TV Star Gets Brutally Roasted After Calling Out Miami Restaurant That Denied Her Entry Over Sheer Outfit

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Brazilian TV star and influencer Beatriz Reis, 26, was barred from a Miami restaurant on Thursday, May 28, for her dress.

Known online as Bia do Brás, the former saleswoman was wearing a black bikini with sequins on the top half, underneath a sheer black dress with a corset-style embellishment that covered part of her torso.

After being told she had to leave, Reis immediately took out her phone and began recording herself blasting the restaurant. But instead of backing her, most viewers defended the establishment’s stance.

Highlights Brazilian reality TV star and influencer Beatriz Reis was denied entry to a Miami restaurant due to her dress.

Reis took to social media to complain about the situation and claimed that her choice of dressing was appropriate for a “beach” area.

Her complaint was met with disapproval from netizens, some of whom reminded her that restaurant dress codes are common.

“I’m sorry, but it wasn’t suitable for a restaurant,” one user said.

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Beatriz Reis detailed her ordeal after being denied entry to a Miami restaurant

Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Reis explained that she and her friend Emerson Azevedo, a Brazilian photo and videographer, were denied entry to a Miami establishment for not adhering to the dress code.

She revealed that the restaurant had deemed both her dress and Azevedo’s tank top inappropriate.

Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

“Did you know that many places here have a ‘dress code’ and bar entry to anyone who shows too much skin?” she wrote in Portuguese.

“Eme and I were barred because he was wearing a tank top, and I’m wearing a more transparent dress,” she said in the video. “What’s the big deal, people? It’s the beach!

In the background of the video, a voice could be heard uttering the word “nak*d” in English.

Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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Despite the circumstances, Reis managed to dine at another restaurant but said it would be her first and only dinner in Miami, according to CNN Brasil.

Miami restaurants frequently enforce dress codes, requiring men to avoid sleeveless shirts, shorts, and open shoes, and women to be in cocktail attire. No visible beachwear is allowed at establishments with such rules.

Netizens disapproved of Beatriz Reis’ attire and labeled it “improper”

Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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Several users informed Reis, after her video went viral, that she would be denied entry to most establishments for her attire and would be expected to adhere to a dress code.

“She wouldn’t get into any high-end restaurant in Brazil dressed like that,” one user wrote. Another said, “No need to go out to a restaurant like that.”

Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

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“Just because it’s a beach area doesn’t mean it’s appropriate to go to a semi-n*de restaurant, especially a fancy one,” a third wrote. “The restaurant has every right to have dress code criteria.”

Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

“I once got turned away from a pub in Ireland for wearing Nike sweatpants,” a person shared their own experience.

“There are places that still maintain a minimum standard of attire and behavior,” wrote another person.

“Dress code is dress code… it happens in many places,” another netizen reminded her.

Beatriz Reis was in Miami to celebrate the birthday of Brazilian actor Rafael Almeida

Image credits: Globo BBB

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Reis rose to fame in 2024 when she appeared on the 24th season of Big Brother Brazil and finished in 5th place. She returned as a reporter on the reality TV show in its 25th season the next year.

She was in Miami to celebrate the 37th birthday of Brazilian actor Rafael Almeida, known for playing Gustavo Bergantin in the Brazilian soap opera Malhação.

He also voiced Jesse Aarons, the main character played by Josh Hutcherson in Bridge to Terabithia, in the Brazilian dub.

Image credits: rafaelalmeida

Reis shared multiple photos with Almeida on her Instagram Stories, wearing the same dress she was turned away from by the Miami establishment.

“I wanted you to know how grateful I am for your life and for the incredible person you are,” she wrote in one story.

“Our friendship is not perfect, we fight, get involved, get stressed hahahaha, but in the end we always choose to stay close to each other. And maybe that’s exactly what makes everything so true!”

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Image credits: beatrizreisbrasil

“You’re so special to me! From those who mark people’s lives by their gestures, loyalty, company, and the huge heart they carry,” she wrote in another.

She shared a photo with Almeida at Walt Disney World, saying, “I love you. I love our friendship.”

“So vulgar.” Viewers roasted the influencer after her video went viral

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