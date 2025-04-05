ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever owned a Tamagotchi, burned mix CDs, and can still recall the unmistakable smell of a Blockbuster floor, congrats—you’re old just the right age to appreciate these memes. They’re a mix of cringe, chaos, and comfort from a time when everything felt just a little less digital.

And if you don’t relate? That’s okay. Stick around anyway—you might just learn how weirdly wonderful the past used to be.

#1

Person holding a vintage Nokia phone, highlighting a funny throwback to early 2000s technology.

irememberthatsh*t Report

michellethecollegestudent avatar
Michelle C
Michelle C
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of us didn’t get one until our middle to late or early adulthood.

Nostalgia is, in many ways, a romantic concept. It brings us back to moments long gone, experiences we can only revisit in memory. And yet, the feeling it sparks, often a mix of warmth and longing, is hard to compare to anything else. It can also be surprisingly funny, as the memes in this article prove. Or even exciting. Either way, it hits a nerve.
    #2

    Kids playing video games together in a cozy living room, a nostalgic throwback for floppy disk era enthusiasts.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #3

    Dial-up internet connection screen, humorous throwback for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My neighbours have a funny sense of humour. Their wifi hotspots are called "28K modem" and "56K modem"

    Experts argue that nostalgia is much more than just a passing feeling. It’s a powerful emotion deeply rooted in the human experience. According to Krystine Batcho, professor of psychology at LeMoyne College and a licensed psychologist, nostalgia serves multiple purposes in our lives.

    In an episode of the Speaking of Psychology podcast by the American Psychological Association, she explained that what ties all these functions together is the way nostalgia unifies us emotionally.
    #4

    90s movie theater with neon lights and concession stand, capturing a funny throwback vibe.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #5

    Person reacting humorously to new music versus familiar tunes; a funny throwback for those who know floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    “One example of this is it helps to unite our sense of who we are, our self, our identity over time,” Batcho said. “Because over time we change constantly, we change in incredible ways. We're not anywhere near the same as we were when we were three years old, for example. Nostalgia, by motivating us to remember the past in our own life, helps to unite us to that authentic self and remind us of who we have been and then compare that to who we feel we are today.”

    #6

    90s Wendy's sunroom with wooden chairs, recalling nostalgic throwback vibes for floppy disk era enthusiasts.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #7

    Cartoon characters in a humorous throwback scene, evoking nostalgia for floppy disk era memories.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #8

    Student using colorful privacy shields during a test; a funny throwback for floppy disk era kids.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    This emotional connection to our past also plays a role in shaping our future. Nostalgia gives us a sense of who we want to become. But beyond that, it serves as a deeply social emotion, connecting us to others in meaningful ways.

    “In the beginning, when we’re very young, it’s part of what bonds us to the most important people in our life, our parents, our siblings, our friends,” shared Batcho. “As we go through life, it can broaden out and extend to a wider sphere of the people we interact with. It’s a social connectedness phenomenon, and nostalgia is in that sense a very healthy, pro-social emotion.”
    #9

    Truck full of kegs under a rainbow, humorous scene captured on a cloudy day.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #10

    Kids staring up at high displays in a video game store, humorously linked to neck problems.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #11

    Person taking a selfie in a mirror designed to look like a vintage Microsoft Paint window; a humorous throwback.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    Nostalgia also helps us reframe difficult experiences. Often, we remember the good parts—the joy, the wonder, the comfort—leaving the rest in softer focus. There’s always a hint of bittersweetness, but nostalgia allows us to revisit the past with gentleness rather than regret.
    #12

    Child coloring a tattooed teddy bear with marker, embodying 1980s nostalgia.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #13

    90s kid discovery zone with colorful ball pit and slides, nostalgic throwback for floppy disk era enthusiasts.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #14

    Colorful sand art bottles with playful message, perfect for a funny throwback.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    Few things trigger that feeling as strongly as physical objects like, say, CD players, toys, or collectible magazines. These familiar pieces can instantly transport us to another time. While we can’t return to the exact moment we first held them, just seeing them brings those memories rushing back.

    That emotional pull is something Caylen Belcourt understands well. She runs Nostalgic Episodes, a Canada-based store dedicated to vintage finds and retro treasures. Bored Panda spoke with Belcourt to learn more about what nostalgia means to her and why she decided to turn it into a business.
    #15

    Funny throwback comparing The NeverEnding Story to adult chores with laundry and dirty dishes.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #16

    Colorful transparent bingo chips in a container, evoking nostalgic throwbacks for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #17

    90s computer setup with a Windows 95 monitor, keyboard, and mouse, evoking funny throwback memories.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    It all began in 2017, when Belcourt discovered the thrifting side of Instagram.

    “I saw people finding items I had as a kid or tween and decided to go to my own thrift stores to see what I could find,” she told us. “Growing up in a small town, I had never really been to one before, so this was all new to me!”

    She started posting her nostalgic finds to her Instagram stories, and soon people began messaging her to ask if the items were for sale. That’s when the idea for her store was born. Today, she sources items from local thrift shops and garage sales.
    #18

    Kids in a 90s computer lab using old monitors and floppy disks, evoking nostalgic throwbacks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #19

    Group of scene kids with colorful hair, reminiscing about 2000s style, evoking nostalgia for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #20

    Vintage car door with ashtray, a nostalgic throwback for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that what the extra feature in my grandparents’ car was??

    Belcourt believes these items resonate so strongly because they remind us of a simpler time.

    “As kids, we had the freedom of time! Now, as adults, we have so much we have to do each day and different stresses to worry about,” she said. “When I look at my nostalgic objects, I remember how easy and carefree life was. It gives me a moment of calm during my busy adult life.”
    #21

    Velcro catch game on grass, nostalgic throwback for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #22

    90s nostalgia cups featuring Ariel, Pocahontas, and Looney Tunes characters evoke throwback memories.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #23

    Adult using a Pokeball lunchbox, referencing nostalgia and funny throwbacks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember my teacher in primary school writing a message to my mum in my homework book (as we got to pick our spelling words, and of course all of mine were Pokémon) - "It's just a phase, (mother's name), we can get through it!" Thirty plus years later... I still love Pokémon. Fight me.🤷‍♀️

    Her perspective feels especially relevant today, as technology evolves faster than ever. With AI entering creative spaces and social media dominating how we connect, there’s a clear line between pre- and post-internet life. And for those who grew up during that transition, that difference feels personal. Still, Belcourt maintains nostalgia is powerful for everyone, no matter when they were born.

    “I do a lot of my business with my dad, who grew up in the 60s, and his nostalgia feels just as strong as mine some days,” she said. “When we are thrifting together and he sees an item from his childhood, I see how much it lights him up!”

    #24

    Person holding a vintage Talkboy device, symbolizing funny throwbacks for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #25

    Smiling person pointing at head with text about being a manager at RadioShack or Toys 'R Us. Floppy disk nostalgia humor.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #26

    Young person in the 90s using a vintage computer with feet up, text: "A/S/L? Got any pics?" Floppy disk era nostalgia.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    “But I do believe there is something special about nostalgia just before the internet,” she added. “We really got to see all the changes—from the toys to the computers to the cell phones. We got to be kids during all those changes.”

    “For example, it went from paper diaries to electronic password ones. Cereal box computer games to multiplayer online games. Barbie cassette players to CD players. Dial-up internet in your family’s computer room to having it in your pocket!”
    #27

    Children playing in an 80s McDonald's playground with a giant hamburger structure and metal slide, a floppy disk era throwback.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #28

    Person showing volume adjustment, with text "The ending on every 80’s song." Funny throwback image.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #29

    Old playground merry-go-round evokes nostalgia for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    “I think it’s hard not to feel the nostalgia when we had access to almost every change at a young age,” said Belcourt. “We weren’t worried about who was liking our posts or scrolling to see what everyone was up to. Our generation was able to invite our friends over and truly live in the moment.”
    #30

    Young man in a plaid shirt with 90s hairstyle, text humorously referencing nostalgia for floppy disk era.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #31

    Funny throwback to MySpace days with HTML coding nostalgia, featuring a colorful profile page and code snippets.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #32

    Man in retro game show aiming a laser gun in a sci-fi set.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #33

    Man in a bright suit with a clock necklace, surrounded by smiling women, reflecting funny throwbacks nostalgia.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #34

    Kid holding grocery bags in winter, reflecting on nostalgic humor for floppy disk generation.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #35

    Scholastic book fair setup with tables and shelves filled with books, capturing a nostalgic atmosphere.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #36

    Grandpa Simpsons recounts funny throwbacks about renting movies on tape to kids sitting on grass.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #37

    Colorful puppet characters from a nostalgic TV show for floppy disk era throwback humor.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #38

    Tweet reminiscing about video games on channel 3, a nostalgic throwback for floppy disk era fans.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #39

    90s living room with plaid sofa and wooden staircase, evoking nostalgia for those familiar with floppy disk era.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #40

    2000s nostalgia items, including iPods, flip phone, floppy disk, colorful markers, and CD collection.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #41

    Kids in colorful outfits gathered around an old computer, showcasing a funny throwback moment.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #42

    Person in colorful shirt on swing with humorous expression, evoking floppy disk nostalgia.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #43

    Woman referencing a classic movie line about band camp; a funny throwback moment.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #44

    Four men sit bobsled-style in a bathtub, evoking 90s nostalgia for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #45

    Collage of iconic childhood trauma moments featuring a horse, animated characters, clown, and alien face; funny throwbacks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #46

    Abstract handbag with a face design made of beads, humorously captioned about perfection.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #47

    Four cartoon characters in a pool with a funny throwback caption about aging and looking like friends.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #48

    Conversation about Space Jam scene featuring Michael Jordan, humorously comparing basketball rules to a dining experience.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #49

    Funny throwback image of a person using Microsoft Excel on an old phone, frustrated by no response.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #50

    Man smiling at camera in a nostalgic meme about online history, reminding of funny throwbacks for floppy disk era users.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #51

    Nostalgic figurines of popular characters on a wooden ledge, reminiscent of the floppy disk era.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #52

    Group of people in colorful 90s fashion posing playfully outdoors, embodying a funny throwback style.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #53

    Child in limo enjoying pizza, vintage nostalgia humor scene for floppy disk era fans.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #54

    Vintage wooden playground, nostalgic for those who remember floppy disks, with playful text about childhood injuries.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There wasn’t one in my area, but there was one more or less in the next town over.

    #55

    1999 Taco Bell receipt showing throwback menu prices including burgers, tacos, and nachos.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #56

    Sky Dancer toy with launching base, a funny throwback for those familiar with 90s nostalgia and floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #57

    80s living room with retro decor, floral sofa, and a brick wall, evoking nostalgia for those who know floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #58

    Child holding multiple colorful Tamagotchis, showcasing 90s nostalgia against a vibrant background.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents didn't let me get a Tamagotchi as a kid, so I have recently indulged my kid-ness and got ALL the Tamagotchis. My mum thinks I'm a dork but I just tell her this wouldn't have happened if she hadn't ruined my childhood. 🤣

    #59

    Cartoon gnome sleeping on a fox with text "You might be old, but are you THIS old?" referencing funny throwbacks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #60

    Fun Dip packet with grape, cherry, and lime flavors, a nostalgic treat for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #61

    Four different styles of shoes in a circle, symbolizing funny throwbacks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #62

    Child surfing on a keyboard across the globe; throwback to early internet days showing floppy disk nostalgia.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #63

    90s throwback image of Warner Bros. Animation logo, with glowing eyes and a playful text about 90s kids.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #64

    Woman in a funny taco-themed dress, evoking nostalgia for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #65

    Person holding a ceramic piece resembling a crushed can with nostalgic humor.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #66

    Group of people holding a sign about childhood trauma, evoking nostalgia for those who know floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #67

    Black puffer coat with embroidered cat, nostalgic throwback for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #68

    Child in oversized JNCO jeans poses nostalgically, capturing a funny throwback moment from the late 90s.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #69

    Two girls in colorful Lisa Frank sweaters pose in a vibrant store filled with Lisa Frank merchandise.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #70

    Vintage superhero mugs with mist, evoking funny throwbacks for those who remember floppy disk days.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #71

    1988 Wisdom graviton ride for sale, priced at $70,000 in Chandler, AZ, evoking funny throwback memories.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #72

    Person standing on a bed in a 90s-themed bedroom with posters, books, and toys, evoking floppy disk nostalgia.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #73

    Cast in muddy costumes, standing on Jurassic Park set, evoking funny throwbacks for floppy disk era fans.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #74

    Child in vintage cowboy costume with fake horse on sidewalk, humorous throwback moment.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #75

    Colorful vintage iMacs in a classroom setting evoke nostalgia for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #76

    Cartoon house with quirky architecture, evoking 90s nostalgia for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #77

    Man holding a large bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows, evoking funny throwbacks to nostalgic snack excess.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #78

    Coin game machine at Taco Bell, offering nostalgia for those who remember floppy disks and childhood fun.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #79

    Giant skate shoes tied together, a funny throwback to early 2000s fashion trends.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #80

    Retro Little Professor calculator, a funny throwback for those who remember floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #81

    Unsolved Mysteries call center with vintage computers, evoking funny throwbacks for floppy disk users.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #82

    Container of vanilla ice cream with a wooden spoon, evoking funny throwbacks for floppy disk era folks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #83

    Cassette tapes in a drawer, a classic throwback for those familiar with floppy disks.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

    #84

    Vintage Pizza Hut building listed for sale, featuring classic design and red roof.

    irememberthatsh*t Report

