You Get This

#6 Some Plaids, Some Dried Leaves And A Whole Lot Of Fall Vibes. And It Made My Tiny Nails Look Pretty

#7 I Was First Doubtful About This One. But Even After Creating All That Mess, It Turned Out Beautiful