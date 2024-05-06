ADVERTISEMENT

A home with children is a home with laughter, and I'm not talking only about their infectious giggles. Their pure yet unpredictable sense of humor can turn even the most ordinary moments into precious family lore that will be cherished for years and years to come.

So to show you the power of their jokes, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of the best kids' jokes we could find on the internet. From clever wordplay to impeccable timing, continue scrolling to check out how they do it!

#1

Passed This Sign And My 10-Year-Old Daughter Said "Looks Like Someone Drove Over The Speed Limit"

Passed This Sign And My 10-Year-Old Daughter Said "Looks Like Someone Drove Over The Speed Limit"

tryckstyr Report

#2

First Time Seeing A Leak This Serious

First Time Seeing A Leak This Serious

gemelket Report

#3

The Joys Of Photocopying

The Joys Of Photocopying

jgriffingraham Report

#4

My Daughter Roasted Me For Father's Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud

My Daughter Roasted Me For Father's Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud

magnus_ubergasm Report

#5

Completely Unprompted, My Son Cut A Paper Spider Out And Taped It Inside My Wife's Lampshade. I've Never Been More Proud

Completely Unprompted, My Son Cut A Paper Spider Out And Taped It Inside My Wife's Lampshade. I've Never Been More Proud

ForTheWinMag Report

#6

Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Couldn’t Put My Shoes On. My 6-Year-Old Pulled A Great Prank

Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Couldn’t Put My Shoes On. My 6-Year-Old Pulled A Great Prank

GavinWakeUpCall Report

#7

Mr. Fart In The House

Mr. Fart In The House

rynprry Report

#8

Playing The Family Version Of Cards Against Humanity When My 11-Year-Old Played This

Playing The Family Version Of Cards Against Humanity When My 11-Year-Old Played This

Chowderhead1 Report

#9

I Had Forgotten Netflix Used To Mail DVDs

I Had Forgotten Netflix Used To Mail DVDs

zimmer_donald Report

martingibbs734 avatar
martin734
martin734
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember when it actually did. Before all operating systems had built-in web browsers you had to actually order an internet setup cd-rom from companies like AOL that came through the post.

#10

Kids Are Getting Too Smart

Kids Are Getting Too Smart

nyambareMPH Report

#11

Captain Ravioli Reporting For Duty

Captain Ravioli Reporting For Duty

samlymatters Report

#12

Chaotic Evil

Chaotic Evil

alinehp2 Report

#13

My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room And It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This. Bunch Of Comedians In My House

My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room And It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This. Bunch Of Comedians In My House

narcolepsyinc Report

#14

My 6 Ft Tall 13-Year-Old Son Thinks It’s Funny To Put Things Just Out Of My Reach

My 6 Ft Tall 13-Year-Old Son Thinks It’s Funny To Put Things Just Out Of My Reach

Tom_QJ Report

#15

Last Year My 3-Year-Old Daughter Convinced Her Camp Counselors That It Was Her Birthday. She Got Cake And They Treated Her Like A Princess All Day. Her Birthday Was 4 Months Away

Last Year My 3-Year-Old Daughter Convinced Her Camp Counselors That It Was Her Birthday. She Got Cake And They Treated Her Like A Princess All Day. Her Birthday Was 4 Months Away

We only found out about it when we found this photo in her backpack weeks later.

Bootray181 Report

#16

My 12-Year-Old’s Sense Of Humor

My 12-Year-Old’s Sense Of Humor

Cafen8ed Report

#17

My Son Said His Dinner Smelled Terrible

My Son Said His Dinner Smelled Terrible

DrinkUpLetsBooBoo Report

#18

My Wife Let Our 8-Year-Old Choose His Own Shower Curtain Today

My Wife Let Our 8-Year-Old Choose His Own Shower Curtain Today

SkipTracePro Report

#19

My Daughter: "Dad, It Looks Like A Giant Piece Of Pizza. I’ll Be The Round Pepperoni"

My Daughter: "Dad, It Looks Like A Giant Piece Of Pizza. I’ll Be The Round Pepperoni"

narlycharley Report

#20

Kids Are The Best

Kids Are The Best

LissyLawHuds Report

#21

My Little Sister Bought Accessories For Her Cat. This Is The Result

My Little Sister Bought Accessories For Her Cat. This Is The Result

mamabird_2 Report

#22

My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk Around The Garden

My Son Taking His Mouse For A Walk Around The Garden

lauraprenders Report

#23

We Were Playing Hide And Seek

We Were Playing Hide And Seek

Bonus points if you can find her older sister's slightly better hiding spot.

graspingwind Report

#24

My Son Doing What The Sign Says

My Son Doing What The Sign Says

jediclaire Report

#25

Funny Guy

Funny Guy

taylorsschumann Report

#26

My Girlfriend's Nephew Playing Hide And Seek. He’s A Tree

My Girlfriend's Nephew Playing Hide And Seek. He’s A Tree

Satchmocoltrane Report

#27

I Broke My Arm Playing Hockey Yesterday, And My 6-Year-Old Brother Gave Me This Button. He's Too Funny, I Love Him 

I Broke My Arm Playing Hockey Yesterday, And My 6-Year-Old Brother Gave Me This Button. He's Too Funny, I Love Him 

1337Scott Report

#28

I Texted My 8-Year-Old Asking How Homework Was Going, Got This Reply

I Texted My 8-Year-Old Asking How Homework Was Going, Got This Reply

n0rpie Report

#29

My 10-Year-Old Son Likes To Tell Siri To Change My Nickname, This Is His Latest

My 10-Year-Old Son Likes To Tell Siri To Change My Nickname, This Is His Latest

Ziu Report

#30

My Daughter Made Me This Bracelet Today

My Daughter Made Me This Bracelet Today

Archaic_Hero Report

#31

My Daughter Told Me We Only Had A Little Milk Left In The Fridge

My Daughter Told Me We Only Had A Little Milk Left In The Fridge

iLiveInyourTrees Report

#32

My Brother Cleaned And Organized Our Bathroom While I Was Away Last Week. Last Night I Accidentally Left Some Things Out, So He Set This Little Scene Up With His Legos

My Brother Cleaned And Organized Our Bathroom While I Was Away Last Week. Last Night I Accidentally Left Some Things Out, So He Set This Little Scene Up With His Legos

Literally_Jaden Report

#33

My 9-Year-Old Daughter Offered To Use Her Newly Acquired Photo Editing Skills, And Smooth Out Her Brother's Acne On The Picture He Was Sending In For His New High School

My 9-Year-Old Daughter Offered To Use Her Newly Acquired Photo Editing Skills, And Smooth Out Her Brother's Acne On The Picture He Was Sending In For His New High School

iheartdna Report

#34

"Quack Quack" Courtesy Of My 7-Year-Old Daughter, Who Thought This Was Hilarious

"Quack Quack" Courtesy Of My 7-Year-Old Daughter, Who Thought This Was Hilarious

ground_truth Report

#35

My 8-Year-Old Is A Jerk And Almost Made Me Burn My House Down

My 8-Year-Old Is A Jerk And Almost Made Me Burn My House Down

ElectricBOOTSxo Report

#36

My 5-Year-Old Son's Dad Joke: "It's An Earth Worm"

My 5-Year-Old Son's Dad Joke: "It's An Earth Worm"

emseefely Report

#37

Innocent April Fools' Prank

Innocent April Fools' Prank

Sir_Trea Report

#38

My Little Brother (Adopted) And I Thought We'd Prank Our Parents By Wearing Each Other's Clothes So They Would Mix Us Up. We Were Shocked They Could Still Tell Us Apart

My Little Brother (Adopted) And I Thought We'd Prank Our Parents By Wearing Each Other's Clothes So They Would Mix Us Up. We Were Shocked They Could Still Tell Us Apart

tolkiensghost Report

#39

My Husband Hates It When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge, So My Son Pranked Him For April Fools' Day By Filling 22 Containers With One Strand Of Spaghetti Each

My Husband Hates It When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge, So My Son Pranked Him For April Fools' Day By Filling 22 Containers With One Strand Of Spaghetti Each

nonnahinnor Report

#40

Me: "Paul, Are You Ok?", Him: Puts Thumbs Up (Meaning This Prank Was For His Mother)

Me: "Paul, Are You Ok?", Him: Puts Thumbs Up (Meaning This Prank Was For His Mother)

johnjhorton Report

#41

This Is Too Funny

This Is Too Funny

sweetmomissa Report

#42

My Little Sister Knocked On My Door. I Came Out To This

My Little Sister Knocked On My Door. I Came Out To This

RexFry2005 Report

#43

Dad Showed Me This Card He Got From My Very Modest Little Brother For Father's Day

Dad Showed Me This Card He Got From My Very Modest Little Brother For Father's Day

The card says:
"Daddy
No matter what life throws at you.
At least you don't have ugly children"

lolliepopp99 Report

#44

My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note

My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note

diaryofasamsquanch Report

#45

My Kid Insisted On Making Me A Small Sandwich

My Kid Insisted On Making Me A Small Sandwich

rumbletumblecrumble Report

#46

My Kid Made An Earthquake Detection Kit

My Kid Made An Earthquake Detection Kit

elister Report

#47

The Kids In My Neighborhood Made A Snowbabe

The Kids In My Neighborhood Made A Snowbabe

gynoceros Report

#48

My Kid's Grounded, So She Had To Help Power Wash The Deck. I Came Back To This. Grounding Extended

My Kid's Grounded, So She Had To Help Power Wash The Deck. I Came Back To This. Grounding Extended

Qrusader62 Report

#49

I Told My Son To Stack The Dishes In The Sink. He Thinks He Is Hilarious

I Told My Son To Stack The Dishes In The Sink. He Thinks He Is Hilarious

Darzin Report

#50

Went To Bed Last Night And Almost Had A Heart Attack. My Daughter Insisted She Had To Print Something For School. Liar

Went To Bed Last Night And Almost Had A Heart Attack. My Daughter Insisted She Had To Print Something For School. Liar

reddit.com Report

#51

Beware When You Sleep

Beware When You Sleep

pucketwutch Report

#52

Daughter Said, "I’m Saving The Rest For Dad"

Daughter Said, "I’m Saving The Rest For Dad"

Wonder0486 Report

#53

We Let Our Son Design His Birthday Cake. This Was The Result

We Let Our Son Design His Birthday Cake. This Was The Result

Tenenentenen Report

#54

My 7-Year-Old Daughter Took This Picture And Sent It To Me

My 7-Year-Old Daughter Took This Picture And Sent It To Me

unkle_scooter Report

#55

Birthday Present From My 9-Year-Old

Birthday Present From My 9-Year-Old

Dr_Risbo Report

#56

He Wanted To Be A Mannequin

He Wanted To Be A Mannequin

Niyi_M Report

#57

My Kid Took The Batteries Out Of The Remote, Then Asked Me To Change The Channel

My Kid Took The Batteries Out Of The Remote, Then Asked Me To Change The Channel

DomesticBetty Report

#58

Apparently, My Kids Got A Hold Of My Label Maker

Apparently, My Kids Got A Hold Of My Label Maker

esmithiii Report

#59

This Is How My Kid Asks To Watch Cartoons In The Morning

This Is How My Kid Asks To Watch Cartoons In The Morning

andyhappy Report

anniewood742 avatar
Annabel Wood
Annabel Wood
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

please, O lord, would you let me spectate this colourful box called the television?

#60

My Husband And I Got Pranked By The Kids In The Neighborhood. We Couldn't Get The Car Out Of The Driveway

My Husband And I Got Pranked By The Kids In The Neighborhood. We Couldn't Get The Car Out Of The Driveway

becmurr Report

#61

Now, That The Streets Are Safer To Drive On, My Son Is Trying To Cause Accidents In Front Of My House

Now, That The Streets Are Safer To Drive On, My Son Is Trying To Cause Accidents In Front Of My House

pauldraws Report

#62

Kid's A Comedian

Kid's A Comedian

chicaceel Report

#63

My Daughter Got Me With, "There Is Water Running Down The Stairs!"

My Daughter Got Me With, "There Is Water Running Down The Stairs!"

swaggoner Report

kari-du avatar
EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇵🇸🇩🇿
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband put those same little carpet things on our stairs yesterday. Its to stop me falling down the stairs, which i do a lot, because im trying to learn to walk with canes.

#64

Nailed It

Nailed It

GrahamKritzer Report

#65

It Didn’t Choose The Thug Life, The Thug Life Chose It

It Didn’t Choose The Thug Life, The Thug Life Chose It

AlissaWalsh21 Report

#66

My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind Me To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To

My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind Me To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To

feathersandskulls Report

#67

What Happens When You Leave Your Child Unattended

What Happens When You Leave Your Child Unattended

ElderCunningham Report

#68

When Dad Said "I Was Watching That!" But 14-Year-Old Me Could Not Be Fooled

When Dad Said "I Was Watching That!" But 14-Year-Old Me Could Not Be Fooled

Nile-green Report

#69

My 10-Year-Old Made This And Sent It To Me

My 10-Year-Old Made This And Sent It To Me

Infradad Report

#70

A Lovely Quote From A 6-Year-Old Kid At An Art Camp I Volunteered At

A Lovely Quote From A 6-Year-Old Kid At An Art Camp I Volunteered At

really-immortal Report

#71

I Have A Feeling Our 7-Year-Old Is Forging His Teacher's Markups

I Have A Feeling Our 7-Year-Old Is Forging His Teacher's Markups

oppositelockgames Report

#72

My Child Setting A Trap For The Tooth Fairy

My Child Setting A Trap For The Tooth Fairy

LiteraturePretty4955 Report

#73

My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions

My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions

Ruffffian Report

#74

My Son Made A Paper Enderman And Hung Him From The Ceiling Outside His Room. I Just Met Him In The Dark

My Son Made A Paper Enderman And Hung Him From The Ceiling Outside His Room. I Just Met Him In The Dark

Crakkerz79 Report

#75

My Son Scared Me With A Cockroach Toy While I Was Fixing My Hair. He Is So Proud Of Himself

My Son Scared Me With A Cockroach Toy While I Was Fixing My Hair. He Is So Proud Of Himself

gpeachy13 Report

#76

My Brother Loves To Add Things To My Mom’s Shopping List

My Brother Loves To Add Things To My Mom’s Shopping List

jessicaeileen10 Report

#77

My Sister Just Set Up Hulu At My Parents' New Place

My Sister Just Set Up Hulu At My Parents' New Place

BuzzUrGirlfriendWOOF Report

#78

I Cancelled A Call Mid-Presentation Because My 9-Year-Old Told Me Water Was Running All Over Her Bathroom Floor

I Cancelled A Call Mid-Presentation Because My 9-Year-Old Told Me Water Was Running All Over Her Bathroom Floor

Mahhhbster27 Report

#79

Proud Of My 9-Year-Old For Making This

Proud Of My 9-Year-Old For Making This

eeberjeebers Report

#80

Local Farm Let The Kids Vote On The Name Of A Goat. 10/10

Local Farm Let The Kids Vote On The Name Of A Goat. 10/10

Amaquis Report

#81

She Didn't Lie Though

She Didn't Lie Though

AaronPenn1 Report

#82

How My Kid Asks For Snacks, From Across The House

How My Kid Asks For Snacks, From Across The House

kevohuevo Report

#83

My 5-Year-Old Got A Hold Of A Marker And Disappeared Into The Bathroom. Found This After Investigating

My 5-Year-Old Got A Hold Of A Marker And Disappeared Into The Bathroom. Found This After Investigating

kingofthesofas Report

#84

My Little Cousin Added Me To A Chat With A Bunch Of 9-Year-Olds. They Asked For A Photo Of Me And Then Proceeded To Tell Me I Look Like This

My Little Cousin Added Me To A Chat With A Bunch Of 9-Year-Olds. They Asked For A Photo Of Me And Then Proceeded To Tell Me I Look Like This

edibleflipflops Report

#85

My 10-Year-Old Pranked Me 

My 10-Year-Old Pranked Me 

c_ramens Report

#86

My 6-Year-Old Looked At Me All Serious And Said "Mom, Can I Lion King The Baby?" This Is What Ensued

My 6-Year-Old Looked At Me All Serious And Said "Mom, Can I Lion King The Baby?" This Is What Ensued

mustangkitty427 Report

#87

My Son, The Only Boy In The House, Is A Comedian

My Son, The Only Boy In The House, Is A Comedian

SamiWinchester Report

#88

Niece's Parents Got Called By Her Teacher Because She Was Too Noisy In Class. Next Week, Niece Brings Home This Letter "From The School"

Niece's Parents Got Called By Her Teacher Because She Was Too Noisy In Class. Next Week, Niece Brings Home This Letter "From The School"

puwetngbaso Report

#89

Card My 10-Year-Old Daughter Made For My Brother's 35th Birthday

Card My 10-Year-Old Daughter Made For My Brother's 35th Birthday

bakedapps Report

#90

I Got "Pranked"

I Got "Pranked"

reddit.com Report

