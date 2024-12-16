ADVERTISEMENT

When our mental health takes a hit, we all cope in our own ways. Some lean on friends for support, others take time alone to recharge, and then there are those who find comfort in laughing off their troubles.

If humor is what helps you stay sane, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the most hilariously relatable memes from the Instagram page How Mental—they might not replace therapy, but hopefully, they’ll bring a smile to your face.

Scroll down to check them out, upvote your favorites, and don’t forget to send them to your friends!

#1

Relatable meme text about trading generational trauma for generational wealth, humorously addressing mental health.

howmental Report

    #2

    Man struggles to carry a large couch alone outdoors, humorously relatable to mental stress.

    hashjenni Report

    #3

    Tweet by Cali saying "I wish they made thought canceling headphones," capturing relatable mental health humor.

    calidaysay Report

    #4

    Group of people in blue shirts celebrating with laughter, capturing a hilariously relatable mental struggle moment.

    howmental Report

    #5

    Relatable meme about remembering embarrassing moments and forgetting appointments, highlighting mental health struggles humorously.

    howmental Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what’s with the huge chunks of my childhood? I have that too.

    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Relatable meme about finding purpose vs. making a purchase, capturing mental struggles with humor.

    MaRiahChambers Report

    m6nbtfpx7q avatar
    m6nbtfpx7q
    m6nbtfpx7q
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t underestimate the power of retail therapy

    #7

    Relatable meme of a character complaining about afternoon appointments, captioned "What a waste of good day."

    howmental Report

    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only masochists like the night shift, work to sleep, sleep to work. The only upside is you end up saving a lot of money because you don't go anywhere to spend it. But afternoons(2 till 10) has to be the worst shift. You're just clock watching, you can't start anything because you can't finish anything and you don't want to do anything that will make you tired before you go to work anyway. It's just a waste of a week.

    #8

    Relatable meme of a train display showing "SUFFER" in response to needing a sign.

    howmental Report

    #9

    Tweet meme about fear of failure and anxiety in a humorous context, highlighting relatable struggles with staying sane.

    soymeii Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wasn’t my parents. It was early academic success. And then I went to a pretty prestigious university. I’m scared to try. (I did order the Lego police station from the modular building collection that will be here on the 26th… This was after my parents said they wouldn’t despite me not having children and them spending for my nephews’ presents on birthdays and Xmas every year… Sorry… My own stuff. I think I just had to get it out though.)

    #10

    Relatable meme about feelings and astrology humorously suggesting Earth as the cause.

    howmental Report

    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm blaming it on that big rock that keeps mooning me

    #11

    Text meme: "I'm in a really good place rn, not mentally, I'm just in bed." Relatable mental health humor.

    howmental Report

    #12

    Relatable meme about adulting: no hobbies, lying down during free time, humorously asserting boundaries.

    howmental Report

    #13

    Relatable meme about Apple Photos showing reminders of traumatic people, posted by user Poetry.

    lastvibes Report

    #14

    Relatable meme about the mental struggle of starting tasks with a scream.

    hansmollman Report

    #15

    Relatable meme about life's struggles with a humorous twist.

    howmental Report

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then u feel bad for complaining because this is the best its been and others have it worse

    #16

    Homer Simpson in a meme about avoiding social interaction, humorously relatable for mental health struggles.

    howmental Report

    #17

    Introvert and extrovert meme: medieval-style art with introvert labeled person hugging a labeled extrovert demon.

    howmental Report

    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extroverts are like religion, they feel an overwhelming need to save you, but don't really have a convincing argument for why.

    #18

    Skeletor in a robe, lounging on a couch, holding a wine glass, humorously depicting staying sane at home.

    howmental Report

    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just need to grab my keys, brush my hair, watch two more episodes and and five more seasons and I'll be ready.

    #19

    Relatable meme comparing emotions to a fitted sheet corner popping up.

    topaz_kell Report

    #20

    Relatable meme text about emotions and mental struggle by user greelin, balancing feeling nothing or too much.

    howmental Report

    #21

    Relatable meme with a child scratching their head, expressing the feeling of wanting to withdraw from society.

    howmental Report

    #22

    Relatable meme advising to stop doomscrolling and take a walk, drink water, and breathe.

    howmental Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i am imagining Doom slayer drinking a glass of water and going for a nice walk

    #23

    Relatable meme about work modes, highlighting the struggle to stay sane with humor.

    AcademicChatter Report

    #24

    Relatable meme about anxiety and procrastination before an appointment.

    emily_murnane Report

    #25

    Elderly figure intensely typing on a laptop, humorously highlighting a relatable mental struggle.

    howmental Report

    #26

    Relatable meme about ADHD humorously discussing the phrase "jack of all trades, master of none."

    ElyKreimendahl Report

    #27

    Relatable meme text: "What if I wasn't tired all the time imagine the possibilities."

    howmental Report

    #28

    Relatable meme about therapy and trust issues, capturing a humorous take on mental struggles.

    howmental Report

    #29

    Relatable meme about needing longer weekends shared by RiotGrlErin, with humor on staying sane.

    RiotGrlErin Report

    #30

    Tweet meme about relentless passage of time, humorously relatable to anyone struggling to stay sane.

    jayythewave Report

    #31

    Possum meme humorously relates to mental struggles with text about personality.

    howmental Report

    #32

    Homer Simpson in a baseball uniform looking pensive, captioned about wishing to be home with potato chips.

    howmental Report

    #33

    Relatable meme about embracing weirdness and expressing emotions freely, humorously highlighting how kids do it right.

    howmental Report

    #34

    Bearded character humorously regretting opening up, capturing the hilariously relatable struggle to stay sane.

    howmental Report

    #35

    Relatable meme about hesitation and struggles, capturing the humor in everyday challenges and staying sane.

    howmental Report

    #36

    Meme of someone peeking around a corner with text about anxiety, humorously relatable for those trying to stay sane.

    howmental Report

    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the getting to sleep at 4am when you're sure the freezer just gurgled something satanic.

    #37

    Skeleton humorously struggling to stay sane, emerging from a tomb, reflecting on letting go, reliving relatable memes.

    howmental Report

    #38

    Relatable meme about anxiety, featuring a humorous tweet from @antikirsten expressing high stress levels.

    howmental Report

    #39

    Relatable meme about neurodivergent people listening to a song on repeat, capturing mental struggles humorously.

    howmental Report

    #40

    Relatable meme of Australian Quick Spirals pasta labeled for when pressed for time.

    howmental Report

    #41

    Person stands at a crossroads, deciding between awkward silence or awkward conversation, under a stormy sky.

    howmental Report

    philjones2 avatar
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is incredibly accurate. I will be deleting this comment later.

    #42

    Relatable meme about using a notes app to deal with stress, capturing the humor in staying sane.

    braylon125 Report

    #43

    Relatable meme showing a man in a plaid shirt shrugging, captioned with humorous text about traumatic life events.

    howmental Report

    #44

    Tweet about neurodivergent preferences for background noise, highlighting a relatable mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    #45

    Cat lying in bed looking relaxed, with a funny relatable meme text about avoiding tasks.

    howmental Report

    m6nbtfpx7q avatar
    m6nbtfpx7q
    m6nbtfpx7q
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That bedroom looks pretty tidy so yea just stay in there and avoid it all

    #46

    Relatable meme of a woman humorously declining a party invitation as her favorite trick.

    howmental Report

    #47

    Skeleton meme illustrating a relatable struggle to stay sane with humor.

    howmental Report

    #48

    Relatable meme about feeling anxious, featuring a humorous conversation with a surgeon.

    bxchez_mad1 Report

    #49

    Meme of a donkey with a resigned expression and text: "when you fake laughed twice already and they still talking."

    howmental Report

    #50

    Funny meme about being excited to share gossip with a therapist.

    howmental Report

    #51

    Relatable meme about moments of intelligence being brief and unplanned.

    howmental Report

    #52

    Relatable meme about anxiety as self-conspiracy theories, shared by user @trashythisis.

    howmental Report

    #53

    Elderly woman with white hair sits looking skeptical; the meme humorously conveys a struggle to stay sane around friends.

    howmental Report

    #54

    "Meme comparing a small book to an overthinker's thick book, illustrating mental struggles humorously."

    howmental Report

    #55

    Relatable meme of a five-year plan with humorous goals to stay sane and enjoy life.

    howmental Report

    #56

    Man smiling with a caption about emotional attachment to Safari tabs, illustrating relatable struggle with sanity.

    howmental Report

    #57

    Relatable meme about social anxiety, featuring a humorous gaming reference for staying sane.

    howmental Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    damn it i cant give the answer i want my charisma level is too low i need to level up

    #58

    Comic about introverts featuring a ghost, humorously depicting how introverts react to social gatherings.

    howmental Report

    #59

    Tweet about a humorous cleaning service concept for those with ADHD, offering relatable mental health humor.

    howmental Report

    #60

    Relatable meme about ADHD and caffeine effects, highlighting the humor in everyday struggles to stay sane.

    howmental Report

    #61

    Meme asking if someone is introverted or quiet due to being ignored, highlighting hilariously relatable mental struggles.

    howmental Report

    #62

    Person smiling at a computer screen, holding a can, captioned about mental disorders diagnosis quizzes.

    howmental Report

    #63

    Relatable meme about being jealous of people who fall asleep quickly.

    howmental Report

    #64

    Sponge character looking exhausted, captioned "My introvert self after socializing for two minutes," illustrating mental humor.

    howmental Report

    #65

    Smiling person with meme text about enjoying sleep, relatable to mental health.

    howmental Report

    #66

    Relatable meme about social anxiety with text: "I yap a lot for someone who's afraid of socialising."

    howmental Report

    #67

    Relatable meme humorously depicting focus challenges in autism and ADHD.

    howmental Report

    #68

    Cartoon character crying with curlers, illustrating relatable mental stress humor.

    howmental Report

    #69

    Relatable meme caption about determination and panic from a social media post.

    howmental Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will panic before and during, and then be like: "Huh, that really wasn't so bad". Until next time ...

    #70

    Stick figure poking a cup of iced coffee with text "C'mon, fix my life," humorously relating to mental struggles.

    howmental Report

    #71

    Three people labeled "Stomach Issues," "Social Anxiety," and "$4.72 in my bank account" humorously address social struggles.

    howmental Report

    susan-hammons-actor avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What fresh AI Hell is this? They're floating & their hands are terrifying.

    #72

    Relatable meme about wanting to be like a McFlurry machine, accepted for being dysfunctional and doing the bare minimum.

    howmental Report

    #73

    Mentally stable meme with humorous text about parking a horse in the brain, followed by a witty reply questioning stability.

    howmental Report

    #74

    Relatable meme about a single tear rolling down a cheek, highlighting the dramatics of minor breakdowns.

    howmental Report

    #75

    Teddy bear inside a red garbage truck, representing hilariously relatable struggles with staying sane.

    howmental Report

    #76

    Emotional meme with text "I feel like I have rabies but like emotionally," highlighting mental struggles humorously.

    howmental Report

    #77

    Relatable meme about attachment issues and staying sane, featuring tweet from @sulky80715248.

    howmental Report

    #78

    Relatable mental health meme showing a gate without a fence, captioned about setting boundaries.

    howmental Report

    #79

    Relatable meme about struggling with waking up and going to sleep.

    howmental Report

    #80

    Relatable meme of a person with a humorous expression illustrating stress from a "we need to talk" text message.

    howmental Report

    #81

    Relatable memes about feeling like a dog, wanting affection, and fearing the doorbell.

    howmental Report

    #82

    Relatable meme tweet about mental and physical struggles, highlighting humor in everyday challenges.

    howmental Report

    #83

    Relatable meme depicting humorous thoughts about listening to your body versus indulging late-night cravings.

    howmental Report

    #84

    Relatable meme about mental struggles with text saying "My flag is not green or red... It's white. I give up. Leave me alone."

    howmental Report

    #85

    Meme about being overstimulated, featuring a person screaming, with a cosmic purple background.

    howmental Report

    #86

    Cartoon character with a caption highlighting relatable mental struggles, humorously questioning, "Wait, what was I doing?"

    howmental Report

    #87

    Relatable meme featuring a character confronting a "vague sense of dread," humorously illustrating mental struggles.

    howmental Report

    #88

    Meme with humorous text about feeling mentally unwell, relatable to those struggling to stay sane.

    howmental Report

    #89

    Relatable meme about autism and communication challenges, highlighting the struggle to be understood.

    howmental Report

    #90

    Relatable meme expressing the desire to be left out of plans, humorously capturing the struggle to stay sane.

    howmental Report

    #91

    Relatable meme about dealing with expectations, featuring a humorous take on life's pressures.

    howmental Report

    #92

    Relatable meme of a cartoon character with wide eyes, capturing a zoned-out expression.

    howmental Report

    #93

    Relatable meme about growing up gifted and ADHD struggles, highlighting the challenges of staying sane.

    howmental Report

