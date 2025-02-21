ADVERTISEMENT

Disneyland is commonly referred to as one of the most magical places on earth by pretty much everyone who visits it. The park is full of amazing attractions, rides, Disney characters, and different types of entertainment that young and old people can enjoy equally.

Even though it might seem exceptionally perfect, every place holds secrets. What’s interesting is that a former employee who worked at four of the Disney parks decided to reveal as much as possible about what actually goes on behind the scenes.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit post discussing a dramatic incident witnessed at a Disney park, involving emergency services.

andifyoudo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Discussion about a Disney park secret on improving park efficiency by removing lightning lane fast pass system.

    MrMaverick576 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Reddit discussion on Disney Parks secrets and employee quality.

    Turingstester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The most interesting thing about Disney World is how many visitors it seems to get. It’s estimated that nearly 48.77 million folks visit the parks every year, making it one of the most popular global tourist destinations. People tend to travel to it from all across the world, but a majority of its visitors are folks from the United States.

    There are so many reasons why people are hooked on visiting the parks. One of the biggest selling points for it is nostalgia, and that’s why people who grew up watching Disney movies connect with the parks in a big way. There are also so many sights to see that a person can spend an entire day taking them all in.
    #4

    Reddit discussion about Disney Parks secrets involving cosplayers' dating experiences.

    WillS**tpostForFood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Reddit exchange about Disney Parks secrets involving unusual places at the Haunted Mansion.

    Gehirnkrampf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Reddit conversation about Disney Parks secrets, discussing a memorable proposal moment at Epcot.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    All of the Disney parks combined have more than 77k cast members working in them. Their role is to create the best and most fun experience possible for all visitors. From operating the rides to managing food stalls or playing roles as certain characters, these workers do just about everything.

    A wonderful thing about Disney parks is that they want to create a more inclusive work environment for their staff by giving them more flexibility in the way they present themselves. This includes things like their costume, hair, nails, and other personalizations that they want. This would help cast members to show up as their most authentic selves every day.
    #7

    Reddit discussion about Disney Parks secrets involving cast member relationships.

    FightClubAlumni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comment exchange discussing a Disney park secret, with user sharing experience from Epcot's Norway pavilion.

    hanaconduh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Discussion about Disney Parks secrets involving haunted areas and superstitions.

    Worried-Good-6593 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Although most Disney employees seem to love their work and their interactions with guests, there are a few things about their jobs that still need to be improved. According to a large survey of workers, their hourly pay is often less than $15. It also seems like around 13% of employees are paid even less than that and get $11 an hour.

    Some workers have issues with not just the pay scale but also the work schedule. More than half of the employees with young children struggle to care for their families because of the erratic schedules they have to endure. These circumstances make it tough for Disney workers to maintain a proper balance between their work and their lives.
    #10

    Reddit thread discussing a Disney park secret about park cleanliness concerns.

    RibeyeRandy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Reddit user recommends Disney Parks attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy and Tower of Terror.

    Gutinstinct999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Reddit discussion about Disney parks secrets, focusing on pest control methods and wildlife management.

    Mother-Plane-9458 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the reasons why people flock to Disney World is because of how the place and the people make them feel. The rides, cast members, shops, and food items are all centered around storytelling, and that’s exactly what connects to people’s emotions. People who visit the parks often get immersed in the fairytale-ness of the place as soon as they get there.

    It is wonderful to experience that joy with one’s loved ones and family members. This quality of Disney parks is exactly what employees like about it. Since it’s their job to make people feel jolly, those skills become valuable in other areas of life as well. That’s why many top companies look to hire former Disney cast members, especially because of their expertise in customer satisfaction.
    #13

    Comments discussing Disney Parks secrets and questions about EPCOT festivals, character roles, and park upkeep opinions.

    Alabaster-Stone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Discussion about Disney Parks secrets, highlighting best and worst aspects of working there.

    jiggamanjr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Social media post discussing Disney Parks secrets and personal experiences.

    RatherCritical Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re an avid Disney lover and someone who regularly makes a trip to the parks, some of these secrets may shock you. Although it may not be the picture-perfect place everyone makes it out to be, it still creates a magical experience for every single visitor. That feeling of joy and wonder is a dire need in today’s world! Don’t you think?
    #16

    Comment on weddings at Disney parks, describing them as too expensive with crowded conditions and stressed couples.

    cinnayum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comments on Disney Parks secrets and questions about influencers and YouTubers.

    Cheap_Honeydew2986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Reddit comment about Disney Parks secrets, discussing Magic Kingdom tunnels used by staff.

    wessle3339 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Discussion on Disney parks secrets; comparing Disneyland's quality to Disney World's size and amenities.

    No_Proposal649 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comment discussing Disney Parks secrets about backstage areas in plain sight.

    AdmiralJaneway8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comments discussing a Disney park secret about park entry consequences without a ticket.

    HerrDerZwiebeln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Discussion on Disney Parks employee perks, focusing on discounts and park entrance passes.

    Mother-Plane-9458 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Discussion about Disney Parks secrets and pranks in a comment section.

    JRISPAYAT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comment thread discussing Disney park food options and values.

    JRISPAYAT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Reddit thread discussing Disney Parks secrets about cash room access and size.

    Reckless_abandon2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Reddit discussion about Disney Parks secrets involving cast member experiences at Epcot during New Year's.

    Fantastic-Pay-9522 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Text conversation discussing Disney Parks secrets about cameras and guest behavior.

    AdmiralJaneway8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Discussion about choosing the best weekend and accommodations for visiting Disney parks.

    tommyc463 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Reddit user discusses a Disney park secret about working at Not So Scary Halloween Party and experiences.

    MathematicianFun5029 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!