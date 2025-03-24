64 Nostalgic Posts That You Might Appreciate If You Grew Up During The ’90s (New Pics)
The 1990s… ‘Home Alone’, Harry Potter Books, Tamagochis, ‘Friends’, brick-like mobile phones, the dawn of the internet, the freedom to play outside. What a time to be alive. I really do feel the kids of today are missing out on so much that millennials got to experience during their childhood. Although some would argue that they much prefer the digital age.
Either way, there are certain things that might only resonate with you if you were lucky enough to have grown up during the '90s. And many can be found on an Instagram account aptly called OnlyNinetiesKidsKnow. It’s run by a guy called Jonathan Miller and has clocked up an impressive 1.1 million followers. The page is a wall of nostalgic memes to transport you right back to what many believe was the best decade. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite, and most hilariously relatable posts to see you through yet another week of excessive screen time.
Rainy days in the 90s? My footwear was waterproof and I absolutely, certainly, definitely didn't wear flared jeans - which had all somehow evaporated in my part of the world on morning of 1st January 1980. Or thereabouts. 😉
Pretty sue there's a fantasy world on the other side of that wardrobe
Say what? A monster sized tree frog in a strangely decorated and very foreign looking clothing shop? Can anyone explain/translate/decode? 😁
???? What's the censored word? Or do I really want to know?
Brian May, guitarist with Queen, gave up doing his PhD for rock stardom - but completed it several decades later and is now a fully qualified astrophysicist (if you could an investigation into the zodiacal light, that is). Bruce Dickenson, lead singer with Iron Maiden, is another one: fully qualified airline pilot.
Mmm. Nope. I was long past being a teenager when that sort of thing came out.
Is it me, or does that look like an advert for a seriously ill-advised remake of an Ealing Comedy aimed at a pre-teen audience?
Those movies will always be awesome. And you can't forget "Don't Look Under the Bed"
Well, BP, I feel this might work as nostalgia for youngsters from the USA. Me? I'm mostly baffled, although I do recognise the guy from Back to the Future... (MIchael J Fox and isn't Parkinson's a b***h, eh? 😬)
