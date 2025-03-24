ADVERTISEMENT

The 1990s… ‘Home Alone’, Harry Potter Books, Tamagochis, ‘Friends’, brick-like mobile phones, the dawn of the internet, the freedom to play outside. What a time to be alive. I really do feel the kids of today are missing out on so much that millennials got to experience during their childhood. Although some would argue that they much prefer the digital age.

Either way, there are certain things that might only resonate with you if you were lucky enough to have grown up during the '90s. And many can be found on an Instagram account aptly called OnlyNinetiesKidsKnow. It’s run by a guy called Jonathan Miller and has clocked up an impressive 1.1 million followers. The page is a wall of nostalgic memes to transport you right back to what many believe was the best decade. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite, and most hilariously relatable posts to see you through yet another week of excessive screen time.