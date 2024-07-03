ADVERTISEMENT

Some people love doing DIY projects. The sense of accomplishment, the pride, even the process itself. For some, it's a hobby, For others, it's a lifestyle. When it comes to DIY projects at home, 44% of Americans say they prefer to do it themselves than hire a professional.

But every DIY project can't be a winner. Probably many of us have made a stinker of one of our first DIY projects. That's where the DiWHY community comes in. They share the most hilarious and questionable cases of DIY, and, of course, they ask: "Why is this a thing?" This time, we're featuring the cream of the crop of the subreddit: the best of all time DiWHY posts!