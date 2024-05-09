Photographer Captures Tokyo’s Vibrant Urban Landscape (43 Pics)
One way to get to know a city better is through photographers, who dedicate their night walks to capturing beautiful, candid shots of the streets.
Takaaki Ito, also known as @301_2015, is an urban Tokyo explorer. His photos are recognized by cyberpunk aesthetics and neon-infused cityscapes. Takaaki photographs tall building, narrow alleys and everything in between, showing you the vibrant streets of this mesmerizing city.
More info: Instagram
Just love this pic! It's like Tokio in a nutshell, total chaos meets vibrant tradition, yet somehow peaceful vibes all around!