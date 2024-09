ADVERTISEMENT

As a millennial, I can personally attest to all the memes and reels where people say it feels like the turn of the century was ten, max fifteen years ago. I am the same way, and can still name the addresses to my favorite Counter-Strike 1.5 servers. But it's been more than two decades and that world no longer exists. So to see just how much things have changed, let's take a look at the Instagram account Insta80s90s and all of the nostalgia it's been posting. Just don't be surprised if you get a sudden craving for Fruit Roll-Ups and Capri Sun.

More info: Instagram