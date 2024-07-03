We all have Henry Ford to thank for starting the 9-5 work schedule in 1926. Since then, people have either loved or hated (mostly hated) this system. Some folks simply chose not to give into the grind, and we compiled a list of their responses, some of which may surprise you. Bored Panda interviewed Aaditya Surve , a music producer and sound designer working in the ad industry, to understand how he evaded the 9-5 work life while managing the music alias Iridescent Grapevine and band The Flying Fish . He had a lot to share! More info: Reddit

#1 I’m a writer. It’s a double-edged sword. I can usually sleep in, but I’m never off work. There’s some measure of guilt involved in almost any hour I take to myself.

#2 Comedian. I tell d**k jokes to drunk people for money.

#3 Social media marketing. I just work from home (always have due to a disability) and always make sure I can freely choose my worktimes as long as s**t gets done of course.

Most people are sold the idea that working the same job 8 hours a day and 5 days a week is the right thing to do. But not everyone agrees with this idea. That’s why there are approximately 1.57 billion freelancers in the workforce, and the number is only rising. Most individuals who work like this have way more freedom to choose their hours and work days. We asked Aaditya, the music producer, what his work schedule looks like. He said it “varies widely based on projects and deadlines. A schedule that I am trying to incorporate to enhance my productivity is 11 am to 1 pm daily creative project work. However, I sometimes start work earlier or later in the day as well, or complete projects post midnight.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Firefighter.

#5 I'm a musician, so I work 24-7. But at least I'm having fun when I'm finally playing shows, instead of all the other s**t nobody tells you about 😎.

#6 Cook/chef. My hours are "ugh, fine.".

As you can see in this diverse list, there are so many jobs that don’t fit the traditional 9-5 workday. Most people choose this lifestyle because of the level of flexibility it offers. People whose sole income comes from freelancing also tend to report a higher level of satisfaction with their work. Aaditya agreed with this as well and stated that: “the good thing about it is the work is more like a sprint and not a marathon. So it’s fast-paced when work is there, till delivery, and then I can even take the next day off to relax.” This is vastly different from the daily 8-hour workday which requires people to be present and productive within fixed hours.

#7 Military sometimes work 0 hours sometimes 24+ just depends.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Run my own business- it’s more than a 9-5 job - there’s weekends, stressful nights and often 10+ hour days - but I still wouldn’t trade it for a 9-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Personal trainer.

With so many “non-traditional” jobs to pick from, you might wonder how to get started or how to get out of the rat race. Aaditya shared a few tips, stating, it “depends on circumstances and whether you're in the right space in terms of responsibilities, finances, etc. to take the risk of breaking away from a fixed income job.” “You can start your hobby/passion project on the side whilst working your 9-5 grind until it grows enough to drive in regular income to take care of your needs and regular investments. But sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith and figure ahead from there. In a way, it's like improvisation,” he added.

#10 Waste management - never had the makings of a varsity athlete.

#11 Freelance interpreter.



When I'm needed, I'll work. When I'm not, I'll be sitting on my a*s. Guess where am I atm?

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though we’ve been praising jobs that don’t fit the regular 9-5, there are a couple downsides to it that you should know. People who want to be their own boss often find acquiring projects a challenge. There is also a constant need to upskill and be a great communicator as a freelancer. According to Aaditya, a few struggles with freelancing include the “uncertainty of regular work and regular income flow. It is difficult sometimes to think of taking a leave as you worry about missing out on potential new projects. Also, if there aren't as many new projects to do, it can get boring.”

#12 Bartender, usually around 5pm-midnight.

#13 Hotels & hospitality ....hotels are always open so hours can be all over the place, depending on what department you work.

#14 Teacher in higher education. Why work 5 days a week when 3 pays the bills. Some weeks have 4 days of work some have barely 3. Pretty good gig tbh.

#15 Oil rigs. 2 weeks ln and 4 weeks off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many careers on this list do offer the holy grail of work-life balance that people are desperately seeking, and others are hectic but very rewarding. No matter whether you pick a normal 9-5 job or opt for something completely different, the essential thing is you should enjoy what you do. Since work makes up a third of our lives, it’s important to pick wisely. So, tell us, are you more of a 9-5 person or not? We’d love to hear your perspective.

#16 Snow cat operator. Our hours suck. 9pm to 7 am.

#17 Mechanic. I do 9-1. Not the "1" that would make it a good life.

#18 I’m a luthier. My job is also my passion. I work 8-16 sometimes longer if there are jobs that call for it.



If I wouldn’t have a family I would always be at work.

#19 I make car parts for the American Working Man because that's what I am, and that's who I care about...after hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I got this little import/export business.

#21 Caregiver for elderly patients.

#22 Manly Nurse working since 2016 in different emergency Rooms.

#23 I’m an academic. Most days I work 10-4 plus many hours in the evenings.

#24 Make wood .

#25 I'm a farmer.

#26 I'm in construction. Our hours are 7 - 3:30.

#27 Retail.

#28 Not me, but a buddy. He has worked for his dad’s pool company since he was 10. Just opening, closing, and maintaining pools. When he was still in school he worked all summer nonstop. When he graduated, he would only work 8 months out of the year, but it was a grueling schedule 12 hours a day 6 days a week. His dad paid him cash and he saved every penny.



By the time I graduated, he had about 200k saved up and started his own business away from the dad’s business. He bought a house for dirt cheap because it was 2019. The house doubled in value and now it’s worth 7 figures. His business is doing extremely well and I’m kind of jealous.



Working 72 hours a week maybe not, but I think he’s hired more people and scaled back his personal hours. Plus the in the winter he is free.

#29 Physician. And I worked a bunch of jobs before medical school. I guess the closest I came to a 9-5 job was doing 8 am to 6 pm six days a week changing tires at a truck mechanic. .