90 Times Kids Made Everyone Laugh Out Loud With Their Shenanigans (New Pics)
A home with children is a home with laughter, and I'm not talking only about their infectious giggles. Their pure yet unpredictable sense of humor can turn even the most ordinary moments into precious family lore that will be cherished for years and years to come.
So to show you the power of their jokes, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of the best kids' jokes we could find on the internet. From clever wordplay to impeccable timing, continue scrolling to check out how they do it!
Passed This Sign And My 10-Year-Old Daughter Said "Looks Like Someone Drove Over The Speed Limit"
First Time Seeing A Leak This Serious
The Joys Of Photocopying
My Daughter Roasted Me For Father's Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud
Completely Unprompted, My Son Cut A Paper Spider Out And Taped It Inside My Wife's Lampshade. I've Never Been More Proud
Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Couldn’t Put My Shoes On. My 6-Year-Old Pulled A Great Prank
Took me a minute to figure it out myself. Clever kid 😀
Mr. Fart In The House
Playing The Family Version Of Cards Against Humanity When My 11-Year-Old Played This
I Had Forgotten Netflix Used To Mail DVDs
Kids Are Getting Too Smart
Captain Ravioli Reporting For Duty
Chaotic Evil
My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room And It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This. Bunch Of Comedians In My House
My 6 Ft Tall 13-Year-Old Son Thinks It’s Funny To Put Things Just Out Of My Reach
Last Year My 3-Year-Old Daughter Convinced Her Camp Counselors That It Was Her Birthday. She Got Cake And They Treated Her Like A Princess All Day. Her Birthday Was 4 Months Away
We only found out about it when we found this photo in her backpack weeks later.
My 12-Year-Old’s Sense Of Humor
My Son Said His Dinner Smelled Terrible
My Wife Let Our 8-Year-Old Choose His Own Shower Curtain Today
My Daughter: "Dad, It Looks Like A Giant Piece Of Pizza. I’ll Be The Round Pepperoni"
Kids Are The Best
My Little Sister Bought Accessories For Her Cat. This Is The Result
My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk Around The Garden
We Were Playing Hide And Seek
Bonus points if you can find her older sister's slightly better hiding spot.
My Son Doing What The Sign Says
Funny Guy
My Girlfriend's Nephew Playing Hide And Seek. He’s A Tree
I cannot see a child in the picture? What are we meant to be looking at?
I Broke My Arm Playing Hockey Yesterday, And My 6-Year-Old Brother Gave Me This Button. He's Too Funny, I Love Him
I Texted My 8-Year-Old Asking How Homework Was Going, Got This Reply
My 10-Year-Old Son Likes To Tell Siri To Change My Nickname, This Is His Latest
My Daughter Made Me This Bracelet Today
My Daughter Told Me We Only Had A Little Milk Left In The Fridge
My Brother Cleaned And Organized Our Bathroom While I Was Away Last Week. Last Night I Accidentally Left Some Things Out, So He Set This Little Scene Up With His Legos
My 9-Year-Old Daughter Offered To Use Her Newly Acquired Photo Editing Skills, And Smooth Out Her Brother's Acne On The Picture He Was Sending In For His New High School
"Quack Quack" Courtesy Of My 7-Year-Old Daughter, Who Thought This Was Hilarious
My 8-Year-Old Is A Jerk And Almost Made Me Burn My House Down
My 5-Year-Old Son's Dad Joke: "It's An Earth Worm"
Innocent April Fools' Prank
My Little Brother (Adopted) And I Thought We'd Prank Our Parents By Wearing Each Other's Clothes So They Would Mix Us Up. We Were Shocked They Could Still Tell Us Apart
My Husband Hates It When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge, So My Son Pranked Him For April Fools' Day By Filling 22 Containers With One Strand Of Spaghetti Each
Me: "Paul, Are You Ok?", Him: Puts Thumbs Up (Meaning This Prank Was For His Mother)
Guaranteed that poor mothers heart stopped seeing this. Then she kicked his butt
This Is Too Funny
My Little Sister Knocked On My Door. I Came Out To This
Dad Showed Me This Card He Got From My Very Modest Little Brother For Father's Day
The card says:
"Daddy
No matter what life throws at you.
At least you don't have ugly children"
My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note
My Kid Insisted On Making Me A Small Sandwich
My Kid Made An Earthquake Detection Kit
The Kids In My Neighborhood Made A Snowbabe
My Kid's Grounded, So She Had To Help Power Wash The Deck. I Came Back To This. Grounding Extended
I Told My Son To Stack The Dishes In The Sink. He Thinks He Is Hilarious
Went To Bed Last Night And Almost Had A Heart Attack. My Daughter Insisted She Had To Print Something For School. Liar
Beware When You Sleep
Daughter Said, "I’m Saving The Rest For Dad"
We Let Our Son Design His Birthday Cake. This Was The Result
My 7-Year-Old Daughter Took This Picture And Sent It To Me
Birthday Present From My 9-Year-Old
He Wanted To Be A Mannequin
My Kid Took The Batteries Out Of The Remote, Then Asked Me To Change The Channel
Apparently, My Kids Got A Hold Of My Label Maker
This Is How My Kid Asks To Watch Cartoons In The Morning
please, O lord, would you let me spectate this colourful box called the television?
My Husband And I Got Pranked By The Kids In The Neighborhood. We Couldn't Get The Car Out Of The Driveway
Now, That The Streets Are Safer To Drive On, My Son Is Trying To Cause Accidents In Front Of My House
Kid's A Comedian
My Daughter Got Me With, "There Is Water Running Down The Stairs!"
My husband put those same little carpet things on our stairs yesterday. Its to stop me falling down the stairs, which i do a lot, because im trying to learn to walk with canes.
Nailed It
It Didn’t Choose The Thug Life, The Thug Life Chose It
My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind Me To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To
What Happens When You Leave Your Child Unattended
When Dad Said "I Was Watching That!" But 14-Year-Old Me Could Not Be Fooled
My 10-Year-Old Made This And Sent It To Me
A Lovely Quote From A 6-Year-Old Kid At An Art Camp I Volunteered At
I Have A Feeling Our 7-Year-Old Is Forging His Teacher's Markups
My Child Setting A Trap For The Tooth Fairy
My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions
My Son Made A Paper Enderman And Hung Him From The Ceiling Outside His Room. I Just Met Him In The Dark
My Son Scared Me With A Cockroach Toy While I Was Fixing My Hair. He Is So Proud Of Himself
My Brother Loves To Add Things To My Mom’s Shopping List
My Sister Just Set Up Hulu At My Parents' New Place
I Cancelled A Call Mid-Presentation Because My 9-Year-Old Told Me Water Was Running All Over Her Bathroom Floor
Proud Of My 9-Year-Old For Making This
Local Farm Let The Kids Vote On The Name Of A Goat. 10/10
She Didn't Lie Though
How My Kid Asks For Snacks, From Across The House
My 5-Year-Old Got A Hold Of A Marker And Disappeared Into The Bathroom. Found This After Investigating
My Little Cousin Added Me To A Chat With A Bunch Of 9-Year-Olds. They Asked For A Photo Of Me And Then Proceeded To Tell Me I Look Like This
My 10-Year-Old Pranked Me
My 6-Year-Old Looked At Me All Serious And Said "Mom, Can I Lion King The Baby?" This Is What Ensued
They are gorgeous kids 😍 look at their faces! So cute