So to show you the power of their jokes, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of the best kids' jokes we could find on the internet. From clever wordplay to impeccable timing, continue scrolling to check out how they do it!

A home with children is a home with laughter, and I'm not talking only about their infectious giggles. Their pure yet unpredictable sense of humor can turn even the most ordinary moments into precious family lore that will be cherished for years and years to come.

#1 Passed This Sign And My 10-Year-Old Daughter Said "Looks Like Someone Drove Over The Speed Limit" Share icon

#2 First Time Seeing A Leak This Serious Share icon

#3 The Joys Of Photocopying Share icon

#4 My Daughter Roasted Me For Father's Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud Share icon

#5 Completely Unprompted, My Son Cut A Paper Spider Out And Taped It Inside My Wife's Lampshade. I've Never Been More Proud Share icon

#6 Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Couldn’t Put My Shoes On. My 6-Year-Old Pulled A Great Prank Share icon

#7 Mr. Fart In The House Share icon

#8 Playing The Family Version Of Cards Against Humanity When My 11-Year-Old Played This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Had Forgotten Netflix Used To Mail DVDs Share icon

#10 Kids Are Getting Too Smart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Captain Ravioli Reporting For Duty Share icon

#12 Chaotic Evil Share icon

#13 My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room And It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This. Bunch Of Comedians In My House Share icon

#14 My 6 Ft Tall 13-Year-Old Son Thinks It’s Funny To Put Things Just Out Of My Reach Share icon

#15 Last Year My 3-Year-Old Daughter Convinced Her Camp Counselors That It Was Her Birthday. She Got Cake And They Treated Her Like A Princess All Day. Her Birthday Was 4 Months Away Share icon We only found out about it when we found this photo in her backpack weeks later.

#16 My 12-Year-Old’s Sense Of Humor Share icon

#17 My Son Said His Dinner Smelled Terrible Share icon

#18 My Wife Let Our 8-Year-Old Choose His Own Shower Curtain Today Share icon

#19 My Daughter: "Dad, It Looks Like A Giant Piece Of Pizza. I’ll Be The Round Pepperoni" Share icon

#20 Kids Are The Best Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Little Sister Bought Accessories For Her Cat. This Is The Result Share icon

#22 My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk Around The Garden Share icon

#23 We Were Playing Hide And Seek Share icon Bonus points if you can find her older sister's slightly better hiding spot.

#24 My Son Doing What The Sign Says Share icon

#25 Funny Guy Share icon

#26 My Girlfriend's Nephew Playing Hide And Seek. He’s A Tree Share icon

#27 I Broke My Arm Playing Hockey Yesterday, And My 6-Year-Old Brother Gave Me This Button. He's Too Funny, I Love Him Share icon

#28 I Texted My 8-Year-Old Asking How Homework Was Going, Got This Reply Share icon

#29 My 10-Year-Old Son Likes To Tell Siri To Change My Nickname, This Is His Latest Share icon

#30 My Daughter Made Me This Bracelet Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My Daughter Told Me We Only Had A Little Milk Left In The Fridge Share icon

#32 My Brother Cleaned And Organized Our Bathroom While I Was Away Last Week. Last Night I Accidentally Left Some Things Out, So He Set This Little Scene Up With His Legos Share icon

#33 My 9-Year-Old Daughter Offered To Use Her Newly Acquired Photo Editing Skills, And Smooth Out Her Brother's Acne On The Picture He Was Sending In For His New High School Share icon

#34 "Quack Quack" Courtesy Of My 7-Year-Old Daughter, Who Thought This Was Hilarious Share icon

#35 My 8-Year-Old Is A Jerk And Almost Made Me Burn My House Down Share icon

#36 My 5-Year-Old Son's Dad Joke: "It's An Earth Worm" Share icon

#37 Innocent April Fools' Prank Share icon

#38 My Little Brother (Adopted) And I Thought We'd Prank Our Parents By Wearing Each Other's Clothes So They Would Mix Us Up. We Were Shocked They Could Still Tell Us Apart Share icon

#39 My Husband Hates It When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge, So My Son Pranked Him For April Fools' Day By Filling 22 Containers With One Strand Of Spaghetti Each Share icon

#40 Me: "Paul, Are You Ok?", Him: Puts Thumbs Up (Meaning This Prank Was For His Mother) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 This Is Too Funny Share icon

#42 My Little Sister Knocked On My Door. I Came Out To This Share icon

#43 Dad Showed Me This Card He Got From My Very Modest Little Brother For Father's Day Share icon The card says:

"Daddy

No matter what life throws at you.

At least you don't have ugly children"

#44 My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note Share icon

#45 My Kid Insisted On Making Me A Small Sandwich Share icon

#46 My Kid Made An Earthquake Detection Kit Share icon

#47 The Kids In My Neighborhood Made A Snowbabe Share icon

#48 My Kid's Grounded, So She Had To Help Power Wash The Deck. I Came Back To This. Grounding Extended Share icon

#49 I Told My Son To Stack The Dishes In The Sink. He Thinks He Is Hilarious Share icon

#50 Went To Bed Last Night And Almost Had A Heart Attack. My Daughter Insisted She Had To Print Something For School. Liar Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Beware When You Sleep Share icon

#52 Daughter Said, "I’m Saving The Rest For Dad" Share icon

#53 We Let Our Son Design His Birthday Cake. This Was The Result Share icon

#54 My 7-Year-Old Daughter Took This Picture And Sent It To Me Share icon

#55 Birthday Present From My 9-Year-Old Share icon

#56 He Wanted To Be A Mannequin Share icon

#57 My Kid Took The Batteries Out Of The Remote, Then Asked Me To Change The Channel Share icon

#58 Apparently, My Kids Got A Hold Of My Label Maker Share icon

#59 This Is How My Kid Asks To Watch Cartoons In The Morning Share icon

#60 My Husband And I Got Pranked By The Kids In The Neighborhood. We Couldn't Get The Car Out Of The Driveway Share icon

#61 Now, That The Streets Are Safer To Drive On, My Son Is Trying To Cause Accidents In Front Of My House Share icon

#62 Kid's A Comedian Share icon

#63 My Daughter Got Me With, "There Is Water Running Down The Stairs!" Share icon

#64 Nailed It Share icon

#65 It Didn’t Choose The Thug Life, The Thug Life Chose It Share icon

#66 My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind Me To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To Share icon

#67 What Happens When You Leave Your Child Unattended Share icon

#68 When Dad Said "I Was Watching That!" But 14-Year-Old Me Could Not Be Fooled Share icon

#69 My 10-Year-Old Made This And Sent It To Me Share icon

#70 A Lovely Quote From A 6-Year-Old Kid At An Art Camp I Volunteered At Share icon

#71 I Have A Feeling Our 7-Year-Old Is Forging His Teacher's Markups Share icon

#72 My Child Setting A Trap For The Tooth Fairy Share icon

#73 My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions Share icon

#74 My Son Made A Paper Enderman And Hung Him From The Ceiling Outside His Room. I Just Met Him In The Dark Share icon

#75 My Son Scared Me With A Cockroach Toy While I Was Fixing My Hair. He Is So Proud Of Himself Share icon

#76 My Brother Loves To Add Things To My Mom’s Shopping List Share icon

#77 My Sister Just Set Up Hulu At My Parents' New Place Share icon

#78 I Cancelled A Call Mid-Presentation Because My 9-Year-Old Told Me Water Was Running All Over Her Bathroom Floor Share icon

#79 Proud Of My 9-Year-Old For Making This Share icon

#80 Local Farm Let The Kids Vote On The Name Of A Goat. 10/10 Share icon

#81 She Didn't Lie Though Share icon

#82 How My Kid Asks For Snacks, From Across The House Share icon

#83 My 5-Year-Old Got A Hold Of A Marker And Disappeared Into The Bathroom. Found This After Investigating Share icon

#84 My Little Cousin Added Me To A Chat With A Bunch Of 9-Year-Olds. They Asked For A Photo Of Me And Then Proceeded To Tell Me I Look Like This Share icon

#85 My 10-Year-Old Pranked Me Share icon

#86 My 6-Year-Old Looked At Me All Serious And Said "Mom, Can I Lion King The Baby?" This Is What Ensued Share icon

#87 My Son, The Only Boy In The House, Is A Comedian Share icon

#88 Niece's Parents Got Called By Her Teacher Because She Was Too Noisy In Class. Next Week, Niece Brings Home This Letter "From The School" Share icon

#89 Card My 10-Year-Old Daughter Made For My Brother's 35th Birthday Share icon