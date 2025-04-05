84 Funny Throwbacks For People Who Know What A Floppy Disk Is
If you’ve ever owned a Tamagotchi, burned mix CDs, and can still recall the unmistakable smell of a Blockbuster floor, congrats—you’re
old just the right age to appreciate these memes. They’re a mix of cringe, chaos, and comfort from a time when everything felt just a little less digital.
And if you don’t relate? That’s okay. Stick around anyway—you might just learn how weirdly wonderful the past used to be.
Some of us didn’t get one until our middle to late or early adulthood.
Nostalgia is, in many ways, a romantic concept. It brings us back to moments long gone, experiences we can only revisit in memory. And yet, the feeling it sparks, often a mix of warmth and longing, is hard to compare to anything else. It can also be surprisingly funny, as the memes in this article prove. Or even exciting. Either way, it hits a nerve.
My neighbours have a funny sense of humour. Their wifi hotspots are called "28K modem" and "56K modem"
Experts argue that nostalgia is much more than just a passing feeling. It’s a powerful emotion deeply rooted in the human experience. According to Krystine Batcho, professor of psychology at LeMoyne College and a licensed psychologist, nostalgia serves multiple purposes in our lives.
In an episode of the Speaking of Psychology podcast by the American Psychological Association, she explained that what ties all these functions together is the way nostalgia unifies us emotionally.
“One example of this is it helps to unite our sense of who we are, our self, our identity over time,” Batcho said. “Because over time we change constantly, we change in incredible ways. We're not anywhere near the same as we were when we were three years old, for example. Nostalgia, by motivating us to remember the past in our own life, helps to unite us to that authentic self and remind us of who we have been and then compare that to who we feel we are today.”
This emotional connection to our past also plays a role in shaping our future. Nostalgia gives us a sense of who we want to become. But beyond that, it serves as a deeply social emotion, connecting us to others in meaningful ways.
“In the beginning, when we’re very young, it’s part of what bonds us to the most important people in our life, our parents, our siblings, our friends,” shared Batcho. “As we go through life, it can broaden out and extend to a wider sphere of the people we interact with. It’s a social connectedness phenomenon, and nostalgia is in that sense a very healthy, pro-social emotion.”
Nostalgia also helps us reframe difficult experiences. Often, we remember the good parts—the joy, the wonder, the comfort—leaving the rest in softer focus. There’s always a hint of bittersweetness, but nostalgia allows us to revisit the past with gentleness rather than regret.
Few things trigger that feeling as strongly as physical objects like, say, CD players, toys, or collectible magazines. These familiar pieces can instantly transport us to another time. While we can’t return to the exact moment we first held them, just seeing them brings those memories rushing back.
That emotional pull is something Caylen Belcourt understands well. She runs Nostalgic Episodes, a Canada-based store dedicated to vintage finds and retro treasures. Bored Panda spoke with Belcourt to learn more about what nostalgia means to her and why she decided to turn it into a business.
It all began in 2017, when Belcourt discovered the thrifting side of Instagram.
“I saw people finding items I had as a kid or tween and decided to go to my own thrift stores to see what I could find,” she told us. “Growing up in a small town, I had never really been to one before, so this was all new to me!”
She started posting her nostalgic finds to her Instagram stories, and soon people began messaging her to ask if the items were for sale. That’s when the idea for her store was born. Today, she sources items from local thrift shops and garage sales.
Is that what the extra feature in my grandparents’ car was??
Belcourt believes these items resonate so strongly because they remind us of a simpler time.
“As kids, we had the freedom of time! Now, as adults, we have so much we have to do each day and different stresses to worry about,” she said. “When I look at my nostalgic objects, I remember how easy and carefree life was. It gives me a moment of calm during my busy adult life.”
I remember my teacher in primary school writing a message to my mum in my homework book (as we got to pick our spelling words, and of course all of mine were Pokémon) - "It's just a phase, (mother's name), we can get through it!" Thirty plus years later... I still love Pokémon. Fight me.🤷♀️
Her perspective feels especially relevant today, as technology evolves faster than ever. With AI entering creative spaces and social media dominating how we connect, there’s a clear line between pre- and post-internet life. And for those who grew up during that transition, that difference feels personal. Still, Belcourt maintains nostalgia is powerful for everyone, no matter when they were born.
“I do a lot of my business with my dad, who grew up in the 60s, and his nostalgia feels just as strong as mine some days,” she said. “When we are thrifting together and he sees an item from his childhood, I see how much it lights him up!”
“But I do believe there is something special about nostalgia just before the internet,” she added. “We really got to see all the changes—from the toys to the computers to the cell phones. We got to be kids during all those changes.”
“For example, it went from paper diaries to electronic password ones. Cereal box computer games to multiplayer online games. Barbie cassette players to CD players. Dial-up internet in your family’s computer room to having it in your pocket!”
“I think it’s hard not to feel the nostalgia when we had access to almost every change at a young age,” said Belcourt. “We weren’t worried about who was liking our posts or scrolling to see what everyone was up to. Our generation was able to invite our friends over and truly live in the moment.”
There wasn’t one in my area, but there was one more or less in the next town over.