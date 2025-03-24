ADVERTISEMENT

The 1990s… ‘Home Alone’, Harry Potter Books, Tamagochis, ‘Friends’, brick-like mobile phones, the dawn of the internet, the freedom to play outside. What a time to be alive. I really do feel the kids of today are missing out on so much that millennials got to experience during their childhood. Although some would argue that they much prefer the digital age.

Either way, there are certain things that might only resonate with you if you were lucky enough to have grown up during the '90s. And many can be found on an Instagram account aptly called OnlyNinetiesKidsKnow. It’s run by a guy called Jonathan Miller and has clocked up an impressive 1.1 million followers. The page is a wall of nostalgic memes to transport you right back to what many believe was the best decade. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite, and most hilariously relatable posts to see you through yet another week of excessive screen time.

#1

Man in a hoodie holding a baby lovingly, with a heart graphic. Nostalgic '90s vibe.

onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #2

    Black cat in a bonnet at a tea party, evoking '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #3

    Quiznos Sub commercial parody with quirky character and text bubble saying "We love the subs" in a nostalgic '90s style.

    NeilNevins Report

    #4

    '90s themed drink menu with cocktails like "Rumrats" and "Hey Arnold Palmer" listed under "Drinkelodeon."

    friday.beers Report

    #5

    Cartoon character from a popular '90s show with text: "When this intro came on, you knew the next 30 minutes were epic."

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #6

    Child excitedly holding a Nintendo 64 box, representing '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #7

    Two '90s nostalgic 101 Dalmatians themed glasses beside Oreo cookies.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #8

    Taco Bell menu from the '90s with items like Cheese Roll-Up and Triple Layer Nachos at nostalgic prices.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #9

    Woman's surprised expression, caption about growing up in the '90s and aging.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #10

    '90s nostalgia: Wet flare jeans from rainy days evoke memories of growing up during the era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rainy days in the 90s? My footwear was waterproof and I absolutely, certainly, definitely didn't wear flared jeans - which had all somehow evaporated in my part of the world on morning of 1st January 1980. Or thereabouts. 😉

    #11

    Intricate wooden 90s wardrobe vs minimalist modern furniture in a humorous comparison.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sue there's a fantasy world on the other side of that wardrobe

    #12

    Tweet about a checkbook amusingly mistaken for ID, capturing '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #13

    '90s nostalgia: colorful frog peeking in a jungle-themed clothing store.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Say what? A monster sized tree frog in a strangely decorated and very foreign looking clothing shop? Can anyone explain/translate/decode? 😁

    #14

    Funny '90s nostalgia meme featuring side-by-side comparison with humorous caption idea for a movie.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #15

    90s Chuck E. Cheese vs. modern version, side-by-side comparison with a humorous caption.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #16

    90s nostalgia: Dave Chappelle character outfit meme compared to Banana Republic clothing display.

    ContentForAll Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ???? What's the censored word? Or do I really want to know?

    #17

    Women in a wrestling show with nostalgia-inducing '90s style, captioned with "The Lesbians" during an iconic moment.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #18

    90s nostalgia: a messy living room with teens sleeping, TV displaying Mario, and a dinosaur poster on the wall.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #19

    '90s nostalgia: Blink 182 makes a cameo on "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place," capturing a memorable TV moment.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #20

    90s nostalgia post about The Offspring's singer, who has a PhD and is a licensed pilot, on stage during a concert.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brian May, guitarist with Queen, gave up doing his PhD for rock stardom - but completed it several decades later and is now a fully qualified astrophysicist (if you could an investigation into the zodiacal light, that is). Bruce Dickenson, lead singer with Iron Maiden, is another one: fully qualified airline pilot.

    #21

    Vintage '90s superhero glass mugs with textured designs, evoking nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #22

    '90s cell phones displayed in a museum exhibit.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm. Nope. I was long past being a teenager when that sort of thing came out.

    #23

    Mike Tyson confronted by police after infamous 1996 boxing match incident, capturing iconic '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #24

    Funny '90s nostalgia post referencing Clifford the Big Red Dog causing chaos.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #25

    Tweet humorously questioning aging with a reference to buying expensive cheese, evoking '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #26

    '90s nostalgic CD collection including Space Jam, No Doubt, and Mortal Kombat soundtracks.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #27

    '90s nostalgia: cartoon camels hang out on a fire escape, smoking and drinking, with humor about AIM messaging.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #28

    Nostalgic post about '90s TV ads on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, missing kid-friendly commercials.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #29

    90s nostalgia: Two photos of a smiling couple, one from the 90s and one recent, showing their change over time.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #30

    Young boy attempting to save a horse in a swamp; evokes '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #31

    Angela Anaconda scene with characters playing on a seesaw, evoking '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it me, or does that look like an advert for a seriously ill-advised remake of an Ealing Comedy aimed at a pre-teen audience?

    #32

    Colorful '90s puppet characters in a playful setting, evoking nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #33

    Child in a '90s toy store with plush toys, including Disney characters, creating nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #34

    A group of people in '90s-inspired costumes walk along a sidewalk, including a dog-shaped car in front.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #35

    Pixelated '90s video game with skiers, trees, and a dog on a snowy slope, evoking childhood nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #36

    Funny tweet about aging, highlighting the humorous side of getting older and hearing from your skeleton more.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #37

    Tweet about a humorous game of "Millennial Monopoly," linking nostalgia to the 90s experience.

    TechnicallyRon Report

    #38

    '90s nostalgia: USA vs. Iceland matchup poster with images of Bombay and Stansson.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #39

    90s nostalgia meme with a child's photo, eyes humorously replaced with open mouths, captioned "Kids who did this are in jail now."

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #40

    Purple Talkgirl cassette player, a nostalgic '90s gadget, on a table with a lamp in the background.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #41

    Woman in a purple dress holding a drink, seated and relaxed, reminiscent of '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #42

    Monkey holding a Game Boy, captioned "11 year old me in my room 'This is good'", evoking '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #43

    Deflated Barney balloon at a parade, surrounded by crowds, evoking '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #44

    Two men doing construction work, reminiscent of '90s nostalgia with a humorous caption about being out on bail.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #45

    90s nostalgia: A Christmas tree topped with photo of a 90s actress, blending star and angel traditions humorously.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #46

    Tweet reminiscing about dating in the '90s, mentioning thrift store tapes and listening to them with cigarettes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #47

    Tweet expressing nostalgic reaction to The Cranberries' music from the '90s.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #48

    90s nostalgia: A flight attendant in Hooters Airlines uniform, a short-lived airline from the early 2000s.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #49

    90s Disney Channel lineup featuring Hocus Pocus, Under Wraps, and Halloweentown schedule.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those movies will always be awesome. And you can't forget "Don't Look Under the Bed"

    #50

    '90s nostalgia: humorous voting scene reenacted in a playful setting.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #51

    '90s nostalgia: Man singing energetically on stage, purple lighting in the background.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #52

    Man with yellow sunglasses and mustache, wearing a blue shirt and vest, reminiscent of 90s style on a film set.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #53

    Five men wearing red letterman jackets with an "N" emblem, posing in a classic '90s style for a nostalgic photo.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #54

    '90s nostalgia: Child actor from "Elf" movie then and now as an adult.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #55

    Tweet about watching "A Muppet Christmas Carol," evoking '90s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #56

    Child and adult in a nostalgic '90s photo with "you had to be there" text overlay.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #57

    Man covered in milk standing by dairy fridge, wearing a t-shirt with a skull logo, capturing '90s nostalgia humor.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #58

    Blurred close-up of a woman reminiscent of 2000s TRL shows, evoking nostalgia for '90s music fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #59

    '90s nostalgic billboard featuring Small Soldiers movie promotion with 3D figures.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #60

    '90s nostalgia: person with spiky hair and gothic makeup in a humorous scene about shopping at Hot Topic and Abercrombie.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #61

    90s nostalgia: Woman in bikini holding a Game Boy box and a chocolate cake.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #62

    Woman in '90s fashion looking surprised, wearing earrings and striped suit jacket, in a scene reminiscent of 1990s nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #63

    TV screen listing "Home Alone" movies, nostalgic '90s film collection for a marathon session.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #64

    '90s nostalgia meme referencing Chuck Norris stopping a chainsaw with his hands.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

