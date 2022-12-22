143 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online
When the term DIY (do it yourself) comes into question, many of us have different associations with it. Some people are avid fans of it and even like to repurpose old items with creative twists, while for some people... the term quite literally means a disaster in every way possible.
Let's be real, even those who are rather skilled at making things themselves have failed quite a few times before they got it right. However, sometimes we not only lack the patience and skills to execute the plan, but also the literal sense to know when something is not going to come out the way we want it to. Some ideas are just meant to never be executed for our own piece of mind, unless we don't mind nightmares, that is.
Now that all of that is out of the way, we suggest you check out some of the DIY fails submitted by the members of the r/DiWHY subreddit community. And unless you want to intensify your nightmares for tonight or just have a good laugh, make sure to check out previous posts here, here, and here.
Biblically Accurate Furby
Your Grand Kids With Cherish These… Or Bury Them In The Backyard
This Subreddit's Title Says It All
Socks For Human Beings
Up For Some Spam?
You Can Do Many Things That Is Not This
Sticking Herbs And Spices All Over Your Bathroom Wall To Make The Room Scented
Nail Polish Heel..
How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office?
It Was Suggested I Share My Resin Encased Sausage Here
If this is some new way of keeping food from roaches, IT'S NOT FÜCKING FUNNY
Flood Preparations????
I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work
Repurposed Jeans :(
DIY And 5 Minute Crafts In A Nutshell
“What Are We Cooling The Outside” -My Mom
Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This
Now that is quite clever. I didn't say nice though and I don't want one :D
This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing
Ouch
Just Because You Can
I Wouldn't Tell Anyone I Won The Lottery... But There Would Be Hints
Local Artist’s Custom Paint Job
This Tyre Tube Face Mask
Ah Yes, The Classic Baby Lamb Seasonal Decor!
Bye. I’m outta there like heck. Anyone else need a ride out on our spaceships?
My Moms Boyfriend Built An Outdoor Pisser So He Doesn’t Have To Use The Fence Anymore
Okay....
This Monstrosity! Yes, That Is One Vehicle
My Dad’s Home Made Dog Door. It Lives On. In Fact, It Now Has A New Custom Door Stopper
Op Said “Phone Will Not Charge Without Pressure”
I have the same issue with my phone but I just yell at it instead. "We're all depending on you!!" etc.
Eeeeeeeeeeew
Hmmmm
Wtf is this stupid monstrosity (unless those are fake)
Don't Worry, No Smell
They will rot. And emit noxious gas. And eventually those ornaments will pop like pine cones.
Jairs
I suppose you clean it with soap? And then slip on it?
All Mail Is Nuked For 10 Seconds To Destroy Any Tracking Or Listening Devices Put There By A Vague Yet Menacing Government Agency
I Just Spent $2 Worth Of Duct Tape To Fix A $1 Backscratcher. Totally Worth It
My Younger Brother (11) Has Inexplicably Hot-Glued Colourful Buttons To Random Keys On His Keyboard
What Do You Think… Wall Mounted Too High Or Just Right?
My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can
Not A Movie Set! I Have Been So Fascinated By This House For Years And They Finally Took Down The Facade The Day After I Got A Good Picture! Had To Share!
They just kept downsizing until there was nothing of the original house left? 🤔
The Gaming Chair
At Least Two People Thought This Was A Great Idea. Whoever Made It With Old Keyboards And A Glue Gun, And Whoever Agreed To Buy It To Stock In A Local Independent Shop
Because Getting New Faucets Is Too Hard
Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There’s No Ac
Because Tap Shoes
Saw This At A Juice Shop. Sat In It For A Little Bit. Feels Exactly How You'd Expect
How To Maximize Your Rim Size On A Budget
My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"
How does the saying go... ain't broken - don't fix it.