When the term DIY (do it yourself) comes into question, many of us have different associations with it. Some people are avid fans of it and even like to repurpose old items with creative twists, while for some people... the term quite literally means a disaster in every way possible.

Let's be real, even those who are rather skilled at making things themselves have failed quite a few times before they got it right. However, sometimes we not only lack the patience and skills to execute the plan, but also the literal sense to know when something is not going to come out the way we want it to. Some ideas are just meant to never be executed for our own piece of mind, unless we don't mind nightmares, that is.

Now that all of that is out of the way, we suggest you check out some of the DIY fails submitted by the members of the r/DiWHY subreddit community. And unless you want to intensify your nightmares for tonight or just have a good laugh, make sure to check out previous posts here, here, and here.

Biblically Accurate Furby

Biblically Accurate Furby

Christinedrink Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
1 hour ago

Angel furry, Old Testament style.

Your Grand Kids With Cherish These… Or Bury Them In The Backyard

Your Grand Kids With Cherish These… Or Bury Them In The Backyard

cllrbattley , twitter.com Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
1 hour ago

Adorable and great for burning in a cult session

This Subreddit's Title Says It All

This Subreddit's Title Says It All

Euphorictravels Report

Mooooomooooo
Mooooomooooo
1 hour ago

What in god's name am I looking at?!

Socks For Human Beings

Socks For Human Beings

Nintendophile79 Report

Up For Some Spam?

Up For Some Spam?

The_Pranavster Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
1 hour ago

So, what's the worst reas... Oh! OH!

You Can Do Many Things That Is Not This

You Can Do Many Things That Is Not This

ybbaaabby , twitter.com Report

River Webb
River Webb
58 minutes ago

just because you can doesnt mean you should

Sticking Herbs And Spices All Over Your Bathroom Wall To Make The Room Scented

Sticking Herbs And Spices All Over Your Bathroom Wall To Make The Room Scented

LL112 Report

Nail Polish Heel..

Nail Polish Heel..

toocoolforuwc Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Crack! And splat onto the floor.

How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office?

How About This Centrepiece, Seen At A Dentist's Office?

TypicalCricket Report

It Was Suggested I Share My Resin Encased Sausage Here

It Was Suggested I Share My Resin Encased Sausage Here

kaylynstar Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
1 hour ago

If this is some new way of keeping food from roaches, IT'S NOT FÜCKING FUNNY

Flood Preparations????

Flood Preparations????

discojon84 Report

I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work

I'm No Electrician, But I Think I've Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn't Work

gardenpea Report

Jrog
Jrog
1 hour ago (edited)

Happens in "flipped" houses.

Repurposed Jeans :(

Repurposed Jeans :(

Regallybeagley Report

DIY And 5 Minute Crafts In A Nutshell

DIY And 5 Minute Crafts In A Nutshell

officialunitedstates , officialunitedstates.tumblr.com Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
48 minutes ago

I don't see why I wouldn't do that

“What Are We Cooling The Outside” -My Mom

"What Are We Cooling The Outside" -My Mom

CryptoStunnah Report

Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This

Can't Say I've Seen Something Like This

Zzazy1 Report

Mooooomooooo
Mooooomooooo
1 hour ago

Now that is quite clever. I didn't say nice though and I don't want one :D

This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing

This Motorcycle Was Made Into An 18-Wheeler… Type, Thing

READlbetweenl Report

Ouch

Ouch

esseeayen Report

Just Because You Can

Just Because You Can

IndianaRN Report

JinxBox
JinxBox
1 hour ago

"Schedule a time to come see them"... This craftsman has the confidence!

I Wouldn't Tell Anyone I Won The Lottery... But There Would Be Hints

I Wouldn't Tell Anyone I Won The Lottery... But There Would Be Hints

READlbetweenl Report

T5n
T5n
1 hour ago

GTA: Grand Theft Amish?

Local Artist’s Custom Paint Job

Local Artist's Custom Paint Job

Derpcepticon Report

tara
tara
57 minutes ago

Oh...pigeons

This Tyre Tube Face Mask

This Tyre Tube Face Mask

Gurtek86 Report

Mayra
Mayra
44 minutes ago

At least his nose was covered

Ah Yes, The Classic Baby Lamb Seasonal Decor!

Ah Yes, The Classic Baby Lamb Seasonal Decor!

SirZanee Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
1 hour ago (edited)

Bye. I’m outta there like heck. Anyone else need a ride out on our spaceships?

My Moms Boyfriend Built An Outdoor Pisser So He Doesn’t Have To Use The Fence Anymore

My Moms Boyfriend Built An Outdoor Pisser So He Doesn't Have To Use The Fence Anymore

YUH80808 Report

Phil Amylon
Phil Amylon
52 minutes ago

Just...come inside, man....

Okay....

Okay....

Gundam07 Report

This Monstrosity! Yes, That Is One Vehicle

This Monstrosity! Yes, That Is One Vehicle

READlbetweenl Report

T5n
T5n
1 hour ago

It’s ugly , but I can see the utility in it. The back is the sleeper part of a semi(tractor trailer) cab. The rest of the bus part is likely modified on the inside (a table, chair, kitchenette, etc)

My Dad’s Home Made Dog Door. It Lives On. In Fact, It Now Has A New Custom Door Stopper

My Dad's Home Made Dog Door. It Lives On. In Fact, It Now Has A New Custom Door Stopper

ToysNoiz Report

Op Said “Phone Will Not Charge Without Pressure”

Op Said "Phone Will Not Charge Without Pressure"

pumpkin2500 Report

Phobrek Taz
Phobrek Taz
40 minutes ago

I have the same issue with my phone but I just yell at it instead. "We're all depending on you!!" etc.

Eeeeeeeeeeew

Eeeeeeeeeeew

pixie1995 Report

jjdubs W
jjdubs W
1 hour ago (edited)

Color me identity thefted.

Hmmmm

Hmmmm

spad160 Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
1 hour ago

Wtf is this stupid monstrosity (unless those are fake)

Don't Worry, No Smell

Don't Worry, No Smell

DragonSin1313 Report

Julian Eastman
Julian Eastman
1 hour ago

They will rot. And emit noxious gas. And eventually those ornaments will pop like pine cones.

Jairs

Jairs

scrith Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
1 hour ago

I suppose you clean it with soap? And then slip on it?

All Mail Is Nuked For 10 Seconds To Destroy Any Tracking Or Listening Devices Put There By A Vague Yet Menacing Government Agency

All Mail Is Nuked For 10 Seconds To Destroy Any Tracking Or Listening Devices Put There By A Vague Yet Menacing Government Agency

vermithrax Report

I Just Spent $2 Worth Of Duct Tape To Fix A $1 Backscratcher. Totally Worth It

I Just Spent $2 Worth Of Duct Tape To Fix A $1 Backscratcher. Totally Worth It

dave999dave Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago

It is worth it. Without my back scratcher i'd go nuts :D

My Younger Brother (11) Has Inexplicably Hot-Glued Colourful Buttons To Random Keys On His Keyboard

My Younger Brother (11) Has Inexplicably Hot-Glued Colourful Buttons To Random Keys On His Keyboard

schartzmuggle Report

Mayra
Mayra
47 minutes ago

Any excuse to literally push his buttons

What Do You Think… Wall Mounted Too High Or Just Right?

What Do You Think… Wall Mounted Too High Or Just Right?

blade_torlock Report

Mayra
Mayra
54 minutes ago

Michael Scott would approve

My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can

My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can

Munken46 Report

Not A Movie Set! I Have Been So Fascinated By This House For Years And They Finally Took Down The Facade The Day After I Got A Good Picture! Had To Share!

Not A Movie Set! I Have Been So Fascinated By This House For Years And They Finally Took Down The Facade The Day After I Got A Good Picture! Had To Share!

CarltonTuna Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
31 minutes ago

They just kept downsizing until there was nothing of the original house left? 🤔

Redneck Penthouse?

Redneck Penthouse?

Dr_Zol_Epstein_III Report

The Gaming Chair

The Gaming Chair

Gurtek86 Report

Shushadei
Shushadei
58 minutes ago

The throne of games obviously!

At Least Two People Thought This Was A Great Idea. Whoever Made It With Old Keyboards And A Glue Gun, And Whoever Agreed To Buy It To Stock In A Local Independent Shop

At Least Two People Thought This Was A Great Idea. Whoever Made It With Old Keyboards And A Glue Gun, And Whoever Agreed To Buy It To Stock In A Local Independent Shop

Jaqosaurus Report

jjdubs W
jjdubs W
1 hour ago

Apparently, exactly two people.

Because Getting New Faucets Is Too Hard

Because Getting New Faucets Is Too Hard

aoi4eg Report

tara
tara
48 minutes ago

Bury that and have a service.

Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There’s No Ac

Because It Gets Hot In The Workshop And There's No Ac

neuroticsmurf Report

Because Tap Shoes

Because Tap Shoes

neuroticsmurf Report

Saw This At A Juice Shop. Sat In It For A Little Bit. Feels Exactly How You'd Expect

Saw This At A Juice Shop. Sat In It For A Little Bit. Feels Exactly How You'd Expect

luckykari Report

V33333P
V33333P
1 hour ago

Might be a good massage chair?

How To Maximize Your Rim Size On A Budget

How To Maximize Your Rim Size On A Budget

BruceInc Report

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
1 hour ago

But you can afford that expensive car 😂

My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

chinchillen Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
27 minutes ago

How does the saying go... ain't broken - don't fix it.

I Made A Thing

I Made A Thing

infinitytec Report

Fixing

Fixing

ChemicalStatus4115 Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
19 minutes ago

Temporary solution that works 😬

Zip Ties Sewing Job

Zip Ties Sewing Job

ChristianMingle_ca Report

Should Make One Every Year And See The Evolution Of His...bumkin

Should Make One Every Year And See The Evolution Of His...bumkin

vermithrax Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this unusual? I do a new bowl each year for my mother. The bowls are getting bigger as the years go on.

Because Cat Bed

Because Cat Bed

neuroticsmurf Report

Who Needs Amber If You Have Hot Glue

Who Needs Amber If You Have Hot Glue

vermithrax Report

Absolutely Disgusting

Absolutely Disgusting

desoaps Report

This Is ... Interesting

This Is ... Interesting

reddit.com Report

My Dad's Razor

My Dad's Razor

Fukushime Report

Kitchen Sink Placement

Kitchen Sink Placement

mutantbabysnort Report

