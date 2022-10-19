Ready to o-pun the doors to the wacky and wonderful world of wordplay? Wait, wait, please don’t close your laptop just yet! We know puns are notorious for the cringe-inducing punchlines that often make them a maligned form of humor. But our comedy-loving team here at Bored Panda firmly believes that they are misunderstood little creatures, and we're on a mission to prove that a good pun (is there such a thing, you ask?) is always worth a good laugh.

Love them or hate them, it’s hard to deny the inexplicable allure of the pun. You know what we’re talking about — one-liners so punny, clever, and ridiculously amusing that they take you on an emotional rollercoaster where you moan, groan, and then inevitably burst with laughter.

So allow us to introduce you to one pun-laden, eyebrow-raising, can't-help-but-laugh type of community aptly called 'Puns.' Self-describing themselves as the largest group of punsters on the Internet, this subreddit proves that wordplay can be a thriving art — if you do it right. Below, we selected some of their best posts to brighten your day, so continue scrolling! Be sure to hit upvote on your favorite ones, and join the gang laughing at homonyms in the comments.

#1

Please Stop Dad

Please Stop Dad

amrha Report

#2

Sick Doggo

Sick Doggo

coffeeowlthyme Report

#3

GF Asked For Help, And I Did The Best I Can

GF Asked For Help, And I Did The Best I Can

Vyuvarax Report

Depending on your sense of humor, puns are either the peak of witty wordplay or the low of cringe-worthy dad jokes that always come at the wrong place at the wrong time. At their core, these little jokes manipulate the different possible meanings of words or words that sound alike but have different meanings. But while hilarious puns are complex linguistic feats that deserve some respect, they aren’t necessarily in vogue right now.

To gain insight on the topic, we reached out to Caleb Warren, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Arizona. Having done a TEDx Talk on 'What Makes Things Funny,' he was more than happy to share his thoughts about the nature of the pun and even offer some advice on how to elevate your comedy skills to another level.

Warren explained that when it comes to puns, people are often divided into several different categories — lovers, haters, or the in-betweeners. "Compared to many other forms of humor, puns are less likely to disgust, offend, or get someone fired," he told Bored Panda. "However, puns are divisive in that some people think they are hilarious and others think they are lame (and some think they are both hilarious and lame)."
#4

True Dat

True Dat

nibbadvcky Report

#5

Argument At Family Dinner

Argument At Family Dinner

shampoo_and_dick Report

#6

Wholesome Too

Wholesome Too

BanAllPineapples Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Minnie Driver likes this.

View More Replies... View more comments

Unfortunately, there isn’t any direct data that could tell us who exactly likes puns and why. But the professor pointed out that one reason why people fail to find puns funny is that they rely on a relatively mild violation.

All of this can be explained by the benign violation theory of humor. "The theory argues that a person experiences humor (laughter, amusement, the perception that something is funny) when something threatens their sense of how the world should be (i.e., a violation), but they are okay with the threat (i.e., the violation is benign)," Warren said.

"With puns, the violation is typically a language or logic violation," he continued. "Someone uses a word or phrase in a way that it is not supposed to be used (e.g., 'I relish the fact that you’ve mustard the strength to ketchup with me'), but there is an alternative meaning of the word or phrase that seems correct (i.e., benign). In this case, mustard, ketchup, and relish are all the correct ways to spell hot dog condiments."
#7

Eggs Use Me. What?

Eggs Use Me. What?

shampoo_and_dick Report

#8

I Loaf It 😂

I Loaf It 😂

Yugvijay Report

#9

Ah Yes, Pretty Hip

Ah Yes, Pretty Hip

entertainer011 Report

Whether you like it or not, puns are ubiquitous — and dangerously easy to make. They're also bound to cause a reaction, regardless if it's a wince, a laugh, or both.

"I think most people don’t think puns are particularly funny because they don’t care enough about language to feel threatened when a word/phrase is used or spelled incorrectly. Along this line, one scholar argues that people who are amused by puns tend to be bookish and care more about language than those who groan," professor Warren added.
#10

Those Brother In Law Pun Skills

Those Brother In Law Pun Skills

IDontBeleiveImOnFIre Report

#11

Where Are Our Desssssks

Where Are Our Desssssks

HemperorSean Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
59 minutes ago

This looks like a lengthy lecture

1
1point
reply
#12

That's A Foot And

That's A Foot And

RabbitGuySentMe Report

We also managed to get in touch with the team looking after the 'Puns' online group, and one moderator, Girl_Alien, was kind enough to have a chat about the community. When asked how the subreddit was created in the first place, she explained it’s impossible to answer this question, "since I don't think any member of the original moderation team is still here."

However, things seem to be going well for the community. At the time of writing, it has amassed over 642k pun-loving enthusiasts eagerly waiting for their daily dose of hilarity. "It is not really that hard to manage," Girl_Alien told us about the group. "From my experience with other subs, G-rated humor is among the easier type of sub to manage. Other genres of humor are much harder such as those related to offensive jokes due to the number of trolls and Reddit's standards."
#13

Im Stuffed

Im Stuffed

Bongnazi Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I am just amazed that he is wearing top hat but naked

1
1point
reply
#14

Title

Title

Alzaphoon Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I assume they try to be greener

1
1point
reply
#15

Pretty Solid Evidence

Pretty Solid Evidence

coadnamedalex Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
26 minutes ago

It's a solid case.

0
0points
reply

Although the forum is well-loved by its punsters, moderators inevitably face some challenges. One common issue regards jokes that appear on products, as they can be mistaken for spam. "Not just that, but our visitors may see a funny t-shirt, cup, or bumper sticker and suggest where to buy one." As the team has no way to vet any commerce sites that visitors decide to link, they sometimes have to lock the post or must remove any hyperlinks.

"I don't really see any good solution," Girl_Alien added. "We don't want to lose the sub to Reddit over not enforcing sitewide rules. Yet, we may end up taking action against those acting in good faith (which we don't want to do) when someone wants to share where they have seen a pun. It is just unfortunate all around."

Turns out, another problem the moderators encounter quite often is handling spam. "Not only do we have spammers and possibly scammers who may try to hide behind puns on occasion, we occasionally get more interesting spammers," she told us. "One was spamming recipes. There was no commercial interest. They just liked recipes and shared them with any sub that they could."
#16

I'm Sure He'll Grow Up To Liver Healthy Life

I'm Sure He'll Grow Up To Liver Healthy Life

Morgan_Redwood Report

Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Better watch out for the organ harvesters....

1
1point
reply
#17

Whale Played

Whale Played

shampoo_and_dick Report

#18

Ba Dum, Tsss

Ba Dum, Tsss

awells1012 Report

One thing that would make looking after the sub easier, according to the mod, is if people would stop taking things too seriously. "I wish that others would be more tolerant of views they disagree with and not let their personal beliefs prevent them from enjoying a good joke or pun."

"It would be nice if more folks could learn to become more compartmentalized in their thinking and realize that things can be offensive and humorous at the same time without any disrespect being intended.”
#19

An Oldie But A Goodie…

An Oldie But A Goodie…

tessdf Report

#20

Smooth

Smooth

ogkerung Report

#21

Couch Potato

Couch Potato

Trick_Possibility_93 Report

Still, the moderators felt the need to mention in the sidebar that "all puns are wordplay, not all wordplay are puns." So we were curious whether some members have a hard time grasping the concept of these clever jokes. And it turns out that they do: "For instance, some think a meme or a funny cartoon is a pun. They are indeed humorous, just not a part of the genre."

"This is a sub mostly just for puns," Girl_Alien explained. "There is indeed plenty of wordplay that is not puns such as spoonerisms (swapping sounds across 2 words), portmanteaus, word avalanches, anagrams, etc. Those are all fun too, just not the focus of the sub."

The moderator was happy to share some of the most common (and her favorite) types of puns that ever graced the sub here, here, and here. Although she did mention it’s quite difficult to highlight specific ones, as there is so much witty wordplay on the platform, "those that contain multiple puns, those about mature content, and those that leave plenty of room for participation seem to be the most successful."
#22

Thank You

Thank You

EvK_27 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
51 minutes ago

BAHAHA

1
1point
reply
#23

I'll Try But Cloths On

I'll Try But Cloths On

recoro06 Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Aww, you can do it! And make sure your dash and body cam is on!

0
0points
reply
#24

/R/Puns Appreciates It

/R/Puns Appreciates It

shampoo_and_dick Report

Unlike a lot of other kinds of jokes, the groans and the laughs all are part of the package we call the pun experience. If you find them ridiculously funny but can't seem to come up with ways to hone your comedy skills, professor Warren broke down two useful pieces of advice that may help you crack up your audience in no time.

First, making puns too clever may veer them more into the realm of beauty and poetry rather than humor. "Part of what makes puns funny is that they seem stupid," Warren explained.

"Consider Atwood’s poem: 'You fit into me / like a hook into an eye / a fish hook / an open eye.' In this case, the double meaning of hook and eye is more likely to evoke elevating emotions (wonder, awe, etc.) than laughs or groans. Thus, sometimes puns are funny because they seem so stupid — the dumbness of the pun, and the fact that the punner is trying but failing to be funny — can itself become a benign violation."
#25

I Like This One

I Like This One

shampoo_and_dick Report

#26

Antics

Antics

fredeter Report

#27

Stolen Antidepressants

Stolen Antidepressants

dufosho Report

Secondly, you can also consider venturing into the world of more controversial matters. "A way to make puns funnier (but also more likely to be offensive and disgusting) is to pun about a taboo topic. People are more likely to laugh at puns that are insulting, violent, or sexual than puns about hot dog condiments: e.g., 'I’m trying to give up sexual innuendos. But it’s hard. So hard,'" Warren said.

Moderator Girl_Alien agrees with this line of thinking but also wanted to remind you that this kind of humor usually doesn’t come out of disrespect, hatred, or animosity. "Sometimes jokes about sensitive topics are told by those who are the most affected as a means to try to cope with their experiences and regain some sense of power," she noted. "So again, my biggest advice is to not take everything overly seriously or personally."
#28

Damn!

Damn!

shampoo_and_dick Report

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Yes, all British people are Cockneys, very good.

0
0points
reply
#29

Batman

Batman

Bongnazi Report

Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Looks like he lost a fight with Mr Freeze....

1
1point
reply
#30

She Probably Said, "Let's Weight"

She Probably Said, "Let's Weight"

Crypt0sh0t Report

#31

I'd Ruther Not Say

I'd Ruther Not Say

Un_FaZed211 Report

#32

Day And Night

Day And Night

Bongnazi Report

#33

Im Left All A Loan

Im Left All A Loan

DefNotInTheOven Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Totally makes cents

0
0points
reply
#34

They Just Don’t Taste Right!

They Just Don’t Taste Right!

Gacha_gurlOwO Report

#35

Facts 💯

Facts 💯

simwalkedaway Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Pre covid, we actually called it vid-con

1
1point
reply
#36

Take The Wheel

Take The Wheel

bitchyswiftie Report

#37

Well

Well

Dankmonseiur69 Report

#38

Topical

Topical

vidman33 Report

Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Another promise he didn't follow thru with...

1
1point
reply
#39

It Shall Commence On 4/20

It Shall Commence On 4/20

justlooking250 Report

#40

Life’s A Beach

Life’s A Beach

Quivant Report

#41

Midwives

Midwives

SleepWouldBeNice Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
47 minutes ago

You deliver that joke well enough, it could leave your wife in stitches

1
1point
reply
#42

Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture

JaeS24 Report

#43

Saw This In A Youtube Video, Thought It Belonged Here

Saw This In A Youtube Video, Thought It Belonged Here

Motor46 Report

#44

Check Hairlines

Check Hairlines

KillmongerXX Report

#45

Oh Dusty

Oh Dusty

galacticgoosebump Report

#46

Does This Make The Cut

Does This Make The Cut

reddit.com Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Knife try

0
0points
reply
#47

This Is Peak Humour And You Cannot Change My Mind

This Is Peak Humour And You Cannot Change My Mind

reddit.com Report

Henry Myers
Henry Myers
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don’t get it? Can someone explain?

2
2points
reply
#48

Still Up For Sale?

Still Up For Sale?

EC097 Report

#49

The Two Genders

The Two Genders

ShrimpRex Report

#50

I Have Fallen In Dough

I Have Fallen In Dough

reddit.com Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I don't see bread, another one bites the dust

0
0points
reply
#51

I’ve Lost Count Of The Times I Forgot

I’ve Lost Count Of The Times I Forgot

bo_veytia Report

#52

Clearing A Windscreen

Clearing A Windscreen

BiestjE Report

#53

Rip

Rip

shampoo_and_dick Report

#54

Marry Her Faster

Marry Her Faster

RobMash11 Report

#55

I Hope Fast & Furious 10 Is Called "Fast 10: Your Seatbelts "

I Hope Fast & Furious 10 Is Called "Fast 10: Your Seatbelts "

kopfler Report

#56

That's A Triple

That's A Triple

reddit.com Report

#57

A Bishop's Twitter Post

A Bishop's Twitter Post

TheRealAjmera Report

#58

This Dina Change Anything For Him

This Dina Change Anything For Him

Dankmonseiur69 Report

#59

Up Up And Away

Up Up And Away

DexterDave97 Report

#60

Music Puns Are An Acquired Taste

Music Puns Are An Acquired Taste

Bored_Blod Report

#61

Praypal

Praypal

Kelly240361 Report

#62

No Spoilers

No Spoilers

Onfour Report

#63

Meditate On It

Meditate On It

OffDutyTaoist Report

#64

Chemist N Plumber

Chemist N Plumber

reddit.com Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

...dammit that's really clever

0
0points
reply
#65

Brochure!

Brochure!

naumanafsar Report

#66

Did Not See That Coming

Did Not See That Coming

Dankmonseiur69 Report

#67

Well Calculated Response

Well Calculated Response

moses10960 Report

#68

A Dell

A Dell

shampoo_and_dick Report

#69

They Just China Have Pun

They Just China Have Pun

shampoo_and_dick Report

#70

No You F**king Mist It!

No You F**king Mist It!

Dankmonseiur69 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This is around the 373th times we disagree, Kelvin

0
0points
reply
#71

It Really Is Though

It Really Is Though

mr_chanandler_bong_1 Report

#72

Finally Some Good Fucking News

Finally Some Good Fucking News

shampoo_and_dick Report

#73

Not Mine. But Always Makes Me Giggle

Not Mine. But Always Makes Me Giggle

Alca87 Report

#74

Archery

Archery

Ratzypiet Report

#75

Puppy’s Favourite Spot

Puppy’s Favourite Spot

BlackEyedBroad Report

#76

Better Sit Down For This One

Better Sit Down For This One

Razabeth Report

#77

From R/Blackpeopletwitter

From R/Blackpeopletwitter

elcour Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
30 minutes ago

He nailed it.

0
0points
reply
#78

Microsoft Has Taught Children How To Work And How To Form A Great Pun Sequence

Microsoft Has Taught Children How To Work And How To Form A Great Pun Sequence

Gboy7373 Report

#79

Most Likely Yes

Most Likely Yes

discovid19 Report

Ginny Weasly
Ginny Weasly
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Wow BP. How dare I say the word AN (guessing they did it bc of the first 2 letters of the next word tho)

1
1point
reply
#80

Not Just An Ordinary Fan

Not Just An Ordinary Fan