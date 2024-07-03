ADVERTISEMENT

Some people love doing DIY projects. The sense of accomplishment, the pride, even the process itself. For some, it's a hobby, For others, it's a lifestyle. When it comes to DIY projects at home, 44% of Americans say they prefer to do it themselves than hire a professional.

But every DIY project can't be a winner. Probably many of us have made a stinker of one of our first DIY projects. That's where the DiWHY community comes in. They share the most hilarious and questionable cases of DIY, and, of course, they ask: "Why is this a thing?" This time, we're featuring the cream of the crop of the subreddit: the best of all time DiWHY posts!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Grandma? Is That You?

Grandma? Is That You?

Die_Like_A_Rockstar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

5 Minute Craft

5 Minute Craft

PowerRangers69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Baby Skull Desert Roses Are Coming In Pretty Nice

My Baby Skull Desert Roses Are Coming In Pretty Nice

tommeland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, fruit grows to fill whatever container you put them in. Have you considered baby skull apples?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

This Great Wall Of China

This Great Wall Of China

McDirty09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Porcelain With Handpainted Ants

Porcelain With Handpainted Ants

FoRealDoh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

I Hate It But Kind Of Like It!

I Hate It But Kind Of Like It!

slothmk1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Why Just Why

Why Just Why

JoseGiraffe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There’s No Ac

Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There’s No Ac

neuroticsmurf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Airbag Accessories

Airbag Accessories

MannequinFactory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Preserving Those Childhood Memories

Preserving Those Childhood Memories

Goobersita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not right. They should be stored on a metal shelf in a dark basement with dark backlighting. Maybe some antique sewing equipment and a barbers chair laying around for atmosphere.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Just Because You Can Quilt It, Doesn't Mean You Should

Just Because You Can Quilt It, Doesn't Mean You Should

van_bh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Biblically Accurate Furby

Biblically Accurate Furby

Christinedrink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

T-Rex Heels

T-Rex Heels

BarefootHippieDesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley

This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley

BurritoBoy11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Came Across This Picture And Wanted To Share

Came Across This Picture And Wanted To Share

MissouriFred Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

"Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!"

"Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!"

PM_ME_KITTYNIPPLES Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Chair Is Upholstered In Old Jeans

This Chair Is Upholstered In Old Jeans

iamrealsmart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That doesn't actually look that comfy with the studded pockets.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

‘Modern Aesthetic’

‘Modern Aesthetic’

TaffleBottom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Found On R/Mildlyinteresting Thought It Belonged Here

Found On R/Mildlyinteresting Thought It Belonged Here

i_am_chewbacca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My 9 Year Old Daughter Bedazzled Our Remote. It's Very Pretty But Quite Challenging To Find The Button You Need

My 9 Year Old Daughter Bedazzled Our Remote. It's Very Pretty But Quite Challenging To Find The Button You Need

spankybianky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

This Is So Stupid I’m Actually Mad Rn

This Is So Stupid I’m Actually Mad Rn

pirateanimal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Time To Ruin Some Artwork For The *~aesthetic~*

Time To Ruin Some Artwork For The *~aesthetic~*

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no idea why you’d do this, but if you HAVE to, at least get the paint edge straight!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10!

On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10!

Starscream79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Unique Lamp

Unique Lamp

Carlos Pujol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

"Upcycled" Knife Block

"Upcycled" Knife Block

mrssupersheen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve a friend with one of these, but it’s fabricated to look like books. They’re also all religious tomes, covering all the majors.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Jean Bag Chair

Jean Bag Chair

noneo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Upcycling A Toothpaste Tube

Upcycling A Toothpaste Tube

reciclagemearte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Just Why?

Just Why?

SgtRandiTibbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Uncle's Christmas Tree

My Uncle's Christmas Tree

Sketch_Crush Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I’m Scared

I’m Scared

Ilovemychicken1013 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Feeling Insecure About How Unoriginal And Boring Your Bathroom Tile Grout Is? Want To Make A Statement? Simply Just Cover It Up With Some Glitter Glue!

Feeling Insecure About How Unoriginal And Boring Your Bathroom Tile Grout Is? Want To Make A Statement? Simply Just Cover It Up With Some Glitter Glue!

dtx1984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Trying To Fashion A Face Mask Out Of A Brassiere

Trying To Fashion A Face Mask Out Of A Brassiere

ajfoucault Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Cow Tag Earring

Cow Tag Earring

oliveio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Tea Cup Made Of Teeth

Tea Cup Made Of Teeth

ultraman16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

She May Be Trashy But At Least She Recycles

She May Be Trashy But At Least She Recycles

heretik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#36

Just Wait Until The Airbag Pops Out

Just Wait Until The Airbag Pops Out

daisykills Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

DO NOT DO THIS! It's super dangerous. Also don't keep heavy things on your dashboard. People die that way.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Can Someone Explain This One?

Can Someone Explain This One?

PineappleLife3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not that bad and maybe protects the flowers from the snails

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Beautiful Wood Paneling

Beautiful Wood Paneling

OrthodoxWarlocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

If Someone Could Explain This To Us We Would Greatly Appreciate It

If Someone Could Explain This To Us We Would Greatly Appreciate It

lexakookie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Hmmm

Hmmm

LithiumTT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jenrhoades avatar
GenuineJen
GenuineJen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this I can use. We are a family of healthy... movements.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Spaghetti Balls??

Spaghetti Balls??

ctibu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yanno, I once saw someone seal his dead turtle in resin and it didn't end well. I mean it didn't START well either.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Faux Library

Faux Library

pobody-snerfect Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Tesla Model Why

Tesla Model Why

hjras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this one before and I'm fairly convinced it's photoshopped. How do you even get in the doors? If it was real, it would be undrivable.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted?

Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted?

Starscream79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Just Gonna Leave This Here

Just Gonna Leave This Here

jeuv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&M's

Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&M's

hannahc137-420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Found On Facebook Marketplace

Found On Facebook Marketplace

BQJJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Bumper Rockery

Bumper Rockery

the123king-reddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like This In My Own Town

I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like This In My Own Town

darrenja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Aw Yee

Aw Yee

real_pcwiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Ewwwwwwww

Ewwwwwwww

rosieSpose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

This Dread Bed. My Friend Got His Dreads Cut Off, His Mom Turned Them Into A Cat Bed

This Dread Bed. My Friend Got His Dreads Cut Off, His Mom Turned Them Into A Cat Bed

Dry-Context-3590 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing

This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing

READlbetweenl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

ShadowsGirl9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

A Lamp Made From Repurposed Material

A Lamp Made From Repurposed Material

PraxisLD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Excuse Me I Need To Ride My Piece Of Wood To School

Excuse Me I Need To Ride My Piece Of Wood To School

The-Quantum-Man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

“Can You Pass The Salt Before It Falls Into The Trough Again Please”

“Can You Pass The Salt Before It Falls Into The Trough Again Please”

libertetrading Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

This Showed Up At My Work Today. It’s Hand Made From Old Cans Of Fanta

This Showed Up At My Work Today. It’s Hand Made From Old Cans Of Fanta

Silverslade1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like this, but someone at my high school made a ballgown out coke cans, plus a matching umbrella, and it looked so good it has been on display there for at least 20 years!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

As A Landlord, I Am Constantly Amazed At Some Things My Tenants Do. I Installed New Curtain Rods Before The New Tenant Moved In, But She Still Felt It Necessary To Nail The Curtains To The Wall

As A Landlord, I Am Constantly Amazed At Some Things My Tenants Do. I Installed New Curtain Rods Before The New Tenant Moved In, But She Still Felt It Necessary To Nail The Curtains To The Wall

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Why

Why

Nokin345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly someone was angling for extra credit in Home Ec.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

The Paint Job In My Apartment Hallway (Its The Whole Building)

The Paint Job In My Apartment Hallway (Its The Whole Building)

AcceptableDebt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router

This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router

Waffles_and_Waffles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

So Do You Have To Take Your Pants Off To Rob The Bank?

So Do You Have To Take Your Pants Off To Rob The Bank?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work

I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work

gardenpea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Repurposed Jeans :(

Repurposed Jeans :(

Regallybeagley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office?

How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office?

TypicalCricket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan

PatPetPitPotPut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory

The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory

Machinefun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Monstrosity

This Monstrosity

TargaryenPie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like a game to see if you will go to prison for arson or a mental institution for thinking it was a good idea.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

Someone Was Throwing Away This Custom Lamp. No Idea Why They Didn't Want To Stick With It

Someone Was Throwing Away This Custom Lamp. No Idea Why They Didn't Want To Stick With It

SeriousMichael Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

With Just Basic Tools And A Little Paint You Too Can Turn An Old, Unusable Door Into An Ugly, Unusable Table

With Just Basic Tools And A Little Paint You Too Can Turn An Old, Unusable Door Into An Ugly, Unusable Table

gedaliyah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I disagree it's ugly, but it would be hard to use unless you got your plates just so.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

With Some Hot Glue, Tiny Babies, And A Lot Of Time, You Get Baby Tree

With Some Hot Glue, Tiny Babies, And A Lot Of Time, You Get Baby Tree

psancez47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Hmm

Hmm

DoubleBakedCupcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses

Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses

krakenkun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This

Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This

Zzazy1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

chinchillen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

You Better Buckle Up

You Better Buckle Up

Machinefun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

Now It Looks Cool

Now It Looks Cool

Deepthrusting99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Make An Upcycled Hose Rug For An Outdoor Space Using Old Garden Hoses And Zip Ties!

Make An Upcycled Hose Rug For An Outdoor Space Using Old Garden Hoses And Zip Ties!

bad_fake_name Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#80

Stylish

Stylish

suning chen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#81

I Made A Ram Guitar Pick

I Made A Ram Guitar Pick

BlackAngus03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
stefan-gogolinski avatar
TheDag
TheDag
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP missed a trick by filing off the connectors, think how much more grip you would have with some spikey bits piercing and gripping through the skin

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#82

A Woman On My Timeline Has A "Remote Stick", Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often

A Woman On My Timeline Has A "Remote Stick", Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often

Skytrip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I Made A Sweater Out Of Dryer Fluff

I Made A Sweater Out Of Dryer Fluff

disco1978 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

A Car Around Town

A Car Around Town

8LeggedSquirrel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

My Dad's Razor

My Dad's Razor

Fukushime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!