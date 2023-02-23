What are your nails, if not little canvases for you (or your nail technician) to fill with designs, colors, and tiny little artworks? Yeah, you might say they’re here to physically shield your fingertips from constant smushing, but we say they’re there to be painted and looked at in awe. After all, nothing lifts up your mood better than a fresh mani.

As with anything, manicure is not insubordinate to trends, and if you are a real fashionista, it might take a little (or a lot of!) effort to keep up with them. Worry not, though! We’ve gathered the freshest and the trendiest nail art ideas into this one huge list to make your nail art-picking endeavors that much easier. And if you’re not the one to follow trends, some of these nail art ideas are pretty timeless or so kooky that they defy the laws of trendiness. And what's most important here is that no matter which of these nail designs you pick, they are sure to make your day that much better!

So, from simple nail art designs to elaborate creations and from cute little things and easy nail art ideas to artworks suitable for Elvira, the Mistress of Darkness herself, this is a pretty extensive nail art picture gallery. But that’s all well and fine because if you’re anything like us, scrolling through nail art designs has a therapeutic quality. The more, the merrier! 

Now, get on scrolling until you reveal the latest gallery of nail art designs! If you find a design that is like love at first sight - be sure to upvote it so it’ll find its way to the top of this list. Once that’s all well and done, share this article with other nail art aficionados that you might know; we’re pretty sure these colorful designs will make their day better, too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Popped On My X Ray Specs For A Lil Snake Study

madicuring Report

#2

Neon Space Cats

danieshout Report

#3

Chemical Recipe For Fear: Cortisol, Seratonin, Adrenaline

dirtysoulgoods Report

#4

Wave Painting Nail Art

Remykazoo Report

#5

Glow In The Dark Nails! I’m Super Happy With How These Came Out

Admirable_Branch_221 Report

#6

Kirby 2.0

dewie.u Report

#7

Ghibli Inspired Wood Art By Me For Me

madicuring Report

#8

Spider's Web

AngelinaBum Report

#9

My Nails Are Super Short And I Still Wanted Some Nail Art So I Painted This Little Guy

extraordi.nailey Report

#10

Decided To Do Some Art Nouveau Nails, Vintage Vibes

minnimamma19 Report

#11

First Attempt At Moon Phase Nails! Acrylic Overlay With Gel Nail Art

bampoisongirl Report

#12

More Practice On Smaller Nail Art. 3.5 Hrs To Complete

xRejectz Report

#13

Wiggly Eyes

danieshout Report

#14

Happy Pride

paintboxnails Report

#15

Rainy Day Activities

betina_goldstein Report

#16

Happy Sunday Y'all!

nailsvonangie Report

#17

Had So Much Fun Creating These

lioba_m Report

#18

First Time Trying Nail Art. Went With Marble Design

hugonuggo Report

#19

Anyone Else Feel Like They’re Healing Their Inner Child Via Nail Designs!?

420plz Report

#20

I’ve Been Practicing Nail Art For Fun And This Is The Final Product Of My First Full Set

monsterzombie88 Report

#21

Jumped On The Comic Book / Pop Art Nail Trend. Only Took Like 6 Hours But I’m Obsessed

vroom_skirt_ Report

#22

Different Moods Nail Art

Arrrpik Report

#23

Lines Count As Nail Art, Right?

krsnax Report

#24

Art On My Natural Nails - Salvador Dali, Rene Magritte And Vincent Van Gogh

N_Elric Report

#25

Fried Eggs Nail Art On My Short Nails

_zammi_ Report

#26

Inspired By Mickey Mouse

KissTheChef1 Report

#27

Couldn’t Pick A Color So I Did Em All

madicuring Report

#28

Tokyo Drift Theme Music

madicuring Report

#29

Lines Are Still Really Hard For Me To Paint… But I’m Working On It

laurenladnier Report

#30

Dots

laurenladnier Report

#31

Chrome Candy Cane Mani

nailsbymh Report

#32

Aura Nails

nailsbymh Report

#33

More Halloween Nails Coming!

Nailsbytiav Report

#34

Orange Nails, Hand Painted Gel On Natural Nails

kray5 Report

#35

Happy Pride

Rideponyride Report

#36

Pop Art Nails By Me

terra1212 Report

#37

3D Jelly Nails

heartsthatmakeabean Report

#38

Fall Hearts!

Kat_with_no_Hat Report

#39

Snake

mk.beauty.room.pultusk Report

#40

Asked My Boyfriend Which Nail Design I Should Do And This Is What He Decided On

gissop Report

#41

Full Set Dipping Nails With Hand Paint Nails Art

Nailsman Report

#42

Some Messy Nail Art. There Was An Attempt

OrientalExtraction Report

#43

Just Wanted To Share My Bee Nail Art!

nualas_nails Report

#44

Valentine’s Day Nail Art

kforkirsty Report

#45

This Weeks Nail Art

aleokumura Report

#46

Pumpkin Nail Art

Bronco_Bre Report

#47

Practicing My Tiny Lettering. This Stuff Is Hard Lmao

madicuring Report

#48

This Mixed Set Is Just Too Much Damn Fun!

themaniclub Report

#49

Minimalistic Style

betina_goldstein Report

#50

Self Taught, Finally Drummed Up The Courage To Post My Own Work

bigrickrollenergy Report

#51

That Skeletal Glow

msjlin Report

#52

The Drip

msjlin Report

#53

Just Wanted To Match My Kimono

close2sky Report

#54

Wanted Fun Summer Nails But Loving The Flinstones Vibes!

DirtySunshine23 Report

#55

Double French Mani With Glass Tips

New_Custard_4224 Report

#56

Couldn’t Decide On A Nail Design Or A Color, So I Did All Of Them

chemkara Report

#57

My Nails Designs Lately

Diamond_c22 Report

#58

Is There Anything Better Than Spooky Nail Season?!

dedepancakes Report

#59

I Love Negative Space Nails And This Design Was So Easy And So Cute!

SarcasmIsBest101 Report

#60

Birthday Nails! My Nail Lady Free Hands The Designs And I'm So Happy With Them. Gel Overlay On Natural Nails

PandaSaar Report

#61

Fresh Baby Pink Chrome Nails And Some Pretty Henna Art

Plant_princesss Report

#62

Practiced Some Hand Painted Nail Art On Myself Today!

justheretoreadd Report

#63

One Of My First Attempts At Nail Art. Mondrian!

renedde Report

#64

I Know It’s Simple And Unoriginal But This Is My First Time Doing Any Nail Art!

sweatersforever Report

#65

This Is My Halloween Manicure

scratchureyesout Report

#66

Still Working On Getting Better At Nail Art, But One Of My Recent Fav Sets

krcpym Report

#67

In Loveee With These. I Love Doing My Own Nails Because I Get To Wear My Art Out

No-Internal-4146 Report

#68

Did Both Hands Last Night. Egyptian Themed Stamping Kit Wasn't Very Good, So Had To Improvise! But I Like Them A Lot

velvetventress Report

#69

Shades Of Blue - Fluid Nail Art

reddit.com Report

#70

My Nails Were Cold So I Put Them In Sweaters. Did These Almost A Month Ago And Forgot To Post Them, Silly Me

nailsvonangie Report

#71

It’s Friday And My Nails Know It

betina_goldstein Report

#72

Stained Glass Nails

Klekd2 Report

#73

Red Marbling

msjlin Report

#74

Made Some Lil Fall Butterfly Gel Tips

utopiapsycho Report

#75

Daydreamer

hesitantsound Report

#76

Summer Style Nails

Honeygir1s Report

#77

Client Asked For Something She Saw On The Gram

mletheone Report

#78

Amazed

demmynails Report

#79

Let My Daughter Design My Nails This Time! I Think She Did Amazing

LadySavior Report

#80

I Gave My Best Friend Pink Princess Philodendron Nails

plantboobs Report

#81

Geometric Nail Design

naumovatop Report

#82

My First Time Trying Nail Art With Gel Polish!

analogkid2112x1 Report

#83

Pop Art Nails!

nikjnewman Report

#84

My Nail Artist Barely Ever Does Nail Art And I Just Wanted To Share How Amazing These Are! Fun Fact: They Also Glow Under UV

arooes Report

#85

First Attempt At Nail Art

usernawtfound Report

#86

I Tried Some Nail Art For The First Time

I Tried Some Nail Art For The First Time