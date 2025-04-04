ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine you could go to work, earn a salary, then go home and completely disconnect—and totally forget—what you do for a living, and that you even have a job. Almost like wiping your mind clean at the end of each shift. The Apple TV series Severance centers around this idea. It follows a group of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

It’s fictional, obviously. But interestingly, a recent survey has found that 70% of people polled said they’d be “Severed” in exchange for an annual starting salary of $100,000. HR experts say this openness to trading consciousness for compensation says a lot about how people feel about modern work…

If you feel like you want to undergo surgery so that you can forget all about work, we can’t help you there, I’m afraid. But we do have something that might make you temporarily forget you’re supposed to be working right now. There’s an online community called Work Memes. You guessed it. They share hilarious and sometimes painfully relatable memes about that "W" word that we shall not mention (for a moment, at least). Bored Panda has put together our favorites from the page, for when you need to dip out of the reality of your 9-5. We also spoke to David Rice, an HR expert at People Managing People about why so many people wish "Severance" was a real thing.