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TV Star Gets Brutally Roasted After Calling Out Miami Restaurant That Denied Her Entry Over Sheer Outfit
TV star with wet hair wearing a black top by a pool, reacting after calling out Miami restaurant over sheer outfit entry denial
Entitled People, Society

TV Star Gets Brutally Roasted After Calling Out Miami Restaurant That Denied Her Entry Over Sheer Outfit

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Brazilian TV star and influencer Beatriz Reis, 26, was barred from a Miami restaurant on Thursday, May 28, for her dress

Known online as Bia do Brás, the former saleswoman was wearing a black bikini with sequins on the top half, underneath a sheer black dress with a corset-style embellishment that covered part of her torso. 

After being told she had to leave, Reis immediately took out her phone and began recording herself blasting the restaurant. But instead of backing her, most viewers defended the establishment’s stance.

Highlights
  • Brazilian reality TV star and influencer Beatriz Reis was denied entry to a Miami restaurant due to her dress.
  • Reis took to social media to complain about the situation and claimed that her choice of dressing was appropriate for a “beach” area.
  • Her complaint was met with disapproval from netizens, some of whom reminded her that restaurant dress codes are common.

“I’m sorry, but it wasn’t suitable for a restaurant,” one user said. 

RELATED:

    Beatriz Reis detailed her ordeal after being denied entry to a Miami restaurant

    TV star in sheer outfit speaking on camera after Miami restaurant incident

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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    In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Reis explained that she and her friend Emerson Azevedo, a Brazilian photo and videographer, were denied entry to a Miami establishment for not adhering to the dress code. 

    She revealed that the restaurant had deemed both her dress and Azevedo’s tank top inappropriate.

    TV star wearing sheer outfit with embellished corset walking in Miami

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

    “Did you know that many places here have a ‘dress code’ and bar entry to anyone who shows too much skin?” she wrote in Portuguese. 

    “Eme and I were barred because he was wearing a tank top, and I’m wearing a more transparent dress,” she said in the video. “What’s the big deal, people? It’s the beach!

    In the background of the video, a voice could be heard uttering the word “nak*d” in English.

    TV star in sheer outfit with sunglasses leaving Miami restaurant at night

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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    Despite the circumstances, Reis managed to dine at another restaurant but said it would be her first and only dinner in Miami, according to CNN Brasil.

    Miami restaurants frequently enforce dress codes, requiring men to avoid sleeveless shirts, shorts, and open shoes, and women to be in cocktail attire. No visible beachwear is allowed at establishments with such rules.

    Netizens disapproved of Beatriz Reis’ attire and labeled it “improper”

    Close-up of TV star's sheer outfit showing intricate details in Miami

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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    Several users informed Reis, after her video went viral, that she would be denied entry to most establishments for her attire and would be expected to adhere to a dress code.

    “She wouldn’t get into any high-end restaurant in Brazil dressed like that,” one user wrote. Another said, “No need to go out to a restaurant like that.”

    TV star posing in sheer outfit with beaded corset in Miami nighttime

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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    “Just because it’s a beach area doesn’t mean it’s appropriate to go to a semi-n*de restaurant, especially a fancy one,” a third wrote. “The restaurant has every right to have dress code criteria.”

    TV star wearing hoodie and sunglasses amid Miami restaurant entry controversy

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

    “I once got turned away from a pub in Ireland for wearing Nike sweatpants,” a person shared their own experience. 

    “There are places that still maintain a minimum standard of attire and behavior,” wrote another person. 

    “Dress code is dress code… it happens in many places,” another netizen reminded her. 

    Beatriz Reis was in Miami to celebrate the birthday of Brazilian actor Rafael Almeida

    TV star in wet hair and swimsuit discussing Miami restaurant dress code

    Image credits: Globo BBB

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    Reis rose to fame in 2024 when she appeared on the 24th season of Big Brother Brazil and finished in 5th place. She returned as a reporter on the reality TV show in its 25th season the next year. 

    She was in Miami to celebrate the 37th birthday of Brazilian actor Rafael Almeida, known for playing Gustavo Bergantin in the Brazilian soap opera Malhação.

    He also voiced Jesse Aarons, the main character played by Josh Hutcherson in Bridge to Terabithia, in the Brazilian dub.

    Group smiling at party related to TV star Miami restaurant event

    Image credits: rafaelalmeida

    Reis shared multiple photos with Almeida on her Instagram Stories, wearing the same dress she was turned away from by the Miami establishment. 

    “I wanted you to know how grateful I am for your life and for the incredible person you are,” she wrote in one story.

    “Our friendship is not perfect, we fight, get involved, get stressed hahahaha, but in the end we always choose to stay close to each other. And maybe that’s exactly what makes everything so true!”

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    TV star posing in sheer outfit causing Miami restaurant dress code dispute

    Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

    “You’re so special to me! From those who mark people’s lives by their gestures, loyalty, company, and the huge heart they carry,” she wrote in another. 

    She shared a photo with Almeida at Walt Disney World, saying, “I love you. I love our friendship.”

    “So vulgar.” Viewers roasted the influencer after her video went viral

    Comment on Miami restaurant dress code controversy involving TV star

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    Comment criticizing money does not equal elegance relates to TV star sheer outfit controversy

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    Comment pointing out restaurant setting not beach in TV star sheer outfit dispute

    Comment about restaurant demanding clothing in TV star sheer outfit incident

    Comment on common sense and self-respect in TV star sheer outfit restaurant denial

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    Comment about wearing appropriate clothes in TV star sheer outfit restaurant controversy

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    Comment mocking TV star to wear clothes next time after sheer outfit denial

    Comment comparing TV star's sheer outfit to beachwear in Brazil

    Criticism about transparency of TV star's sheer dress at Miami restaurant

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    Negative comment calling TV star's sheer outfit vulgar

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    Comment acknowledging photos but calling TV star's dress unflattering

    Comment criticizing sheer outfit on TV star with beautiful body

    Critique comparing sheer outfit to Hollywood and the Met Gala

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    Comment on vulgarity becoming fashionable in sheer outfit controversy

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    Comment on Brazilian women and vulgarity related to sheer outfit dispute

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    applebetty68 avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t want to eat dinner next to your uncovered junk. Definitely don’t want to be the next person to sit in the chair.

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    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t want to eat dinner next to your uncovered junk. Definitely don’t want to be the next person to sit in the chair.

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