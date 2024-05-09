ADVERTISEMENT

One way to get to know a city better is through photographers, who dedicate their night walks to capturing beautiful, candid shots of the streets.

Takaaki Ito, also known as @301_2015, is an urban Tokyo explorer. His photos are recognized by cyberpunk aesthetics and neon-infused cityscapes. Takaaki photographs tall building, narrow alleys and everything in between, showing you the vibrant streets of this mesmerizing city.

More info: Instagram

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

Catherine Bernales
Catherine Bernales
Catherine Bernales
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just love this pic! It's like Tokio in a nutshell, total chaos meets vibrant tradition, yet somehow peaceful vibes all around!

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

#26

#26

#27

#27

#28

#28

#29

#29

#30

#30

#31

#31

#32

#32

#33

#33

#34

#34

#35

#35

#36

#36

#37

#37

#38

#38

#39

#39

#40

#40

#41

#41

#42

#42

#43

#43

