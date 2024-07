But every DIY project can't be a winner. Probably many of us have made a stinker of one of our first DIY projects. That's where the DiWHY community comes in. They share the most hilarious and questionable cases of DIY, and, of course, they ask: "Why is this a thing?" This time, we're featuring the cream of the crop of the subreddit: the best of all time DiWHY posts !

Some people love doing DIY projects . The sense of accomplishment, the pride, even the process itself. For some, it's a hobby, For others, it's a lifestyle. When it comes to DIY projects at home, 44% of Americans say they prefer to do it themselves than hire a professional.

#1 Grandma? Is That You? Share icon

#2 5 Minute Craft Share icon

#3 My Baby Skull Desert Roses Are Coming In Pretty Nice Share icon

#4 This Great Wall Of China Share icon

#5 Porcelain With Handpainted Ants Share icon

#6 I Hate It But Kind Of Like It! Share icon

#7 Why Just Why Share icon

#8 Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There’s No Ac Share icon

#9 Airbag Accessories Share icon

#10 Preserving Those Childhood Memories Share icon

#11 Just Because You Can Quilt It, Doesn't Mean You Should Share icon

#12 Biblically Accurate Furby Share icon

#13 T-Rex Heels Share icon

#14 This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley Share icon

#15 Came Across This Picture And Wanted To Share Share icon

#16 "Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!" Share icon

#17 This Chair Is Upholstered In Old Jeans Share icon

#19 Found On R/Mildlyinteresting Thought It Belonged Here Share icon

#20 My 9 Year Old Daughter Bedazzled Our Remote. It's Very Pretty But Quite Challenging To Find The Button You Need Share icon

#21 This Is So Stupid I’m Actually Mad Rn Share icon

#22 Time To Ruin Some Artwork For The *~aesthetic~* Share icon

#23 On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10! Share icon

#24 Unique Lamp Share icon

#25 "Upcycled" Knife Block Share icon

#26 Jean Bag Chair Share icon

#27 Upcycling A Toothpaste Tube Share icon

#28 Just Why? Share icon

#29 My Uncle's Christmas Tree Share icon

#30 I’m Scared Share icon

#31 Feeling Insecure About How Unoriginal And Boring Your Bathroom Tile Grout Is? Want To Make A Statement? Simply Just Cover It Up With Some Glitter Glue! Share icon

#32 Trying To Fashion A Face Mask Out Of A Brassiere Share icon

#33 Cow Tag Earring Share icon

#34 Tea Cup Made Of Teeth Share icon

#35 She May Be Trashy But At Least She Recycles Share icon

#36 Just Wait Until The Airbag Pops Out Share icon

#37 Can Someone Explain This One? Share icon

#38 Beautiful Wood Paneling Share icon

#39 If Someone Could Explain This To Us We Would Greatly Appreciate It Share icon

#40 Hmmm Share icon

#41 Spaghetti Balls?? Share icon

#42 Faux Library Share icon

#43 Tesla Model Why Share icon

#44 Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted? Share icon

#45 Just Gonna Leave This Here Share icon

#46 Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&M's Share icon

#47 Found On Facebook Marketplace Share icon

#48 Bumper Rockery Share icon

#49 I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like This In My Own Town Share icon

#50 Aw Yee Share icon

#51 Ewwwwwwww Share icon

#52 This Dread Bed. My Friend Got His Dreads Cut Off, His Mom Turned Them Into A Cat Bed Share icon

#53 This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing Share icon

#54 Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid Share icon

#55 A Lamp Made From Repurposed Material Share icon

#56 Excuse Me I Need To Ride My Piece Of Wood To School Share icon

#57 “Can You Pass The Salt Before It Falls Into The Trough Again Please” Share icon

#58 This Showed Up At My Work Today. It’s Hand Made From Old Cans Of Fanta Share icon

#59 As A Landlord, I Am Constantly Amazed At Some Things My Tenants Do. I Installed New Curtain Rods Before The New Tenant Moved In, But She Still Felt It Necessary To Nail The Curtains To The Wall Share icon

#60 Why Share icon

#61 The Paint Job In My Apartment Hallway (Its The Whole Building) Share icon

#62 This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router Share icon

#63 So Do You Have To Take Your Pants Off To Rob The Bank? Share icon

#64 I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work Share icon

#65 Repurposed Jeans :( Share icon

#66 How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office? Share icon

#67 Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan Share icon

#68 The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory Share icon

#69 This Monstrosity Share icon

#70 Someone Was Throwing Away This Custom Lamp. No Idea Why They Didn't Want To Stick With It Share icon

#71 With Just Basic Tools And A Little Paint You Too Can Turn An Old, Unusable Door Into An Ugly, Unusable Table Share icon

#72 With Some Hot Glue, Tiny Babies, And A Lot Of Time, You Get Baby Tree Share icon

#73 Hmm Share icon

#74 Harry Potter, But With Human Teeth Instead Of Glasses Share icon

#75 Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This Share icon

#76 My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower" Share icon

#77 You Better Buckle Up Share icon

#78 Now It Looks Cool Share icon

#79 Make An Upcycled Hose Rug For An Outdoor Space Using Old Garden Hoses And Zip Ties! Share icon

#80 Stylish Share icon

#81 I Made A Ram Guitar Pick Share icon

#82 A Woman On My Timeline Has A "Remote Stick", Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often Share icon

#83 I Made A Sweater Out Of Dryer Fluff Share icon

#84 A Car Around Town Share icon

#85 My Dad's Razor Share icon