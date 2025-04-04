ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine you could go to work, earn a salary, then go home and completely disconnect—and totally forget—what you do for a living, and that you even have a job. Almost like wiping your mind clean at the end of each shift. The Apple TV series Severance centers around this idea. It follows a group of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

It’s fictional, obviously. But interestingly, a recent survey has found that 70% of people polled said they’d be “Severed” in exchange for an annual starting salary of $100,000. HR experts say this openness to trading consciousness for compensation says a lot about how people feel about modern work…

If you feel like you want to undergo surgery so that you can forget all about work, we can’t help you there, I’m afraid. But we do have something that might make you temporarily forget you’re supposed to be working right now. There’s an online community called Work Memes. You guessed it. They share hilarious and sometimes painfully relatable memes about that "W" word that we shall not mention (for a moment, at least). Bored Panda has put together our favorites from the page, for when you need to dip out of the reality of your 9-5. We also spoke to David Rice, an HR expert at People Managing People about why so many people wish "Severance" was a real thing.

#1

Funny work meme about sending job applications to criticize low salaries.

NightOwlOnline Report

    #2

    A humorous work meme about remote work and office productivity by Robert Schultz.

    _RobertSchultz Report

    #3

    Funny work meme about realizing incompetence in important jobs, shared by Super 70s Sports on Twitter.

    Super70sSports Report

    How far would you go to achieve a perfect work/life balance? That’s the question Apple TV’s critically acclaimed series “Severance” aimed to explore. If you’ve never heard of the Emmy Award-winning show directed by Ben Stiller, here’s the synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

    “Lead character Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.”

    A recent survey by Human Resources platform People Managing People found that many viewers are more than intrigued to give the memory-splitting procedure a go. The poll of more than 200 workers across the globe revealed that almost a quarter (21%) of people say they ‘definitely would’ or ‘probably would’ be willing to accept the procedure—while a big majority (70%) of workers said they would be ‘Severed’ for a wage of $100,000 a year.

    We asked People Managing People's Human Resources expert Mark Rice what inspired them to conduct the survey... "The series presents a dystopian workplace where people are willing to alter the function of their minds to be able to live separate lives from their work," he said. "This is an interesting time to present the survey, because increasingly people are feeling the drain on their personal lives that modern work presents and how the demands of serving capitalism have simply become too much for a lot of people."

    #4

    Funny work meme comparing European and American out-of-office email responses.

    LeannaO Report

    #5

    Funny work meme about weekend chores instead of relaxation.

    Adam_Karpiak Report

    #6

    Astronaut meme humorously suggesting "the horrors persist but so do I" instead of "living the dream" at work.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    Rice believes we're encountering a time where workers are presented with ethical dilemmas in how they experience and complete their work. AI is part of that, he says, and it's making work for a lot of people less about creativity or ingenuity and more about the volume of what they can do. The HR expert tells us it's a recipe for burnout.

    "We're only a few years away from the trans-humanism movement in which things like the neura-link could change the function of human's brains and how we work. Add in the politics of the day, and it kind of feel likes we're headed toward dystopian workplace tropes you might see in shows like Severance or Black Mirror," Rice told Bored Panda. "So we wanted to see where people are with this concept given so many are struggling with things like burnout, separating work and life and overall satisfaction with what they're doing for a living. I think the results really illustrate that in a unique way."

    #7

    Work meme showing character's tired eyes reacting to using paid time off.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #8

    Funny work meme about "take your friend to work day" to meet office characters.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Child humorously crashes through glass in a funny work meme about unrealistic job training expectations.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    On the topic of results, 34% of those surveyed said they would consider having the "Severance" procedure if they were paid more than $500,000. It also emerged that Gen Z is the age group most willing to undergo the procedure for money. Only 13% of 18-24-year-olds said they would not consider it. Over a third of Gen X and Millennial respondents said they either ‘definitely would’ or ‘probably would’ accept the procedure.

    "There are a lot of factors at play here," says Rice. "For one, work has become increasingly demanding of people. I recently saw a poll asking how many hours on average you work and the number one answer across thousands of respondents was 50 hours."

    The expert told Bored Panda that it's a significant chunk of anyone's life. But yet, for many, they're barely living pay-check to pay-check and struggling to cover the cost of living.

    Rice says that when workers are giving more but getting less than what they're used to, or not the same as what previous generations experienced, it can be more than a bit demoralizing.
    #10

    Cartoon character with a wig holding a clipboard and glaring, capturing a funny work meme scenario.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #11

    Funny work meme about alternating between hyperwork mode and existential dread, highlighting work-life balance struggles.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #12

    Humorous work meme with text pondering retirement and the state of the world.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    The HR expert stresses that AI hasn't made things any easier for the average worker. He says, if anything, it's created more frustrations. "One is the devaluation and outsourcing to a machine... Skills that people spent years cultivating that many of them built their aspirations around. And for people who pursued a career in a field and found something that they liked, seeing those opportunities disappear or at the very least change entirely in structure, that is demoralizing. There may be jobs for them in the future, but for a lot of people, they're struggling looking at AI and seeing human obsolescence as a real challenge."

    #13

    Woman expressing humor about work, holding a smartphone, with text about being at work for money, highlighting funniest work memes.

    PuzzledInternal8923 Report

    #14

    Funny work meme showing a character casting a spell to lose focus during work.

    BoredPandaOfficial Report

    #15

    Child making a disappointed face in a cafeteria, illustrating a funny work meme about eating lunch too early.

    DullConfection3771 Report

    Rice adds that there's also a lot of frustration around everything else in the world. "I think a lot of people have become disillusioned with employers, employment generally, and any sort of institution that is meant to provide value to society but which operates with another motive," he told us.

    Rice says what surprised him the most about the survey results was the amount of people who named a price. "I thought that 'Definitely would not do it' would be the number one answer to the general question of if folks would do it or not, and it was," he explained. "But what was odd was that there seemed to be a breaking point where people's stance on that wasn't so firm."

    He was taken aback that 68% of people indicated that some amount of money would entice them to do it, rather than answering with "no amount of money." "I think that says something very disheartening about people's sense of financial health and their overall wellbeing," Rice told Bored Panda. "There's a real disconnect there and they're not sure there's an answer to what they're experiencing, so they're not taking the severing of their consciousness off the table."
    #16

    Funny work meme of a skeptical cat representing a boss questioning survey anonymity.

    BoredPandaOfficial Report

    #17

    Child visibly stressed, brushing hair, with text "Let's get this paycheck" highlighting work meme humor.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #18

    A funny work meme showing a surprised woman asking, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"

    MissPoe93 Report

    Rice says those in HR should learn from the results of the survey. "When you have this many people willing to split themselves in half, essentially it means there's a lot of people out there who want to forget what working for you is like," he cautioned. "Additionally, I don't know if I've ever seen a piece of data that illustrates that wages haven't kept up with inflation and we need to consider what that means for people."

    Rice told us that a significant chunk of respondents said they would do the procedure for less than $200k. "That's not a lot of money," he said. "That isn't even into the territory of getting some tax breaks or really solving your financial problems. The perception that it's enough to do this says to me that people aren't feeling valued and are willing to do this to overcome some basic challenges."
    #19

    Person relaxing with popcorn as a globe burns, illustrating a funny work meme.

    MentionCalm4573 Report

    #20

    Person wrapped in a beige blanket sitting outdoors, captioned "me at the job I begged God for." Humorous work meme.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #21

    SpongeBob meme with text about co-workers and wages, capturing funny work humor.

    FreyaBerries Report

    Rice says he'd never advise someone to "Sever" themselves, like in the Apple series. "Your work life is a part of life and vice versa, and each presents valuable lessons that will serve you in the other," the expert explained. "Any perceived pros around work life balance or compartmentalization are lost when you don't have valuable experiences informing who you are as a person."

    #22

    Funny work meme about confusing hell with the workplace, shared by Work Memes Daily on social media.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Hell would have fewer Software Change Review Board meetings and better coffee.

    #23

    A funny work meme about grocery store donation requests and corporate responsibility.

    rebeccawatson Report

    #24

    Crying meme at work desk, depicting a funny work scenario about time going slowly.

    Vaseofroses Report

    Rice says the cons around "Severance" (if it were to exist) center around how this could be manipulated to ensure people work even more. "My advice would be to stand up for yourself in this life, set boundaries for your time and honor them," he told Bored Panda. "You can create what you're looking for but it will take some conscious effort."
    #25

    Funny work meme with a cat displaying a forced smile, capturing the feeling of staying composed during a stressful workweek.

    KindnUnique_778 Report

    #26

    Funny work meme with a surprised character reacting to the boss's demand to do more without extra pay.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #27

    Man on phone with yellow gloves, humorously claiming he’ll be late to work, illustrating a funny work meme.

    Vaseofroses Report

    He adds that your part in shaping the future of work is helping organizations see clearly what's reasonable to demand of a human being. "That shouldn't be the case, but sadly, a lot of organizations aren't seeing it for themselves," says Rice. "Exodus of good talent moving in the direction of better work and life boundaries is how they learn that lesson."

    #28

    Woman sitting with a straight face, captioned with a funny job interview joke, perfect for work memes.

    Royal_Cold_4503 Report

    #29

    Funny work meme with a character annoyed at being asked to cover a co-worker's shift, expressing reluctance humorously.

    coleisw4ck Report

    #30

    A bear in a store with a red apron, humorously highlighting funny work meme about enjoying payday, breaks, and leaving.

    Ailey-Still5414 Report

    #31

    Funny work meme about cashiers not sitting, highlighting workplace irony.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #32

    Work meme about an embarrassing email exchange where someone misspells their own name.

    Justkeepswimming404 Report

    #33

    Funny work meme about doing extra tasks when you excel, with blue cloudy background.

    BekkaBlaze Report

    #34

    Confused woman surrounded by math equations, humorously deciding on using an exclamation mark in a work email.

    butnobodycame123 Report

    #35

    Construction worker humorously mimics a turtle, bending down with hands cupped, in a funny work meme.

    More-Psychology-9248 Report

    #36

    Funny work meme suggesting meetings end if everyone presses a secret button.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #37

    Funny work meme featuring a cartoon character in bed with a humorous text on avoiding work stress.

    Jorah_Gold_2452 Report

    #38

    Tweet about a job interview delay, showcasing a funny work meme to lighten the mood of a long week.

    IssabelleXallie Report

    #39

    A woman hiding under a table with a caption about relentless emails, representing a funny work meme.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #40

    Old man with disheveled hair and beard, illustrating a funny work meme about exhausting night shifts.

    PuzzledInternal8923 Report

    #41

    Office character making a sarcastic expression about a coworker trying to take over tasks, illustrating funny work memes.

    missmayberries Report

    #42

    Man wearing a helmet and sunglasses, humorously explaining how caffeine and anger help endure a long workweek.

    PlumPerfect21 Report

    #43

    Alice facepalming in frustration, captioned with a humorous work meme about the endless workweek.

    Viona-Animal6434 Report

    #44

    A man lying on the ground with a weary expression, captioned humorously about staying in the same job, representing work memes.

    PuzzledInternal8923 Report

    #45

    Two mannequins in suits striking funny poses in a store, with text about avoiding office culture.

    paulphilly Report

    #46

    Two foxes illustrate work memes: one lively, one haggard, depicting job transformation over time.

    whyuna_ssyyyyhh Report

    #47

    SpongeBob meme about work responsibilities and salary; funny work meme scene.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #48

    Bizarre work meme featuring a strange job application question about what to do with an elephant.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #49

    Man jokingly tells coworker he can't fax from 2021, a funny work meme highlighting generational tech gaps.

    Many_Tradition9767 Report

    #50

    Tweet about hustle culture and financial anxiety; funny work memes reflecting on modern work-life challenges.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #51

    Work meme with bent railroad tracks humorously captioned, "How's work going? Me: Yeah everything's on track! THE TRACK."

    BoredPandaOfficial Report

    #52

    Funny work meme: Cartoon character crying with a shampoo bottle in the shower, highlighting life's unexpected twists.

    Maeva-Presence791 Report

    #53

    SpongeBob looking stressed at a table, illustrating a funny work meme about tough workweeks.

    Juxata Report

    #54

    Funny work meme showing a surprised mask face, capturing frustration during a meeting when lacking access.

    notorious_999 Report

    #55

    Remote work meme highlighting pros and cons, featuring humorous take on returning to the office.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #56

    Man in a playful pose next to a pillar with a caption about work memes and productivity.

    Vaseofroses Report

    #57

    Four joyful people pictured in nature beneath Excel's 1985 release date, capturing funny work meme vibes.

    notorious_999 Report

    #58

    Person humorously raising hand, asking "Am I fired?" after a small work mistake.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #59

    A funny work meme highlighting the irony of 40-hour work weeks compared to screen, standing, and sitting health advice.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #60

    Man responds to a coworker about not smiling at work, creating a funny work meme.

    Inside-Purpose4461 Report

    #61

    Hello Kitty in office attire holding hammer, funny work meme reflecting stress humor.

    boberrybiskit Report

    #62

    Man humorously illustrates giving 100% at work with a breakdown of percentages per day on a whiteboard.

    SparklePrincesss12 Report

    #63

    Man with six arms multitasking in office, displaying funniest work meme about staying positive during stressful days.

    Vesta_Age6798 Report

    #64

    Cake with Windows XP error message, humorous work meme about leaving an IT job, saying "Job failed successfully."

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    #65

    Baby character wishes for salary increase at shooting star, humor work meme.

    Zelia_Access_9624 Report

    #66

    Funny work meme featuring a cartoon character looking unimpressed in various poses.

    Nyven-Fix787 Report

    #67

    Funniest work meme showing a man smiling before work and stressed an hour later, capturing office humor.

    Vaseofroses Report

    #68

    Split image of work memes: left shows a professional appearance, right depicts disheveled reality working from home.

    Velvetties_ee Report

    #69

    Person looking stressed at work, yawning, captioned with work meme text about a difficult day.

    Acrobatic_Put9582 Report

    #70

    Man at work expressing skepticism, satirizing the enthusiasm of new employees in a funny work meme.

    Vaseofroses Report

    #71

    Medieval painting humorously depicts chaotic work environment, highlighting the funniest work memes.

    NineteenEighty9 Report

    #72

    Patrick with a towel on head contemplating work, funny meme on deciding whether to go to work in a cozy bedroom setting.

    Lysha-Gas6347 Report

    #73

    Man in a suit reacting to a work meme about being tired, expressing humor with a sarcastic tone.

    Vball654 Report

    #74

    Heavenly scene with a humorous work meme about employee micromanagement.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #75

    Worker digging car out of snow with humorous work meme text overlay.

    4wallz Report

    #76

    Child crying, caption reads "It's been a long week, me in the middle of Tuesday," illustrating a funny work meme.

    ComfortObjective2302 Report

    #77

    "Drowning 'decent worker' meme depicting workplace hierarchy humor for funniest work memes collection."

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #78

    Man reading "How to make money" book, discovers "Work" and starts crying; a funny work meme.

    Jorah_Gold_2452 Report

    #79

    SpongeBob meme humorously depicting a tired walk into work, capturing the essence of funny work memes.

    TurmericTruffle Report

    #80

    Smiling man meme about work tasks humor, showing satisfaction after completing a small part of a long to-do list.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #81

    Man in a suit with stressed expression, attempting to stay positive, captures essence of funny work memes.

    Vaseofroses Report

    #82

    Funny work meme featuring a wide-eyed, amused doll face, captioned about arriving at work exhausted and unprepared.

    Zelia_Access_9624 Report

    #83

    Man smiling with mug and laptop, illustrating a funny work meme about staying silent in Zoom meetings.

    garnett_21 Report

    #84

    Manager and employee humorously shaking hands, embodying funny work memes with text about never saying no to tasks.

    strawberryrubarbpie Report

    #85

    Person in clown makeup wearing a hoodie, standing in a room, reflecting on amusing work memes.

    starrym11 Report

    #86

    Man making a disgusted face in response to a funny work meme about colleagues being family.

    Acrobatic_Put9582 Report

    #87

    Wide-eyed animal with a caption about stopping gossip; a funny work meme to brighten your week.

    BoredPandaOfficial Report

    #88

    Dog in office attire at table, labeled as funny work meme about bosses and new hires at a restaurant.

    0zunaa Report

    #89

    Funny work meme with text: "Friend: How many people work at your company? Me: About half of them," featuring a surprised face.

    smallj_of Report

    #90

    Man in overalls standing in a field with text overlay about work, humorous work meme.

    NotApplicableYT Report

    #91

    Tweet about the endless work week humorously ruining life.

    tokoun Report

    #92

    Office worker sitting with cheese balls, captioned about post-work plans and reality. Funny work meme humor.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #93

    Man explaining work routine with a humorous twist as part of a funny work meme.

    More-Psychology-9248 Report

    #94

    A dog under a blanket reads a funny work meme book titled "How to retire by tomorrow" on a cozy Sunday night.

    FDan1212 Report

    #95

    Woman in plaid shirt relaxing on a couch, embodies funniest work meme about enjoying the night before a day off.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #96

    A funny work meme shows a man in a green tracksuit crying, with text about working on the weekend.

    Round-Initial-4662 Report

    #97

    "Funny work meme contrasting ideal day vs. reality with baby success and tired face illustration."

    NightOwlOnline Report

    #98

    Cat in pajamas lying on bed, contemplating work-life balance with a humorous caption.

    Ravia-West-1113 Report

    #99

    Cartoon character driving frantically, capturing the stress of balancing career and life; a funny work meme for a hectic week.

    Kaira-Soup-6883 Report

    #100

    Smiling man at work holding cables, captioned "Mysterious Computer Issues," depicting a funny work meme.

    Perfect-Turnip5885 Report

