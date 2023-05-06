Parenting is a journey full of surprises and funny moments, especially when it comes to raising 9-year-olds. They're a delightful blend of curiosity, imagination, and mischief.

At this age, kids are maturing emotionally and becoming more cognitively advanced. They are continuing to grow taller and stronger and may be ready to tackle sports and other physical activities.

So we thought to compile the funniest tweets that encapsulate the rollercoaster ride of living with these little creatures. From their unfiltered honesty to their amusing adventures, you never know what they're going to come up with. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the hilarity.

James016
James016
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Mother’s Day car my son made at school says “dear mummy, happy Mother’s Day. Can we have chocolate cake?”

Commander Ducky
Commander Ducky
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd pay good money to watch a bunch of 9yo's whack each other with lightsabers

LavenderHippoInAJar
LavenderHippoInAJar
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You see, baking the cake isn't the fun part -- eating the cake is the fun part.

Radish The Rabbit
Radish The Rabbit
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, but you used puppy eyes on me and convinced me! Mommy:1, Son:1

AwfullyWaffley
AwfullyWaffley
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t be disrespecting Mr. Fluffy!!

Tiny Tiger
Tiny Tiger
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody get some ice, STAT!

AwfullyWaffley
AwfullyWaffley
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knows, you might buy them a horse after they ask you for the 79th time…. Maybe the 181st time? Well, the 302nd time is a charm! Right?…

LavenderHippoInAJar
LavenderHippoInAJar
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reason #1753 why I'm glad I don't have kids

juice
juice
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

then of course it was important!

M.Kay (He/They)
M.Kay (He/They)
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, don't be concerned, because this is a great idea. Just make sure that you tell your family to invite horrible people that you hate.

Felipe Souza
Felipe Souza
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it's better than that nurse that poured ketchup in me one time

Kristie Jones
Kristie Jones
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awesome pun master in training. Kid may not be aware, though.

