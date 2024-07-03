Best Of All Time: 85 DIY Projects That Went So Hilariously Wrong, People Just Had To Share
Some people love doing DIY projects. The sense of accomplishment, the pride, even the process itself. For some, it's a hobby, For others, it's a lifestyle. When it comes to DIY projects at home, 44% of Americans say they prefer to do it themselves than hire a professional.
But every DIY project can't be a winner. Probably many of us have made a stinker of one of our first DIY projects. That's where the DiWHY community comes in. They share the most hilarious and questionable cases of DIY, and, of course, they ask: "Why is this a thing?" This time, we're featuring the cream of the crop of the subreddit: the best of all time DiWHY posts!
Grandma? Is That You?
5 Minute Craft
My Baby Skull Desert Roses Are Coming In Pretty Nice
You know, fruit grows to fill whatever container you put them in. Have you considered baby skull apples?
This Great Wall Of China
Porcelain With Handpainted Ants
I Hate It But Kind Of Like It!
Why Just Why
Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There’s No Ac
Airbag Accessories
they have basically turned the dashboard intro a claymore mine
Preserving Those Childhood Memories
This is not right. They should be stored on a metal shelf in a dark basement with dark backlighting. Maybe some antique sewing equipment and a barbers chair laying around for atmosphere.
Just Because You Can Quilt It, Doesn't Mean You Should
Biblically Accurate Furby
T-Rex Heels
This Guy Built A Mini-Door Complete With Doorknob Into The Front Door At The Place He’s Renting, For His Cat Stanley
Came Across This Picture And Wanted To Share
"Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!"
This Chair Is Upholstered In Old Jeans
‘Modern Aesthetic’
Found On R/Mildlyinteresting Thought It Belonged Here
My 9 Year Old Daughter Bedazzled Our Remote. It's Very Pretty But Quite Challenging To Find The Button You Need
This Is So Stupid I’m Actually Mad Rn
Not bad, but need to think about and maybe change my mind
Time To Ruin Some Artwork For The *~aesthetic~*
I have no idea why you’d do this, but if you HAVE to, at least get the paint edge straight!
On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10!
Unique Lamp
"Upcycled" Knife Block
I’ve a friend with one of these, but it’s fabricated to look like books. They’re also all religious tomes, covering all the majors.
Jean Bag Chair
Upcycling A Toothpaste Tube
Just Why?
My Uncle's Christmas Tree
I’m Scared
Feeling Insecure About How Unoriginal And Boring Your Bathroom Tile Grout Is? Want To Make A Statement? Simply Just Cover It Up With Some Glitter Glue!
Trying To Fashion A Face Mask Out Of A Brassiere
Cow Tag Earring
Tea Cup Made Of Teeth
She May Be Trashy But At Least She Recycles
Just Wait Until The Airbag Pops Out
DO NOT DO THIS! It's super dangerous. Also don't keep heavy things on your dashboard. People die that way.
Can Someone Explain This One?
Beautiful Wood Paneling
If Someone Could Explain This To Us We Would Greatly Appreciate It
Hmmm
Spaghetti Balls??
Yanno, I once saw someone seal his dead turtle in resin and it didn't end well. I mean it didn't START well either.
Faux Library
What are they hiding behind the fake/destroyed books?
Tesla Model Why
I've seen this one before and I'm fairly convinced it's photoshopped. How do you even get in the doors? If it was real, it would be undrivable.
Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted?
Just Gonna Leave This Here
Nothing Quite Like Homemade Peanut M&M's
Found On Facebook Marketplace
Bumper Rockery
I Never Thought I’d See Anything Like This In My Own Town
The truck version of the cat, if I fits, I sits
Aw Yee
Ewwwwwwww
This Dread Bed. My Friend Got His Dreads Cut Off, His Mom Turned Them Into A Cat Bed
This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing
Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid
A Lamp Made From Repurposed Material
Excuse Me I Need To Ride My Piece Of Wood To School
“Can You Pass The Salt Before It Falls Into The Trough Again Please”
This Showed Up At My Work Today. It’s Hand Made From Old Cans Of Fanta
I don't like this, but someone at my high school made a ballgown out coke cans, plus a matching umbrella, and it looked so good it has been on display there for at least 20 years!
As A Landlord, I Am Constantly Amazed At Some Things My Tenants Do. I Installed New Curtain Rods Before The New Tenant Moved In, But She Still Felt It Necessary To Nail The Curtains To The Wall
Why
The Paint Job In My Apartment Hallway (Its The Whole Building)
This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router
So Do You Have To Take Your Pants Off To Rob The Bank?
I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work
Repurposed Jeans :(
How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office?
Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan
The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory
This Monstrosity
It's like a game to see if you will go to prison for arson or a mental institution for thinking it was a good idea.
Someone Was Throwing Away This Custom Lamp. No Idea Why They Didn't Want To Stick With It
With Just Basic Tools And A Little Paint You Too Can Turn An Old, Unusable Door Into An Ugly, Unusable Table
I disagree it's ugly, but it would be hard to use unless you got your plates just so.